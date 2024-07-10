Powered by Outside

Interview: Catching Up With Wade Simmons

Jul 10, 2024
by Mike Kazimer  
Wade Simmons

For mountain bikers who were around during the freeride heyday of the early 2000s, Wade Simmons needs no introduction. He was at the forefront of the movement, pushing mountain biking in a bold new direction with his technical lines, big airs, and overall effortless style on the bike. Even now, two decades later, some of those early lines have yet to be repeated – there's a reason he's known as the Godfather of Freeride. There's an entire generation of mountain bikers (my hand is raised) who can vividly recollect the video of Wade jumping over the Marzocchi truck, or his segments in classics like Ride to the Hills and The Collective



Wade's still a professional athlete and ambassador, but two years ago he embarked on a new business venture with the creation of Godfather's Garage. Yes, Wade Simmons is now selling chain lubes and bike cleaners. However, this isn't a case of buying a bunch of generic chemicals and sticking new labels on them. The goal was to have as many of the products made in Canada as possible, with a focus on sustainability. The lineup currently consists of three different lubes, a bike wash, degreaser, and a tire sealant, all made in Canada, much of it within a relative close proximity to the North Vancouver trails where freeriding was born.

photo

With sales in Canada going well, Godfather's Garage is now working to grow international sales. Norway was their first overseas market, and they recently shipped to Australia and Mexico. In the US, Godfather's Garage is distributed by BTI, and is also available from online retailers including EVO, Jenson USA, Bikeman and The Path Bike Shop.

The company's athlete roster includes Brett Tippie, Matt Hunter, Thomas Vanderham, and Richie Schley, basically the OG freeride crew, along with Mark Matthews and Caleb Holonko, two riders who are keeping that freeride spirit alive.

Okay, that's enough business talk - let's get to the good stuff. I sat down with Wade for a wide-ranging chat about the state of the sport, the role of social media for modern athletes, e-bikes, and more.


NWD Greatest Hits Simmons

by Freeride
Views: 58,163    Faves: 360    Comments: 13


When Dylan Stark did a tuck no-hander over the Moreno Road gap last year, over 20 years after you hit it, how did that make you feel?


I thought it was awesome. For me, in sport, he stepped it up. If you're going to hang your hat on something that's already been done and you don't do any thing new, you can't claim that. I mean, it doesn't piss me off, but the Tour de Gnar, they're just on old stunts that we already hit. They're kind of glorifying these old things. I don't really like it too much, because that's stuff we hit 15 years ago. You gotta do something new, like 360 off it, Dylan Stark it and throw a trick, if you're going to use that as your identifier. If you take an old stunt and use it as your marketing tool you better add something new to it.

This is what I always ask young racers at Rocky - “What are you doing? What's going to set you apart from another rider?”

That's what motivates me – I've always been a line guy. I still have that; I drive around and I'm like, “Oooh, look at that, that's new.” I got out of freeriding when tricks came in because I'm not a trick guy. When you boil tricks down, everyone hits the same jump, and now it's just a pissing match – who's going to have the sickest trick? It's one-upmanship; I'm tired of that. I'm not taking anything away from people who have those skills, I mean, it's pretty sick to be able to do a double backflip, but it's not new.

In my career, I always wanted to hit things that hadn't been hit before. Like, can I do that wallride, or does that gap work? That's what I like about Dylan Stark – he has that vision.


The definition of freeride mountain biking seems to have shifted - now it seems like it's more about tricks and big jumps rather than finding and riding gnarly features. What's your definition of freeriding?


That's why Rampage is such an event, because it's that one event that has a bit of unknown to it. Look at the Innsbruck slopestyle or Rotorua, it's like “Here's the course, what tricks can you do?” That's not freeriding.

The definition of freeriding to me is going into any zone and finding lines to ride. It's like, what can we do here? Step-ups, step-downs, wallrides, manuals. Creativity.


bigquotesLook at the stuff we were doing on those shitty bikes. 26” wheels? Short frames in the desert? No wonder we went over the bars all the time. Your spot for landing was a matter of inches – a little over the front, a little over the back and you'd get spat off.

When you see the scale of the features on the modern Rampage course what do you think?


I enjoy it. The creativity, like that Battleship on/off, that's pretty cool. I enjoy people who think outside the box – Kurt Sorge was always good for that. If you're doing that big of tricks you've to to be controlled, or else you really hurt yourself.

The big built up lines - maybe they should just raw dog it, just have one day to kick in a line. I mean, it wouldn't be as spectacular. As humans we always want the spectacular, we always want to see the bigger, bigger, bigger. That's why extreme sports are going to eat themselves, because you always need more.



