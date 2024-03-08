Interesting Tools from 711L - Taipei Cycle Show 2024

The handle here is not brass, but a titanium nitride coated stainless steel.

The tool body can be purchase in aluminum ($55) or stainless steel ($75). And there are plenty of color options, just like lollipops.

The magnetic base is a great mini work station. I went with longer bits because I prefer them for my fiddling.

I don't think it's on the market quite yet, but release seems imminent.

Kenny has worked on a lot of well known bike products, and continues to have contracts in the bike biz. He's very proud to be building something that's his own with 711L.