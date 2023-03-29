Interview: 5 World Cup Mechanics Talk About Stressful Fixes, Favorite Tools, & More

Mechanics have it tough. Pro-level mechanics have it even worse. They're usually the last ones to leave the pits and the first to return in the morning. Their hours stretch out the working day but there's no time to rest in the middle. They have to be on the tools at a moment's notice during practice and could be faced with needing to make an emergency fix right before their rider's start time. Or maybe they're living it up doing what they love.



In their eyes, they get to wrench on the latest bikes and hang with the the world's top riders. They're all part of a traveling circus, hopping from race to race on airplanes or long stints of highway driving. Living out of a suitcase for weeks on end, they bounce in and out of hotels, and up and down mountains across continents.



We chatted with five mechanics that have seated more tires than you can count to find out what their favorite tools are, the bikes they ride at home, and their wildest fixes of all time.





Ben Arnott

What team/rider(s) do you currently wrench for?

This year I have taken a break from the circuit to focus on my business, Alba Distribution. However, I am helping Kasper Wooley from the YT Mob with his bike tuning and maintenance when he is in Squamish, where we both live.

How long have you been a personal mechanic?

I was on the race circuit for 10 years, starting off on Trek World Racing with Greg Williamson before graduating to Head Mechanic on that team and then for the YT Mob and later the Canyon CLLCTV. The riders I've worked for over the years are: Ruaridh Cunningham, Greg Williamson, Laurie Greenland, Justin Leov, George Brannigan, Neko Mulally, Brook Macdonald, Angel Suarez, Dave Trummer, Jack Moir

What does your schedule look like for the year? And over the course of a race weekend?

Most years, the weeks away ranged from 10-16 weeks, spread out over the summer. Rarely a trip would be longer than 4 weeks.DH Race Schedule - Depending on whether the race was a double (XC and DH) or a single (DH only), we would arrive in the team truck on a Tuesday or Wednesday. The first order of business was usually to set the tent up, weather and pit readiness dependent. Usually, the next job would be to go for a ride, as we'd often have driven for days at a time, chugging along at 90km/h. The bikes would be stripped, prepped, suspension serviced, and generally made ready for the first day of practice.Practice day was the most hectic, with the riders doing somewhere between 4-8 runs with the bike needing to be checked each time, often with changes being made. Qualification day consisted of a few practice runs in the morning (1-2) then a full bike prep and clean for the race run. Getting the timing right and making sure everything was ready in plenty of time for getting the athlete to the start hut was key. After this, the bike was prepped again for race day practice (usually just one run unless the rider was puzzling), then prepped again for the race run. After this, the bike was quickly cleaned, dried and put in the truck before the tent was ripped down prior to team dinner and possibly even a couple of shandies with everyone after a hard week!For enduro, the schedule is more spread out and there is more emphasis on making sure the bike can last days of riding and racing. It's more like setting up your own bike to make sure it lasts an extended period of time, compared to DH where it only has to last a couple of runs. Enduro also brings the added stress and joy of riding practice with the athletes (not a requirement by any means but most top riders request it). I say stress and joy because there were plenty of 'best job ever' moments, mixed with terrifying sections of riding. Trust me, no matter how good you think you are on a bike, riding a slippery section of an EWS track with a 30lb backpack in front of Sam Hill and Richie Rude is a memorable experience. Once the racing kicks off for enduro, it is a bit more relaxing than DH as depending on the race, there isn't much we can do to help the athletes.

What bike(s) do you ride?

