Interview: 2019's Top Juniors on their Move to Elite Racing

Thibaut Daprela



10 Junior World Cup Downhill wins



Four Junior World Cup Downhill podiums





The juniors in the World Cup downhill have been racing in their own category since 2013 (2017 for the women) but make no mistake, they were still comparing their times week in, week out to the elites. But just how hard is it to make the jump from a winning Junior rider to a top contender in the Elite races? We decided to ask some of the top DH and XC Junior riders from 2019 who are making the leap in 2020 just what they expect from their move to the highest level of racing and how they are preparing for a season riding against the worlds best.Thibaut Daprela will be joining the ranks of the fast Elite Frenchmen in 2020 as he comes off an incredible run of results while racing as a Junior. With 10 wins and four podiums, he was a near unstoppable force at the World Cups and, as a member of the Commencal team, he is among good company if he wants to win races.

What are your thoughts on 2020 and the move up to Elite racing?

I learnt a lot from my second year in the Junior category, I made many mistakes which helped me to learn, grow up and build my future. Going into the Elite category is always a big step, and there is a lot of work to be at the top level because nowadays the level is higher than ever and nothing can be left to chance.

Have you changed your approach to training to tackle the challenge of being an Elite rider?

I have not changed my training program, really, I just trained myself a bit more. It's also easier this year with my school schedule since I started university, that gives me more time for my training sessions.

What do you think the biggest difference will be compared to racing as a Junior?

I think the biggest change is the regularity and speed needed to be fast from the top to the bottom and not only on some parts of the track. In Elite, you have 10 riders who can win the race. In juniors, we are still 'young and crazy' and you can still win doing some mistakes. I mean in Elite there's no room anymore for it and you need that consistency to be at the top. Moreover, the battle for the overall is also a lot harder so you need to be consistent and perform at every single race to end up well at the end of the season.

How have your sponsors dealt with the move to Elites?

No major change for 2020, I’m still riding for Commencal / ... to be announced by Riding Addiction with the support of our amazing partners SRAM/RockShox, ENVE, Schwalbe, IXS and Bell. On a personal note, the only little change is moving from Afton shoes to Fiveten. I thank 100% and Sofermi for their continuing support.

What are your expectations for racing with Elites this year, do you feel more pressure than when you were racing as a Junior?

Kye A’Hern



Three Junior World Cup Downhill wins



Eight Junior World Cup Downhill podiums



2019 Junior Downhill World Champion and silver medalist in 2018





I have no expectation about the results because it’s going to be my first year, I will take the races one by one and doing the job the best I can. Last year, the pressure somehow got the best of me after a few stupid mistakes in some race runs and I wanted to manage the World Cup overall for the second year in a row. For my first year in elite, I only want to do my best, enjoy the process, learn, and improve my skills to prepare myself to be better and reach the top-level step by step.Kye A'Hern has been consistently closest to beating Thibaut Daprela over the past two years and, with an incredible performance at Mont Sainte Anne in 2019, he was able to secure the rainbow stripes and become Junior World Champion. The young Aussie rider is staying with Canyon in 2020 and we expect he will be looking to make the most of being on one of the biggest teams at the World Cup.

What are your thoughts on 2020 and the move up to Elite racing?

The step from Juniors to Elite is definitely a big one but I am looking forward to it! The first year in Elite will be tough and I am excited to push myself and see what I can achieve. It's going to be an awesome year of racing and I can't wait to get started.

Have you changed your approach to training to tackle the challenge of being an Elite rider?

I haven't really changed my training for the step up to Elite, but I have had to change some of my training for my recent wrist surgery. Training is relatively normal now after spending a lot of time doing rehab to get it strong again. I am loving pushing myself and training harder than ever this offseason and I'm feeling super confident for the year!

What do you think the biggest difference will be compared to racing as a Junior?

The main difference is that there are a lot more people in Elite than Juniors but I don't think that should change anything too much. At the end of the day, even though you are racing other people it's still you against the clock, so I have the same approach to racing. Also after looking up to some riders for so long, you are now racing them, so you need to see them as level competitors, but I'm sure experience will help this.

How have your sponsors dealt with the move to Elites?

