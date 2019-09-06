Interview: Brook Macdonald Comments on Spinal Injury, Evacuation Delay, & Recovery Outlook

Sep 6, 2019
by Sarah Moore  
Moments before Brook Macdonald's crash on the 'La Tarzan' rock feature.


Last Saturday, August 31, we reported that Brook Macdonald had crashed on the final training day ahead of the Mont-Sainte-Anne World Championships and had to be evacuated off the mountain with a spinal injury. We've since learned that Brook broke two vertebrae in the crash and doctors have had to stabilize the spine with eight screws and two rods.

We sent Brook a couple of questions to find out more about how he is doing after the surgery.


What were the crash and subsequent evacuation like from your point of view?


Obviously not very good at all. I spent 5 hours on the mountain waiting for a helicopter. I felt like they had no organisation in place for an event like this which is very bad on their behalf. They tried to take me down the hill in a quad. Come on! I had spinal injury, isn’t your first thought a helicopter? It was the worst day of my life spent there. I didn’t get any painkillers for an hour so I was in so much agony. People were arguing and fighting over what should be done about me, they were lying to me on when the heli was going to be there, it was really bad. The only thing that got me through was Peaty, Blinky, Wyn and our physio Dennis. If I didn’t have the guys there supporting me I don’t know how I would have handled the situation.





How did the surgery go?


The surgery went really well and the surgeon was happy with what he did, the extent of my injury was pretty bad.


How long will you stay in Quebec before you can be transferred home?


I’m not sure yet. I’m allowed to go home now but I am not capable of flying yet as I need medical assistance so trying to sort stuff out with insurances. It's a little difficult as you know how they can be.


Have you regained full sensation in your lower extremities?


Pretty much still some tinglyness on the back of my legs and my ankles aren’t fully working yet but I can feel everything which is a really good sign it will just take time to regain that feeling.




What is your long-term outlook like?


I wanna be back racing ASAP. That is my goal and I will get there. I know it’s going to take some time and rehab but I’m always up for a new challenge.


Brook MacDonald cracking on towards a casual 3rd place finish for the day.

Anything else you'd like to add?



I wanna thank each and every person that has reached out to me. It has been so overwhelming the support I’ve had from everyone around the world I just can’t believe it and it brings tears to my eyes. Never thought I was such a well known person but from the bottom of my heart thank you everyone.




We have no doubts that the Bulldog will achieve what he sets his mind to do. We're rooting for you Brook, all the best.

47 Comments

  • 53 0
 MSA needs to release a statement on how they managed to f**k that up so bad and what they've done to make sure it never happens again. One of the oldest and most respected venues to shit the bed like that.
  • 24 0
 Completely unacceptable. What an embarrassment.
  • 4 4
 "They handled the situation well and were able to get me off the hill pretty quickly, I definitely would have liked to have had more information, however, compared to what Brook went through everything went pretty well. My initial thought of spending four and a half hours on the hill were pretty worrying!" - Kate Weatherly after breaking her neck.

But hey, at least they reduced their heli evac time by 30 minutes! Maybe next year they'll be able to get someone off the mountain with a serious injury within 3 1/2 hours! #babysteps #beblessedheli #whatdowedo
  • 3 0
 Having been hauled out in the Meat wagon a few times at the bike park, I can't fathom how on any given day at any bike park in BC a rider would be in hospital within half the time he spent lying up there waiting for evac.
This is a world championship course what broke down in Quebec's/ MSA/ UCI's planning to not have air lift on standby???
  • 1 0
 The way the situation was handled is indeed unaceptable, but shouldn't we wait to understand what went wrong before blaming anyone?
Pretty sure MSA has nothing to do with this as they don't host the event.
  • 1 0
 they forced the heli to land on the side of a mountain, that in itself is incredibly dangerous. it blows my mind they dont have a helipad there. Highland mountain has a helipad and that is a tiny hill compared to msa
  • 1 0
 @scott-townes: I agree that MSA has completely embarassed themselves on this one, but I think your impression of Kate's quote is misguided. She was concerned about having to spend the time waiting that Brook did. She was, however, dealt with much more quickly.

