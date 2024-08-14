Interview: Bryn Atkinson & Shimano Product Manager Nick Murdick on Developing Drivetrains, Feedback, & Gearboxes

What goes into making a new mountain bike drivetrain? Quite a bit, it turns out. Photo by Sterling Lorence.

Nick Murdick (left) is a product wizard at Shimano. Bryn Atkinson (right) is a riding wizard also at Shimano. Photo by Joe Wakefield.

I actually think that probably most mountain bikers don't want electronic shifting on their bike today. And I think that making a solid XT mechanical group is one of the most important things for us to get right in the coming years. — Nick Murdick

I don't want the derailleur that back there. I just don't want to deal with it. Get rid of that unsprung weight and get that suspension movement just nice and clean. Yeah, gearbox all the way. — Bryn Atkinson

Bryn and Nick testing in Bellingham. Not the worst job. Photo: Joe Wakefield.

MTB legend and Pinkbike alum Richard Cunningham visited Shimano HQ in Japan back in 2018, ahead of the current generation of XTR launching.

I kind of think of us as like a ragtag team of mountain bikers that are working for a big manufacturing corporation. — Nick Murdick

Members of Shimano's MTB product development team. Photo: Robert Plumb.

C'mon people, is my obvious campaigning for a fancy LinkGlide cassette working yet? They'll sell tens of them!

Thomas Vanderham on a product testing trip several years ago. Photo by Sterling Lorence.

Back in 2020 we spotted this CNCed prototype Saint derailleur crop up on Loris Vergier and Greg Minnaar's bikes. Six years later we still don't have a release timeline.

The forging machines that smash parts into shape still shake the floors at Shimano's Japanese production facilities.

Bryn and Jill made the switch to Pivot Cycles for 2024 after many years on Norco. Photo: Pivot Cycles.

The elusive XTR M9100 front derailleur.

Our original plan when we launched the current XTR group was to follow it up with an electronic version a year or two later and see how the development continued to go, but it was going to be a fully wired system. So that was why we scrapped it and then we're kind of behind schedule and needed to start over. — Nick Murdick

In 2019 when we saw this gearbox patent , Richard Cunningham believed that Shimano's concept would bridge the gap with a protected, permanently lubricated transmission that would operate efficiently and eventually be scalable to a number of price points.

Product management is about 90% data gathering, and 10% hitting your status miles. Photo by Sterling Lorence.

We found a Shimano direct mount patent in 2023. I'm not convinced this is the direction they're going to go for the next XTR group.

Literal field testing. Photo by Sterling Lorence.