I think that everyone has been super supportive and I am keen to keep improving and have an awesome season. 2020 looks quite similar to last year for me with just a few small changes. Its shaping up to be a big and awesome year with some rad people!

What are your expectations for racing with Elites this year, do you feel more pressure than when you were racing as a Junior?

My mum also started to take some CBD-oil in order to calm down for my races. — Vali Höll

Vali Höll



15 Junior World Cup Downhill wins



Two Junior World Cup Downhill podiums



Two times Junior Downhill World Champion (2018-2019)





I have had a really good offseason and made some unreal gains, I'm coming into this season the fittest and strongest I have ever been! Obviously, as a racer, I want to win! But I would realistically like to be sitting in the top 20 consistently throughout the season with my sights on a few top 10 finishes! I don't feel like there is more pressure now compared to Juniors but there is still the pressure on yourself to do the very best you can.What can you say about Vali Höll that hasn't already been said? With Junior race runs that would have put her easily inside the top ten Elite Women and even on the podium she has the speed but can she perform under the pressure that comes with Elite racing? Vali may not be completing a full season in 2020 but we expect big things from the Austrian rider.

What are your thoughts on 2020 and the move up to Elite racing?

I’m super excited but also more nervous than ever. It’ll be crazy to stand at the start next to my biggest idols, but also that my family can finally watch me race on RedBull TV. I guess it must have been nerve-racking to watch live timing, starring on that screen and waiting until I passed the splits and they had no idea what was going. I couldn’t do that haha. My mum also started to take some CBD-oil in order to calm down for my races!

Have you changed your approach to training to tackle the challenge of being an Elite rider?

Well, I guess so but more in a natural way, every year I get stronger so we can push more in the gym, but timewise it's the same as the last two years, just because of school I don’t have as much time as I would needed to train as much as the pros do. Especially bike time is very little, during my Christmas holidays I spent 8 days on the bike and I have 1 week in February, so I will try to use that one to ride only my DH bike, before the first World Cup. But in general, when I feel I want to give up during training I just think about who I have to start against and that drives me on to keep pushing.

What do you think the biggest difference will be compared to racing as a Junior?

I don’t want to say racing Junior was easy but for sure if we didn’t have a good day we still ended up on the podium, which will definitely not be the case this year. I have to fight and give my very best from the start until I cross the finish line. A big change will be that we will have a qualification, but also some smaller changes will affect my routine, for example, the bigger break between training and race run, when will I eat in between? How much time will I have to rest and prepare? All those tiny things, which I’ll have to figure out but I’m excited!

How have your sponsors dealt with the move to Elites?

Oh, it’s crazy there’s so much going on right now, which I never thought would be an opportunity for me ever. I really don’t know what to do. It’s just crazy.

What are your expectations for racing with Elites this year, do you feel more pressure than when you were racing as a Junior?

Lucas Cruz



Seven Junior World Cup Downhill podiums



4th at the 2019 Junior Downhill World Championships





Yeah for sure but my main goal will be to graduate school which will be in June. Let’s see, I will miss Croatia but there might be a chance that I will race Fort William. I don’t really expect a lot this year depending on results, it’s more the progression I can make, get smarter more mature and a better person in general. It will be super exciting can’t wait.Lucas Cruz had a great two years racing as a Junior with seven podium finishes and a fourth-place at the 2019 World Champs in Mont Sainte Anne. For 2020 he is looking to keep up the good form and make a lasting impression on an already stacked field of fast riders.

What are your thoughts on 2020 and the move up to Elite racing?

Ever since I crossed the finish line at the last World Cup in Snowshoe, I’ve had my head set on this upcoming season and the move to elites. Right now, it's full steam ahead and I just can’t wait to get in the start gate once again but this time competing against all of my heroes.

Have you changed your approach to training to tackle the challenge of being an Elite rider?

I’ve just been trying to ride my bike as much as I can and also tried to focus more on nutrition. I’m working with Joel from Blueprint Athlete development who is a good friend of mine, a wicked bike riding coach and a great personal trainer. We are working super hard in the gym to become as fit as I can but also to prevent injuries. I think as long as you believe in your training and trainer it will pay off big time once the season rolls around.

What do you think the biggest difference will be compared to racing as a Junior?

