Interbike Cancelled for 2019

Dec 6, 2018
by Mike Levy  
It was just last year that Interbike announced its decision to move the show from its traditional home in Las Vegas to Reno, which is basically just a sadder, much sleepier version of Sin City. But while the new location didn't inspire much optimism for the future, it was obvious that something had to change. For a long time, Interbike had traditionally been North America's premier cycling tradeshow, but it's seemed like things were getting quieter each and every year, with the 2018 event in Reno having a bit of a wake vibe to it.

Also of note: Emerald Expositions Events, owner of the Interbike show, saw its the resignation of its President and CEO just over a month ago, with David Loechner retiring after thirty-five-years at the company and predecessor companies. Big changes all around then, but one has to wonder if they'll end up bringing the show back at all? That's their goal, according to the PR below, but one has to wonder if there's room in North America for a show like Interbike, especially because Sea Otter has the early-season racing and festival atmosphere. Interbike? Not so much.

We'll have more on Interbike's hopeful hiatus in the coming days, but you can check out the full press release below.


PRESS RELEASE

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. - December 6, 2018 - Interbike owner, Emerald Expositions, announced today that the Interbike trade show will not take place in September 2019 in Reno as previously scheduled. Instead, the company will research alternative plans for 2020 and beyond, including the opportunity to launch events featuring bicycling and bike-related components within or alongside its various successful, multi-sport trade show franchises.

“While there were distinct advantages to Reno and Tahoe as venues for Interbike and the Free Ride Festival, respectively, overall travel time and cost proved challenging for attendees and exhibitors,” said Darrell Denny, Executive Vice President of Emerald Expositions’ Sports Group. “Further, the past four years have been difficult for the U.S. bicycle market. The substantial increase in tariffs on bike related imports during 2018, and announced for 2019, is compounding these challenges. As a result, we are rethinking how to best serve the cycling industry and will conduct a review of the possible timing, locations, and formats with dealers, brands, distributors, reps, designers, and media over the coming months. Our goal is to develop and deliver thoughtful solutions which provide strong returns on investment for all industry participants.”

As a result of the decision announced today, Justin Gottlieb, show director, Andria Klinger, sales director, Andy Buckner, art director, and Jack Morrisey, marketing director, will leave the company, effective December 31, 2018.

“Justin, Andria, Andy, and Jack have dedicated themselves to the cycling space and worked long and hard,” Denny said. “We will miss them greatly and wish them the best in their future endeavors.”


About Interbike
Established in 1982, Interbike has been the leading bicycle trade event in North America, bringing together manufacturers, retailers, industry advocates, distributors, and media to conduct the business of cycling. Interbike and its events have provided an important platform for face-to-face business interaction, product line previews, and media launches, sales lead generation, trendsetting, networking and retail education.

Interbike is owned by Emerald Expositions, a leading operator of business-to-business trade shows in the United States. Emerald currently operates more than 55 trade shows, as well as numerous other face-to-face events. In 2017, Emerald’s events connected over 500,000 global attendees and exhibitors and occupied more than 6.9 million NSF of exhibition space.


  • + 27
 Not to be a further downer but also laying off the event director, sales director, art director, and marketing director doesn't give a lot of confidence for the "alternative plans for 2020 and beyond"
  • + 22
 Completely laughable blaming it on "Tariffs". Taking all politics out, Interbike has been going down for years. The bike industry no longer see the value in that trade show and it's huge fees. With localized and focused events, social media etc, bike companies can reach their vendors and market much more efficiently
  • + 4
 This seems to have been inevitable. Attendance has been in decline for years. Bikes and components launch online and don't need a trade show to be shown off. Manufacturers, distributors, and shops make deals off the trade room floor. The trade show as a whole is antiquated and not suited for modern times. Things like Outerbike, where you can properly test products, are still relevant... but I won't be surprised if other trade shows start to die off as well. The tariffs don't help...
  • + 6
 "Further, the past four years have been difficult for the U.S. bicycle market."

I''m sure 10 thousand dollar bikes isn't the reason... (and no tariffs caused that)
  • - 1
 My bike retails for $5500, is MUSA, and has hand picked high end parts.
  • + 1
 @kmg0: what bike is that?
  • + 4
 Having attending interbike in 2004 and then not until this last year, it was quick to tell that Interbike was on the way out. Tahoe was awesome for the outdoor demo, lift access was great. Other than that things were a total disappointment. There was a severe lack of big name bike industry exhibitors, industry events and parties (like video screenings), and an influx of exhibitors that "support the bike industry" (like pop up tents). There wasn't swag, there weren't many giveaways. It was pretty clear that the bike industry is either hurting badly, or no longer interested in the trade show format. So it goes...as a few people have already said, the internet and social media allow bike companies to release products with more hype and without the fluff of a tradeshow booth. Sad to see the end of an era, but glad I was able to see it at all.

Here's to what's next!
  • + 2
 The on-hill demos at Northstar and exhibitor area there went really well - seemed to exceed expectations all around (whereas the show itself in Reno was a bit sluggish for sure). I guess it's too big a risk to take for Emerald if they're already losing money, but it seems cutting out the convention center and focusing on more demo would make some sense. Heck, it's a lot cheaper setting up a tent in a parking lot vs creating those elaborate booths. That alone would save exhibitors a lot of money.
  • + 1
 Internet sales killed the bike party

the big companies don't care about acquiring more dealers
and of course the direct to consumer companies really don't give a f about bike dealers or trade shows
now every time there is a new things its on pinkers in 1080p before its even for sale ( & everyone already has an opinion about it
i will miss the phone calls ....what do you mean you dont have the new maxxis 27.5 x 2.6 WT, EXO DD plus 3C maxx terra TR 120tpi skinwall minnion DHR 11 in stock i just seened it on the interwebbers!!

it was fun while it lasted
man those marzocchi girls were the best
  • + 0
 Too late in the year in a place that is tough to get to. I guarantee if it was held in the PNW or DENVER area with total access to the local mountains (Apex, Winter Park, Tiger, Raging River) type riding areas and the main convention in the corresponding convention center it would be a hit. Schedule it for June.
  • + 3
 *Cough* Reno is not getting their moneys worth out of interbike. *Cough* millions down the bag. *Cough*....
  • + 3
 Mike Levy you can suck it. A sadder, much sleepier Sin City? How about an actual outdoor sports city, dick.
  • + 1
 Does this Tarif thing mean Bikes made in the US will stay the same price/ be cheaper than imports?
Are there any bikes made there?
  • + 1
 Guerilla Gravity, that I know of.
  • + 1
 They still need materials and components so probably not
  • + 1
 I remember the awesome bike shows of years gone by. Maybe the whole trade-show model is obsolete.
  • + 1
 It needs to be done earlier and become more affordable for companies
  • + 1
 I guess I can take that off my bucket list.
  • + 1
 Thats not good also what is pink bike going to talk about in october
  Yawn
 Yawn
  Damn.
 Damn.
  • + 0
 This isn’t good
  • - 2
 TRUMP! TRUMP! TRUMP!
  • - 1
 My thoughts exactly haha
  • - 1
 Sad but true. Better buy all the bikes you possibly can right now before we start seeing price hikes. It just makes economic sense.
  • + 1
 @bridgermurray: yup, I'm going to stock up!
  • + 8
 Much as I dislike the man lets be honest, Interbike has been staggering along for some time now. Between Sea Otter, Taipei and Eurobike it hasn't been 'the' big trade show for years, plus nowadays brands do reveals online and/or pay for the press to come a private event. No sharing article space and arguably no more expensive. Though it's sad to see it seemingly gone all the same.
  • - 2
 fuck off

Post a Comment



