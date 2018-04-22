Interview: The 10th Anniversary Of Superenduro





This weekend marks 10 years from the first the Superenduro event. With a growing number of achievements under their belt, from organising the opening and closing events for the 2013 EWS in Punta Ala and Finale Ligure respectively, to hosting the very first Enduro National Championship in 2011, they’re now back in Sanremo to commemorate the journey they embarked on 10 years ago.



Despite being on its 10th year of the series, the Superenduro has only run 9 seasons of racing due to taking a break in 2015. The Superenduro began its series in Sanremo due to the downhill biking scene already in the area. With a number of trails already in the hills of San Romolo, it didn’t take much tweaking until the tracks were enduro ready. With consistently great trails that are both fun and well maintained, the Superenduro is renowned for its high standard of trail work and maintenance.





We don't just head to a location and chose for example, 3 existing trails and say we'll race there. We go to the location several times before the event, talk with the local organiser about the existing trails and potential for growth, and work with them to expand and improve their trail network.

Tell me a little about how the series got started.

Alberto: “It all began 10 years ago here in Sanremo. At the time enduro was still something new, there was a lot to develop in the discipline. Being so fresh it needed people who understood the sport, as well as people who understood the industry in order to enable the discipline and series to grow into what it is today.”

The Superenduro series is known for its experimental style of race formats, what have you tried in the past and what did you learn?

Alberto: The first thing we experimented with was having two races at the same event as we held a "Pro series" race as well as a "Sprint series". We then experimented with a mass start race format within a traditional enduro race, then we tried "Park Ferme" where riders were given a small time in the morning to make any adjustments to their bike before racing after having their bikes locked away and closed for mechanics the night before. we also experimented with the first international events with Eurocup fuelled by Monster Energy with Lionel Beccari and Jean Yves Vassalli, and we were the first series that began talks with the national federation in 2011 which led to the first ever enduro national championships. I don't think we came across anything that wasn't good for the discipline, but we learnt that enduro races and its format can vary widely between each location and it's best to fit the format to the location and not vice versa."

The series grew from 2008 on, becoming one of the main enduro series within Europe, but with the creation of the Enduro World Series in 2013 there was a shift towards more international series. Did that make you reevaluate your goals?

Alberto: We had a loss of participation in 2013, 2014, so it seemed like people didn’t want to race anymore. In 2015 we stopped and we actually got a lot of requests from riders asking “please guys, start again.” This was obviously a great push for us to start up again, but the first thing we had to do was find the identity of the series. We decided we needed to realign ourselves as a national race series instead of trying to appeal to the rest of Europe, and so we became "Superenduro - Italian Enduro Series." Since starting again we are registering a growth of participants, for example here in Sanremo this weekend we have nearly 400 riders spanning over 14 nations. Yes, we are first and foremost a national series, but at the same time we can and still are attracting foreign riders.

What are the plans for the future of the Superenduro Series?

Superenduro Sanremo 2018

Alberto: Our plan is to interact as much as possible with the national federation along with other regional race series that are growing. We would also like to spread our races throughout Italy to give the riders, for example in the south of Italy, an opportunity to participate. But before we do this we need to find good trails and local organizers.This weekends race serves as an EWS qualifier with 4 stages spanning over 60km. Varying in technicality and style, there is one thing all the trails have in common: dust. With the sun out and temperatures rising the locals of the Liguria region felt right at home. There was also a variety of entertainment throughout the weekend with a grill and beer evening featuring live music on Saturday, as well as a "pasta party" after racing on Sunday. There are also a number of brands on site to provide help and assistance to not only racers, but also the local community, along with 2 Liv women's MTB and eMTB tour events and bike testing. Stay tuned for all the action.