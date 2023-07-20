Interview: A Look At the Red Bull Hardline Women's Round Table Conversation

This group of senders also happens to be a group of people doing great things for the sport.

Tahnée helped lead the charge on getting the ladies to Hardline.

How did this come about? Who organized it?

Some of you have been to Formation as well. Do you think that's laid some of the groundwork for this to happen, or would it all have happened anyway?

Jess and Lou.

What happened to Jess this year?

From when you first arrived at the beginning of the week in the camp to now, how possible do you think it could be to piece together a full run?

What was the first thing you each did and how did it feel when you landed it?

What’s the setup with support like mechanics? I know some of the luggage didn’t arrive. How’s that situation? Do you have your usual support crew?

With regard to consequences, how do you weigh fitting an event into your schedule, figuring out support, getting there, and the possible consequences?

Three of you are coming back from injury right now, and then came to Hardline, which is pretty gnarly. Does that play on your mind?

What is the plan for the next few days?

Do you think the mix of riding conditions and riding background has had a big effect on you as a team?

Do you have a favorite feature that you’ve hit and are you all psyched to come back and do it again next year?

Do you have any comparisons to World Cup race tracks or Formation or Rampage? Does it even make sense to compare Hardline to any of those?

Did you do anything before Monday to warm up or train for the Hardline course? Did you go and hit any massive jumps or any steep stuff?

What is needed to create more progression? Is it more events, or is it like you all have your personal compound with an airbag? What support do you want to see in your careers for your own progression and also for women’s freeride?

How did it affect you through this week seeing the men dealing with the features?

You've all got your crews that you ride with at home and stuff, so if you all got to pick somebody to bring along with you next year to have a go at Hardline, who would you choose?

How do you all learn from each other?

Hardline ladies crew, thanks so much for the chat and for sharing some of your internal processes. We have enjoyed following along and look forward to seeing more sends from each of you in the future.

An excellent team, Lou taking home the Rider of the Week award too.