What riders are inspiring you?


Semenuk, I've always been in his court, he's so rad, just his fluid style on a bike. I always bring up Killian Bron, because I like his adventure style; that's what we did, we scoured the earth looking for lines. And that's why I say, all these guys, poor Yoann and Remy and stuff, there's not much new out there – the whole Sea to Sky, we scoured it. Anything within hitting distance we sniffed it out for a decade. Those guys are great riders, and what they're doing, the Gouranga drop, how many times can you film that? It's pretty sick, but it's pretty much scoured.

I think Dylan [Stark] is adding a very cool like cowboy / rock n' roll element to freeride. The Utah young guys... Again, tricks don't impress me too much. When you do a big stunt like the Moreno Gap and do a no hander that's kind of impressive, but when you have like a 20 x 30 ft gap jump that's nothing new.

I mean, Matt Hunter back in the day – some of the shit he did. Remember that Bike Mag cover back in the day with that air to wall ride? How sick was that? A memorable move for me was Gee Atherton's stepdown to wall ride in Rampage.

And then Hardline, I mean, awesome. But that creek gap that they did, with the scaffolding? To me, that's too contrived. Ok, the gap is there, but if you have to add that much scaffolding to make the landing.... I'm a natural gap guy.

Hayden Zablotny is doing cool stuff. Just people who are following their heart, doing what they want to do. Braydon Bringhurst does some pretty cool stuff – I like the creativity.



You've never been a big social media guy - what do you think about how social media has changed how the public sees athletes?


I can't physically do it. I go to post and I'm like 'gah, I can't' – I have some mental block. I don't want to shove myself down people's throats. I want them to come into being a fan of Wade honestly, earnestly. Not, “look at me!”

I mean, I've done some rad stuff – I have some old lines that still haven't been hit, and I pride myself on that. One of my favorites is the Acquatic Center, in Vancouver – there's this wall ride up and over. I always did things that I wanted to get respect for. If we're going to play in the urban landscape I want BMXers to respect the lines I did. I don't want to come in and just vanilla it up.

If I was going to do something in an urban landscape it would have to be something that the bosses of that landscape, BMXers, would respect. I remember, I did that line BMXers came up to me saying, “Dude, we've been looking at that line for years.” That's what I strive for. I don't want to do things just to get likes.



We're about to go on an e-bike ride, which seems a little surreal to me - it's not something I would have predicted 20 years ago when I was working in a bike shop with The Collective playing in the background on repeat.


Richie Schley and I high five and say, “Can you believe it? We made it to the e-bike.” We're riding our dreams. I spent my whole life filming, hiking, hiking... you get tired, right? Now we've got these bikes, and it's just quick little ups, you can blast around. It's like, we were dreaming about this, and they're here – we're living it.

On one point, you think “Are we cheating a little on the e-bike?” You don't even need to think about that. It's just because we came from pedaling that we feel like we're cheating a little bit, but if we grew up in the future and e-bikes were normal it'd just be normal. We're just living through the change right now.


What's your e-bike vs regular bike split these days?


It's whatever's happening. My son's 14, in high school, and I was the coach of the mountain bike team, so I was hanging out with a bunch of kids, riding regular bikes. I see the ebike as a tool, like if I have an hour I'll go for a quick lap, because you get the ride you want to do. My wife is very busy, two kids; I don't have a lot of time. If I had three hours to ride every day I'd probably be on a pedal bike, but when I want to get my fix for an hour and a half I have the ebike. You can't go that far in an hour and a half on a regular bike. I don't want to be a trail snob, but I get kind of bored. With the ebike, it's like, “What's new, where am I going?" I can go over to Seymour, put it into Ludicrous mode – it's the evolution of biking.

I was an early adopter – in 2017 I did the first ebike film for Rocky, for the Powerplay in the south of France. It was awesome – all sorts of tech climbing. For people that say they're not ready, they're thinking about it the wrong way. I don't ride an ebike to make my ride easier – I make it harder. I'm finding these new climbs that wouldn't have even been on my radar.

I like to use the surfing analogy – imagine we're surfers. Our whole lives we've been surfing the same wave, we're pretty good surfers, and we see this big waves out back, and we can't actually surf those because we're maxing out what we can paddle into. That's the birth of tow-in surfing. That's what e-bikes are – they're the tow-in surfing of mountain biking.

E-bikes are meant for expert riders. They're good for beginners, because it makes mountain biking easy, but it's great for experts because we see the new opportunities. I don't want to make my riding softer, I want to make it harder. It's this new fuel of where do you want to go, what do you want to do?


Any final thoughts about what the future holds for you?


