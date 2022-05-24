Interview: Cami Nogueira on Winning the Red Bull Formation 'Spicy Award' & Sending Her Wild 'Fall Line'

Cami enters her double drop. Photo: Alexa Christensen

Photos by Alexa Christensen Robin O'Neill , and Emily Tidwell

How does it feel to have taken home the Spicy Award?

Well, I was not expecting that, so it was a big surprise. But I'm super stoked. I'm happy about it.

Yeah, that's amazing. Who did you think was going to get the Spicy Award?

I'd go toward Casey. I think that Casey and Hannah’s line was super sick. I know that mine was spicy too, but I think that everybody did really spicy things. It was insane to watch. All the girls were super on fire the whole week.

That was definitely cool to see. So backing up a little bit, can you tell me a little bit about yourself and how you got into mountain biking?

Cami says that riding with her friends is a big part of why she does what she does. Photo: Alexa Christensen

I started mountain biking when I was a kid. I started racing cross country in Argentina and in Patagonia. When I was a teenager, I went to a downhill race and I was like, "Oh, I want to do that." So I got in love with the sport and I saved my money to get a bike and I started doing more downhill stuff. I also remember that we started to do more freeride stuff. We were hiking for a long time and trying to find places to ride with my friends and building jumps and stuff there. We didn't have an idea of how to do it, so we had a lot of crashes, but it was really a fun time.

Did you have anyone that you looked up to doing freeride or were you just figuring it out on your own?

Figuring it out our own. But I remember that it was that time when New World Disorder 8, they went to my town in Patagonia to film, and they were staying around my school. And I remember watching all the guys that were in the video, and I was crazy about that. And so I was following the guys around the town, and then I decided to go to Whistler for the first time when I was 17 and that changed my mind. It was so big and I started to think about being a pro rider when I went there for the first time.

I hear you're also a big skier. Did skiing help you get into freeride or was that a separate thing?

Cami's big mountain style is in part influenced by freeride skiing. Photo: Robin O'Neill / Red Bull

Because I worked in a ski resort, I was doing skis in the winters and biking in the summer. Then when I started to do more biking, I didn't have money for doing both things, so I stayed with mountain biking because all my friends were there. But when I moved to Colorado four years ago, I decided to start to work as a ski instructor, so I started to ski a lot more, and also because my boyfriend is a sick skier, and I love it. I think that is helping me a lot with freeride.

Do you see parallels between figuring out the flow and lines, especially with big mountain riding?

Yes, for sure. It's a bit different because in mountain biking, you have to have your line, it's more like a focus on a precision line. In skiing, you can go on the timing and you can get the decisions when you are skiing [in the moment, rather than pre-planned]. In another aspect, it is really similar, and I think that both things are helping me to improve in both sports. So I really like the a combination.

So you're living in Aspen now. What made you decide to move to the States?

Oh, because my boyfriend was living here and all the events that I wanted to be at, they were here. So I decided that it was good for me to be closest to all these things, and also because I wanted to stay with him.

Do you feel like coming from the US or Canada is a big advantage with being a freeride mountain biker?

For sure. First thing, because in Argentina, we are far away from everything, so it's super expensive to go to events. I mean, you have to spend like $1,500 for a plane for all events. And then here, you have more opportunities with the sponsors, so it's much easier to live here.

When did you first start to get some sponsorship and support for your riding?

When I was in Argentina, I had local sponsors, and then some import brands in Argentina, distributors. Then I was in Europe for two years. I was racing World Cups, so I was doing like six months in Europe, six months in Argentina, and that's when I started to have more international sponsors and I had more global support. When I decided to move here, I talked with the brands that were supporting me already, and I say, "Hey, I'm moving to United States, it will be interesting if you supported me there." And most of the brands say yes, so it's cool.

When did you shift from World Cup racing to freeride?

From racing World Cups to riding down wild mountain lines, Cami's progression has been one to watch. Photo: Alexa Christensen

One year before the pandemic is when I decided to stop racing and I decided that I wanted to do something else. I think that I'm competitive, but I'm not so on fire to that. It's like I enjoy more riding bikes for fun. I love to ride bikes in all disciplines and have fun with my friends. I thought racing was super cool, but I was not having that fire to win, so I started to stop doing that a little bit and go to more local events and make videos and all the stuff, and for that I got invited to ride Formation last year.

Was it a goal of yours to get invited to Formation?

No, it was a surprise for me because I got an email from Katie asking me if I will be interested in doing something like that, and I was like, "Oh yes, I would love to." But we finished the conversation there, and a couple months later, I get these emails saying that I was invited as an alternate rider. I was in shock. I was like, "Oh, this is so sick." I think that changed my life because I started a new thing after that.

What were your goals going into your first Formation last year?

My first Formation, the goal was just learn I think. Everything super new for me. I was with a race bike and with clips. I really wanted to do a full run and I accomplished that.

After you left that Formation, did it change your approach to riding later in the year?

Yes, for sure. I started to do a lot of new things and tried to put the focus on things that I was not putting focus on when I was racing.