We recently had the opportunity to sit down with World Cup racer turned skunk rider Bryn Atkinson and Shimano's MTB product manager Nick Murdick to chat about drivetrain development, rider feedback, gearboxes, and a lot more. I also make my pitch as to why Shimano should make me a stupidly high end LinkGlide cassette—for all two or three people in the world like me who think it would be a good idea.Although they didn't spill the launch dates for new XTR or Saint groups, they did give us some great insight on why products like Saint sometimes take a (ridiculously) long time to bring to market, and where they think drivetrain development is going in the future.A transcript of the podcast (edited for length and clarity) is below as an interview.: Now Bryn, you've raced pretty much probably every sort of gravity discipline going and worn some of the yellowest shoes in the business, whether they look good or not. Can you just talk us through your involvement in racing, where did it start for you and then it progressed, suppose, and how it progressed through the years?: So I just raced downhill pretty much. Grew up in North Queensland in Australia and sort of made my way over here early 2000s and raced like what was at the time the NORBA National Series and then went on to race World Cup for like a decade. I stopped racing in like 2014 and have been an ambassador for brands since then and have ridden for Shimano for like 15 years. And, now I'm one of the "skunks"—one of the testers for the future of Shimano. And living in Bellingham, one of the better places to ride a mountain bike.: If you cast your mind's eye back to maybe 15 years ago, can you remember sort of what the downhill drivetrain of the time would have looked and felt like?: Isn't it just the same Saint we have today? (laughs): Well, I was thinking about that actually when Dakotah was on his run this weekend. He's on like 15 year old brakes, you know, and they're still doing it for him.: Were you trying to get him to talk about the Dura-Ace derailleur days on downhill bikes?: I remember that. I remember when it was seen as preferable because people had seen Greg Minnaar or some big, high flying World Cup racer with a short cage derailleur. And then all of my friends could only afford Sora and so they'd all run the Sora derailleurs. It was also kind of good because it was relatively cheap and it worked.Nick, when we think about a downhill drivetrain's development, and we'll talk about other things we get into the podcast, but how useful is the feedback from racers? We often hear about it a massive Northern star. The Holy Grail. How does that really work in actuality?: It's good in respects that those guys are pushing harder than anybody else is. And so you're finding the limits of your product. Sometimes they're finding problems that nobody else is having though, right?I was driving the Shimano race truck around the country starting in 2008, working with Bryn and his lovely wife Jill on the race circuit back then. Bryn was kind of a like, set it and forget it kind of guy so maybe I'm talking more about Jill that like, "Hey, I've noticed something out there and can it get better?" Or "Can you tell me if it's something that's wrong?" And so the level of expectation is higher and the level of noticing, being connected to your bike can be a lot higher than average riders. So it's a good goal to set.At the same time, though, if you make products specifically just for racing, then you might end up with something that's actually the wrong product. Maybe suspension is a nice, easy example that if anybody else tried to ride a pro's bike, then they would be unhappy.: You obviously have skunk athletes involved in developing a drivetrain. But who else is involved? Shimano is a huge company. How many people are involved in a drivetrain's development?: I kind of think of us as like a ragtag team of mountain bikers that are working for a big manufacturing corporation. And that's not really that far from the truth, right? Like we have a core group of mountain bikers. The way that our setup is, we have three product managers in Japan, one more in the Netherlands, there's me for North America, and then our development team for all of Shimano high-end mountain bike stuff. Yeah, it's the five of us product managers.So the the skunk development team really is another big part of the process, so we've got five [skunk riders] in the US and a couple more in Europe that are helping also come up with ideas and set like real world expectations. The difference between the product manager's role in that whole equation and a skunk rider like Bryn's is that I want Bryn to give me his point of view. And then it's my job to figure out what the right final decision is for the market. Like if it's XTR, it might sway more towards a pure race product. And for XT, maybe we'll make a little bit of a different decision.: You're here to tell us exactly the launch date for new XTR, right?: Absolutely. Yeah. Yeah, I don't care. (laughs)The other big part of the equation, of course because it's an engineering company, is a lot of the engineers in in Japan are mountain bikers. Not all of them are, but it's pretty cool to go visit those guys and go for a ride and kind of see what they dream up. Some of the cool inventions, like, HyperGlide shifting back in the Eighties was like an engineering invention. And so now the evolution of that with HyperGlide Plus and LinkGlide, they hear feedback like we needed faster or more secure shifting, but they saw that potential basically from the reports and going to to races themselves and spending time in market. And they came up with something like HyperGlide Plus and presented it.Sometimes we get a little skeptical, like the first skunk camp that I was at where we test rode HyperGlide Plus I was like, "Okay, our shifting is (already) pretty fast." I'm always a little bummed out actually that our company focuses on making the worst part of the ride better, like the part where you're pedaling, right? I felt like we should be focusing on flow and making the rider more connected to the bike. And then we went for that first HyperGlide Plus ride and was like, right, "I guess you do pedal out of corners and need to shift. All right, cool. You guys are cool.": Bryn, are you a HyperGlide Plus person or a LinkGlide person?: Well, on all my pedal bikes, I've got HyperGlide plus, but on my e-bike right now I have LinkGlide so we can run the Di2, the auto shift and stuff like that.: So do you think you can convince Nick... Since the last time we