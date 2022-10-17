Interview: BMX Crossover Dylan Stark on How He's Approaching His First Rampage - Red Bull Rampage 2022

Taking 2nd place behind Brett Rheeder at Proving Grounds, as well as the heart and soul award. Photo Jake Vanheel

Tell us about growing up riding in California, what did that look like?

I grew up in Orange County, California. As long as I can remember I’ve ridden BMX. At around 11 years old I got an MTB, but the local trails got closed and jumps flattened, so I went back to BMX. I ended up turning pro at 16, but in the end, I realized it wasn’t a career that you could rely on financially, I had to get a real job. I was building e-bikes when my co-worker convinced me to build up my old MTB frame. I was just out there riding for fun and posting clips on Insta.

How did you get your next mountain bike after that?

After riding my old frame for a while, Brandon Semenuk hit me up on Instagram and sent me one of his bikes. I ended up winning a season pass at my local mountain. I always thought it would be cool to be sponsored, but I was just out there riding for fun.

And that’s the bike that did the El Toro stair gap?

Yep…

How does it feel to now line up in Redbull Rampage against Brandon?

When Brandon sent me a bike I’d never met him. The only interaction was through Instagram, we both dropped comments on each others content.It’s gone full circle now, the bike he gave me was an old rampage bike of his. It’s crazy to think his Rampage bike started by MTB career. To make it anywhere near his level is pretty trippy. He saw something in me so early on.

What motivated the move to compete more in mountain bike events? It seems like your YouTube channel, and videos like Real Heat 1 and 2 have been the preferred way for sharing and progressing your riding on the mountain bikes.

I always enjoyed competing in BMX, it’s always a good time hanging out, seeing friends, and constantly pushing each other to do better. MTB events allow me to see a lot friends that I wouldn’t see as often otherwise.I don’t really know how contests make you feel because of the nerves, it’s something you need to do, but I love making content as well. There's a lot of hate on BMX coming into the sport, so I think us BMXers have got a lot to prove and contests give us that platform. We interpret locations and trails different to the traditional MTBers.

We saw you watching from the sidelines at Rampage last year - What were you thinking when you left? Did you think you’d be back competing in it a year later?

I always come to the desert to ride, it’s really cool. All the spots are beat up and you need to figure out how to ride them. I never pictured being in Rampage when I was here last year. When we built the line for Real Heat 2 I thought, maybe we can do it. The hardest thing is there is no way to practice and prepare for Rampage other than riding the terrain out here, it’s something else.

It was awesome to see you get 2nd at Proving Grounds this year, what’s the preparation been like for Rampage?

Dylan, Markie and Scribbles working on their line. Photo Isac Paddock. From watching on the sidelines a year ago, to digging in the heat. Photo Isac Paddock.



Thanks! Once my dad passed away, my main goal is to try to win Rampage, there isn’t anything bigger to achieve. I want to make him proud.I’ve been working hard. The best thing I’ve been doing is digging every day in 100 degrees, and learning how to use sandbags.

As a first-time rider what are your goals at Rampage?

My goal is to blow everyone's mind, to put BMX on the map. I want to make it to the bottom. It’s so gnarly and you’ve got to give it your all.

How do you select your dig team? Is it their first time digging too?

It’s everyone’s first time out here! We’re going through the gnarly experience together. The process of selecting the dig team is relatively simple, people who you can trust as well as people who know how to have a good time, I’ll be hanging out with these people for 2 weeks.I’ve been digging with Markie for years, he can move dirt like a tractor. Nobody knows him unless you go to Costco, but he’s a legend there.Scribbles showed me around in Whistler one year and then he came helping build for Real Heat 2, was supposed to stay for 2 weeks, and ended up staying 5. I would love to have a bigger crew, but we’re only allowed 2 diggers.

You started digging on Wednesday - How is your line progressing? Are you working with others or is it your own?

The canyon gap is back and will be shared by Dylan and Szymon Godziek. Photo Isac Paddock. Water is available from the top-down this year, unlike previous years at this venue meaning less time hauling and more time digging. Photo Isac Paddock.



It’s really gnarly when you’re out here digging. We chose a different style of line, suited to my style of riding. I want to do what I know. I want to build a line that people want to ride because it looks fun. I’ve teamed up on the canyon gap with Szymon Godziek.

We've seen your YT Tues with a 190mm Single Crown ZEB… how does it feel now you're on site?

Dylan's choosing a 190mm Rockshox ZEB. Photo Ale di Lullo. With plenty of spare brake hose cable.... Photo Ale di Lullo.



At proving grounds Brett Rheeder was telling me how good the single crown was for spinning the bars. After that, I got home and tested it out, it's now my favourite setup. It was a hard decision to go into a gnarly competition with a new setup, but I’m convinced.

We just saw “High Voltage” - just confirming - no to the e-bike at Rampage?

Haha, not this year. I’ll save my Decoy for my home trails.

What does the cost of attending Rampage look like for you? Who's supporting you to be there?

Practice started Monday, and Dylan is looking comfy in the air. Photo Ale Di Lullo.

The biggest investment is time, not just my time, but the whole crew. Everyone took two weeks off work, but it’s a crazy experience, and we’re proud to be a part of it.

We’re stoked to see you at Rampage this year and best of luck - anything else you’d like to share?

We just bought a new camera. I want to take the off-season to create something special with my oldest friend and filmer Salsa. I want to show people you don’t need a mountain to ride mountain bikes. Super stoked for the off-season and our next project, but first… Red Bull Rampage.