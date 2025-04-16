Powered by Outside

Interview: Beyond Impossible - Ben Hildred on Climbing 1 Million Feet in 100 Days

Apr 11, 2025
by Matt Beer  
Ben Hildred is a chronic pedaller. Last year, Ben climbed 1 million feet in 200 days. That in itself is an absurd feat of strength, but in 2025, he tackled that same vertical milestone in just half the time. That's an average of 10,000 vertical feet a day for 100 days. Let that sink in for a minute.

How he managed to pull that off is unfathomable to us mere mortals, so we managed to pitch a few questions to him when he wasn't pedalling. Or maybe he typed these responses while in the saddle?





First of all, congratulations, Ben, on your mega achievement. But secondly, are you okay?


Ben: Yeah dude! Just a bit tired. I rode my bike for 100 days non-stop, so I’m buzzin.

Was it always fun?


Ben: Honestly, no. The will power needed to get up at 4 AM and go would make me feel physically sick. The wet and grim days were tough, but being out there and riding my bike, …it always came right. There was never a day I regretted on the bike.

Did you ever tire of the course you were repeating?


Ben: Nah, the descent from the main climb I used (Upper Missing Link, check it out on Trailforks) is probably my most favourite track. If you’ve ridden it, you’ll understand. I mixed it up on the descents. Once I got to the top of the bike park, I rode whatever took my fancy. My Tallboy forgets it only has 120mm travel, so it’s all fair game.

Photo credit Callum Wood
Photo credit Callum Wood

Did one day stand out as the best of all 100?


Ben: The last day was pretty magical. After spending a lot of time on my own, being joined by so many was just wonderful. The days with a great sunrise always made you feel so fortunate to be out there.

What was the top choice of snack for the effort?


Ben: In New Zealand, you can get these things called Em’s Power Cookies. Every day, I had three of their vegan cranberry cookies, plus a full-size family pizza (plant-based) between laps. I topped that off with Off-Piste plant-based jerky. And a shake too! It got pretty samey after a while, haha. There is a lot of good protein in there, though.

What did your daily recovery program look like?


Ben: After 6-8 hours of being out every day, I’d come home, drink a recovery shake, and then spend an hour in my compression boots. This was often after a few hours of work. That’d follow with more food and an early night. I didn't see a sunset all year!

How long do you think a full recovery is going to take?


Ben: Full recovery might take a while. I’m self-employed at my wheel workshop Further in Queenstown, so I can, to some extent, go easy when leaning fully back into work. I worked for the majority of the ride too, in the afternoons.

Did you have any crazy hallucinations on the trail?


Ben: Haha, no hallucinations this time, and thankfully, no sleep deprivation either.

Did you incur any injuries, whether that's crash-related or body wear and tear-related?


Ben: I had four OTBs in total - all really silly crashes. Those always happen when you’re just chilling. The worst one was on day 95. I thought I’d cooked it. It took a lot to carry on that day as I banged my knee up pretty bad and it was painful to bend.

Did you have any mechanical mishaps along the way?


Ben: Apart from those few crashes and a single puncture, everything went perfectly. I’m very fortunate with that!

Photo credit Callum Wood
photo

What was the weirdest thing that happened to you?


Ben: I learned to, what I call, “put your brain in a box”, on my early morning laps in the dark. I would do full laps that I can't remember - I just fully zoned out. I’d be descending and jump to attention, having to figure out where I was on the trail. That was odd.

How many tires, brake pads, rotors, etc., did you go through?


Ben: A fair whack of parts haha. Here's the list: 4, maybe 5 rear tyres, 2 front, 3 chains, 4 sets of pads on the rear, 2 sets on the front, 1 pedal rebuild kit, 1 set of hub bearings throughout, 1 set of frame pivot bearings, 2 pairs of grips, 3 spokes in the rear wheel, and 1 rear rotor. I think that's everything.

So, basically just wear items - no catastrophes. Ok, let’s get some bike stats then. What suspension and tire pressures are you running?


Ben: Man, honestly, you’ll hate me for this. I have no idea. I'd just give the tyres a pinch every few days and pump them up if need be. I know what feels right ha. For suspension, I went with whatever factory settings were recommended.

Is this the final step for your endurance achievements, or do you have something even more ridiculous in the works?


Ben: At the minute, I don't have any plans, but I say that every year. I just love challenges and seeing what's possible. We’ll see.


Photo credit Callum Wood


You can find out a bit more about the bike that Ben rode here and his other antics on his page.