For the last four years, I've had a Geometron G1 - if it weren't for those guys pushing the envelope, we'd still be riding short-reach bikes with slack seat tubes and short rear ends. It's been interesting to watch the big brands slowly and carefully end up with the geo that these guys were pushing half a decade ago.In the last year a lot of the big brands have finally caught up and this year I got a Santa Cruz Nomad. The reach is a bit shorter, but the head angle, seat angle and longer rear end are all there from the previous bike. The VPP is getting long in the tooth but it works well on this bike, especially with the Ochain. It's a beautifully finished thing with a lot of nice features. I've got it built with EXT suspension which, biases aside, is the best-performing suspension on the market currently, especially if you don't have access to race tuning. It's got Formula Cura 4 brakes, which are totally underrated and the best blend of cost and performance available.I'm running SRAM AXS gears and probably will until Shimano comes out with something better. I've been trying out Revel carbon rims to see if their claims of better flexibility are true. They are better than most others I've tried but I'm not fully convinced with them (or any carbon rims) so I have some DT EX471s that I'm building up to do some back to back testing.I'm also working on another frame project and hope to get a small production run built at some point this year, watch this space.

How often do you get to ride?

While working on the World Cup, I would try to ride every day, usually before breakfast. There was almost always time in the day to ride. I've always been a firm believer that spending the time to go for a ride makes the rest of the work day more efficient, so it isn't time wasted as such. Luckily I managed to avoid injuries the whole time apart from once in Croatia where I broke my collarbone and scapula in a freak crash the day after the race. The timing wasn't terrible, but it still required us to find somewhere to park the truck until I was healed up and able to drive it out of there again (luckily there was a big gap after that race). This culminated in John Hall driving the truck under my instruction along sketchy little island roads to a spot that a local had helped us find. Not my best day ever but thanks to Martin Whitely for taking it so well!

Do you have a favorite tool or bike part?

Favorite tool during the TRP days was the Hayes pad gap setter; it was impossible to get those early brakes set up drag-free without it. Other than that it would be my Facom T-handles, 10 years and still going strong!Favorite bike part from the racing circuit would be the Shimano Saint groupset. We were one of the first teams to have the new groupset in 2013 on TWR and it's still the same groupset available today! Has anyone ever broken those cranks?On my own bike, my favourite part of the moment has to be the AXS dropper. The action is better than anything else I've tried, by a long shot. If only they could get a bit more travel and get the battery hidden somewhere, it would be perfect.

What's your least favorite part to work on?

Brakes are the most fickle thing to get feeling right and I was always unsure whether pads/rotors were bedded in enough for a full speed practice/race run which led me to always have lots of paired bedded-in rotors and pads available, sealed in bags, at all times. I'd say brakes are one of the only subjective things on a bike when it comes to feel - there isn't a right or wrong way.

What's the most troublesome or stressful fix you've ever dealt with?

In 2015, Greg Williamson, Laurie Greenland, and I attended a BDS in Wales with TWR. Since it was a BDS, we did not have the big truck for spares. On the last practice run, Greg kicked up a huge rock, causing his frame to be damaged beyond repair. We didn't have spare frames with us. After much deliberation, we decided to have the lads take one practice run, while I swapped the opposite rider's suspension, wheels, bar/stem, and cranks onto the chassis before the next run. As Laurie was a Junior and Greg an Elite, there was just enough time to do this between seeding runs and race runs, but it was a pretty hectic day!

What's the best part of the job?

It's hard to put my finger on one best part of the job. Adventuring through a new country to get to a venue, turning up and going for a ride with friends on the circuit was pretty hard to beat.

What is one tip or trick that you could pass on to home mechanics?

Lewis Kirkwood

photo: Andy Vathis

If you want to get better, there's no substitute for learning the correct method to do something than practicing. It's not rocket science but there is a huge difference between someone who can carry out repairs satisfactorily and an excellent mechanic. It's all about feel, confidence and repeatability. Those things can be learned!

What team/rider(s) do you currently wrench for?

I currently work with Lucas Cruz and Gracey Hemstreet on the Norco Factory Team.

How long have you been a personal mechanic?

I did my first World Cup season in 2019 making 2023 my 5th season. Before that I had worked in bike shops since 2011.

What does your schedule look like for the year? And over the course of a race weekend?