We had some really tight races throughout my junior years but in Elites it’s a whole new level. The time margins between riders is so insane so I think I’ll have to get used to fighting and pushing harder for each and every inch of track.I’m hoping all of the amazing camaraderies between us Juniors is the same in Elites because it is what makes this sport so special and so fun for the whole community.

How have your sponsors dealt with the move to Elites?

SRAM/TLD racing and everyone affiliated has been so wonderful to work with and I am very grateful for all that they’ve done for me. Having a team atmosphere and all of the tools to do your best at every race has shown me a bit more about the industry and has prepared me, as much as I can be for elites.Some very exciting news coming soon!

What are your expectations for racing with Elites this year, do you feel more pressure than when you were racing as a Junior?

Mille Johnset



One Junior World Cup Downhill win



12 Junior World Cup Downhill podiums



Bronze medalists at the 2018 Junior Downhill World Championships and silver medalist in 2019





This year I am working towards top 30 and hopefully top 20. Some of my Junior times have landed me close to that and of course, I am hoping to improve on last year's riding. Always striving for my best and having my eyes set on the win though!I wouldn’t say I am feeling more pressure than Juniors but definitely a familiar amount. My team and I both understand that it takes time and experience to develop as a racer, so I am really just focusing on always improving and bettering myself as a person and my riding.Mille Johnset finally took her first win in 2019 and with some great results already in the bag she has more than proved she has what it takes to be at the top of the sport. As we head into the 2020 season she will be staying on board with the Athertons and who better to help you make the transition into Elite racing than the Atherton family.

What are your thoughts on 2020 and the move up to Elite racing?

I'm excited to move up, and it’s going to be fun and scary to race against the best women. I think it's going to be a hard fight but I can't wait for that.

Have you changed your approach to training to tackle the challenge of being an Elite rider?

This winter I have done a lot more riding, not just dh but a bit of dirt jumps so I'm more comfortable with jumps when I get back to World Cup tracks with bigger jumps.

What do you think the biggest difference will be compared to racing as a Junior?

Last year it was all about the fight between us top three girls, and that’s going to change. Next year I'm going to carry on learning, having fun and just do my best

How have your sponsors dealt with the move to Elites?

The sponsors for 2020 is pretty much the same, I'm still with the team (Atherton Bikes) and I'm happy about that.

What are your expectations for racing with Elites this year, do you feel more pressure than when you were racing as a Junior?

I’m hoping all of the amazing camaraderies between us Juniors is the same in Elites because it is what makes this sport so special and so fun for the whole community. — Lucas Cruz

Anna Newkirk



One Junior World Cup Downhill win



13 Junior World Cup Downhill podiums



Silver medalist at the 2018 Junior Downhill World Championships and bronze medalist in 2019





Not really, I think for this year when I'm first-year elite no one expects me to be at the top, like I felt I should have been last year.Hot on the heels of Vali Höll, Anna Newkirk has been the closest to the Austrian rider for the past two years and she finally took a win in 2019. For 2020, Newkirk is looking forward to the challenge of competing in a stacked field of amazing riders that is only going to get better with the fast young riders that are moving up this years.

What are your thoughts on 2020 and the move up to Elite racing?

At first the thought made me really nervous, even a bit scared. After thinking about it a bit though I’ve gotten pretty excited. I think it’ll be really challenging, and I am still nervous, but I also like challenges and can’t wait for the season to start.

Have you changed your approach to training to tackle the challenge of being an Elite rider?

A few changes on how I’ve been training at the gym but nothing too big. My mental approach has changed more than anything. Instead of focusing on how much other people get to ride and how other people always seem to be in super cool places riding these super cool trails and the whole 'ah I wish were there!' story, I’ve just been trying to focus on my own riding. Just have fun and make the most of it.

What do you think the biggest difference will be compared to racing as a Junior?

Having to qualify, and if that goes well, not having to rush between practice and race run. The junior women had 45 minutes last year between practice and the race, which isn’t very much. So I’m definitely excited for that!

How have your sponsors dealt with the move to Elites?

I’ll be racing with the same team for 2020. There are going to be some changes regarding sponsors, however nothing related to me moving into the Elites.