Photo credit: Callum Wood

90 Comments
  • 2860
 Thanks for the article guys. How brilliant are bikes.
  • 350
 you are such a legend Ben. great job.
  • 615
flag kashimadaddy (Apr 17, 2025 at 8:19) (Below Threshold)
 If you like bikes, you should try e-bikes! They're actually the same workout, even though people don't think they are, haha. I love them so much because I can get the same ride in in half the time, even though my Apple Watch Ultra tells me I burn the same calories, haha!

/s

Herculean effort. Well done, mate.
  • 20
 Amazing effort and really shows what us humans are capable of. Big question though, what tires did he run?
  • 20
 @kashimadaddy: you could only get 2 garmin instincts with solar charging and mtb dynamics for the price of that watch
  • 11
 @kashimadaddy: hope it's sarcasm if not I feel bad for you thinking same ride on bike and bike is same workout. At least say double the ride.
  • 10
 @ybsurf: Adding "/s" to a typed statement *literally* means sarcasm. lol
  • 380
 Ben shows how people really do feed off each other’s energy and get inspired, even from afar. How much he climbs, his training (or lack of), and still riding gnar on the descents has influenced a whole contingent of riders around my area. There’s a decent amount of people riding anywhere between 6-13k on trail and enduro bikes on a weekly basis. He’s helped us to not stop. It’s the best.
  • 5326
 so, why do people ride e-bikes?
  • 3821
 Because, excuses. Aka quitting
  • 254
 2 million feet in 100 days
  • 142
 DH laps
  • 2713
 Because riding bikes doesn’t have to be your whole personality.
  • 615
flag squiffybiker (Apr 16, 2025 at 23:24) (Below Threshold)
 Yawn
  • 214
flag squiffybiker (Apr 16, 2025 at 23:24) (Below Threshold)
 @initforthedonuts: double yawn
  • 101
 @tornare: with 5 bikes on rotation due to breakdowns, 10 replacement motors and a couple of new batteries...
  • 100
 @Pennyrisk: dude, u are in the pinkbike comments. of course it has to be the whole personality
  • 2013
 Because they exist. Ebikes are as rad as dirt jumpers, dh bikes, xc bikes & all the regular bikes. I was earning 500K vert a year until I destroyed my knees & couldn't even pull myself up a hill or pedal without pain on flat ground for a year recovering - the E allowed me to get on my mountain roads, get some fresh air and get back in shape while getting my strength back... and get back the other bikes faster (while having tons of fun). Otherwise I'd have just been sitting on trainers indoors. Almost every serious pro rider uses them from Bruni to Tahnee, Kris Kyle to Akrigg, Dak to Marine...hardly slouches.

Are there lame ebikers? Plenty - just like there are gloating "core riders" dipping in on every & any article to smear ebikes because they are so core and a rude ebiker passed them uphill a few times. Lots of great reasons to have them (and in fact I can do far more trail maintenance than I did ever before just from climbing right up steep sections I couldn't possibly climb w/ 30 lbs of tools on my back - I don't have anyone bitching at me about insanely more efficient trail work! Add squeezing in some extra laps when I have only 1 hr to ride - total score. E's are banger training tools as the DH & enduro bikes now feel like lightweight toys I can toss around better than I could before catastrophe. Whats not to love

You're not ending ebikes - you're just the guy at the party bitching about the food & beer and tanking the vibe. Lighten up - its just bikes and bikes are cool and this article is about Ben's mind-melting accomplishment anyway
  • 127
 Laziness
  • 511
flag castlemtn (Apr 17, 2025 at 6:42) (Below Threshold)
 because health issues and they ( E-Bikes ) are AWESOME. embrace technology. analog is good E-bike better uhhh uhhh ( pounds chest )
  • 30
 I’m not into e-bikes, and I’m silently judging you when you breeze past me as I’m grinding up a long climb … BUT this is a dumb dichotomy. Some extremely exceptional cyclist climbed a million feet, so therefore no one should ride an e-bike?
  • 32
 I bought an e-bike last year, after 25 years of not having one. Why? I hurt my knees (both of them) pretty badly and it was a choice between not riding, and riding. That's one reason.

Another reason is because they want to ride with their friends or partners who are considerably faster. "Just get faster" you might say, but that ignores the realities that people are different. Genders are different. Either you pick your friends and partners based on how well matched they are to you on a bike, or you find some way to level the field.

Or how about because you are legitimately A Very Busy Person, and you'd like to ride a couple laps in the hour you've got between working 10 hours and fixing dinner for your kids?