chatted, I've been trying to convince him to do an XTR level microspline LinkGlide cassette. All five of us in the world want it. Clean things up a little bit.: The niche upon niche upon niche. "So my cargo bike really needs to rip through downtown Vancouver and Nick, I need you to do something about it." (laughs): Some guy on the internet said that the LinkGlide drivetrains are good for mountain biking too.: When we look at the way that a company like Shimano is laid out, say if you're making suspension products or big tires or whatever, not much of that technology is probably going to overlay into the road world. But the road world is obviously a huge part of Shimano's business. Drivetrains seem to share at least similar sort of architecture and design. How much of the two groups talk to each other?: Not a ton. Like a cassette engineer ends up working on both sides, but in the case of HyperGlide Plus, for example, it was fully developed on the mountain bike side. And then a couple of years later, the road bike guys were like, "Hey, what is that? Can we play with that?" And, and so they made a road version of it later, but it was basically developed within the mountain bike team.: That was what was kind of surprising when we talked about LinkGlide and CUES, which do span a couple of categories more so than we've traditionally seen from Shimano.: Yeah. And that last podcast, I think we talked about how the CUES project was really like, okay, let's, let's get serious for this mid-class, more utilitarian, $2,000 and under price point, it would be a lot smarter because a lot of those bikes have a lot in common and the things that people want out of those bikes is a little bit more common across the board. So let's plan this out, get everybody on board and think about the needs of the OEM customer, the assembly factory, the end user, the bike shop that's servicing it.: ...and those needs are titanium, microspline, $600 cassette.: (laughs) You're not wrong. Henry said in that video that it's a bit heavy. The LinkGlide cassette is the same weight as the all-steel Deore cassette. Like it's steel that's heavy.: But it's got one less cog though. (laughs): When we think about LinkGlide it might've been meant for a different audience, CUES is very much in its foundation, but actually the LinkGlide XT is the drivetrain that a lot of Pinkbike audience members have been alluding to wanting, you know? Slightly heavier, more durable, cheaper, but the same features that you would get on something higher end. How much is it about trying to anticipate what people want compared to the engineering prospect of giving something better than they ever thought they could have? Where do the ideas come from?: All over the place, but definitely top of the list is the Pinkbike comments section. (laughs) I mean, classic Henry Ford quote about "If I'd asked people what they wanted, they would have said faster horses," but at the same time when we release a new group, I want to make it feel like people's voices are heard.You're never going to really come up with crazy new innovations. Nobody was asking for something like Hyperglide Plus. People were asking for more durability, but doing it with a simpler service system that would actually lower the cost of the bike with modular construction and quicker assembly times. Those are good bonus things that we can add on as well, I think.: When I review parts, I get to stand at the sidelines and shit on things from a great height, whilst also not ever actually really being responsible for making it better in the future. I get to say, "this is clearly wrong," and then I just walk away. Bryn how does it work for you as a tester? How does the feedback system work for someone like yourself with a brand like Shimano?: You can think of my role as like a closed door tester, same as you, right? I can say the same sort of thing, but just to the engineers. If it doesn't work, or the other way, like this is great or whatever. Most of the time we'll go back on the question you were asking before, we'll have monthly skunk meetings with the five North American guys and just kind of bounce things off each other as well. And most of the time a lot of the stuff comes from the engineers. They're always pushing forward and trying to make something really cool, you know?And then we'll just test it, we'll see how it feels on trail, if it works, if it doesn't, and yeah, sometimes you just have to be brutally honest with my thoughts and feelings on it.: Can you give an example of something that you got and tried and it didn't work at the time?: Yeah. That free rotating chainring, in early testing like three or four years ago. We just ziptied the cassette to the spokes. But the problem there was that there was just so much resistance when you would go back up cassette. You'd literally be pedaling along and smash it up the cassette and it would just almost, like the resistance would slow you down. Just that constant moving drivetrain, it's a no deal for mountain biking, especially unassisted mountain biking. And even (with eMTBs), you want your battery to last as long as possible so you want to eliminate as much resistance as possible, you know?: So, Nick, you have feedback from athletes and testers such as Bryn. But obviously he's in a slightly different world to actually the people that buy the Shimano parts. How do you source feedback from dealers, customers? The comment section?: For sure. And having been one of those field guys for such a long time, that is a really important part of it, right? We have our multi-service technicians, those are the people in the Shimano vehicles going to festivals and races around North America and doing tech support at those races. And so those are kind of a direct line back to the product development team and directly into Japan too. We also have a fleet of tech reps that go into bike shops and talk to the people in the back of the shop. And then of course the sales reps as well. There's more and more and more of each level of that.But both from a technical point of view and people just having relationships with the bike shops and the people that regularly go to events, it's actually a pretty steady stream and good source of information. That's kind of like a macro version of the Pinkbike comments, that's more interactive and people have to tell you stuff to your face. So they tend to be a little more polite. (laughs): How about on the brand side? How does that information flow back and forth? Do you just tell you rock up to Taichung Bike Week and say "Hey, here's