Interview: Rocksled Suspension's Wild New Linkage Fork

Much like gearboxes, linkage forks are one of those ideas that keep cropping up decade after decade but so far have never quite managed to go mainstream. To their proponents, the list of advantages is impressive.For a start, the major source of friction in a telescopic fork (the sliding stanchions) is eliminated, which promises greatly improved sensitivity. And much like with rear suspension linkages, there's the potential to alter the leverage ratio - that's the number of millimeters the axle moves for every millimeter the shock moves. In a telescopic fork, that ratio is fixed at 1:1, but with a linkage, the leverage can vary with travel, creating the potential for progressive spring and damping rates that are almost universally accepted as advantageous on the back of the bike. It's also possible to use the brake's torque to resist brake dive so the fork stays higher in its travel under braking, at least compared to a telescopic fork.The bottom line is that linkage forks offer much more design freedom. So while there have been many linkage forks in the past (both in the MTB and motorcycle world), in many ways they are as different from one another as they are from telescopic forks.With that in mind, I got in touch with Ashley Kalym, who has been designing his own take on the linkage fork in his spare time under the name of Rocksled Suspension. I've been following Rocksled on Instagram for years now and have been in contact occasionally to discuss his design in the past. Some of you may remember Mike Levy covered the first version of Ashley's "fork" three years ago, which was single-sided and carbon fiber with a single pivot link. Since then Ashley's changed to a two-sided design with a 15 mm axle for broader compatibility. He's also changed to a steel structure with a floating brake mount. I decided to get the full story on how and why his project has been evolving.

What motivated you to embark on building a linkage fork?

I had taught myself CAD for non-bike-related projects, and as I had been riding for a long time I thought I'd have a go at tackling a purely mechanical problem (as I saw it). I was aware of the differences between front and rear suspension, and asked myself why a frame/structure arrangement hadn't been done for the front suspension as it is done for the rear. The obvious choice for me was to use an off-the-shelf rear shock as the damper, as this would simplify the problem for me and give a huge range of possible sizes to choose from, making the task easier.

What performance characteristics were you hoping to achieve or prioritize?

The Trust Shout and Message (designed by Dave Weagle) are probably the linkage forks that have come closest to mainstream in recent years. They use a trailing link design, where the axle is mounted behind the linkage.

I was hoping to do three things: First was to remove stiction and binding as much as possible. The second was to be able to use an off-the-shelf shock/damper, and be able to easily swap them for increased rider choice. The third was to use the linkage arrangement to manipulate the axle path and introduce a leverage curve.

Why did you decide on a leading link design, as opposed to a trailing link like Trust uses?

The Structure SCW1 is, in my opinion, one of the best executions of a linkage fork on a mountain bike, but you have to buy the whole bike, not just the fork.

The reason was simply to do with space and packaging. I knew I had to get an off-the-shelf shock in there somehow, and having the fork legs more vertical (when compared with the head tube) leaves more space for everything. The wheel path differs between the two (a forward-facing arc instead of a backward-facing arc), but the starting point and end point of the wheel can be fairly similar.

Did you look into the linkage forks on the market (for example, those from Trust, Structure, and Motion) for inspiration? If so, how does your design compare to those?

The leading link design means the axle path is steeper than the head angle at the start of the travel, then curves back towards the steering axis towards the bottom out. The fork offset (the distance between the axle and the steering axis) measures 44mm at 0mm travel, peaks at 50mm offset at around 50mm travel, and reduces to just over 22mm at bottom-out.

The leverage ratio drops throughout the travel, from 3.49 to 2.9. That makes it averagely progressive compared to typical rear suspension designs, and more so than any telescopic fork.

I didn't really look at them for inspiration, but I was aware of them. I definitely couldn't figure out why other approaches had gone with their own damper for example, as there are so many off-the-shelf ones that to me it was a no-brainer to use existing technology. Structure's approach isn't a stand-alone fork, but having read Mike Levy's review of the bike and how insanely active the "fork" was, it was confirmation that it is possible to do something like this. Obviously, the Trust and Motion forks are sleeker and more compact footprint-wise, and they have gone into production and I am still at the prototyping stage, but referring back to my goal with the fork; what frame manufacturer designs and supplies their own shocks? Very few, if any. They worry about the tubes, linkages, bearings, etc., and leave the damping to someone else.

There's so much design freedom with a linkage fork - so many possibilities. How did you decide on the combination of axle path, leverage curve, and anti-dive that you have?

Version 2's floating brake (right) eliminates the excessive anti-dive of the first single-pivot version. With the first version (left), the rotational force from the caliper acts to rotate the link toward the fully-extended position. This resists brake dive making the fork stay high in its travel, but Ashley says this also led to harshness and a lack of front wheel grip when braking. With the parallelogram brake mount, the caliper doesn't rotate as the suspension compresses, so the brake torque doesn't affect the suspension as much.