This year I'll be going to all the DH World Cups, World Champs, Canadian National champs, Crankworx Whistler, and a few team camps spread across the year. It amounts to somewhere in the region of 17 weeks on the road.A race week usually involves driving/flying to the next venue, lasting somewhere between 2 hours and 2 days. The first day on site we will usually spend a day putting the pits up and then get wired into rebuilding the race bikes. Everything comes off, cleaned/greased/inspected/replaced as required before being put back together. The following morning is usually track walk which we do as a team, followed by finishing touches on race bikes, race plates etc in the pits.The first practice day can be a long one; last year Gracey and/or Lucas could be on track from before 9am until 5pm and my job is primarily to check over the bike after every run, fix anything they break and keep things consistent unless we need to make a change. Qualifying and race day are somewhat similar with the addition of carting a bike, trainer, spare wheels, tools, and other paraphernalia to the top of the track for race runs as required. It's pretty common to be on the tools for 12 hours of the day, but it's a sweet gig so it passes quickly.

What bike(s) do you ride?

I recently moved from Innerleithen to Squamish and in the process, I cut down from six bikes to two; my Norco Range and Norco Search XR steel. The Range is built up with a full SRAM XO1 AXS drivetrain and seatpost, Deity finishing kit, Maxxis DoubleDown or DH tires, and CushCore inserts. On the Search, I run a dynamo front hub for lighting, a double chainset for closer ratios, and 47c tires with double CushCore. They're both built for dependable trucking', I know I'll fold in half before my bike does.

How often do you get to ride?

This is pretty variable on the road, but as a standout, we had some really good times riding down from the pits in Andorra to our accommodation every day of the race week there last season.

Do you have a favorite tool or bike part?

Too hard to pick one, though my toolbox is full of Knipex and PB Swiss and I don't regret a penny I parted with that stuff. As for my favorite bike part, I've never given it thought but I'll go with the 2023 RockShox suspension on my Range, it definitely helps offset my lack of skill.

What's your least favorite part to work on?

I'm aware this is a cliche answer but truthfully the product we run on the team is all genuinely sweet to work on, no complaints from me.

What's the most troublesome or stressful fix you've ever dealt with?

Last year at Mont Sainte Anne, Lucas' frame sustained some crash damage (the sort of which would have written off any frame) during his final practice run. I discovered it under an hour before we were due to leave for his race run. After some initial mild panic on my part, Lucas and I rolled out of the pits with his race bike sporting a brand new front triangle 40 minutes later. All credit to Lucas, he sent it to his career best in the Elite category at the time. Legend!

What's the best part of the job?

It's tough to pick just one part... the combination of traveling the world working on bikes covered in all the best equipment, often with like-minded individuals tied together by the shared experiences bike racing brings. Tuning bikes up is cool but the biggest variable will always be the human on it, so when I feel like I am in tune with the rider too and we start taking things on more holistically... that is hard to beat.

What is one tip or trick that you could pass on to home mechanics?

Nick Lester

Photos: Ross Bell

Set your pressures every ride. Boring but simple and effective!

What team/rider(s) do you currently wrench for?

Currently, I work as the lead mechanic/team manager for the Muc-Off Young Guns, a UK development team taking young riders through the UK national series and to the World Cups as Juniors. Previously I was at Commencal 100% as a mechanic for Mille Johnset and Greg Williamson.

How long have you been a personal mechanic?

2022 was my first full season as a personal mechanic for a team, before that I did help as a mechanic and race engineer for Luke Williamson at Les Gets in 2021.

What does your schedule look like for the year? And over the course of a race weekend?

