Interview & Video: Kurt Sorge on The Ultimate BC Shred Session for 'Accomplice'

It helps to be around the right places

Tell us your first bike-related memory?

What’s been one of your favorite bikes and why?

How has mountain biking been a tool for you?

What does the mountain bike symbolize to you?

If you could only ride one place in the world forever, where would it be?

You're a bit of a pioneer in the big mountain freeride world, what has changed in that niche world of the sport throughout your career?

Who are you favorite folks to ride with?

What's your favorite thing to do outside of riding bikes?

Flats or Clips?

Coil or Air?

Perfectly sculpted jump or gnarly rock chute?

when something as crazy as freeride mountain biking is born. From an early age, Kurt Sorge was drawn into the two-wheeled life as the fledging sport took off in the mountains around his home in British Columbia. Since then, he has seen the sport grow up, but that doesn’t mean he’s not still leading the chargeFreeride mountain biking has defined who Kurt Sorge is, plain and simple. Whether it's moments like winning Red Bull Rampage three times, competing in his own FEST Series events, or on freeride trips across the globe, finding new ways to push the limits of his sport are what Sorge lives for. Filming for Accomplice, he kept that expertise close to home, shredding huge lines in British Columbia with his friends and fellow legends of the sport Andreu Lacondeguy, Graham Agassiz, Nico Vink and Garett Buehler. In what seemed like an episode taken straight from the book of TGR’s Alaska Fantasy Camps, Kurt and the crew camped out in a truly fantastical zone, shaping lips and putting tires on lines they had only dreamt about before. It’s like big-mountain skiing and snowboarding, just without the snow.Sorge is someone who prefers to let his riding do the talking. But to dig a little deeper into the mind of a pioneer of freeride mountain biking, we asked him a few questions.I have this memory of my grandma teaching me how to ride for the first time. I made it until I hit the fence.I have always loved full-suspension bikes and I have always built up more of a freeride set up. I was pretty stoked to make the transition to a full downhill bike though around 2012. Now with suspension and bike technology getting so good, I can see a lot more people going back to a bit smaller travel for your everyday shredding and freeriding. That is unless you’ve got some 70-foot step downs…then maybe you want as much travel as possible!It started as transportation to school, freedom to escape after school and then turned into a tool I could use to progress myself physically and mentally. Ultimately, I’ve used it to create a career for myself to help promote others to pick up a bike and get the same joys and personal achievement like I did.Mountain biking is a common denominator that brings all the rad people of the world together.Probably Home. That’s Nelson, BC.Big mountain riding is so endless it just takes lots of time exploring and then deciding what you want to do when you find that perfect zone. Back in the day, guys had a whole year to put together a segment which allows for much more building and prep and you can focus on progressing as much as possible. I think the toughest part these days is finding the time and budget to do these projects with so many other commitments these days. But exploring is still my favorite part of it all, so I’m stoked to continue doing it!My childhood friends that I ride with on a regular, also the Fest Crew.Surfing!Flats.Coil.A healthy mix of both!