I sell mountain biking. I'm a mountain biker. This is why I'm not a big social media guy either. I'm hands on – when we go for a ride we session; it's not about the distance or the time, Strava. It's about if we see something to hit on the way, it's all about the experience.

There's two ways of looking at things. Either you can do the big broadcast, and reach as many people as possible, but the time spent in their brain is little. If you spend quality time with 5 or 6 people, and you get them on your team, in your camp, they sell you for life.

It might be the best sport in the world. It's a lifestyle for me; I'm all about the adventure. I'm not going to stop – it's my sport. Mountain biking's always been about fun.

I guess, to sum up what the future holds for me, is just to leave a legacy, a legacy of mountain biking. That is my motivation behind Godfather's Garage. I once said to Tippie, who is always claiming the 'Godfather of Freeride' moniker as well - "We're all Godfathers buddy, if you're pioneering, garnering respect, and leaving a lasting impression.... you're a Godfather."



37 Comments
  • 46 3
 Man, poor Remy and Yoann
  • 33 0
 Some God level shade here
  • 9 0
 *Godfather level
  • 23 1
 Equal parts salt and sugar. Love it.
  • 10 0
 "Even now, two decades later, some of those early lines have yet to be repeated..."

Man, I would definitely tune in for a history of Wade's Lines. Who's hit them and maybe narrated clips of those ones that were never repeated, etc?

Loved listening to Tippie revisit the process they went through and who hit what back then.

Btw, I've been lucky enough to have bumped into Wade a few times on the Shore and even in Utah. He's a ridiculously charismatic human being. It's no random thing that he's the hero of at least one entire generation of mountain bikers. NSMB was originally created just to honor him.

Chapeau Mr. Simmons.
  • 11 2
 "Even now, two decades later, some of those early lines have yet to be repeated..."

While I'd wager that this is true in a lot cases, how can he know that? I also would wager that somewhere, someone else who's not "in it for the likes" has done lots of things quietly, for themselves without a film crew or social media post.
  • 10 2
 @pmhobson: lol cmon man. Nobody is hitting those lines and not filming it in 2024.
  • 7 0
 @norcalbike: I want to believe!
  • 1 0
 @pmhobson: You mean like way back when, before the advent of smart phones? Makes sense.

After smart phones and everyone watching doesn't film...? Wouldn't ever say impossible, but...yeah.


There were definitely other people capable of hitting the pinnacle features, I was living there then everyone knew of them. But then North Shore mountain bikers on Simmon's level at that time was a very small community. Like count on one hand.

Maybe one finger.
  • 1 3
 @pmhobson: Considering he claims that if you don't add anything to it then it's not worth as much, then it sounds like many repeats should/would automatically be in that "not in it for the likes" category, and by his own metrics, not worth posting, so who would know? Is repeating something without adding to it, no matter how gnarly, now in the category of "bumbling down the trail"? This gatekeeping of what should be posted and "wasting gigabytes" of the free internet is getting tired.
  • 6 0
 Hit those lines 15 years ago? That's what happens when you get old. You lose track of time. I filmed Kenny Smith and Mick Hannah do the Rutherford lily-pad TWENTY YEARS ago this August.

He did forget Caleb who did step it up and gapped the whole damn thing last year.
  • 3 0
 Fair, but I think he was generalizing about the Tour overall, not specifically the lily pad feature between Whis/Pemby.
  • 10 0
 oh yeah Wade is the man!
  • 5 0
 tour de gnar yea just really pays homage to how gnarly the early freeriders were and how much more capable the modern bike is. what an interview. love the brutal honestly. and if you're dylan stark you have to be psyched reading this
  • 4 0
 Love this!

"For people that say they're not ready, they're thinking about it the wrong way. I don't ride an ebike to make my ride easier – I make it harder. I'm finding these new climbs that wouldn't have even been on my radar."
  • 3 0
 real talk from the OG. One of my best times on a bike was riding with you in the pouring rain on Toronto's Ridge trail in the Don Valley where you were the guest star for the Rocky Mtn. demo day. In your honour I rode my 2000 RM Reaper complete with the Bomber. The ride was a slip and slide bronco ride we laughed the whole time. Mad respect.
  • 3 0
 "There's two ways of looking at things. Either you can do the big broadcast, and reach as many people as possible, but the time spent in their brain is little. If you spend quality time with 5 or 6 people, and you get them on your team, in your camp, they sell you for life."