For 2023 I will be at all the World Cups with our 2 Junior riders, Lucas Craik and Luca Thurlow, and also as many UK National races supporting our other 3 riders, Max Lewis, Heather Wilson and Louis Pearn.A race weekend would be nonstop from the moment arriving at the venue until we pack down to go to the next one. We arrive at the venue on Tuesday (assuming race day is a Saturday) and find our pit space, possibly start getting the pits built if the organizers allow. Wednesday is bike prep, full strip down, servicing, replacing parts, changing tires, getting suspension ready for servicing, and then I join the riders for track walk, which is super important to try and do because it gives context to the feedback you get from the riders after runs. Then back to the pits to get the suspension back on the bike, possibly tire change after discussions from talk walk, check the settings, install any data acquisition systems, and do a bolt check and spoke tensions.Thursday's riding starts, so another quick bolt check (stops any second guessing of myself) and pressure check before the rider starts to practice. After practice, get the bike clean, stripped down again, and everything gets checked over, cleaned, lubed and rebuilt ready for qualifying. The same applies on Friday morning, bolt and pressure check before practice, then after practise, clean bike, re-grease and check over, bolt and pressure and then up the hill for warmups with the rider before they drop in for their qualifying run, then back to the pits to clean the bike, strip down again…check over, new chain and tires…rebuild etc ready for race day.Race day morning is the same, bolt and pressure check before practice, then the clean and inspection before going up for race run. After each race run, clean the bike off, make any obvious repairs and fixes, and get the bike as fresh as possible before tearing the pits down, packing everything away and heading off to the next one to do it all over again.

What bike(s) do you ride?

At the moment I have a Commencal Supreme V4.4 which has been used as a development bike for testing some theories behind chassis dynamics and stability. Usually has a data acquisition system on it of some description as well as some other internal trickery in the suspension (EXT Arma Shock and Manitou Dorado fork). I’ll also have a Mondraker Summum MX RR for development and testing purposes for the Muc-Off Young Guns team. I have a road bike too with curly bars…but that’s all I know about it

How often do you get to ride?

I can usually get in 2-3 rides a week, but if I’m testing stuff (which I try to do as much as possible) then it can be 4-5 times a week. Mostly at my local bike park on one specific track, which can sound a bit monotonous, but I do enjoy testing things out so it’s a lot better than it sounds.

Do you have a favorite tool or bike part?

Favorite tool is probably my Knipex cutters, there’s something incredibly satisfying about using a really good pair of cutters, especially with the number of cable ties I use too.My favorite bike part is probably the wheels…not so much building them (although it’s pretty therapeutic) but the scope for tuning and the amount of variables that can be played with mean there’s often something pretty interesting to get geeky about.

What's your least favorite part to work on?

This would also have to be wheels - usually because when they do need to be repaired, there isn’t a lot of time to get them sorted. I’m decent with a nipple key not the quickest at building wheels, and having to rebuild in a race weekend is my least favorite repair.

What's the most troublesome or stressful fix you've ever dealt with?

I feel like wheels are getting a bashing from me now….but a cracked rim about 30 minutes before having to leave the pits to go up to the top of the hill before race runs meant swapping out the wheel for the spare wheel (which is normally in a wheel bag to go up with), but then also having to change the tire over on the spare wheel too, as well then having to give the bike a very quick clean, bolt and pressure check then jumping on the chair lift certainly made me make the most of the ride to the top of the hill.

What's the best part of the job?

Working with some of the best riders in the world, on some pretty special bikes with a good team of people really does make it one of the best jobs in the world. You get to travel, see some amazing places, meet great people and be part of the best sport in the world….I can’t imagine anything better than that.

What is one tip or trick that you could pass on to home mechanics?

Adam Trotter

Make sure you have the best tools and the right tools for the job! You’ll end up making any job a lot harder, more time consuming, frustrating, and probably more expensive than it needs to be by using cheap tools or the wrong tools. It’s a false economy….and try to take your time too.

What team/rider(s) do you currently wrench for?

I work with Canyon CLLCTV Enduro Team as Jesse Melamed's mechanic as well as the Canadian XC and CX National Team.

How long have you been a personal mechanic?

