Happy Campers - Intense Factory Racing Team Camp 2018

Apr 17, 2018
by Nathan Hughes  

Intense team camp
HAPPY CAMPERS

IFR Team Camp 2018
photography & words: // nathan hughes //


The smell of race tape and ruts hangs in the air and the greatest riders from around the globe are already locked and loaded in view of the Mediterranean. World Cup number one looms large ahead. Entering the 2017 season as one of the many satellite teams on the periphery of people's expectations, Intense Factory Racing comes into the new season with all together stronger standing...

Now just a three man band, the Aussie-American Sandwich of Jack Moir, Charlie Harrison and Dean Lucas is set to be in contention for the top steps. Somehow muddling through the preceding seven rounds on a real mixture of bikes and set-ups, the aluminum prototypes can finally be put away; the carbon M29 is now fully dialed in. Hitting the So-Cal dust on the big rigs with a vengeance, but still finding time for a little trail riding and motocross, off-season was starting to look less and less of a holiday and more like work... Yes, when you have a dream job, this is what hard labour looks like.


Intense team camp
Jeff Steber's freshest gravity creation; the carbon M29. Just an aluminum prototype at this point last year, now dialed in and ready for a long summer of racing ahead. These will be available in limited numbers this year with the refined rider-direct sales model keeping prices down.

Intense team camp
Intense team camp

Intense team camp
While the mechanics hurry to assemble the new bikes, team manager, Bernat Guardia, gives his 12 o'clock wheelie skills some attention on the first carbon prototype raced by Jack at Worlds.

Intense team camp
Team camp digs, high on the hill above Temecula town. Not too shabby.

Intense team camp
The boys discover a stash of their 2018 kit and equipment in their rooms.
Intense team camp
It's a tough job, but as ever, someone's gotta do it.

Intense team camp
First things first; getting out for a rip on the new bikes in the hills.

Intense team camp
Intense team camp

Intense team camp
Jack seems to be one of those rare few riders on the circuit able to bring real style at speed.

Intense team camp
Intense team camp

Intense team camp
Charlie well at home in the boulders of the Trinidad trail.

Intense team camp
Intense team camp

Intense team camp
It wouldn't be California without some beautiful dust trails following the bikes down the mountain.

Intense team camp
Jack finding the clean lines through the most technical section.

Intense team camp
Intense team camp

Intense team camp
The crew dig out the 'little' bikes to keep the fitness levels up... but the fun doesn't need to end there.

Intense team camp
Intense team camp

Intense team camp
Old school, but still new school... Team Manager, Bernat, making all the right shapes.

Intense team camp
Intense team camp

Intense team camp
Dean speechless after getting schooled by mechanics, Ernie and Chappie.

Intense team camp
The squad stop by the legendary Troy Lee Designs HQ in Corona to check in with Stikman and Troy himself.

Intense team camp
From there it's onto a visit at the Geico Honda Factory Racing Connection headquarters.

Intense team camp
Intense team camp

Intense team camp
Intense team camp

Intense team camp
The two teams get together for another group shot after swapping some notes. The supercross level of operation does admittedly leave the IFR set-up feeling just a little dwarfed.

Intense team camp
The squad was feeling inspired to get out in the dirt so drove out to Pala Raceaway with a few Huskies.

Intense team camp
Dean, Jack and Charlie chat with supercross boss Trey Canard.

Intense team camp
Intense team camp

Intense team camp

Intense team camp
Dean giving Jack a taste of the SoCal dirt.

Intense team camp
Intense team camp

Intense team camp
Ernie shooting with the next gen of e-motocrossers.

Intense team camp

Intense team camp
Not quite X-Fighters moves, but moves nonetheless.

Intense team camp
Intense team camp

Intense team camp
IFR mechanic, Chappie, having the last word out on track.

Intense team camp
Luckily IFR's other mechanic, Ernie, is back at base keeping the steeds in tip-top form ready for the next ride.

Intense team camp
The full IFR line-up out for the day near the San Bernadino National Forest. The best of squads are mates as well.

Intense team camp

Intense team camp
Intense team camp

Intense team camp
California's not supposed to be this way.... The local boy digs in and leads the way despite the nasty conditions.

Intense team camp
Intense team camp

Intense team camp
Dean finding some shelter from the wind, sliding the through the deep dark trees.

Intense team camp
Intense team camp

Intense team camp
Committed and pitted, Deanos mantra.

Intense team camp
Intense team camp

Intense team camp
Loam isn't easy to come by in this part of the World, but somehow Dean finds a healthy stash to blow up.

Intense team camp
Even SoCal has a blip now and again... hardly a fair swap for the Aussie summer. Still, it would turn out to be great preparation for what was next to come as the crew had to fly cross-country to Tennessee for the SRAM test camp with the new Boxxer.

@intensecyclesusa


6 Comments

  • + 1
 According the guys at Vital, Trinidad is in Colorado (!!!!!!). Also, Idyllwild should be nested between Vermont and Maine. HA!
  • + 1
 Interesting disc size on the second photo, looks like they'll be running 220mm rotors!
  • + 1
 Is there any other carbon seat mast on a 29er out there? It’s like modern and throwback all in one.
  • + 1
 Intense is looking like a contender!
  • + 2
 Get em’ shart attack!
  • + 1
 Never trust a fart.

Post a Comment