what's coming in 2027, here's what's coming in 2028. Thanks. Bye. Please sign here." Or how does that work?: Kind of, yeah. I haven't been to, to Taichung since before the pandemic. It's all like we all installed Zoom on our computers and never looked back. But I am here in Bellingham hanging out with Bryn, and this was a perfect excuse to come hang out in person because we were at Transition Bikes yesterday giving a product presentation and asking for their feedback on a ton of new topics as well about what they want to see in the future of mountain bikes.That really is maybe one of the biggest parts of it, because you can talk so much more freely with the teams at bike brands because you don't have to keep secrets from them, right? They already know what's coming.: You're not accidentally going to tell Pinkbike when Saint is launching.: (laughs) And they know, but they won't tell you either. They're real good at keeping secrets. but also we don't have to bum anybody out about their bike not being good enough right now. And that can be one of the trickiest things about working with professional athletes. If I go to a World Cup a lot of times it's talking to team managers and mechanics so that we can talk about the future stuff. And if I tell a cross country racer that I've got a design for a brake that's lighter or a derailleur that shifts better, then it's like, "so when can I have it?" And when I say like year and a half from now, it's the end of the world. Like you're in their head now. "When can I get a prototype?" You know, the prototype would be heavier and maybe worse than what you have now, but I appreciate their willingness to give it a shot.So that's where the Skunk program is its most valuable is that we have people who can speak to that professional racer mentality and experience and give us kind of the best version of that feedback.: Well, let's talk about something that cropped up many years ago. I think it would have been 2018. I feel like the elephant in the room Brian's alluded to already: the lengthy cycle that drivetrains can take. I think it would have been 2018 and maybe we saw a prototype Saint derailleur on Greg Minnaar's bike. How many prototypes does a product take before it reaches a development dead end goes into production? And how do you funnel it down until you get to the final product?: We're trying to get more high tech with the process. That answer 20 years ago would be a lot different than the answer now. Now a lot more of it gets done in the computer and we can kind of figure out what it's going to take to make a good product ahead of time. In that example with those bike parts that I cannot comment on, they would be part of our current generation of development process. We actually only need to make one prototype and we're kind of looking for problems, but it's rare that we find anything. There are certainly some examples of problems that we have found with a prototype and the engineers go back to work and kind of tweak some other little thing. But then there'll only maybe be one more prototype to confirm that it's good. And then, it's, start working on the mass production version and that transition iscomplex. It takes like a year after our final decision has been made for it to actually go to production.: Shimano doesn't just fire up some CNCs and off we go when it comes to production. Shimano's entire competitive advantage is having a bunch of giant smashing machines in Japan.: Yeah, exactly. So we'll make that kind of first prototype CNC, but trying to keep in mind that sometimes the material properties are going to be different when you machine something versus forge something. From the beginning the engineering is designed to make a product that's been forged. We're thinking about how it's going to be manufactured while we're designing it.: Racers can be a conservative group. Sometimes they can be slightly risk averse. When you're trying to make something like this new Di2 system that operates on LinkGlide, with FreeShift and AutoShift, how do you get feedback? Do you know what mean? Because on one hand, the racer might not want to try anything particularly new because they know what works and they're kind of sticking to that. We saw it with road biking and people's refusal to go onto the tire widths we now consider pretty normal. Did you see much uptake from racers initially trying to get on that system in your e-bike department?: AutoShift in particular is a weird one because it was kind of a side project and it became kind of a skunk project. Joe Murray and Paul Thomas Berg are kind of the original full-time skunk guys and they're like legendary cross country and downhill athletes. And they moved over to e-bike full time at about the same time that we started that AutoShift project. And it was like, "Hey, yeah, good excuse to get together and go ride in the desert." And from the beginning we knew we've got something to build on because shifting while you're coasting is awesome.And that was the reason for building up Bryn's bike with that constantly moving chain thing. We wanted to be able to shift while coasting, and if there's an easy way to do it, then let's not waste a bunch of money on putting motors on bikes and stuff like that. They were all very skeptical from the beginning.So then when it came time to start racing e-bikes and playing around out at Enduro e-bike world cups, which, already was kind of... we had very specifically resisted getting involved in e-bike racing for a while. And when we decided to take the plunge, it was really taking a product development point of view from the very beginning to go see what we could learn out there where drivetrains are getting pushed harder and we could play around with new features where the consequences aren't super high.Obviously we want to win any race that we're entering, but that was where this special project in partnership with Yeti came from and Mick Hannah, and now Ryan Gilchrist has jumped on board. But that is kind of a special team. Like it's a product development race team and that is its primary objective. It's definitely nice to win races, but the understanding has always been there that (they) are riding weird prototype stuff that might break in the middle of a race. "Are we all okay with that from the beginning?" And e-bike enduro racing was a unique opportunity to be able to present that kind of choice to racers.I wouldn't think about approaching Laurie Greenland or Jackson Goldstone like, "hey, I've got an idea for a brake that might fail in the middle of your