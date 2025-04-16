Interview: Beyond Impossible - Ben Hildred on Climbing 1 Million Feet in 100 Days

Ben Hildred is a chronic pedaller. Last year, Ben climbed 1 million feet in 200 days . That in itself is an absurd feat of strength, but in 2025, he tackled that same vertical milestone in just half the time. That's an average of 10,000 vertical feet a day for 100 days. Let that sink in for a minute.How he managed to pull that off is unfathomable to us mere mortals, so we managed to pitch a few questions to him when he wasn't pedalling. Or maybe he typed these responses while in the saddle?



First of all, congratulations, Ben, on your mega achievement. But secondly, are you okay?

Ben:

Yeah dude! Just a bit tired. I rode my bike for 100 days non-stop, so I’m buzzin.

Was it always fun?

Ben:

Honestly, no. The will power needed to get up at 4 AM and go would make me feel physically sick. The wet and grim days were tough, but being out there and riding my bike, …it always came right. There was never a day I regretted on the bike.

Did you ever tire of the course you were repeating?

Ben:

Nah, the descent from the main climb I used ( Upper Missing Link, check it out on Trailforks ) is probably my most favourite track. If you’ve ridden it, you’ll understand. I mixed it up on the descents. Once I got to the top of the bike park, I rode whatever took my fancy. My Tallboy forgets it only has 120mm travel, so it’s all fair game.

Did one day stand out as the best of all 100?

Ben:

The last day was pretty magical. After spending a lot of time on my own, being joined by so many was just wonderful. The days with a great sunrise always made you feel so fortunate to be out there.

What was the top choice of snack for the effort?

Ben:

In New Zealand, you can get these things called Em’s Power Cookies. Every day, I had three of their vegan cranberry cookies, plus a full-size family pizza (plant-based) between laps. I topped that off with Off-Piste plant-based jerky. And a shake too! It got pretty samey after a while, haha. There is a lot of good protein in there, though.

What did your daily recovery program look like?

Ben:

After 6-8 hours of being out every day, I’d come home, drink a recovery shake, and then spend an hour in my compression boots. This was often after a few hours of work. That’d follow with more food and an early night. I didn't see a sunset all year!

How long do you think a full recovery is going to take?

Ben:

Full recovery might take a while. I’m self-employed at my wheel workshop Further in Queenstown, so I can, to some extent, go easy when leaning fully back into work. I worked for the majority oftoo, in the afternoons.

Did you have any crazy hallucinations on the trail?

Ben:

Haha, no hallucinations this time, and thankfully, no sleep deprivation either.

Did you incur any injuries, whether that's crash-related or body wear and tear-related?

Ben:

I had four OTBs in total - all really silly crashes. Those always happen when you’re just chilling. The worst one was on day 95. I thought I’d cooked it. It took a lot to carry on that day as I banged my knee up pretty bad and it was painful to bend.

Did you have any mechanical mishaps along the way?

Ben:

Apart from those few crashes and a single puncture, everything went perfectly. I’m very fortunate with that!

What was the weirdest thing that happened to you?

Ben:

I learned to, what I call, “put your brain in a box”, on my early morning laps in the dark. I would do full laps that I can't remember - I just fully zoned out. I’d be descending and jump to attention, having to figure out where I was on the trail. That was odd.

How many tires, brake pads, rotors, etc., did you go through?

Ben:

A fair whack of parts haha. Here's the list: 4, maybe 5 rear tyres, 2 front, 3 chains, 4 sets of pads on the rear, 2 sets on the front, 1 pedal rebuild kit, 1 set of hub bearings throughout, 1 set of frame pivot bearings, 2 pairs of grips, 3 spokes in the rear wheel, and 1 rear rotor. I think that's everything.

So, basically just wear items - no catastrophes. Ok, let’s get some bike stats then. What suspension and tire pressures are you running?

Ben:

Man, honestly, you’ll hate me for this. I have no idea. I'd just give the tyres a pinch every few days and pump them up if need be. I know what feels right ha. For suspension, I went with whatever factory settings were recommended.

Is this the final step for your endurance achievements, or do you have something even more ridiculous in the works?

Ben: