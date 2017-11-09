Catching up with Antoine Bizet

Antoine, congratulations on winning the People`s Choice Award at Red Bull Rampage. Why do you think you got the popular vote and what was your reaction?

How do you feel about your run and position in general?

How did you plan your run? What goes on in your head hitting those insane lines?

Tell us about your ROSE bike, what´s your bike set up?

You were injured this season, what was your recovery strategy and how did it all build up towards Red Bull Rampage?

What are your plans for next year? Any events you are looking forward to?

Can we expect any video material from you in the near future?

What are your off-season plans?

How did your passion for big mountain events come about?

If you could ride one place in the world right now, where would you go?