run. You wanna try it? Because if it works, it'll be faster." That sounds crazy. But... Mick Hannah in particular, because he was involved with the program from the beginning, was very intentionally approaching everything with an open mind. And that just became a series of decisions along the way, like mechanical shifting or Di2. Di2 he fell in love with it from the beginning because he could shift while coasting. Then LinkGlide versus HyperGlide Plus was another one. We expected him to choose HyperGlide Plus. So when he came back from a full day of testing the first time that we gave it to him, and he said that he never wanted to ride anything but LinkGlide ever again, we were all kind of shocked. He said that the shifting security was the first time that it got to like a hundred percent level where he wasn't thinking about whether or not it was a good time to hit that shift lever or not. For me, I'm already there with HyperGlide Plus, right? And I think that most riders are not second guessing whether or not it's a bad time to shift, but he still found himself like holding back every once in a while. And with LinkGlide, he got to turn off that part of his brain.And so now it's the last step of that has been racing on AutoShift, which sounds stupid still, but because he was willing to give it such a shot and and we've been working with him to make the algorithm better. He's actually racing on it now.: Someone like Mick who's been racing downhill World Cups for, well he's even going to come back to them this year. Raced them forever, knows what he wants: 11 speed spacing, such as LinkGlide, the ability to shift without thinking about it, like you'd need on a downhill bike... Surely LinkGlide is just setting the foundations for the new Saint, which will be here in... February? Blink, Bryn, blink if I'm right. March?: I would say your expectation's low for anything happening fast from us.: Fast!? 15 years. Whoa, whoa, whoa. What's the rush man? (laughs): Henry I'm not sure that Saint would be LinkGlide. I could see it on a Zee level type thing. I'm trying to put words in Nick's mouth because he's not going to tell us...: It's a question that I honestly don't know the answer to. This is certainly the hard part about product management too, sometimes you just got to make a decision based on like the safest bet. And maybe HyperGlide Plus for Saint is the safest bet. But when I hear somebody like Mick saying that he never wants to ride anything but Link Glide ever again and why he wants it, then I kind of feel like the same thing. But maybe I can ask you guys some questions. You guys know a lot about bikes. You want to participate in the product development process?: MicroSpline, titanium, giant LinkGlide cassette for my trai lbike.: So that would be a version of LinkGlide that gave up a durability story because it wouldn't be made out of steel.: Titanium is still pretty durable...: Sure, but it would not be economical anymore. I'm saying that maybe there's room for something like that, if you want it, you tell me now. (laughs): I feel like there's a weight, the weight of a nation on me here and I'm going to disappoint everybody...: Hear me out, all right. What I would love to see—so I typically on my downhill bikes, I very happily run 10 speed Saint. I think it's a good groupset, I like the ergonomics of the lever. Yada yada yada. However, that, in my mind, and maybe I'm completely out to lunch here, but in my mind... having a tighter spread and the ability to just absolutely punch gears in full security. Yes, the shift might be slightly slower, but I don't think, I don't think it's really noticeable when you're absolutely focusing on pulling for a jump or something. You're just trying to get a cheeky crank in. It seems to me just like an easy home run. I don't get it. (laughs) Like just how hard can it be? You'd get a cassette, chop it in half, dremel some new holes in there, swing a jockey lever, slap it on, cut the big cogs off. We could have it by the afternoon lads. We'll have the weekend off.: You're talking yourself into a job here.: Also remember I said after the final decision gets made, then it's a year. So if that was the final decision we would make, then I'll see you next June. But this is a great example. We can walk through it of like the pros and cons of different scenarios because there's a lot of different choices you could make there.We've got different size small cogs to talk about too. With a 10 tooth small cog versus an 11 tooth small cog, do you actually put a different size chainring on the bike? Like are people doing that? Did they start doing it when they started having access to 10 tooth small cogs? It's not a unanimous answer from the pro racers, I can tell you that. See,: I think that I'm with the camp that actually makes total sense to go to smaller chainring, but I think there is a bit of bravado in it. People don't want to see a 32 chainring on their Enduro. I hate riding a 34, which Kaz finds staggering. He's like, "But you've got the gears." I'm like, "No, no, no, no, you don't have the gears because you have the gears you never use.": I don't know where you're riding a 34 in Washington, dude. That's too steep. That's like a knee blow out.: You tell Kaz.: Yeah, he's light, dude.I'm locked in on a 32. Like I'm not running on a 34, too big. And then a 30, you know, there's that little trade off the suspension performance, you know? We're locked in, 32.: Nick, what other decision points are there?: Two tooth versus one step gear steps. A lot of downhill bikes have got road cassettes on them still. But mountain bikes typically have bigger steps in between them. So is it a good thing for a downhill bike to have tighter gear steps than an enduro bike? Or should they have the same? And again the answer from the pro racers is not unanimous. So this is a good opportunity because we do read the comments like I was making jokes about it. But I understand that like it's hard to be personable with people when you're making comments on the internet and we take it all with a grain of salt. But if there's good nuggets of information there, then like we really do take it seriously.: So we'll have a LinkGlide Saint by the weekend. Plus a year.Bryn, how does it work for you as someone that's developing products? Do you ever have to walk the line where it's kind of, it is your job... You need to provide something of real use. Do you ever feel like you need to justify your role by anticipating the criticism that maybe a racer would feel, but as an everyday user, we wouldn't?: