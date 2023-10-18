Intense Reintroduces the M1 to Their Catalog

After shifts in ownership and business models, it appears that Intense is playing the long game and building up to what could be a resurgence of aluminum bikes. The latest announcement is the soft-release of their prototype downhill bike project. The production bike uses the prolific M1 model name, which rolls off the tongue better than the M279 HP6, and is slated for release in the spring of 2024.



The 6-bar high-pivot differs drastically from the previous JS-Tuned and four-bar high-pivot prototypes of the past, but is the same frame that factory team rider, Dakota Norton, took the US Open win aboard this season.



Intense M1 Details



• Frame: 6061-T6 aluminum

• Travel: 203mm

• 6-Link High Pivot suspension design

• Mixed wheeled setup (29" front, 27.5" rear)

• Linear and progressive shock mount positions

• External cable and hose routing

• Sizes: TBA

• Weight: N/A

• Price: TBA

Few details have been shared, but Intense did share some basic suspension info. The bright red aluminum frame rides on mixed wheels and achieves 203mm of rear wheel travel. One single adjustment built into the frame lies at the lower shock mount in the form of a two-position progression adjustment.Mechanics have weighed in with their input and asked for all of the torques to be printed on the 6mm allen key bolts. At the front end, there's a full 56mm head tube to allow for offset headsets to fine tune the sizing.Geometry, pricing, and build kit information isn't available at this time, but we'll be sure to keep you in the loop when that's released.