Intense Reintroduces the M1 to Their Catalog

Oct 18, 2023
by Matt Beer  
Intense M1

After shifts in ownership and business models, it appears that Intense is playing the long game and building up to what could be a resurgence of aluminum bikes. The latest announcement is the soft-release of their prototype downhill bike project. The production bike uses the prolific M1 model name, which rolls off the tongue better than the M279 HP6, and is slated for release in the spring of 2024.

The 6-bar high-pivot differs drastically from the previous JS-Tuned and four-bar high-pivot prototypes of the past, but is the same frame that factory team rider, Dakota Norton, took the US Open win aboard this season.

Intense M1 Details

• Frame: 6061-T6 aluminum
• Travel: 203mm
• 6-Link High Pivot suspension design
• Mixed wheeled setup (29" front, 27.5" rear)
• Linear and progressive shock mount positions
• External cable and hose routing
• Sizes: TBA
• Weight: N/A
• Price: TBA
• More info: intensecycles.com
Few details have been shared, but Intense did share some basic suspension info. The bright red aluminum frame rides on mixed wheels and achieves 203mm of rear wheel travel. One single adjustment built into the frame lies at the lower shock mount in the form of a two-position progression adjustment.

Intense M1
Intense M1

Mechanics have weighed in with their input and asked for all of the torques to be printed on the 6mm allen key bolts. At the front end, there's a full 56mm head tube to allow for offset headsets to fine tune the sizing.

Geometry, pricing, and build kit information isn't available at this time, but we'll be sure to keep you in the loop when that's released.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Intense


Author Info:
mattbeer avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2001
308 articles
Report
23 Comments
  • 29 0
 Cue some dumb Costco jokes. I don’t see how you could be mad at what Intense is doing. Everyone begged for more Aluminum from them and that is what they’re doing. And as far as their bikes being at Costco that is a huge win for them and not really sure what the hate is about. It’s a heck of a lot better solution for new riders than Huffy’s.
  • 8 0
 Everybody: We want cheaper bikes!

Also Everybody: Only if they are as at a high end, generally expensive bike shop with limited purchasing power!
  • 1 0
 ... if/when the Kirkland label is slapped on it, then we can have a discussion; until then, any additional exposure in this market is a good thing, don't see the issue. Everyone I ride with that has an Intense loves them
  • 1 0
 I almost bought one of those Costco bikes. The Geo wasn't too far off from what i wanted, but it looks like a great bike for the price.
  • 17 0
 I wish more companies would put torque specs on their bolts. Sweet looking bike!
  • 3 0
 God that would make my life so much easier
  • 7 0
 Damn, that's about the best Bike Intense could release. They did everything right.
  • 1 0
 Almost, they should have a raw option otherwise 100% agree, finally they broke with "strangely colored Santa Cruz" image ... This looks bad ass and authentic. Going carbon would not hurt them also, because I doubt it will be cheaper than carbon anyway, now if they would made it in US, then alu would make sense, otherwise I am not 100% sure why this bike is alu.
  • 4 0
 That actually looks very cool. I like it a lot. Also props for finally stepping into the 21st century and using a 1-tone paint job. Nobody needs 5 different shades of shit all over their bike.
  • 1 0
 Yes that paintjob is clean and tasty
  • 3 1
 It's been said before but aluminium is such an ideal bike frame material it almost seems dumb to use anything else. Massively abundant, cheap and easy to manufacture and recycle, lightweight, and you can tailor compliance into it now.
  • 1 0
 these are technically 4 bars, no? ie, we typically only count linkage elements that constrain axle path (not shock actuators).
  • 2 0
 Looks great to me - if the geo and prices are right I’d give it a go.
  • 2 0
 Their head badge makes all of their bikes awesome
  • 1 0
 Really interested to hear how this bike rides.
  • 1 0
 The return of crooked frames!
  • 1 0
 Looks like a Sender
Below threshold threads are hidden