Yeah, I don't know. I think it's really important to separate being a racer myself. It wasn't until like late in my career that I really kind of actually knew what I was talking about, or knew what I was feeling. So like you can get... pretty lost in searching for something that isn't really there. Or if you're a rider that doesn't really have the touch, you can be like a really good racer and not have the touch, right? And not actually know what you're talking about. You just got lucky on a setting or whatever, and you just happen to be really racing really well.I guess for me, over the years I've just kind of grown into trying to have a really good sense of what I'm feeling, and constantly trying to improve the bike. This is something that is just ingrained in me these days. Every time I ride the bike, if I'm not testing something, I'm trying to make the bike perform better suspension wise, tire wise, whatever. I'm just on the hunt.It started from some bigger injuries at the end of my racing career where I became hypersensitive to like having that feeling of comfort, you know? And so, it took me years to kind of get over that, once bitten twice shy or whatever. Once I got through that it was still just a pursuit of what I call like, just the perfect bike.: You're on a new bike this year with Pivot. Has that changed your perception or feedback on any of the Shimano stuff you're on? Also, how is the new bike?: Yeah, they're great. Like I said, I'm a psycho when it comes to bike setup, I've got to have my bike just feeling "perfect," each wheel coming off the ground at the same time type thing, equal depth. So we've got a whole bunch of new bikes from Pivot this year, and that was a big change. So I've just been flat out setting them up, bike by bike. First it was the Firebird, then it was the Switchblade. And I'm just so psyched right now. I got a downhill bike for the first time in like six years. I just went up to Whistler last week, and I just love the feeling of being able to turn off whatever the hell you want.You can really just smash so much harder on a downhill bike. And I had just lost the memory of that for whatever reason, you know? And the bikes just ride so good, that DW link I'm just a sucker for it.: Switching from Norco, you've come off of, I guess, a "traditional" four bar for a while and then the high pivots.: Yeah. the Range. The Range was pretty much my daily. And it was primarily because of the geometry of the thing. I just felt really well positioned on it, but, I actually kind of preferred the Sight with an O-Chain to the Range. Just for the efficiency of pedaling.: Has that changed your perception of the drivetrain stuff being on a different platform?: No, not really. I guess that's stayed consistent.: That leads us onto a really good point. So for instance, I think if you spoke to any brand, they would say that they're very much got the blinkers on and they focus on their own design ideals and they have their perfect conceptual drivetrain and it's not easily swayed, yada, yada, yada. But we also know that we have seen some fundamental shifts in the way drivetrains are perceived or what general consumers want.For instance, in 2013 when SRAM really committed to the 1x thing. Did that prompt a response from Shimano? How does it work, if you do see something massively disruptive from a competitor? How does a brand like Shimano react to that?: We always used to be famous for having a pretty steady four year product development cycle. And I think maybe back in those days, the blinders were on an awful lot more. Now, really, to be competitive, you have to be listening to the market feedback and looking at new trends really closely and making sure you're not missing something.Sometimes it's easier than others to respond to changes in the market, though. And I think that we made a bit of a mistake by just treating a single front chainring as anon a mountain bike for a while. And we were presenting it alongside a front derailleur option. Like, hindsight now being 2020, that definitely wasn't a great idea. It forced a big shift in our thinking internally, everywhere from the development process to product cycles. And now things tend to be a little bit more fluid and we tend to have a strong desire to make sure we're listening to market feedback and not trying to push things on people.: Does Shimano still make an XTR level or high-end front derailleur for mountain bike?: I guess we do, right? We launched one in 2018. It was kind of a requirement at the time that it's still got to be an option. It kind of felt like we were forcing the issue, right?I remember the presentation I gave at the media camp that Kaz was polite enough to sit through that it's for the rider who wants the highest high gear that you can get out of any gear combination for a 1x and the lowest low gear all on the same bike. So you can have your 38-10 plus your 30-51 all on the same bike. Yeah, I did my did my time, rode my bike with a front derailleur for a month. And then I took it off and haven't looked back.Electronic shifting is probably like the current best example of following a trend. Because we had an electronic group before that we weren't really successful with. I think we were looking at it too much from an engineering point of view. And this is really what's forced the shift in thinking on our side to always thinking about the rider's perspective first and what the ride experience is.But we've definitely got to hand it to our esteemed competitors for finding a use of electronic shifting that really resonated with people like the easier service at home, not having to run cables, cleaning up the cockpit. So obviously we weren't prepared to move to a fully wireless electronic system, and making that adaptation in our development process was very time consuming. Our original plan when we launched the current XTR group was to follow it up with an electronic version a year or two later and see how the development continued to go, but it was going to be a fully wired system. So that was why we scrapped it and then we're kind of behind schedule and needed to start over.There's always a patent landscape that you got to navigate as well. And sometimes that can make things take a long time to try to work your way around.: I heard from a different drivetrain manufacturer that they had something like 27 patent lawyers or patent engineers—people looking at patents just to try and bring a drivetrain to market.: That sounds like a pretty reasonable number.: It seemed like a crazy number to me, but interesting.: It's crazy how often all the brands will just checkmate each other.. like, that's the move, but.: From a consumer standpoint I'm like, "why can't everybody just play nice?" But obviously, weirdly these businesses are businesses.: (laughs) Yeah, there is that.: It's interesting that you're so candid about being behind on 1x and now being behind on wireless electronic. What's your current take on a direct mount derailleur?: Well, yeah, you can see we're all trying to solve the same problems, right? We're all getting the same feedback from the market and seeing where bikes need to be improved. So that I think is fairly unanimous, across the board, that a product development team at any other drivetrain company could look at a derailleur and say that it would be nice if it wasn't so fragile or if shifting performance stayed more consistent, even if you took hits. And so we can see, we definitely weren't surprised that a frame mounted derailleur came out.As soon as the universal derailleur hanger came out, it was like, "Well, that's just laying the groundwork for a frame mounted derailleur, obviously." But also, maybe because we are going through the same product development process, can see where the compromises were in that design. And there are some things that you give up, right? Like if that derailleur takes a hit, then you have to get off the bike and reset it, which it's good that it survives. It's not good that you have to do it. They decided that was the best overall scenario, we're not 100 % sure. There are other solutions. So that is something that people will have to stay tuned for is to see how we solved all of those problems.But along those lines, maybe it's easier to say: I actually think that probably most mountain bikers don't want electronic shifting on their bike today. And I think that making a solid XT mechanical group is one of the most important things for us to get right in the coming years.: I would agree with that. I'm very curious to see if SRAM brings out the rumoured cable Transmission. I'm very curious. Maybe they thought people would all switch en masse to wireless, batteries on everything. And I think you're right that notwants a wireless or electronic drivetrain.: I think it's like a requirement on a bike that's above, I don't know, eight or $10,000, but most of us don't ride those bikes.: I guess, but I think even with that level of bikes, there are customers that don't want another set of batteries.: Yeah. And that's been a good amount of the racer feedback too, right? That pro cross country and enduro racers are saying when we go and ask them, "Do you feel like you need electronic shifting on the bike?" Most of the time the answer is no. What they want are some of the other benefits (of electronic shifting), like being able to change the derailleur really quickly in a tech zone, something like that. That is a race-specific advantage of a wireless electronic system. But overall, some people are pretty stoked to be "stuck" on mechanical.: Going back to downhill drivetrains, it sounds like you're pretty confident in bringing Saint out as soon as market conditions will allow. Is there, I'm trying to find an artful way to ask this, but I'm just going to ask it. Did you guys try gearboxes? I remember there was a (Shimano gearbox) patent we saw that was floating around 2019? 2020?: Yeah. I mean, you probably would find (gearbox) patents going back to 2006 or something like that. Like we've been working on gearboxes for a really long time and it's kind of the same age old equation of does it make the bike perform better enough to accept the compromises that go along with it? Same as like any other thing that we're developing for a bike, anything that gets changed.: Nick, every time you and I have a conversation, we always laugh about "no compromises.": Yeah, exactly. 100% of a product manager's job is to figure out the best compromise every single time. Address weaknesses of systems that are out there. If it's a brake design with consistent bite point or heat management, I'm not just trying to talk about us, but anybody, maybe there is an inverse ratio between power and consistency. And so you have to accept where you're going to end up on the compromise and having a firm initial bite in a brake, because we developed it for racers who wanted to be able to brake as late as possible and accepting some inconsistency in the bite point in order to be able to deliver that. And maybe modulation that doesn't resonate with with some people too. Like, it was the compromise that we accepted in order to focus on what it was that we decided was the most important.: This is a lot of talk about not gearboxes, Nick. (laughs): Yeah, well, the basic question with a gearbox... I think there's a lot of promise about them in a couple different categories. And the one that maybe is the most appealing, the one that would get gearbox bikes out there in big numbers right now is if the suspension performance was so much better by having reduced unsprung mass and more centralized mass and lower center of gravity that the bike rode so much better and was so much faster that you couldn't ignore that. And you had to accept the compromises related to shifting performance or increased overall weight or bigger gear steps or being able to shift under load, stuff like that. Drivetrain efficiency, another big one.The answer to that question just has not been there. Definitely those bikes are better (in terms of suspension), but it's not big enough for it to make it to the market or be something that racers feel like they can't win without it.: We speak about the development of something like a gearbox or the hanger, and it requires a lot of input, a lot of runway for frame manufacturers to come on board with it. How would that even work? Like say if you did want to, I don't know, do something to replace the universal derailleur hanger, I'm not saying that you do, but to get a gearbox on board. Is it something that you will have the power to be able to mandate and say, "Hey, we sell you X drivetrains. You've got to make us a swing arm. Or is it something that's sort of opt in?: Yeah, there's a couple examples of that. I mean, e-bikes being kind of the easy one that like, would need you to make a frame that can mount this stuff. There are other opportunities that get opened up by frames having a universal derailleur interface as well. Like they don't necessarily need to all have the same hanger on them. But once you've got that tool to work with, then it opens the door for some cool projects in