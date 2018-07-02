Review: Intense Sniper XC Elite

PINKBIKE REVIEWS

Jul 2, 2018
by David Arthur  

REVIEW
Type “XC bikes are dead” into Google and you get 385,000 results. But if the new Intense Sniper taught me anything, it’s that short travel bikes with proper modern geometry, wide bars, and a dropper post make a complete mockery of this myth. XC bikes are anything but dead when they’re as well designed as the Sniper: they are fast, fun and entertaining.

As befits any new mountain bike these days, the new Sniper has geometry that is long, slack, and low. It’s more progressive than any traditional XC race bike, with a 67.5-degree head tube angle and 470-millimeter reach on the size large, the sort of numbers typically reserved for longer travel trail bikes. And packing a full carbon frame built around 29-inch wheels, 100 millimeters of front and rear travel, and an all-up weight around 23 pounds, and you have the ingredients for a very rapid bike.
Intense Sniper XC Elite Details

• Intended use: XC/trail
• Frame construction: UD carbon frame, carbon/magnesium links
• Travel: 100mm
• Wheel size: 29"
• Rider-forward geometry (67.5º HA, 74º SA, 635mm TT)
• Sizes: :S, M, L, XL
• Weight: 23.04lb (Large tested, without pedals)
• Price: $6499 USD
• More info: intensecycles.com

By moving to a “Rider Direct” sales model last year, Intense Cycles is now able to be more competitive when it comes to pricing. Make no mistake, these aren’t cheap bikes, but with prices starting from $4,499 USD for the Expert build, they’re more attainable than before. There are another three models, including the $6,499 XC Elite model tested here, and topping out with the Factory build at $8,499. Along with the Sniper XC models there’s also the Sniper Trail range, with more suspension travel (120mm at both ends) and a burlier build kit. It’s a model that I suspect will appeal to PB members, and anyone who doesn't race but still enjoys a fast and light trail bike.

bigquotesThe Intense Sniper puts the fun into XC, with the speed and efficiency of a short-travel lightweight mountain bike, yet with the confidence and stability to enjoy the descents without hesitation.

Intense Sniper XC


Intense Sniper XC


Construction and Features

Intense Cycles has, in my opinion, done a stellar job in producing a bike that looks fast and light. Looks are wholly subjective of, course, but I’m going out on a limb and saying the Sniper is drop dead gorgeous. Underneath the love-or-hate-it paint job is a carbon fiber frame, swingarm, and linkage, which keep the bike's overall weight low.

The suspension arrangement provides space for a water bottle to be fitted inside the main triangle (an essential provision for XC racers and trail riders). The low-slung top tube provides plenty of stand-over clearance too, which is good for agility in tight turns. The seat tube, however, could be a bit shorter to allow for a longer dropper post than the 125mm model spec'ed on the large-sized test bike. I’m not sure it’ll be a deal breaker for the sort of person buying this bike - lots of XC bikes don’t sell with a dropper post at all.

Intense has also "nailed its colors to the 1x mast," so there’s no fitting a front derailleur to the Sniper. Eliminating the front mech' has benefited the frame's stiffness, with wider-spaced swingarm pivots and a larger diameter down tube and seat tube. Look away now if you despise press-fit bottom brackets - the Sniper has a BB92 setup. I had no problems throughout the test I hasten to add, and for a bike designed for absolute performance over everyday workhorse durability, the choice can be understood even if its lack of threads is not appreciated by everyone.

There’s minimal clearance around the 2.25-inch Maxxis Rekon tires. Thankfully, it wasn’t that muddy during my testing, and what mud I did encounter cleared easily enough. How it would stand up to a full mud-bath treatment is anyone’s guess, but the limited clearance could be an issue when fitting more aggressively treaded tires.

Other details include internal routing for the rear mech, brake and dropper post. There’s also titanium hardware and noise-reducing pads on the chainstay and downtube, which also serve as a protector for the thin carbon pipes. One very neat detail is the concealed lever for the rear axle, which saves getting a tool out and also provides a clean aesthetic.

Intense Sniper XC
Carbon rocker linkage controls the shock.

Intense Sniper XC
The Sniper's tall seat mast limited the dropper stroke to 125mm.
Intense Sniper XC
Magnesium lower linkage of Intense's JS-Tuned suspension system.

Intense Sniper XC
Stealth lever hides inside the rear axle.