Yeah, so I felt like for a while Red Bull UK wanted a girl to get involved with Red Bull Hardline, so I was first approached in 2019 but... I was on a real confidence high, but it seemed not impossible, but kind of. And I just got injured from then on for a while, and I think they just forgot about the idea, or were waiting for me to come about and be like, "Yeah, this is the plan." But I just got injured and injured and injured. And then they got a knock on the door from Jess, which I think they just didn't expect for a lady to be like, "I want to do it. I'm super keen." So, that's when we saw Jess last year come and slay Hardline basically. And yeah, from there, I was like it's obviously possible and I'm pretty keen. I was so inspired by Jess. That's how I knew it was possible. I spoke to Jess. And Jess was like, "I've definitely heard from some other girls that would be so keen to get involved." So from there, just got in contact with Red Bull like, “we need to make this happen.”Yeah. That's where I met some of the girls, at Formation. And then I think it gave me a bit of extra confidence going from Formation to Hardline. But even then when Tahnée called me, I almost said no. Even all the guys talk about it and say how scared they are to come back.Everyone kitted up, which was pretty impressive, I thought. Because I got so worried that I'd invited you all and I was like, oh my God, we're not going to get on track. And then everyone just started kitting up and I was like, I think we're going then. Even Bernard said it's the worst weather he's ever ridden Hardline in, so I feel like we can pat ourselves on the back for that one.Yeah. He kept the vibes super high, I think. And going into the practice with the men, having done the one day before, even though we barely got any riding done because it was so wet, it was just such a huge advantage for us. If we were to start with the men, just how it was, it's so intimidating because they just tick everything off so quickly. Some of them have been riding that for 10 years now, and they just tick off so quickly, because their aim is to obviously to do a full run by the end of the day, and we haven't had that opportunity before.The track walk, I think, was really beneficial. So, we could work through some of the features and bounce off each other for ideas and lines, and there wasn't a massive crowd to keep up with.Tahnée:There's no rest anywhere, I don't think, so the first feature is just a disgusting drop. You roll the whole thing it’s super intimidating. The first day we looked at it for so long, and Bernard was just like, "You just roll through it." And we literally did not believe him until he showed us.Yeah. I actually said it wasn’t rollable.Yeah. At one point, we were looking at all sorts of different lines to try and avoid the roll, and then Bernard was like, "You've just got to roll it."And yesterday when we were riding, a lot of the guys, after you went down and rolled it, they actually said they'd rather try and drop it because they didn't want to roll it because it looks so janky and it feels janky as well. But yeah, you got through. We started off on a really good note yesterday.I think it's great that we're so used to a competitive environment as well, and that was just all stripped back. When you're that scared, and you're in that much fear of things, I think all of that gets stripped back and everyone just helps each other. I think it was so good. Because I've never been in a position like that really.We have to rely on each other to get through sometimes. You can't do it on your own.I've used you girls so much and it was just the absolute best. I feel like we've all been so stoked for each other.It's like teamwork.For sure, yeah. And you're riding your bike by yourself but all of us want to get through.Yeah. And Jess too. Last year, I don't know how she got through.We kept saying that all week – I don't know how Jess did this by herself. When you're riding super high consequence stuff, you really want to make sure you want to do it and feel ready, have all the right processes in place. And if you're back by yourself, and all the boys have left, it's so hard to get in that right headspace. I don't know how she pulled it off.She actually didn't even have a crash. She just hit one of the bigger drops on the course, and is the only girl that's done it so far but she just landed a little bit deep and heavy, and on impact, hurt her ankle. Just from the landing of the feature, not even crashing or anything, it just damaged her ankle and so she pulled over. And everyone's celebrating for her and she was like, "No, I'm pretty sure I broke my ankle." We were like, "What? It looked like you got it perfect." So, that was really unfortunate. So, she's getting checked out today.Yeah. That was one of the lows of the week. And then today and tomorrow, the weather has changed back to rain, so that's another low.The difference is crazy, I think. When me and Lou were talking on the phone, Lou said to me, "I don't know if anything's possible. I don't want to take up a spot of someone who really wants to do stuff." And I was like, "Honestly, Lou, it would make me so happy if you came because I feel the same way." I was so intimidated. I've watched the boys every single year, and obviously somebody did approach me to ride Hardline, so I did know that's what they wanted, but it still just didn't compute in my brain that it was possible. So, I think from seeing Jess last year, to what we've achieved