And you built a totally original drop there last year, which not many riders did, which was really cool to see.

Yeah, that was sick. I like drops and step downs.

So last year it seems like you really succeeded there, but this year you had a little bit more experience. What was it like coming into the event having done it before?

She returned this year with bigger goals and a smart digging strategy. Photo: Alexa Christensen

I think that this year I did much better than the last year. I learned a lot of things last year that I put in practice this time. I think that I did better with the digging days. I worked a lot, but at the same time I saved my energy for the riding days. I think that I did a line that was really matched with my style and I put a little bit of everything - things that I love, like super tech and fast and also a big step down and some jumps and some fun edge. So I think they have a little bit of everything in there like that.

What was it about your line this year that made you choose it?

I really wanted to have something like spicy in my line. So the first time that I went up there, I was looking at everything and that one, it was super straight down and was in the middle. It was like, "Oh, it will be a dream to go down there." And I was a little nervous about it because I was like, I don't know if I'm going to be able to do it or not. I don't know if I have enough skills. But at the same time I was like, "Okay, this is the moment to try it and see if I can do it." It worked, so...

Wow.

It was sick.

What was it like going into it and building all week not sure if you could ride it?

I had some moments where I was like, "Of course, I'm going to do it," and for other moments, I was like, "Okay, if I can’t do it, maybe I can ride other lines." Louise was building another run on the left of my line. I was like, "Okay. If mine is too hard, maybe I can use that one." That is a cool thing about Formation in that we can use other lines. So it was like, okay, well I have an option B if something goes bad.

Yeah, totally. So when you're standing at the top of a line like that's so gnarly, what's your process of mentally preparing?

Cami has some insane bike skills, but also knows how to put herself in the right headspace and pick herself back up when things to sideways. Photos: Emily Tidwell / Red Bull

I was pretty nervous about it, I'm not going to lie. But I think that I was up there and just trying to think that everything is going to be okay and trying to get some calm to my body, breathe and not think too much, I guess, just trying to believe in myself.

Do you use any visualization techniques or imagining how it will go?

Yes. A lot. I try to imagine me there with success. And that's something tricky because sometimes that didn't happen to me a lot, and in my brain, sometimes I'm imagining the landing and I imagine me crashing on the lines. So I think that it's something that is really mental that you have to try to push the things that you're thinking in a positive way. I think that it's a constant process where you have to try to keep your thoughts in the right direction.

Are there any other techniques you use to get your head in the right place?

I just try to be positive all the time, try to enjoy, try to feel happy, and try to feel with power, like on fire. That sensation when you're on fire and you have all that energy, that helps you a lot. A lot of times in the past that happened to me that I was feeling really small and like, "Oh, I can't do that." And that is the worst thing that you can do. So you have to think with power and all that fire that you have inside.

I also thought it was really impressive the way you crashed and then you went right back up to the top and dropped in again. What's going through your head when something like that happens?

I was like, "I'm going to finish my day with success." I think the day before, I was a bit tired and a little bit stressed because there were too many things, and I think that it started normal. But that day, I woke up and I was feeling good. I was filled with energy. I was feeling happy. I was feeling on my mood. So it was like, today is going to be a success day. And I think that works like that because I was with that mentality the whole day.

I've seen you do that before, like last year and I think also at Freeride Fiesta. You crashed and then you just went right back to it. Do you have a way of resetting after a crash?

That step-down was... not small. Photo: Emily Tidwell / Red Bull

Yeah. Sometimes I feel like if nothing happened in the crash, it's why not? It's like, I'm not going to fall again, or maybe yes, but it's okay, nothing bad happened. Let's keep going. Let's keep having fun.

I admire that so much. You’re f*cking brave. And what about your step-down below the road? That was a really big feature. What made you choose that one?

The first hit on the step-down. Photo: Alexa Christensen

It was big. Also it depends a lot on where you are watching the step-down. I was at the top of the lip and I was like, "Okay, this is not too bad." And then when I would start moving down, I was like, "Oh, this is big," and then, "Oh, this is huge." So it's really the perspective from where you are watching the step-down. But I think that because it was really similar to what I did last year, this one was bigger, but it was a pretty similar style. I was feeling like it was going to be something chill for me. And it was like that actually. It was not so stressful.

Have you hit things that big before?

That’s probably the biggest step-down that I hit, yeah.

And did you have an overall goal at Formation this year? Or was it kind of just figure it out as you go?

My goal overall was to make another top to bottom line. And that's what I did. And also I was trying to get more style on my riding, which I think that I did, but I think that I need to keep working on that a little bit more. I think that I chose two jumps in my run that were not the best to make tricks, so I was not able to do it. So I think that for next year, if I'm invited, probably I want to try to focus a little bit more and get some tricks on my line.

What do you hope for your future? I guess more tricks, and any other goals?

I want to improve on that, but also try to follow my own style, and try to do things that I like and go with that.

I'm so, so stoked to watch it all happen for you.

Cami and her award. Photo: Robin O'Neill / Red Bull

Thank you. I'm super happy and a lot of new things are coming for me. And yes, it's crazy. I love it.