Geometry & Sizing

Normally, at this point in an XC race bike review, I’d be telling you how steep and short the bike is, but the Intense Sniper XC borrows a few lessons from the long-travel trail and enduro trend with its longer, lower and slacker numbers. It’s clear the guys at Intense wanted the speed, low weight and efficiency of an XC race bike, but wrapped up with the handling, composure and poise of a modern trail bike

Intense Sniper XC


The 67.5-degree head angle is crazy slack for an XC racer, which traditionally are near 69 to 70 degrees. The 74-degree seat angle makes sense on a bike like this - and then there is the reach, which on this size large is 468mm. The roomier front-end is designed around a 40 to 50mm stem - once again, not the sort of figures normally seen on an XC bike. Chainstays are 439mm across the size range, producing (on this size large) a 1179mm wheelbase. The Sniper Trail with its 120mm fork sees the head angle relax even further to 66.5-degrees.


Suspension Design

Much effort was spent on designing a suspension configuration that would provide the razor-sharp reactions and efficiency required by the pros and speed freaks while eliminating the need for complicated cable operated lockout systems.

As such, the suspension design is simple, a carbon rocker swinging off the top tube and driving the Fox Float shock anchored to the top tube, and a short linkage at the bottom bracket, with ball bearings at all the pivots. The Tuned Suspension System, as Intense calls it, allows the kinematics to be tuned to suit the requirement of this bike, which actually ended up being very close to the Primer 29er. A supple early stroke for small bump sensitivity and traction and a firmer progression on the XC bike compares to the Trail.

Intense Sniper XC
With just 100mm of suspension travel, it needs to work well and Intense's JS-Tuned suspension system does.


Specifications

Specifications
Price $6499
Travel 100mm
Rear Shock Fox Factory DPS
Fork Fox Factory 32 Kashima
Headset Cane Creek AER integrated
Cassette SRAM XG 1295 10-50 tooth
Crankarms SRAM Stylo carbon, 34t
Rear Derailleur SRAM X01 Eagle 12 speed
Chain SRAM GX Eagle
Shifter Pods SRAM GX Eagle
Handlebar Intense flat 760 carbon
Stem Intense Recon Elite 50mm
Grips Intense Nano foam
Brakes Shimano XT
Wheelset Intense Recon XC Carbon
Hubs DT Swiss 350 Classic
Tires Maxxis 29 x 2.25 Rekon
Seat Fabric Line Elite
Seatpost Kind Shock Carbon Lev Ci, 125mm
Compare to other All Mountain/Enduro/XC


Intense Sniper XC


Intense Sniper XC
RIDING THE
Sniper XC


Bike Setup

The Sniper XC Elite is the second highest build spec in the range. Other than setting the suspension pressures, no changes were needed. The standard-issue 50mm stem and 760mm handlebar worked well, and the KS Carbon Lev 125mm dropper was highly appreciated for allowing me to wring the neck of this bike on challenging trails. Really, when was the last time you tried descending with the saddle up your rear?

The lightweight and capable Fox 32 Step-Cast fork was an obvious choice for the Sniper XC, with 100mm travel and a three-position adjustment. I initially set the fork up following Fox’s online guide, which amounted to 73psi for my body weight, which worked well - providing good support while allowing full travel to be achieved on the very big hits.

I set the Fox Float DPS shock with about 25% sag, which gave a good balance of small bump suppleness with enough ramp up for the bigger hits. It’s quite an active shock in the early part of the
Cube Stereo 140 C 68 SLT 29
David Arthur // Technical Editor
Age: 37
Location: gloucestershire, UK
Height: 5'11"
Ape Index: +4"
Weight: 143 lbs
Industry affiliations / sponsors: None
Instagram: @davidjarthur
stroke but it’s progressive enough that it never feels like it’s wallowing in its travel. Three-way adjustment compression (open, medium and firm) provide useful control, I probably spent 60% in open and the remainder in medium, really only switching for sustained climbs.

Testing took place on my favorite local trails, which consist of flowing singletrack through the woods with lots of steep climbs and tricky descents. To test the full range of the bike's abilities, I also did forays into Wales and the Forest of Dean for bigger all-day rides.