now is just crazy. Lou was thinking about doing the road gap and then when Lou did the on-off and was obviously the only girl to do that as well, and I think you just slowly tick stuff off. And we had low pressure. I think that was the best thing about it. When we pulled this together, it was like, this is even a first step just to have women here, and looking at it, it's an opportunity to get used to the surroundings, the features, the Welsh weather. You don't get that anywhere else. Everything about it is so intimidating.So, personally, I can't believe that I've left Hardline thinking that next year, I'm going to come back and tick more features off. To me, that's just insane. And I think everyone here feels the exact same.Yeah. No one really came in with the expectation of, we've got to do a full run or it's not worth our time. We're just like, "We'll just see how it goes and there's no pressure," and that made the recipe for success more feasible.Yeah, definitely no expectations at the start. Just having that opportunity to come and have a look at it, with a bit of an idea of being able to ride, like, “We're going to get up and take our bikes up there,” but from watching Red Bull Hardline on TV every year… it looks gnarly on videos and then in person it’s so much scarier. And everything's on a way bigger scale. Some of the features, on the TV, I thought “maybe that feature itself doesn't look impossible.” But when you're up there, the exposure or the section before or afterwards is quite a bit to tick off. So yeah, it doesn't do it justice. Just coming and having a solid group with the same kind of attitude has been really helpful. And I've been blown away by what we’ve done this week and what's possible next year.Yeah, and comparing this with Formation: the first Formation, I wasn't there but the girls were just doing some of the stuff and second Formation, we had a lot of progress, and the third Formation, we were almost doing like full runs on a Rampage site. And I think that it's going to happen the same here, that it's going to be like a process. I think that we're super close to doing boomerangs now.The hard bit is probably just coming in and actually committing to coming here, I think that’s the scary bit.Yeah, and just thinking, “I'm doing Hardline with my bike.”Even the first rock slab was terrifying.I think you wanted to cry after that.I think I almost did cry.I have my mechanic that came over.Three of us, we're freeriders, so we don’t have mechanics. But I was so surprised about all the World Cup mechanics really looking to help us all the time, and that was super cool. It was like, "I wish I could have a mechanic." Everybody was super nice.They wanted to make sure that there was everything available for the girls, because the setup obviously was from Wednesday onwards, so we wanted to make sure. Monday, we didn't ride because the weather was just too bad. But originally, the plan was to ride Monday afternoon, and all of Tuesday. But in the end, we only did track walk Monday afternoon, then we rode on Tuesday. It was just nice to have the environment that the boys have. I didn't want Hardline to be watered down in any way, or I didn't want anything to be made easier just because the girls were coming. I just really wanted for us all to experience exactly what the men experience and have been for the past 10 years now.It really just depends on the rider, their strengths, their goals, and I think some riders, some folks definitely have the potential to be here and completely crush the course but they didn't want to take the risk because they're more focused on other aspects of their careers. But for all of us, it was something that we were really interested in, and just felt like it would be a really cool opportunity.When Hardline came around as an opportunity, you just can't miss it, I don't think. It's just crazy. It's the hardest track.And now it’s at a more consequential point in the year, though that hasn’t worked out for the weather.Yeah, it's moved to now so that we can get nice summer weather and we didn't, which is unfortunate. But also for us, obviously me and Lou and Jess have been selected for World Champs. And I remember speaking to Jess and Jess was like, "I don't know. We have Worlds like three weeks after. I'm not sure what risks are worth taking." I think that, for me personally, played on my mind a lot during the week, and I only went for something if I felt like I was going to make it 100%. I had to be confident and I had to be committed. And there were just some features for me that this year, with what I've been through to get here, it's just not worth it. But I think we were all quite calculated. And Jess's injury was just so unfortunate, she was very much of the same mind.It’s pretty undeserved from hitting that feature. It’s just such a harsh landing. She didn’t do it wrong, she just got unlucky.Yeah, and it still played on my mind a lot, the risk v. reward. My team, like at World Cups, was super excited when I said I was interested in coming. They did say, "Don't push it too hard, because of World Champs."I think when Jess had her injury, for me personally, it was like a reality check because we were so buzzing, and we were all ticking off features, and we were in a big group and it just felt so amazing, and then something like that happened, and all of the sudden, you get a huge reality check. You're like, oh shit, we're riding Hardline. This is actually really dangerous. You just get caught