What are your expectations for racing with Elites this year, do you feel more pressure than when you were racing as a Junior?

7. Tuhoto-Ariki Pene



One Junior World Cup Downhill Win



Bronze medalist at the 2019 Junior Downhill World Championships



Wyn Master's Privateer of the week - Val di Sole World Cup 2019





I expect it to be really tough. The women’s field is really strong right now and it’s definitely going to be a challenge.Tuhoto-Ariki Pene had an amazing 2019 with his first World Cup win in Val di Sole quickly followed up with a third-place in Lenzerheide and the bronze medal at the World Championships in Mont Sainte Anne. We can't wait to see how this fast young rider from New Zealand will fare in the move up to Elite racing.

What are your thoughts on 2020 and the move up to Elite racing?

It’s exciting to be able to race against the very best riders in the world, but also a wake-up call that I need to put more effort into training, diet, and more to execute it on the races.

Have you changed your approach to training to tackle the challenge of being an Elite rider?

Yes, and also the organisation is going to be important for me as well so the weekends all flow freely!

What do you think the biggest difference will be compared to racing as a Junior?

Definitely the pace of riding, but also stepping up as a person for the young riders to look up to.

Will you still be racing as a privateer in 2020 and have you picked up any new sponsors after some great results in 2019?

We have put through a little Santa Cruz team with Hyperformance Hardware and more so not fully factory but I’m excited to see where we go this year.

What are your expectations for racing with Elites this year, do you feel more pressure than when you were racing as a Junior?

8. Evie Richards



Two U23 World Cup XC wins



16 U23 World Cup XC podiums



2016 and 2018 U23 Cyclocross World Champion





Well, I’m a young gun in the big boy's category so not as much pressure because this year will be testing to see how much more I need to dedicate to the sport but looking forward to giving them a good run.After riding with a knee injury in 2019 Evie Richards has had her full focus on the move into Elites with some strong performances in XC and CX racing she is definitely a rider to watch over the next few years although she has some tough competition as she heads into one of the most competitive fields of riders we have ever seen in mountain biking.

What are your thoughts on 2020 and the move up to Elite racing?

I’m super excited to be stepping up to elite this year and feel like it has come at the perfect time. I have an amazing support network around me and feel like the timing is perfect. The elite women are so fast, I’m so excited to embrace the challenge.

Have you changed your approach to training to tackle the challenge of being an Elite rider?

My training will be similar to last year, the focus in 2019 was recovery, in the 2020-21 season I can push on. I changed coaches last season. I was previously coached by Simon Watts, he is still massively involved in my development with British Cycling, but after my surgery Liam Killeen started to coach me. We live in the same town and it was Liam who got me involved in my first ever hill climb efforts and garage turbo sessions, so it felt like the perfect move for him to support me again. I am so excited to actually complete a full winter block of training rather than just swimming like I did after my injury!

What do you think the biggest difference will be compared to racing as a Junior?

The biggest difference this year is all the World Cups will be on Red Bull TV, so my family won't be madly messaging our family group chats with random updates, they will actually be able to watch me race rather than watching a screen of lap times! I know my nanny and grandad will be rewatching the races straight after they have finished because they get too excited the first time around!

How have your sponsors dealt with the move to Elites?

My sponsors have all stayed the same. It's so important for me that I ride for brands I feel passionate about and their visions are in line with mine. Now I have found these sponsors I want to develop my relationship with them as I become a better rider. HSBC are massive supporters of British Cycling and they are very passionate about all types of cycle participation which is something I strongly believe in as I want to inspire as many people to get on a bike and ride, whether its 4 km or 400km. Red Bull and Trek Factory Racing are companies that I always dreamt of being part of and I am very proud to wear my kit showing their names. I am very lucky that my agent Jay from Rocket Sport Management helps me keep all these sponsors running smoothly.

What are your expectations for racing with Elites this year, do you feel more pressure than when you were racing as a Junior?

9. Filippo Colombo



Three U23 World Cup XC wins



Eight U23 World Cup XC podiums





I think there will actually be less pressure this year. As a final year under 23 rider you are expected to crush every race as you are the oldest. But I think as one of the youngest racers in the elite category there are lots of big names everyone is expecting to be on the podium, and I don’t think there will be many people expecting me on the podium. That being said I do put a lot of pressure on myself and always set my aims high!For 2020 Filippo Colombo heads to the Absolute Absalon team and with the new team comes a fresh perspective on racing as Filippo is set to focus more on the experience than results for the first year of Elite racing at least.

