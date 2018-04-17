Happy Campers - Intense Factory Racing Team Camp 2018









The smell of race tape and ruts hangs in the air and the greatest riders from around the globe are already locked and loaded in view of the Mediterranean. World Cup number one looms large ahead. Entering the 2017 season as one of the many satellite teams on the periphery of people's expectations, Intense Factory Racing comes into the new season with all together stronger standing...



Now just a three man band, the Aussie-American Sandwich of Jack Moir, Charlie Harrison and Dean Lucas is set to be in contention for the top steps. Somehow muddling through the preceding seven rounds on a real mixture of bikes and set-ups, the aluminum prototypes can finally be put away; the carbon M29 is now fully dialed in. Hitting the So-Cal dust on the big rigs with a vengeance, but still finding time for a little trail riding and motocross, off-season was starting to look less and less of a holiday and more like work... Yes, when you have a dream job, this is what hard labour looks like.







Jeff Steber's freshest gravity creation; the carbon M29. Just an aluminum prototype at this point last year, now dialed in and ready for a long summer of racing ahead. These will be available in limited numbers this year with the refined rider-direct sales model keeping prices down.









While the mechanics hurry to assemble the new bikes, team manager, Bernat Guardia, gives his 12 o'clock wheelie skills some attention on the first carbon prototype raced by Jack at Worlds.





Team camp digs, high on the hill above Temecula town. Not too shabby.





The boys discover a stash of their 2018 kit and equipment in their rooms. It's a tough job, but as ever, someone's gotta do it.





First things first; getting out for a rip on the new bikes in the hills.









Jack seems to be one of those rare few riders on the circuit able to bring real style at speed.









Charlie well at home in the boulders of the Trinidad trail.









It wouldn't be California without some beautiful dust trails following the bikes down the mountain.





Jack finding the clean lines through the most technical section.









The crew dig out the 'little' bikes to keep the fitness levels up... but the fun doesn't need to end there.









Old school, but still new school... Team Manager, Bernat, making all the right shapes.









Dean speechless after getting schooled by mechanics, Ernie and Chappie.





The squad stop by the legendary Troy Lee Designs HQ in Corona to check in with Stikman and Troy himself.





From there it's onto a visit at the Geico Honda Factory Racing Connection headquarters.













The two teams get together for another group shot after swapping some notes. The supercross level of operation does admittedly leave the IFR set-up feeling just a little dwarfed.





The squad was feeling inspired to get out in the dirt so drove out to Pala Raceaway with a few Huskies.





Dean, Jack and Charlie chat with supercross boss Trey Canard.













Dean giving Jack a taste of the SoCal dirt.









Ernie shooting with the next gen of e-motocrossers.









Not quite X-Fighters moves, but moves nonetheless.









IFR mechanic, Chappie, having the last word out on track.





Luckily IFR's other mechanic, Ernie, is back at base keeping the steeds in tip-top form ready for the next ride.





The full IFR line-up out for the day near the San Bernadino National Forest. The best of squads are mates as well.













California's not supposed to be this way.... The local boy digs in and leads the way despite the nasty conditions.









Dean finding some shelter from the wind, sliding the through the deep dark trees.









Committed and pitted, Deanos mantra.









Loam isn't easy to come by in this part of the World, but somehow Dean finds a healthy stash to blow up.