up in such a buzz. It's insane. Your adrenaline's up here and peaking, and you kind of stay there all day. Until something like that happens, and I think for me, it was definitely a reality check. So, I didn't ride much after that. I was just like, oh shit, shit can go wrong pretty fast, even when you're not crashing.Yeah. I had one when I cased the Cannonball. And Tahnée actually said to me just before, we were doing run-ins to check on speed, and then you had said, "Just do another couple run-ins," but I rolled in thinking I'll probably do another run-in. But then changed my mind and did it, and cased it, and I got away with it. I broke my wheel, but I just feel like it was a huge success. I was happy to do it, but then had a think of like “I should have done another run-in,” and Tahnée was like, “you’re right.” I want to learn from that and maybe do a couple more run-ins and not try to rush it because I’m nervous and I want to get it over with.There's such a short time period when we race, we have to pick everything up. We have to do a full run. But in an environment like this, obviously we do have time.And then not as much pressure to get it done as quick. At World Cups, there’s only so much practice and then you have to do a full run. We had a question about the start of the week to the end of the week, our expectations, and it has changed quite a lot as soon as you do a feature, it does open up the next section of the track, because at the beginning of the week, it's too overwhelming to even consider doing a full run on Hardline. Whereas I think my mindset's completely changed, just given the opportunity we've had.So, today would've been the last day of practice for the girls, unless one of them had done a full run, then they could proceed to go into qualifying… [becoming inaudible.] And also, if something went wrong in a small weather window and there's a red flag on the course, it disrupts the whole day for the men, which we didn't want to happen. So, when we were speaking about this camp, obviously I really wanted it to happen with the guys. I just wanted to make sure that it wasn't separate, that we were just provided with tools in an environment where we could thrive, but also, we wanted to show that we could hang alongside the guys. I think [ending the women’s camp before the weekend] was obviously a hard decision because it would've been great to go through the whole week, but also I think it was the right decision, unless there's been a full run. So the event will carry on as usual.Yeah. It was the main thing, coming into the group. Me and Jess really wanted a well rounded group of different riders. We were like, we've got six riders. We want three racers and three freeriders because we just thought that we could all learn off each other. Because the course is combined with the most insane tech and huge jumps. Obviously the goal is to eventually get a woman through as a qualifier. We don't really care who. We just want to enable it to happen. I feel like that was the best way. And having seen how this week has gone, I definitely think it worked so, so well. There's bits where if I don't try, someone else does and vice versa. It just linked in so well.Yeah, I think that was a good decision. There’s stuff on track that in track walk I wasn't considering at all, but I know Vinny, Hannah, and Cami definitely feel more comfortable on some of the features, and I wasn't considering them, but now I feel so much more comfortable.It's big features, and maybe we'll feel more comfortable then. But at a super fast speed, that we really don’t have… I think it’s a good combination.Yeah, you're right, Cami. Big air for you guys is all you've got to do basically. And we've got big air here but it's the most technical run-ins and exits we ever see, so that's something that we could help Cami with, but then Cami would then help us with big air. Because you were like, “Yeah, the road gap, I'll do that.” We were like, “Okay.”You towed yourself into the Cannon.Yeah, I was like, “Yeah I think I can do this.” But then I was watching the tech section and I was like, "This is so tech, I don't know." Then I saw you guys just likeand I was like, “Oh okay, that’s how to do it.”With the road gap, I was like “Man, it's so big.” I watch the videos and yeah, it looks big but it looks like it works. And then when I was standing on the takeoff, I was about to say something kind of negative, like “this is so big” or whatever. You were there, Cami, and you were just like, "Yeah, I reckon it's all good. I'm going to hit this." And yeah, you just started to change my mindset.I've never approached a jump that fast or that hard in my life. I don't do big air, so I don't know what it's like to be in the air for that long, and it just felt insane. It felt so good.Didn't you feel like you were going warp speed with the trees going past?