What are your thoughts on 2020 and the move up to Elite racing?

For sure it's going to be a big change. The main goal will be to make as much as possible experience each World Cup. I have a mix of feelings, excited for sure but also a bit scared.

Have you changed your approach to training to tackle the challenge of being an Elite rider?

I didn't change much from last year, the approach is the same. I just increased the amount of hours. Until now, my winter preparation has gone pretty well so everything seems to be perfect for a good start in the new season.

What do you think the biggest difference will be compared to racing as a Junior?

The main difference will be for sure the pace. The elite riders just ride faster than the U23. And there isn't much difference between the athletes, a single detail can make a big difference.

How have your sponsors dealt with the move to Elites?

I had the chance to ride a really good season last year, with a lot of good results. Thanks to that I could raise some more personal sponsors for the upcoming season. But also regarding the team, I had the possibility to chose the best ones for my growth.

What are your expectations for racing with Elites this year, do you feel more pressure than when you were racing as a Junior?

10. Max Brandl



Six U23 World Cup XC podiums



Bronze medalists at the 2017 U23 XC World Championships





Making a real "result goal" it's really difficult, but a good start in the new category will be a top 15 in Nove Mesto. And no, I actually feel less pressure, I'm new in this category and I have nothing to lose. Everything that will come will be a great experience.Max Brandl has his sights set on a ticket to the Olympics in 2020 and after a successful time racing as an Under 23, it definitely looks like a goal that is likely to be achieved. With six podium finishes and a win at the 2019 German national championships in the Elite category he is raring to go at the chance of racing alongside the top riders in the sport.

What are your thoughts on 2020 and the move up to Elite racing?

2020 will be very interesting for me. Together with my Leware Mountainbike Teammate Georg Egger, who is in his 3rd year of elite category now, I´m fighting to get two spots at the Olympics for Germany and of course, a dream would come true if we both could participate in Tokyo in July. The chances that at least one of us gets there are quite good. I´m also very excited to start at my first short track world cup in Nove Mesto in May. I´m super motivated to do as well as possible there and secure a good starting position for the XCO race. I know U23 is primary school compared to the Elite category, but I had no problems to get from kindergarten (U19) to a world-class level in the U23. Also, I did quite well in the Elite races I participated in in 2019 such as the win at the German national championships. That makes me feel confident.

Have you changed your approach to training to tackle the challenge of being an Elite rider?

I wouldn´t say that I changed a lot because I´m in Elite now. I mean it´s normal to do a little bit more and try to do it better every year when your younger and so do I. Also, the races I did in Elite category already make me feel like I know a little what I will be facing. But after the 2019 season I changed my coach and that of course brought some changes in my training.

What do you think the biggest difference will be compared to racing as a Junior?

In the Elite category, there are almost exclusively athletes who have survived the whole U23 and U19 and who have proven that they have the potential to be on top. That means it`s only the top 3-5 athletes of every year, which means a lot of very good athletes and that makes it very hard to be part of the front group. Also, more riders are more experienced and it won`t be that easy to play games and so tactics have to be more clever, I think.

How have your sponsors dealt with the move to Elites?

In 2017 Lexware Mountainbike Team decided to support not only U23 and younger riders but to continue with their best to the Elite until at least 2020 and bring at least one to the Olympics. So, for the three athletes Georg Egger, Luca Schwarzbauer and me who have moved up so far nothing big has changed. The only thing that changed for this season is that we are back on Tune wheelsets and wear Uvex helmets and glasses.

What are your expectations for racing with Elites this year, do you feel more pressure than when you were racing as a Junior?

I don´t feel much more pressure. I feel more experienced, calm and better prepared than as a Junior and that compensates that it´s big-time now. I´m happy to test how I can perform against the other pros. In 2019 I showed that I know how to win even in the Elite category and I hope that the new training impulses will improve that ability. I have 100% trust in the team that supports me and so I´m sure we´ll make the best out of this Olympic season.