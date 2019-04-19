Video: Intense Racing UK Launches 2019 World Cup DH Team

Press Release: Intense Racing UK

“These brands are steeped in the sport’s racing history, From the signature peak of a TLD helmet and the aggressive SoCal lines of Intense bikes to the distinctive naked carbon of ENVE wheels, we wanted to do something that highlighted that racing pedigree while also giving back to the sport we love. A race team was the first thing that came to all our minds. We wanted to create a stepping stone development team that would prepare riders for the big step up to pro and give a real opportunity to achieve their racing goals. We’d support them to race at the highest national level and give them a taste of the World Cup scene.” — Declan Deehan, Saddleback marketing manager

“Expectations were high and the team was getting noticed, so we must have been doing something right. In 2018 we had so many great riders request a spot on the team. It was a bit heart-breaking because there’s so much young talent out there on the UK scene and we wanted to help them all out – if we could, we would have given them all a chance. Team manager Olly Morris spends most of his time between runs speaking with racers’ Dads who’ve recognised the team’s professional setup and positive environment –we take that as a great compliment.” — Declan Deehan, Saddleback marketing manager

“With the first British national done for 2019, the boys are hungry for another great season and showing signs of some serious pace. It’s not an easy sport to stay competitive in, or to stay injury free, pushing to get faster season after season. Hats off to all the racers out there that put it all on the line. We’re looking forward to a fast, competitive and fun season.” — Declan Deehan, Saddleback marketing manager

With Intense Racing UK’s official 2019 team edit landing today, we can properly introduce this year’s roster, which consists of team manager and elite rider Olly Morris, elite rider Joe Breeden, junior rider Morgan Tyrrell and mechanic Andy Lund.2019 marks Intense Racing UK’s third year on the circuit with PUSH Industries and Peaty’s being added to the team and Saddleback’s ranks. For those playing catch-up, the team was launched in 2017, after Saddleback really began to push into mountain biking with Intense and Troy Lee Designs joining ENVE and Chris King in the distributor’s stable of brands. At the time, the decision of how best to celebrate a growing MTB focus was easy.Intense Racing UK was born and right from the off, the team riders got stuck into the racing and the results started to pour in with wins at British Nationals, national champs, EWS qualifiers, top 20s in World Cups and a second at the DH World Championships in Australia.Going into year three, the team is focused around three riders. Team manager, elite rider and coach Olly Morris returns, bringing along his unique blend of laid-back focus and racing wisdom that provides the ideal mentorship for his younger charges. Joe Breeden is also back, racing elite and hungry for results after a catastrophic, knee-shattering landing put an end to his 2018 ambitions.Finally, Morgan Tyrrell takes the team’s junior slot, the young rider’s dedication and patience are being rewarded with ever-growing composure and speed on the race course. Meanwhile, Andy Lund brings a wealth of experience as a top-drawer race mechanic who’s just as at home on the trails as in the pits.