Intense Sniper Review
If you enjoy climbing, you'll revel in the Sniper's speed


Climbing

Oh boy, does this bike climb - REALLY climb - like there’s a small motor tucked away down in the bottom bracket, or you’ve constantly got a tailwind pushing you up the hill. You just find yourself going faster and faster until your legs are spinning fast and your heart is pounding hard. It really encourages you to hit the climbs full gas and give it everything you’ve got.

And why not, when climbing is this much fun. Yeah, I said it, climbing can be fun. Well, it can when the bike is this light. The suspension is supple and active on the smaller stuff, with ample traction in the loose, and it doesn’t bob excessively when you rise out of the saddle to sprint for the summit. I never found the slack head angle resulting in vague or lazy steering when tackling steep hairpin tracks, you can get enough weight over the front wheel and use those wide bars to leverage the Sniper around the tightest turns.

There’s no lockout lever on the shock, but I didn’t miss it at all. The Sniper simply doesn’t need it; the suspension is supportive enough that even in the open mode it just gets on with the task at hand. For longer grinds, it’s no effort to reach down between your legs and flick the Fox Float’s lever into the middle setting for a bit of extra compression damping. The firm mode was rarely used, other than to check it worked - but if you do a bunch of road to get to the trail it might be useful. I really feel Intense has got the suspension tune just right to enable you to benefit from it all the time, and not mask any inadequacies with a lockout lever.

That a light bike climbs is obvious, but it’s the efficiency and stability of the suspension, the rangy top tube, wide bars and short stem, that all combine to make climbing something the Sniper does exceedingly well. I cleared a couple of climbs that I hadn’t managed before and set a few personal records on Strava. What more proof do you want?

Intense Sniper XC

Handling & Agility

XC bikes are normally short and steep to provide maximum agility and responsiveness, but despite its length and slackness, I never felt the Sniper to feel lazy or unresponsive when approaching race speeds. It carves, flicks and changes direction very sharply. Granted, it’s not a pinball, razor sharp bike through the turns, but it’s plenty agile. And at higher speeds, the calmness of the handling is a real benefit, especially towards the end of a long ride when you’re badly fatigued.

The 74-degree seat angle ensures an efficient and comfortable pedalling position for the long grinds, keeping you positioned nicely over the bottom bracket. The wide bars don’t feel too unwieldy on such a light bike and give you so much control when the trail gets technical or you need to change direction quickly. I thought the short stem and wide bar would limit the agility of the bike but there’s no loss of turning speed at all, and there’s no hint of twitchiness when you’re really ragging along. The way it covers ground so quickly and effortlessly is intoxicating.

Intense Sniper Review

Descending

Unless you have the awesome handling skills of Nino Schurter (or any top-level World Cup XC racer you can name), then riding an XC bike normally goes something like this: rocket up the climbs like you’re a VO2 boss, descend like the bike is made from glass. Yeah, XC bikes of old were never what you’d describe as very talented on technical or fast descents.

The Sniper throws all that out of the window. This bike is nothing short of a revelation on the descents. It’s all due to the geometry and the equipment, including the dropper post, which gives this XC race bike trail bike-esque handling when it comes to anything steep and entertaining. Basically, you can enjoy the descents as much as the climbs. I never once felt like I was going to die on the trickiest tracks I took it down.

Suspension: If there is a limiting factor it is that 100mm suspension travel is not a lot, not when you’ve been riding a bunch of longer travel trail and enduro bikes. The Sniper dishes it out with enough support and progression so that you don’t feel too short-changed, but there is nowhere to hide with this little travel. You can’t plow straight through that rock garden and let the suspension sort it all out. You need to pick your line, plan ahead and find the smoothest way through the roots or rocks, float the bike over bigger obstacles.

Chassis: It’s a fully involved ride and you need to be on your A game to get the best out of it. It’s light enough as well that you can easily jump anything jangly, and the front wheel is easy to loft over holes and ruts. Despite its low weight, there’s a pleasing solidness and stiffness to the Sniper that reassures you that it’s not going to get all noodly the moment you show it a jump or drop. Get yourself dialled in with the Sniper and it’s a lightweight hooligan.
Intense Sniper Review

bigquotesI never once felt like I was going to die on the trickiest tracks I took it down.

Components: There’s good frame and rear end stiffness, and the rear suspension has satisfying progressiveness to deal with bigger impacts. It’s the 100mm travel fork that is limiting factor when you’re really hammering, and while my low weight didn’t induce all that much flex in the fork, I did find myself wondering what an extra 20mm would have done to the confidence on the steep stuff. I think a heavier, or non-racing rider is going to find the stiffer and longer travel Fox 34 on the Sniper Trail a better ally on rough courses.

