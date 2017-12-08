VIDEOS

Interference: Ryan Middleton - Video

Dec 7, 2017
by Descent World  

Ryan Middleton is a name you probably haven't heard of if you're living outside Scotland. But, just because you haven't heard of someone, that doesn't mean they aren't worth knowing about...

Ryan is a quiet, shy kid from Dundee with an old school approach to things and near permanent smile. He loves to build features on his own accord, and while you may see him cutting laps in Whistler bike park with the best of them, he takes a great deal of pride in putting spade to dirt. Its kind of a right of passage that we all have to go through, building trails that is, but Ryan has kept it going, often in solitude in the hills above his home.

Ryan Middleton

The features you see in the edit above are the culmination of months of hard work building, and while many young riders choose to broadcast their lives through Instagram, Ryan has kept these features under lock and key and off any form of digital media, documenting things with a roll of Ilford 125 where he can.

bigquotesI think, just from the amount of Coastal Crew and Trek C3 videos I have watched over the years, as well as that kind of riding not really existing in Scotland, I thought it would be a challenge to give it a go and see what we could create.Ryan Middleton

Super creative and a total grafter, Ryan has taken inspiration from many different sources. He's become a kind of cult hero in the UK scene thanks to his edits and features in the 'Zine that is Shredder, and is continuously looking for ways to document the Scottish scene.

Ryan Middleton

Most of all though, Ryan is about the riding, not fame or trappings of false celebrity. That's why we reckon you'll be hearing a lot more about him in the near future...

MENTIONS: @DescentWorld


Must Read This Week
The Insolent DH Bike Uses a Fox 40 Stanchion Tube as a Shock
95527 views
Taking a Knife to Brand New Frames to Build the World's Lightest 29ers
73537 views
YT USA and Cam Zink Part Ways - Updated December 3rd
71164 views
Intense Announces Lower Retail Prices and Hybrid Direct-to-Customer Sales
61720 views
Spengle's One-Piece Carbon Enduro Wheels - First Look
55121 views
Devinci Spartan Carbon - Review
43382 views
Hardcore Hardtails, Ultralight Chainguides, Gearbox Goodness, and More - Tech Briefing, November 2017
38933 views
Win a POC Prize Pack - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
37645 views

1 Comment

  • + 3
 Pretty lit!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.035162
Mobile Version of Website