THIS!
  • 3 0
 Yeah Wade! Love this and couldn’t agree more- “ I don't want to make my riding softer, I want to make it harder. It's this new fuel of where do you want to go, what do you want to do”
  • 2 0
 100% agree with his take and I've said it before, Rampage should be scored more from a style/creativity perspective NOT just bigger and bigger tricks, as Wade says, it will eat itself alive. My love of "freestyle" moto and things like Rampage really dropped when features were built up too much. I think to a certain extent people can somewhat relate to raw stuff, we see it, we think it, we fantasize in our heads, very few of us have the balls to hit it...but when it gets manicured too much it becomes completely unrelatable....
  • 4 0
 "extreme sports are going to eat themselves, because you always need more"

That's prophecy and history in one perfect sentence
  • 2 0
 I’m no man to disagree with a GOAT, but doesn’t anyone find it a bit strange that he appears to be complaining about Tour De Gnar and the sea to sky riders. If people are still enjoying the content, there’s no reason they can’t film and ride it yeah? Every year I look forward to the tour de gnar, not because I haven’t seen the features before, but because it looks like they have fun. Not to mention the women are throwing down progression, and the youth turns up to. Again, no shade, it just rubs me the wrong way.
  • 2 1
 Wade's point was that he wants to see more new features, rather than recycling old ones. That's part of the allure of freeriding - finding things that haven't been done, rather than doing the same thing over and over again. It's certainly harder nowadays to find new moves in the Sea to Sky corridor, but I'd be fine if I never saw another clip of someone riding Gouranga in Squamish.
  • 4 3
 The tow-in surfer analogy doesn't make sense to me.... you can always get to the "good" stuff on normal bikes and it much more enjoyable than a 60lb sled. What could possibly go wrong with a newb hitting up tow in waves?
  • 1 1
 It's not a perfect analogy but still illustrates the point I think....human vs machine and what that machine can offer. Fitness for fitness, you can go say 2x the distance on an Ebike which = opportunities just like a Ski does with surfers.
  • 2 0
 I want to see that aquatic center line now. He nailed it describing the eebs too
  • 3 0
 Clear as day he's still shredding, and falling. check his elbows! sick af
  • 3 4
 Dude’s willingness to accept (and even embrace) e-bikes as an acceptable evolution but dismiss changes in freeride is…interesting.
Avoid that salt, be happy you were there when it was what it was for you. Some good ol days talk is expected but this dude just said he doesn’t like tricks! Ahahahahaha

The form of a city changes faster, alas, than the heart of a man…
  • 1 2
 he's been surpassed in strength an fitness and is moving into a scene he's not entirely comfortable with. Sometimes you have to know yourself better. He was a great rider, and someone has to do something first, but he's not the judge of so many things that he thinks he is. I've never cared for Freeride, and I think it will always be about riding something just for the chance to do something many would pass on. Hopefully he can focus on his family and see a new generation through.
  • 5 0
 He was interviewed and is offering his perspective on questions he was asked....as he says, he's not pushing is opinion/agenda or 'judging' via social media. He was a major part in where we are now with freeride and I think he's earned to have an opinion on where things stand...
  • 1 0
 @RadBartTaylor: I can follow that he's offering his opinion and perspective because it's being asked for. And I'm sure he's aware most don't care either way for his opinion. I was intrigued to read because of ebikes. I can see his reasoning, it's the same as many. Mountain biking has many tough aspects to it, and motors and extra weight help expert riders as he says. And if they don't have the fitness or time to do what makes mtbing to them it's a crutch they can lean on.
  • 1 0
 Sounds to me like Wade is working on an e-surfboard.
  • 11 11
 Honestly, he comes across a bit of an angry old man in this. Slating the new generation of stuff is kind of lame.
  • 4 0
 Some good points and interesting perspectives, but there is a lot of "old man yells at cloud" sentiment in there.
  • 4 0
 @secondnarrowstroll: And today, I'm here for it.
  • 2 0
 @pmhobson: I think most people willing to read an entire written interview with Wade will second, at least parts of, his view.
  • 3 1
 Yeah, the Tour de Gnar comments were weird. They're not "going to use that as [their] identifier", they're just trying to explore progression and how riders of all kinds can hit the same arguably huge hits that helped make the sport what it is. Yoann certainly doesn't need TDG to hang anything on. Not everyone is Dylan Stark and can no-hander or 360 those monsters, but progression of the entire sport has helped many many more at least clear some of them and not get maimed, and that's a great thing!

If there were a bunch of riders out there hitting something old and claiming it was something special, that's one thing, but Yoann and crew fully acknowledge there are old features getting ridden by new riders, some who weren't even born when they were built! If people can't get stoked on hitting old stuff that is new to them, if progression only means the best of the best hitting the biggest of the bigger, then the sport is in a really shitty place.
  • 1 0
 no mention of if Moab remains a classic destination for a road trip