On the scene since 2008 with various riders and teams. Spent the last 5 years primarily with Andréane Lanthier Nadeau (ALN) on Rocky Mountain Race Face Enduro Team.

What does your schedule look like for the year? And over the course of a race weekend?

January: Sram/RockShox Testing Camp with Jesse in ArizonaFebruary: CX World Champs with National Team, Canyon Team Camp in Nice, FranceMarch: EWS TazmaniaApril: Pan American XC Champs, BrazilMay/June: EWS EuropeJuly: Crankworx/Enduro NationalsAugust: Glasgow Super Worlds XC and DHSeptember: EWS and Paris Olympic Test EventOctober: Pan Am Games XC, ChileFor EWS, we typically arrive a week before the race. It's a chill first few days building bikes and riding, shuttling, groceries and getting settled. Pit set-up is usually Tuesday/Wednesday so we will move into the pits then. Wednesday/Thursday we drop suspension to get serviced, during that time I strip the bike down to the frame and give it the full service: bleed brakes, check bearings, and new parts as needed. We run a race wheel and practice wheel system so I'll often use this time to build a fresh set of race-only wheels that I'll install for a lap or two later in the week to break them in, then install again once it's time for final tire choices and marking decals. Once the race is done we pack up and either head to the next race or head home.For XC this year I won't be at any World Cups, just Worlds, Pan Am Champs, Pan Am Games and the Olympic Test Event in Paris. Catherine Pendrel is on our National Team so she's obviously super experienced. We run a pretty minimal setup for XC trips, like no tent or anything. Rental vans and everything I need I pack with me and typically work out of the hotel with the other mechanic(s). We hang out for training and I'll be in the pit for Short Track and the XC. Lots of carrying and washing.We run a National Team project for Cyclocross Worlds every year and I like it because you're involved in the race a lot with all the bike changes and bike washing. Plus if you can handle a freezing cold muddy weekend in some Belgian farmer's field, a little rain at a July EWS isn't that big a deal.

What bike(s) do you ride?

Currently on a Canyon Spectral. I make it a point to ride what Jesse rides. It's a lot of new components for both of us this season coming from Fox/Shimano to Sram/RockShox so it's key for me to have those same bikes and components at home to play with.

How often do you get to ride?

This year I hope to ride more when at the races. I do most of my riding in the wet rainy off-season here on the Shore.

Do you have a favorite tool or bike part?

Does an AirTag count? Like most mechanics in the pits, my toolbox is full of fancy tools; Beta hex keys, Knipex pliers, Abbey stuff, etc. My favorite though, and the one that's been in my toolbox since 2009, is a little bearing remover/press that I assembled myself. It's made of a vintage Shimano Saint rotor tool, a cassette tool, some random shock hardware, and washers and bearing caps from a 2008 Cove Shocker. You can't bring all your fancy bearing tools from home so this little guy comes through regularly.Also, a recent addition to my toolbox (shoutout to Matt Opperman) is a nice horse hair paintbrush. A race bike not only has to perform but it also has to be clean and ready for a bike check photoshoot at any time. I often joke that my job is just to carry things and wash things, but the brush is my final step in a pre-race check as it gets the last bit of dirt out from tricky places.Favorite part is anything SRAM AXS. It makes bike builds and frame swaps so much easier!

What's your least favorite part to work on?

Chasing down that annoying creak, wherever it is!

What's the most troublesome or stressful fix you've ever dealt with?

I've been in the XC pits for lots of wheel changes, cutting fenders off because the mud is too thick, taping people's feet to the pedals after a shoe buckle breaks, and even in Enduro we get some pit time so I've changed full brakes, banged dents back into place with the time crunch of a liaison looming. What's important as a mechanic is not to freak out and be calm even if on the inside you're freaking out. If you're calm, the rider is calm.

What's the best part of the job?

