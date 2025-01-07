Interview: Andreas Kolb on Joining the YT Mob & World Cup Racing in 2025

Photo: YT Industries

Andreas Kolb



After four years with the Atherton Racing team and rising through the ranks to become one of the fastest World Cup downhill racers, Andreas Kolb has made the switch to the YT Mob for the 2025 season and beyond. Ahead of his first season with YT and a year which sees sweeping changes to World Cup Downhill racing we caught up with Andreas Kolb to talk about his new setup with YT and how he feels about the upcoming season.

How is your offseason going so far?

My off-season is going good. Well, a lot of gym training at the moment, not too much riding as I’ve needed to keep something secret. I’m feeling positive for the upcoming season.

You’ve been with the Atherton team since 2021, at what point did YT approach you or did you approach YT?

I was signed with Atherton until end of 2024, with an option to extend to 2025. In terms of YT, I would say we've both been knocking on each other's doors since a couple of years already. I was close to joining YT two years ago already, but it didn't really happen, but luckily the opportunity came around again, and it was a no-brainer. I’m stoked to join YT.

You’ve seen some great success with the Atherton team and have become one of the top riders during your time there, how do you approach a move to a new team?

For me it seems easy, my approach to bike racing won’t change with joining YT MOB. Obviously joining a new team can come with challenges, but equally many opportunities. I’m particularly looking forward to develop my own brand and showcase more of my personality throughout the years to come.

How have you found getting used to the new setup so far?

Photo: YT Industries

Getting used to the Tues was fairly easy I would say. I did a couple runs and was already at the same pace as my old bike. Getting used to the team was also very easy, we’ve just come back from South Africa where we spent some time together as a team. Everyone is very close with each other and I knew literally everyone from the past couple of years, it really feels like a family, and it’s a great balanced environment between professional and fun!

The YT team allows the freedom to choose your own components, have you stuck with what you are used to or experimented with anything new?

I think for me, the Live Uncaged philosophy is super cool, because there are always some companies out there which do better stuff than others. We are so fortunate that we can choose what we want to ride. I will stick on Fox Suspension and Conti Tires as I believe they’re the best products on the market, new for me this year will be TRP Brakes and Drivetrain. I’ve tested them before and knew they’re great, so it’s nice to have the opportunity to race them now.

Were there any components you always wanted to try previously and now have been able to test with the new team?

TRP Brakes.

Do you plan to switch up your setup through the season or will you pick a bike build at the start of the season and run it across next year’s races?

For me, 2024 wasn’t the greatest year.

I’m already prettty happy with my Tues setup. I’ve got some minor tweaks to make before the season, but overall it will stay 95% the same throughout the year.

You will now be racing alongside Vali Höll, how does it feel to have two of Austria’s best downhill racers on the same team?

I think it's really cool. You can see it in other teams, like, let's say Commencal with Pierron and Pom for example. I think we have a lot to learn from each other, both off and on-bike, we already live close to each other so this is already another benefit. I’m really looking forward to it!

Looking back at the 2024 season you had some great results including taking the Austrian national and European championship titles, how do you feel the year went?

Photo: YT Industries

For me, 2024 wasn’t the greatest year. Obviously, European champ is cool, and national champion was my first time ever. So yeah, two really cool titles to have! The World Cup series wasn't the greatest, with only two podiums, which is not bad, but compared to the years before it was below my expectations, unfortunately, the consistency was missing in 2024. My worst result in finals was 11th, which is sick. But in qualies and semis, I made a lot of mistakes and left a lot of points on the table, which put me back to sixth in the overall which, yeah, was not what I was aiming for.

The 2025 World Champs will be on the same track where you took the European title, is that a big target for you next year?

World Champs is the biggest race for us. So, yeah, that's cool to know that I am on a good pace on that track, but on the other side, it was only European champs, so World Championship is something else, there’s a lot more pressure, you definitely need to go faster as well. I think the Champery track really suits me, a bit slower than a normal World Cup track, and you need to ride smart, not just flat out all the time which definitely suits me. So yeah, looking forward to that one.

2025 sees a bigger race calendar how do you approach a longer season with more races?

The sport is moving in a cool direction.

Yeah, that's something I'm super stoked about. I was always like asking myself, why are we not racing more? World Cup series was 7 rounds, that’s not enough! Now moving up to 10 rounds is sick, and I think it's just going to be better for everyone, better for us racers, and also more racing to watch as a fan. I guess it's important to be even fitter, because you don't have time to recover that much in the season, and consistency will play a huge part in the overall.

There is also another break from racing over the summer, now that we have seen this for a couple of years how do you find having the big gap between World Cups midseason?

Photo: YT Industries

The 2024 mid-season break was pretty awkward for me, because I just started to ride well again, and then the break happened. And next year it looks pretty similar. Sometimes it can be good if you need to recover from an injury or tweak bike setup, but if you’re on a roll and you need to wait a couple of weeks it’s not ideal! But maybe with the increased rounds, it will be nice to have a break in the middle to see family and reset the body, let’s see.

The 2025 season also brings some big changes to World Cup racing, how do you feel about what has been announced so far?

For me everything looks good. More races is cool. No semi finals is cool. No protected riders is something I’ve also been hoping for the last couple of years already. It just makes it more fair and quality. Qualifying one, qualifying two, like last chance qualifier system sounds like something really cool. The sport is moving in a cool direction.

Next year sees some new World Cup venues and a couple of classics returning to the series, which event are you most looking forward to race?

Champery and Les Gets, it’s also great to see Lenzerheide back.

What are your goals for next season?

It's a tough one. I feel like my World Cup win is so long ago. It already feels like it never happened. So winning a World Cup would be sick, especially first year on the YT Mob.