I wanted to keep everything as standard as possible in terms of axle to crown, travel, offset (starting at least), etc., so my design isn't really extreme. The offset starts at 44mm and reduces by 50% when the fork bottoms out. Axle path is dictated by the curve, which in turn is dictated by the distance between the pivot and the axle, so I had to make this long enough to give a gradual curve, but not too short that the arc was very tight.The leverage curve was the best I could get using the simplest suspension layout, so it is progressive, but not massively so. Using an air shock would add progressivity if needed, as would a progressive spring, so if it doesn't feel progressive enough for some people, then this can be taken care of.The anti-dive is an interesting one. The first prototype (single-sided, carbon fibre leg, featured in an article on Pinkbike a while ago) had no control of the braking forces, as the brake caliper was bolted directly onto the link. The anti-dive force was very strong and I didn't get on with it at all. So the second version (the fork I am currently riding) has a fully floated brake to get rid of anti-dive force altogether (apart from the compression associated with weight transfer). No one has a problem with the axle path and braking behavior of telescopic forks, so I decided it wouldn't make sense to tinker with these too much. Overall I think linkage forks really shine when it comes to activeness, shock choice (if using off-the-shelf models), and being able to design in features that are present on rear suspension (leverage curve, axle path, etc.).

Tell me about the choice of shock and shock tune.

The shock on the second version (that I am riding currently) is a Marzocchi Bomber C1 in 230mm x 65mm metric. For the third version, I'll move to a 210mm x 50mm for packaging reasons. I experimented with a few different sizes, but getting everything to fit in a package that is small enough is very difficult, and required a lot of trial and error. But as the design stands now, any shock type should fit, even air shocks with larger bodies, and shocks with piggyback reservoirs. Shock tune isn't something I have experimented with yet, as I have been focused on tweaking the design and getting things feeling good, but I'm sure I'm missing a trick by not tuning the shock properly. In addition, this is a side project that I try and do when I am not working or looking after family (three kids), and so things like shock tuning do come last I'm afraid! I imagine that a high-end shock with a proper tune for my riding style and ability would take the fork to another level, so I really should find some time to send it off and get it tuned!

Stiffness is a concern with many linkage forks. How did you address that?

The fork legs on the second version (the one that I am riding now) are steel and feel very robust. The linkages sit on 20mm axles and run on 20x32mm bearings, with a 20mm axle for the wheel with plenty of overlap. It feels hugely stiff to me, but then again I am not a heavy rider, nor am I a hugely fast or competent rider either. I certainly haven't chased light weight as a factor in the design, and in the 18 months plus of riding version 2 I've never thought that it needed to be stiffer. I think it can be a bit misleading though, as the sheer activeness of the fork makes it feel like you have a flat tire sometimes, even when it's not, so could this also lead to a noodly feeling? I'm not sure. I do observe that telescopic forks have a join at the steerer tube/crown, another join at the stanchion/crown junction, and another join between the stanchions and the lowers. I think reducing the number of joins can only increase the feeling of stiffness, so I guess it depends on the linkage fork design that is pursued.

How does it ride?

It rides as I thought it would to be honest; because there is so little stiction the fork moves into its travel with very little effort, even when it's run with less sag than normal. It looks strange from a riding viewpoint, but as the offset is more or less normal it doesn't feel vastly different steering-wise. The small bump sensitivity and the fact that I'm running a coil shock mean it's incredibly active over any bumps, and it's a bit jarring to go back to a telescopic fork, as it feels like they have a threshold that needs to be overcome to get them moving.Braking wise it feels normal as well, as version 2 has a fully floating brake, so the braking behavior doesn't affect the suspension directly as version 1 did. It certainly is heavier than a telescopic fork, especially with a coil shock and a normal spring, but version 3 will be lighter. Steering feels very good with the reducing offset, but could I tell the difference between it and a telescopic fork? I'm not sure. I think a very good rider could though, and on paper, the reduction in the offset figure should increase steering stability.

I have to ask - how much does it weigh?

I'm not sure how much version 2 weighs, but it's more than a telescopic fork for sure.

What's next?

Next is to finalise the design for version 3, and get that made. Then ride it to check everything is as it should be, then send it off for testing. If that's successful and it doesn't break after lots of abuse, then I'll look to do a limited run of 5 or 10 forks and see how it's received. If I sell any then I'll be in touch with the riders to see what problems they might have. As long as that goes OK then sort any small issues, then look to try and get it into the market. Obviously, it will be a niche product, but I think there might be enough people out there that are interested in linkage forks to make it viable.