I just love bike racing. I enjoy the process of prepping a bike to compete, getting that race plate on it and handing it over to the athlete knowing that the bike is 100% ready. Traveling to races and some of the days are for sure a grind but what also makes it worthwhile are the people I travel with and the friends I have on the circuit on other teams. All the other mechanics especially are always willing to help each other no matter what team you're on.

What is one tip or trick that you could pass on to home mechanics?

Jon Stout

I have some PTSD from blowing tubeless tires off in the early days so sometimes to get that final bit of bead to seat I'll stick the wheel with the unseated tire part in a door jamb, between the edge of the door and frame and just close the door a bit on it. Then I just lean the wheel to the side and pop that bead into place.

What team/rider(s) do you currently wrench for?

I work with Joe Breeden from Intense Factory Racing (IFR).

How long have you been a personal mechanic?

I worked with Mick Hannah for eight years and am now on my second year with Joe. So, I’m on my 10th year!

What does your schedule look like for the year? And over the course of a race weekend?

My schedule for the season is starting to look pretty busy. I’ll go to all the Downhill World Cups which start in June. I’m just getting settled back at home after testing in Portugal through the end of February. Next, there's testing at Fort William and a national downhill race (World Cup test event) in Lourdes mid-April, as well as other UK national races and the odd test session with Joe.As for a race weekend that normally involves a day of travel, a day of pit set up and bike work, track walk day which also normally includes bike work and some bike set up, practice day, qualifying day, race day with pack up afterwards and then travel home the following day.

What bike(s) do you ride?

I ride an intense Tazer E-bike. These things are awesome! Especially for getting up the Scottish boggy climbs in winter. I also have an Intense Primer trail bike, although I’m currently waiting for the new Tracer 279 and can’t wait to get on it. I’m also keen to get an Intense DH bike soon.

How often do you get to ride?

I normally ride a couple of times a week. I try to get at least one ride a week when away at a race for work. That can vary depending on what trails are close by if any, what bike is available and where the accommodation's proximity to trails. If there are good trails within riding distance from the pits you’ll usually see me up there at some point. I’ll also go to as many SDA races (Scottish Downhill) as I can depending on my schedule. Last year I managed to race all of them which was cool.

Do you have a favorite tool or bike part?

My favourite tool has to be my Knipex pliers. They are so versatile for a mechanic trying to travel light. It saves taking any spanners and can be used to grip many things similar to how you would with a vice but without chewing them up. Like shock hardware for example. I’ve even used them to press in frame bearings.I’m also a big fan of these Intense tire levers that I’ve had for about fifteen years now. The less angled ends are super useful for levering tires on without damaging the rim tape and I’ve never really come across any other levers like it.As for my favourite bike part, that’s an unusual one. I do like building wheels. We don't get to do that very often anymore since E13 DH wheels have become near indestructible. It’s like the novelty of building wheels wore off but then came back!

What's your least favorite part to work on?

My least favourite part would have to be anything internally routed on an ebike. If you know you know.

What's the most troublesome or stressful fix you've ever dealt with?

It's hard to call that one as I don’t really get that stressed at races. When we have the full pit set up everything is so organized and there is plenty space for everyone to work. From there you can only really do what you can with whatever situation arises.One situation that does come to mind was when I was working with Polygon and we had a prototype link on the old Polygon DH bikes which included a metal insert glued into the carbon frame. It was the middle of practice day in Lousa 2020 and I remember thinking it had been a while since Mick had been down. Eventually I could see him at the other end of the pit walking his bike back. As he walked into the pit I noticed the metal insert had pulled out of the frame and destroyed many parts in the process. That was likely the fastest frame swap I’ll ever have to do!

What's the best part of the job?

It’s all pretty good to be fair. Even on my 10th year I love getting to travel multiple times a year, working with top level athletes, and helping awesome brands develop their products to be the best. Not to mention all the good times with the team!

What is one tip or trick that you could pass on to home mechanics?

Wear black jeans. They don’t get dirty!