[The road gap] is the feature we definitely all want to do, because it's just so iconic. But none of us really… with the weather… it's so exposed, and even a slight breeze wouldn’t work. The boys are whipping into the wind so that they then get straightened out, and obviously for us that haven't had experience on the road gap, I don't think we were ready for that.It's interesting, some of the features like the road gap, we've all hit road gaps before but it's a way smaller scale. I think mentally we're like, “I can see how it works,” but standing on the edge of the boardwalk, it's so much exposure, it's definitely a huge mental thing. We were all looking at it.I think we can confidently all say we want to come back.Yeah. Yeah, definitely. I've had the best week. It's been really good. Even just hanging out and getting to know everyone better, has been great.The worst feature was the head slapper. After the road gap, you come down into these slippery rocks and then it's basically this drop that's the smallest drop on the whole course, but it has the flattest landing, and it doesn't get any better.Claimed so many chin pieces.Yeah. Every single person that goes through makes anI really enjoyed doing more of a run from the road gap down to the bottom, piecing some of the sections together was a really good feeling, a little more of a flow. Because we had to session quite a lot and ran in so many times that it didn’t feel that flowy, because you go to the edge, look at it and you get nervous. But when you're rolling through a couple features… you can kind of roll with it a bit more.You actually feel like you're riding Hardline rather than ticking features off. You’re actually starting to link stuff together.We can try!Nothing compares.We’ve so tried to be like, “Is this like this jump,” or “This is like this section,” and it's just not. It's so much bigger. It's so much harder. Even Bernard was just like, "No." Does it compare to this? Yeah, it does but it's 10 times bigger. Okay, cool.We’ve been like, “Is it like anything at Val di Sole?” No, not really.To compare to Rampage and Formation, the size is pretty similar but the speed is really different. And the dirt is really different. Everything is way more fast.At Formation, when you get to the site where you ride, you can build something that suits your riding and suits your confidence levels for those features, so you can pick and choose. Whereas Hardline, we all want it to be Hardline, so not have a ride around and stuff. So that means to get a feature, we have to ride the section before, so it is what it is. At Formation, I felt like I was slowing down to hit features, so there's lots of control. Whereas at Hardline, it's been feeling like I need to go as fast as I can, and then pull up as hard as I can.I was trying to compare it to DarkFest, but even that... You just can't compare them.I would be really freaked out by DarkFest. I think just having so much time, and the jumps being so big…There's no technical aspect. There's no rocks on course.Yeah. It's like a giant concrete footpath that ends in a jump. It's not a narrow tech trail into the biggest jump.With slippery rocks.It's just different. Hardline is a different kind of feel.We rode Dyfi Bike Park on that Monday, which was helpful to get your tires in the dirt and ride a little bit in Wales but there's nothing really there that could compare to the Hardline course. It was just to ride a little bit, and it was also pouring rain the whole day.Yeah. And we've been racing. And even the boys, they all say there's nothing that you can practice anyway, not like that. It's just nothing compares. But we were saying if we were to come back next year, we'd probably go to Chatel and ride all the drops there. Any drop we can find, just maybe so the road gap doesn't feel as scary. I don't know. They all say that every time they turn up, that every feature... We could tell that Bernard was so nervous.It was his first time riding the features this year when he was riding with us. So, he was giving us advice and then giving us a demonstration on some of the things. He was like, "Yeah, I see you guys got it. Here's what you do." And acting so confident and then he was just in here, he was like, "I'm so nervous right now."And when we went to the road gap, he was showing us how to do that, he did five run-ins, and it's not a feature that you want to be unsure about, you can't pull out or anything. I think he was not struggling, he did it all good but yeah, you get a feel for how nervous it makes them. I watched the process of the road gap. All the guys were up there, and it was like no one wanted to go first and no one wanted to go last. They were standing up there for a while, and even from a little bit of a distance, I could see they were scared. And that's what makes it Hardline.But I think I've heard from probably like five different guys who have been here multiple years in the past that it doesn't get easier every year. Even though they've been here and they can maybe get through it a little faster than the first time they were here, they still are scared.Yeah. It's such a good feeling. We’ve all pushed ourselves this week but tried not to push too much. It's something you're capable of but you still get scared of.I think one big thing that has helped my progression, I think has helped others, is just having these opportunities to come be part of these events, and often without the pressure to be like, "You're coming so you have to do it." Formation was that for me. One of the first freeride women’s events where it's like, “We want you to come be a part of it, give you this opportunity to try and create this very supportive environment where you can thrive but not feel pressure,” and having other girls to work with. All those things seem to be like a perfect recipe for providing a good progression opportunity.Yeah. That sounds exactly what I was thinking. Just having the opportunity to come and then having some pretty good role models, like everyone here, and Jess, and people who have been able to just push everyone else forward.I thought it was super helpful, having