the future, right?Like from the beginning, the other thing that we saw there (with UDH) was that there was room for another gear to go in that space. I can tell you right now, the reason I can talk about it is because we're not currently doing that.: So as we begin to round this out, I thought I'd do a little game to tie you in some knots. Bryn, as a Shimano tester, I'd like you to talk about what you'd like to see in drivetrain development in the next five years or so. And then Nick, just to make sure that you might even have to contradict each other a little bit, what would you like to see? And what do you think the consumer wants to see in the next five years?: I don't know what I can say here, Nick... I don't want the derailleur that back there. I just don't want to deal with it. Get rid of that unsprung weight and get that suspension movement just nice and clean. Yeah, gearbox all the way.: I think that was great. Actually. I it was a perfect answer because, you're not necessarily going to get your way, right? That's the whole point of this thing is that the feedback comes from a lot of different places and some people are very sure of what they need for the next generation. But if it doesn't make sense for the market, then it can't happen. That's just the harsh reality of bringing products to market.So for you, though, you feel like we're like we're there? That the suspension performance is that much better on a gearbox bike because of weight distribution?: Yeah, you know, from the other bikes that we've tested over the years. I think it's great. It's not even a point of me smacking a derailleur into a rock or anything, cause anyone who's kind of been riding for long enough, you know where your bike's at and you don't really tend to do that often, you know? So to me, derailleurs and everything have come a long way to be strong enough for my day to day. Maybe not for the for the bulk consumer, but for me.: So Bryn, for you, gearboxes are definitely something you want to explore.: For me, like I said before, bike handling is everything. It's just everything, right? You want your gears to shift when you want them to shift. Like, I mean, right when you want them to shift. I'm also, like anyone who has ridden a mountain bike forever, very, very particular about when I want that shift, right? It has to be just at the right moment, an accidental double shift can upset the ride a bit.So that stuff just needs to just work and do its thing and you forget about it, right? That's what a good drivetrain does, you just don't have to think about it. It just does its thing.But bike suspension performance, that's a whole other category. That actually really, really needs to work.: You also now ride for a brand where, that prototype Pivot downhill bike, it could be adapted pretty well to a gearbox.: Yeah. You're seeing a lot of stuff where these brands are bringing out bikes where it's somewhat modular, that bottom bracket area, to move around for whether it be shorter cranks and stuff like that.: Well, let's talk about the flip side. Nick, when you hear feedback like that, obviously you hear it from a lot of different places. What's your take on five, 10 year down the road, pie in the sky?: I think that discussing gearboxes is something that I'm very glad that we're doing right now. And I think that it's a great topic for us to be able to like share on a podcast because we don't know what the answer is right now. Like just thinking about gearboxes doesn't mean anything. We've been doing that for 15 plus years. What I'm instantly wondering is how does that translate to the market? Is that improvement in suspension performance, vitally important to somebody like Bryn, does that translate well to the market? And what are the compromises that would have to come around?And like from a business point of view too, which is the other thing that all of the OEM partners are really quick to point out too. How does this actually work in the real world? How's this going to work at the assembly factory? How do I make a frame? Do you really want me to make a frame that's only compatible with a single kind of drivetrain out there? Because that's what a gearbox would basically do. Not that it's impossible, and maybe we've got more space to make it work as a universal mounting standard for a gearbox than you do with an e-bike system where you've got different battery mounting systems in different sizes.: Or in combination with an e-bike system.That may be the brightest light for the future of a gearbox is that, when you combine (e-bikes with gearboxes). Of course that makes it a whole lot harder to make as well, and then there's a whole other set of compromises that you have to think about, like noise coming from a transmission inside of the same enclosed area as the motor. But if it's the thing that brings it to market, then great.: It's not that dissimilar to what we're seeing with the idlers. Certain brands are like going all in with idlers, even on trail bikes. And, for me, I don't really see the point in running an idler on a trail bike. Yeah for a downhill bike, you can have significant improvements and stuff like that, but for a regular pedal bike, when you're thinking about how you don't want that extra resistance, are you really benefiting that much performance from adding an idler? To warrant the extra resistance and noise and whatever?: And that same question arises with the gearbox, right? Like, are you going to put that on an unassisted pedal bike? Yeah. How about a cross country race bike? The answer's definitely no on that one.: Brian, you know, our audience pretty well. What do think they want? Do you think the average Pinkbike user wants the gearbox?: Hmmm, I think that the average Pinkbike user...that they want a gearbox, but hasn't ridden a gearbox bike. I think that for some users and certainly for racers, downhill racers or some Enduro racers, there are huge advantages, and there is this whole new generation of performance gearbox bikes. I think it's very cool. But echoing Nick, I think the biggest opportunity for gearboxes and belts is in motor gear units.: And what about the hipster East Vancouverite who's prepared to spend as much as $9 on a Macchiato? Not that you have any personal experience with that, obviously.: Well, they can run the single-speed because they probably do still. (laughs): Yeah, exactly.: Amazing. Well, thank you very much for your time, Brian, Bryn, and Nick, and get in the comments below to let us know whether you and the world are really clamouring for that gearbox.