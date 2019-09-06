Interview: Brook Macdonald Comments on Spinal Injury, Evacuation Delay, & Recovery Outlook

Moments before Brook Macdonald's crash on the 'La Tarzan' rock feature.

Last Saturday, August 31, we reported that Brook Macdonald had crashed on the final training day ahead of the Mont-Sainte-Anne World Championships and had to be evacuated off the mountain with a spinal injury. We've since learned that Brook broke two vertebrae in the crash and doctors have had to stabilize the spine with eight screws and two rods.We sent Brook a couple of questions to find out more about how he is doing after the surgery.

What were the crash and subsequent evacuation like from your point of view?

Obviously not very good at all. I spent 5 hours on the mountain waiting for a helicopter. I felt like they had no organisation in place for an event like this which is very bad on their behalf. They tried to take me down the hill in a quad. Come on! I had spinal injury, isn’t your first thought a helicopter? It was the worst day of my life spent there. I didn’t get any painkillers for an hour so I was in so much agony. People were arguing and fighting over what should be done about me, they were lying to me on when the heli was going to be there, it was really bad. The only thing that got me through was Peaty, Blinky, Wyn and our physio Dennis. If I didn’t have the guys there supporting me I don’t know how I would have handled the situation.

How did the surgery go?

The surgery went really well and the surgeon was happy with what he did, the extent of my injury was pretty bad.

How long will you stay in Quebec before you can be transferred home?

I’m not sure yet. I’m allowed to go home now but I am not capable of flying yet as I need medical assistance so trying to sort stuff out with insurances. It's a little difficult as you know how they can be.

Have you regained full sensation in your lower extremities?

Pretty much still some tinglyness on the back of my legs and my ankles aren’t fully working yet but I can feel everything which is a really good sign it will just take time to regain that feeling.

What is your long-term outlook like?

I wanna be back racing ASAP. That is my goal and I will get there. I know it’s going to take some time and rehab but I’m always up for a new challenge.

Anything else you'd like to add?

I wanna thank each and every person that has reached out to me. It has been so overwhelming the support I’ve had from everyone around the world I just can’t believe it and it brings tears to my eyes. Never thought I was such a well known person but from the bottom of my heart thank you everyone.We have no doubts that the Bulldog will achieve what he sets his mind to do. We're rooting for you Brook, all the best.