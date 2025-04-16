Interview: Beyond Impossible - Ben Hildred on Climbing 1 Million Feet in 100 Days

Ben Hildred is a chronic pedaller. Last year, Ben climbed 1 million feet in 200 days
. That in itself is an absurd feat of strength, but in 2025, he tackled that same vertical milestone in just half the time. That's an average of 10,000 vertical feet a day for 100 days. Let that sink in for a minute.
How he managed to pull that off is unfathomable to us mere mortals, so we managed to pitch a few questions to him when he wasn't pedalling. Or maybe he typed these responses while in the saddle?
Ben:
First of all, congratulations, Ben, on your mega achievement. But secondly, are you okay?
Yeah dude! Just a bit tired. I rode my bike for 100 days non-stop, so I’m buzzin.
Was it always fun?Ben:
Honestly, no. The will power needed to get up at 4 AM and go would make me feel physically sick. The wet and grim days were tough, but being out there and riding my bike, …it always came right. There was never a day I regretted on the bike.
Did you ever tire of the course you were repeating?Ben:
Nah, the descent from the main climb I used (Upper Missing Link, check it out on Trailforks
) is probably my most favourite track. If you’ve ridden it, you’ll understand. I mixed it up on the descents. Once I got to the top of the bike park, I rode whatever took my fancy. My Tallboy forgets it only has 120mm travel, so it’s all fair game.
Did one day stand out as the best of all 100?Ben:
The last day was pretty magical. After spending a lot of time on my own, being joined by so many was just wonderful. The days with a great sunrise always made you feel so fortunate to be out there.
What was the top choice of snack for the effort? Ben:
In New Zealand, you can get these things called Em’s Power Cookies. Every day, I had three of their vegan cranberry cookies, plus a full-size family pizza (plant-based) between laps. I topped that off with Off-Piste plant-based jerky. And a shake too! It got pretty samey after a while, haha. There is a lot of good protein in there, though.
What did your daily recovery program look like? Ben:
After 6-8 hours of being out every day, I’d come home, drink a recovery shake, and then spend an hour in my compression boots. This was often after a few hours of work. That’d follow with more food and an early night. I didn't see a sunset all year!
How long do you think a full recovery is going to take? Ben:
Full recovery might take a while. I’m self-employed at my wheel workshop Further
in Queenstown, so I can, to some extent, go easy when leaning fully back into work. I worked for the majority of the ride
too, in the afternoons.
Did you have any crazy hallucinations on the trail? Ben:
Haha, no hallucinations this time, and thankfully, no sleep deprivation either.
Did you incur any injuries, whether that's crash-related or body wear and tear-related?Ben:
I had four OTBs in total - all really silly crashes. Those always happen when you’re just chilling. The worst one was on day 95. I thought I’d cooked it. It took a lot to carry on that day as I banged my knee up pretty bad and it was painful to bend.
Did you have any mechanical mishaps along the way? Ben:
Apart from those few crashes and a single puncture, everything went perfectly. I’m very fortunate with that!
What was the weirdest thing that happened to you? Ben:
I learned to, what I call, “put your brain in a box”, on my early morning laps in the dark. I would do full laps that I can't remember - I just fully zoned out. I’d be descending and jump to attention, having to figure out where I was on the trail. That was odd.
How many tires, brake pads, rotors, etc., did you go through?Ben:
A fair whack of parts haha. Here's the list: 4, maybe 5 rear tyres, 2 front, 3 chains, 4 sets of pads on the rear, 2 sets on the front, 1 pedal rebuild kit, 1 set of hub bearings throughout, 1 set of frame pivot bearings, 2 pairs of grips, 3 spokes in the rear wheel, and 1 rear rotor. I think that's everything.
So, basically just wear items - no catastrophes. Ok, let’s get some bike stats then. What suspension and tire pressures are you running? Ben:
Man, honestly, you’ll hate me for this. I have no idea. I'd just give the tyres a pinch every few days and pump them up if need be. I know what feels right ha. For suspension, I went with whatever factory settings were recommended.
Is this the final step for your endurance achievements, or do you have something even more ridiculous in the works?Ben:
At the minute, I don't have any plans, but I say that every year. I just love challenges and seeing what's possible. We’ll see.
You can find out a bit more about the bike that Ben rode here
and his other antics on his page
.
Photo credit: Callum Wood
/s
Herculean effort. Well done, mate.
Are there lame ebikers? Plenty - just like there are gloating "core riders" dipping in on every & any article to smear ebikes because they are so core and a rude ebiker passed them uphill a few times. Lots of great reasons to have them (and in fact I can do far more trail maintenance than I did ever before just from climbing right up steep sections I couldn't possibly climb w/ 30 lbs of tools on my back - I don't have anyone bitching at me about insanely more efficient trail work! Add squeezing in some extra laps when I have only 1 hr to ride - total score. E's are banger training tools as the DH & enduro bikes now feel like lightweight toys I can toss around better than I could before catastrophe. Whats not to love
You're not ending ebikes - you're just the guy at the party bitching about the food & beer and tanking the vibe. Lighten up - its just bikes and bikes are cool and this article is about Ben's mind-melting accomplishment anyway
Another reason is because they want to ride with their friends or partners who are considerably faster. "Just get faster" you might say, but that ignores the realities that people are different. Genders are different. Either you pick your friends and partners based on how well matched they are to you on a bike, or you find some way to level the field.
Or how about because you are legitimately A Very Busy Person, and you'd like to ride a couple laps in the hour you've got between working 10 hours and fixing dinner for your kids?
There are so many legitimate reasons to own and use an e-bike. That doesn't mean that everyone needs or wants one, and it's great that you don't. But having been in a spot where I did, I'm grateful they exist and have learned to have a bit more grace for those who choose to partake.
Ben is so far beyond that. I imagine this is something he could easily have failed at - so many things could have derailed the effort. Wow, incredibly bold, brave and… bravo!
Matt: Why didn't you show 10,000 feet in meters? Ben is from New Zealand, we're from Canada, he put it in meters in his post.
...just kidding, great work dude!
How often did you service the suspension in that time?