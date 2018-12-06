Interbike Cancelled for 2019

PRESS RELEASE



SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif . - December 6, 2018 - Interbike owner, Emerald Expositions, announced today that the Interbike trade show will not take place in September 2019 in Reno as previously scheduled. Instead, the company will research alternative plans for 2020 and beyond, including the opportunity to launch events featuring bicycling and bike-related components within or alongside its various successful, multi-sport trade show franchises.



“While there were distinct advantages to Reno and Tahoe as venues for Interbike and the Free Ride Festival, respectively, overall travel time and cost proved challenging for attendees and exhibitors,” said Darrell Denny, Executive Vice President of Emerald Expositions’ Sports Group. “Further, the past four years have been difficult for the U.S. bicycle market. The substantial increase in tariffs on bike related imports during 2018, and announced for 2019, is compounding these challenges. As a result, we are rethinking how to best serve the cycling industry and will conduct a review of the possible timing, locations, and formats with dealers, brands, distributors, reps, designers, and media over the coming months. Our goal is to develop and deliver thoughtful solutions which provide strong returns on investment for all industry participants.”



As a result of the decision announced today, Justin Gottlieb, show director, Andria Klinger, sales director, Andy Buckner, art director, and Jack Morrisey, marketing director, will leave the company, effective December 31, 2018.



“Justin, Andria, Andy, and Jack have dedicated themselves to the cycling space and worked long and hard,” Denny said. “We will miss them greatly and wish them the best in their future endeavors.”





It was just last year that Interbike announced its decision to move the show from its traditional home in Las Vegas to Reno, which is basically just a sadder, much sleepier version of Sin City. But while the new location didn't inspire much optimism for the future, it was obvious that something had to change. For a long time, Interbike had traditionally been North America's premier cycling tradeshow, but it's seemed like things were getting quieter each and every year, with the 2018 event in Reno having a bit of a wake vibe to it.Also of note: Emerald Expositions Events, owner of the Interbike show, saw its the resignation of its President and CEO just over a month ago, with David Loechner retiring after thirty-five-years at the company and predecessor companies. Big changes all around then, but one has to wonder if they'll end up bringing the show back at all? That's their goal, according to the PR below, but one has to wonder if there's room in North America for a show like Interbike, especially because Sea Otter has the early-season racing and festival atmosphere. Interbike? Not so much.We'll have more on Interbike's hopeful hiatus in the coming days, but you can check out the full press release below.