There are so many legitimate reasons to own and use an e-bike. That doesn't mean that everyone needs or wants one, and it's great that you don't. But having been in a spot where I did, I'm grateful they exist and have learned to have a bit more grace for those who choose to partake.
  • 24
 @igxqrrl: put as much effort into fitness/ pedaling as you do into your posts, and you won’t “need” a moped.
  • 270
 I can imagine each day being an uphill battle
  • 200
 How do you do this and not get tendonitis?
  • 50
 Good bike fit is my guess
  • 19
flag PauRexs (Apr 17, 2025 at 3:26) (Below Threshold)
 @NZRalphy: on flat pedals?... you must pay a lot of attention...
  • 170
 How many furlongs is that?
  • 342
 All of them.
  • 20
 @mikekazimer: and then a few more.
  • 20
 Yes
  • 10
 35 degrees.
  • 150
 To fully appreciate the achievement you need to know he's from one of the flattest counties in the UK 🤣
  • 110
 I remember when Mark Wier did 1 million vertical feet in a year and I thought that was so awesome and inspiring. I might get close to that on my road bike this year.

Ben is so far beyond that. I imagine this is something he could easily have failed at - so many things could have derailed the effort. Wow, incredibly bold, brave and… bravo!
  • 140
 zero rest days?
  • 120
 To put it into perspective, he climbed as much as I did in a month as I have done commuting to work in Norway in 8 years.
  • 110
 Holy f*cking shit…
  • 70
 This is insane on a mountain bike, even on road it would be crazy but MTB with real descents is next level.
  • 50
 I can't imagine how it could be physically possible to do 10 000 feet a day back to back to back..... Impressive. The guy did in 100 days what I'm doing in a little more than 2 years. I feel weak right now.
  • 11
 Yes. This is mind boggling. On my “long” rides, I don’t quite break 3,000 feet of climbing, and I’m pretty gassed. Ten thousand would have me cooked.
  • 11
 Same. I hit just under 4,000' yesterday and I'm pretty tired today. I imagine that after a couple weeks your body just gets used to it. Recovery sounds like it was key as well.
  • 21
 @schu2470: Yes and regarding recovery — I don’t know how old Ben Hildred is, but my guess is under 30? After 30, you don’t recover like you used to, but even that would be skewed for an elite athlete.
  • 20
 @TheR: he’s like 34 or 35 I think.
  • 40
 @TheR: 36 dude
  • 10
 @benhildred: Thank you. Even more of a testimony to his feat.
  • 10
 I got to ride the trans BC Enduro a few years back. 5000-8000 ft days for 6 days. I've put in big days before but not back to back like that. I didn't get on my MTB for almost a month after!
  • 60
 Queenstown hills are so gnarly and steep, Ben is a machine!
  • 40
 Absolutely unbelievable, I can't actually imagine "what's next" (hopefully a verrrry long well-deserved break). Congrats on the mega effort!
  • 70
 such a fan of this man
  • 50
 After 100 days of 3000m/day, was he tempted to just keep on pedaling. Kind of like Forest Gumps walk but on a bike
  • 40
 Absolute gentleman ,even offered his snacks to casuals as he refuelled. What a legendary effort mate!
  • 115
 Vegan power
  • 30
 What. The. Absolute. f*ck.....beyond impressive. Sounds horrendous but its pretty cool to see what the human body/mind can endure and achieve. Congrats on the accomplishment!
  • 10
 I’m not a very strong climber. Often the last in my group. I think riding with this guy would be absolutely demoralizing. Then again, maybe he’d be so far ahead, he wouldn’t even affect my reality.
  • 10
 Ben: This is amazing, great work yet again! Showing us what's possible.

Matt: Why didn't you show 10,000 feet in meters? Ben is from New Zealand, we're from Canada, he put it in meters in his post.
  • 20
 1million in 100days? easy with those long legs Big Grin

...just kidding, great work dude!
  • 42
 Just 3 chains on a single cassette says alot about those Sram drivetrains...
  • 10
 Sick. Have any world tour riders even done something like this on road? Where's lachlan morton?
  • 10
 Absolute legend. Love this chat and awesome story...congrats, Ben!
  • 10
 Wow. That's inspirational.
  • 10
 Running the sharpie tyre specials?
  • 21
 Amazing, will give the tallboy a look for my next bike
  • 10
 Epic!
How often did you service the suspension in that time?
  • 31
 Fucking legend.
  • 10
 Would love to see a "bike check" to see what his build looks like
  • 10
 this is absolutely insane, someone get this dude a beer! *cheers*
  • 10
 Book Recommendation: The Haywire Heart.
  • 10
 This would take me nearly 18 years to do on my current commute to work.
  • 10
 Bonkers-guess not
Below threshold threads are hidden