At what point though, does the UCI have to step up and have a basic emergency preparedness program? Certain local logistics will of course be specific to each venue, but basics such as predetermined air extraction points, etc really seem like a small step.
  • 1 0
 The thing about life threatening injury or not is very bad thought if spinal cord injuries are not in the package. No visible blood no heli or what? ... The doc had the choice to choose, no?
  • 1 0
 @VwHarman: Yeah maybe so. Either way, this isn't a new thing. This seems to happen every other year where injured riders are not taken care of in an appropriate manner, always at different venues. MSA is not known for this so probably just another one-time f*ck up.
  • 47 0
 Man every story I hear about Wyn shows he's a real class act. Helping Brook here, and the privateer award, Wyn TV in general, and I'm sure many others. Props to Wyn and I wish Brook all the best in his recovery!
  • 3 0
 The new Tippie Salute
  • 6 0
 Washing the denim destroyer's bike after he was red flagged so that he could get back up the hill in time for his rerun a few races ago too. A good egg for sure.
  • 2 0
 Don't forget Peaty, Blenki and his Physio Dennis also props to them!
  • 13 0
 Bulldog by name Bulldog by nature, seeing you up and moving so quickly is inspiring and testament to your strength of character Brook. Get well soon!
  • 8 0
 Well done pinkbike for that interview, it needed to be heard.... Brook was straight to the point... what he went through was a fu*ckin nightmare. No one should have to put up with that.
  • 9 0
 As a Canadian, this is embarrassing. Your recovery updates are encouraging and I know we will see you back on a bike soon. You are going to kill this Brook!
  • 8 0
 Dude is a legend. Still really frustrating knowing how bad the response to his crash was.
  • 8 0
 All the best Brook! Legend
  • 5 0
 Poor guy. The lack of an organized and prompt evacuation is appalling. The fact that he was in that kind of pain tells you how bad it was. In another situation it could have led to someone dying.
  • 3 0
 Not saying this should be done or not, but what if the racers boycotted MSA next year unless they have shown a significant improvement in their emergency response plans. In this hypothetical scenario what would happen if a significant number of racers didn't participate?
  • 2 0
 I worked for the event organizers a few years ago and from what I know, MSA has nothing to do with it. The organizers have the responsibility to provide emergency services according to UCI requirements. My guess would be that the emergency procedures aren't appropriate or have been poorly executed. One thing I know is that having an heli on site for emergencies isn't part of the plan cause there's never been any. Maybe that should be the new standard.
  • 1 0
 @t1000: I think people are using the MSA tag as a placeholder for the event organizers. Regardless of who is responsible for the emergency services, the fact is the race at MSA has been happening for a long time. This suggests we are lucky that it is only just becoming a problem now. No reason to believe that this is the first year they were ill prepared for such an injury.
  • 5 0
 Sick to see Brook back on his feet so quick!
  • 1 0
 Kia kaha Brook. I hope your recovery is speedy and we see you back soon. Pinkbike, thanks for publishing an uncensored and straight talking article on what was a cluster fuck of a response to a potentially life changing injury.
  • 2 1
 I was at MSA that day. I cannot comment on the care that Brook received on mountain, I can say that the helicopter pilot appeared to have problems landing in the windy conditions. He made multiple attempts before getting a calm moment to land. And taking off appeared to have the same issues. I'm just glad that Brook is doing OK.
  • 1 0
 Brook you are unstoppable! My wife was once told she would never walk again after blowing up her pelvis...she has since learned to ski, bikes, rock climbs, does it all. She even broke her back in two places biking a little over a year ago. She is pretty much back to full strength now. The fact you are already able to be on your feet is phenomenal! You're going to make a full recovery, I am sure. I cant wait to see you back on the bike. You're going to be back sooner than most people think! We cant wait to see you hitting mach 10 again on the bike! Stay strong brother, we love you! Keep sending those inspirational videos out as you progress through recovery. I am sure it means more to all of us than you know!
  • 1 0
 way to go Brook. Really looking to following your whole rehab. Got a son recovering from a serious TBI so recovery is an area close to my heart. You are an inspirational rider and person and all the kiwis on the WC circuit make me proud to be a New Zealander. Many many healing vibes. At least you will have the World Cup to keep you entertained during rehab. Go the Blacks
  • 5 0
 Unstoppable
  • 2 0
 This guy is a fucking legend, not to many people break there back and say let's race asap
  • 3 0
 Medics on the hill didn't even have painkillers by the sound of it. WTF?
  • 1 0
 A true legend and an inspiration. Can’t wait to see him slaying trails again.
  • 2 0
 Circuit needs the bulldog, your style is unique and loved! Heal up good
  • 2 0
 Maybe Whistler should step up and host it next year.
  • 1 0
 Keeping it classy... true kiwi style ! Get well soon! Great outlook! @brookmacdonald6
  • 1 0
 Good work Peaty, Blinky, Wyn and his physio Dennis! Wishing you all the best with your recovery Brook
  • 1 0
 Good luck with the recovery, looking forward to your return.. again. Coming back even stronger
  • 1 0
 Quick recovery BULLDOG...we know YOU'LL BE BACK!!!
  • 3 1
 MSA is cut. Dunzo.
  • 1 0
 I am now a huge Brook Macdonald fan.
  • 1 0
 Heal up! Stoked to see your progress!
  • 4 4
 Did he wear back protector?
  • 5 2
 Back protectors don't make you invincible to spinal injuries........
  • 2 0
 Yes he was.
  • 2 0
 Fractures in the spine can be caused by compression, see for example Kate Weatherly a day later. I don't know what caused the injury in Brook's case btw.
  • 1 0
 Yes, it was a mandatory requirement of the event.
  • 1 0
 @scott-townes: no they do not make you invincible BUT they do DRASTICALLY reduce the chance of injury, as well as the severity! that said nothings full proof.

heal up Brook we need you back racing!
  • 1 0
 5 hours. Jesus

Post a Comment