Intense Sniper Review

Trading a lockout lever, a common feature on XC race bikes, for a dropper post was a masterstroke by Intense. The inclusion of the dropper post just increases the size of your smile on the descents. It’s only on the steepest stuff that I wanted a longer dropper than the 125mm-stroke LEV, but due to the tall seat tube, a longer dropper post would have exceeded my maximum saddle height. For most people buying this type of bike, however, 125 millimeters should be more than enough.

Overall: The Sniper is so much more versatile and fun than any XC bike I’ve ridden ever. It could be used for racing as much as for big mountain all-day rides, and short weekend blasts around the local woods. With the wide bar, short stem slack head tube angle and dropper post, it feels like a mini trail bike, so far removed is it from how XC bikes traditionally looked and handled. Slap on a Fox 34 120mm fork and you’ve got an awesome lightweight trail bike that will rip up any trail at warp speed. The simple truth of it is that I had a boatload of fun on the Sniper, and if I had the cash, I’d be adding one to my garage.


Santa Cruz Blur CC X01 Reserve Photo by James Lissimore
Blur 3 CC X01 Reserve
2018 Specialized Epic - First Ride
Specialized Epic

How Does it Compare?

There’s a renaissance in the XC category and the Sniper is one of the bikes leading this new vanguard. World Cup XC courses are getting more technical and demanding, so suspension tech and geometry are trickling down from trail and enduro bikes.

An obvious comparison is the new Santa Cruz Blur XC. Like the Sniper, it’s been redesigned for a new breed of progressive XC racers but it’s still more conservative, with a 69-degree head angle and a lockout lever where I'd want a dropper control. The 460mm reach of the size large is close to the Sniper's, though. Mike Levy summed the Blur XC as, "a bike that will make a cross-country racer smile," and the same sentiment can be applied to the Sniper.

Another obvious comparison is the new Specialized Epic which was overhauled last year with an altogether more modern and progressive geometry. Similarly packing 100mm of suspension travel in a carbon frame, but it’s still not as bold as the Sniper - with a 456mm reach and a 69.5-degree head angle on the size large.

Intense Sniper XC
Intense Sniper XC


Technical Report

Maxxis Rekon tires: Incredibly rapid tires when the conditions are dry and loamy, and with decent traction in the dirt, but care does need to be taken when pushing the limits. The low-profile tread doesn’t cope well with mud either. No issues with the lightweight construction causing punctures, though.

Fabric Line saddle: I’m a big fan of the Fabric Scoop saddles, I just get on well with the shape and padding. This Line has a recessed channel down the middle but I didn’t notice any substantial difference in comfort, it’s still a nice place to sit.

Intense Recon Carbon wheels: Carbon wheels definitely score well on the bling factor, and the stiffness of these wheels is noticeable in how keenly the Sniper responds to your inputs. I wasn’t impressed with the decals peeling off during the test period though.

Intense Flat 760mm bar and Recon Elite 50mm stem: Bar width and stem length do come down to personal preference but I found this setup worked well on the Sniper. The bar has a nice shape that’s comfortable on longer rides, and I didn’t feel the need for a wider bar, it suits the character of the Sniper well.


Pros

+ Fast and light
+ Modern geometry
+ Wider bars and dropper post
Cons

- Long seat tube
- Unless racing, Trail version might be better pick
- Limited tire clearance


Intense Sniper XC


Is There a Spider in Your Future?

Intense’s decision to go with a very modern geometry, long reach and slack head angle, was the right decision for the Sniper XC. The bike is light enough and the suspension efficient enough for demanding XC racers and people who simply love to ride fast all of the time over any terrain, but the geometry opens it up to people who might not race, but still value the speed and efficiency of a well-honed XC bike for just riding trails all-day. If I were buying this bike (speaking as a non-racer) I’d probably opt for the Trail build or upgrade the fork to the stiffer and longer-travel Fox 34. Other than that, there’s nothing I’d change.



Pinkbike's Take
bigquotesIf all you want to do is ride fast up and down the trails with maximum efficiency, but still want to enjoy the descents, the Intense Sniper is an astonishingly good bike which injects new life into the XC category. David Arthur