a bit of a mixed practice and watching them do their first hits and they were nervous but they made it feel more achievable, seeing them over and over again hitting stuff and working their way through. That was really good.Seeing all the different guys and riding styles was really good, seeing how they handle it.Yeah, there were some guys hitting the Cannon, they were going so fast around that corner, coming in so hot. I watched it and didn't think that was how I would ride it, and then I saw a couple of guys mess up the corner and then pump for it, it's very reassuring seeing the different people hit it in different ways. But I wouldn't want to go straight in with the men from the start. It was really beneficial having our practice and then the rest to go with them.And they just move so quickly and it’s hard to keep up.Yeah, and even getting in line to try a feature because they're all lining up as well…And there are so many of them.So many, and they're trying to smash out the laps. I'm glad we had a bit of pre-practice before they started but it was really helpful having them there as well.Veronique Sandler. She was originally on the list, she's injured now, but I think last minute, the reality of Hardline kind of hit and she didn't want the pressure. But I think now that maybe she's seen that there hasn't been pressure, that might inspire her. She's got every skill required to hit Hardline and I feel like maybe the environment might have inspired her a little bit more to come to it, because originally we were talking together about one day we want to hit Hardline. So, I'm hoping that she does.Casey was on the list as well, but she got injured, so she pulled out last minute. And that's actually, Lou was the replacement for Casey.Yeah, I got the last-minute call up, but yeah I wish Casey was here as well. She's just super calm too. And Robin Goomes, she's a Kiwi.She'd be good.Such a sender.I think that's a pretty good list of girls that we'd love to see again. Obviously, it being its first year, we had only limited space, so we had to make the most of that, and I think hopefully now in future, I can't promise anything but it would be lovely to see a higher number.We need some younger racers too. They could start thinking about it.I think that we're going to inspire more girls for next year.Yeah. Hopefully seeing it, they will go and hit more jumps.Yeah. We can find other girls and reassure them that it's possible.Definitely. I've learned something from everyone. Obviously Hannah didn’t ride because she’s injured, but you're so chill and calculated. When you came on the track walk... Hannah wasn't originally on the six person list, but then I was like “Oh my God, Hannah needs to come.” I was going to try and get seven people here. It was hard but eventually, obviously Casey and Vero both pulled out, so I was so, so happy that we could get Hannah here. And Cami has got insane sends. This is the first time we've met. Because we missed each other at Formation, but I’ve heard great things, and seeing you send on the first day got me in the mood to send. And Vinny, you’ve got effortless style.Even when you're nervous, you still hit something with just perfect style.And then Lou, we've never ridden together but I was mind blown. You're just so sendy, but so chill, and so calculated. The energy is just always so good. Never up here or down there, it's just stupidly level. I've learned so much. I wouldn't have hit anything. I wouldn't have hit the Cannon if you hadn't hit it. And all the tech sections, the first day it was wet and you were just gone.Yeah, I love the wet.Couldn't be happier with the girls that have been here.Yeah. It's been such a good time, the whole week. And then yeah, I think it's really nice because there’s been zero ego and like you supported us through all the features, Hannah, even though you weren’t riding. Then we got to look back at the GoPro. I got to look back at what I'd done, and you'd sit in the tech sections, and that was super helpful with the cam.I've been hugely inspired by Tahnée having the vision in the first place, to bring us all together. Because I think like you said earlier, none of us would've been like, "Yes, I want to do this," like super keen but then having Tahnée bring us together and bringing that vibe from the very beginning was super crucial, like setting us up for success.I'm not going to lie. I was fully relying on all of you. I could just sit on the sidelines. But obviously as well, Jess isn't here, but it wouldn't have been possible if she hadn't have done what she did last year. It is so sad not having her here, because she's the main part of the Hardline. The fact that she went in knocking on doors like “I want to do this” is just so inspiring.I don't know how you don't have more confidence in yourself because when we were running at the Cannon, you just carried so much speed. So smooth.I think that's one example of how having this group can help. Tahnée can trust us when we're saying, “Yes, you look good.” You can trust us because we are more in tune with each other's riding styles and stuff versus the guys, who are not as in touch with it.Yeah, definitely having someone hype you up and give you the confidence, and then showing you a video of yourself riding where you look good.For me, it was Tahnée coming back from her injury that was a pretty big one. It was such an inspiring thing. You can go on in your career after that, so that was really cool to watch that in person. Very cool.