Interview: Charlie Hatton On His New Rainbow Jersey, Race Mentality, & Being Part of the Atherton Team

Charlie, congrats on your recent victory at World Champs. How does it feel to settle into that?

Well, firstly, thank you very much. To be honest, it still not sunk in. I think there’s like small moments where I have a bit of realization and yeah, it feels absolutely insane to be honest. And yeah, it's a day that I'll definitely never forget.

Yeah, that sounds like the coolest thing to remember at random. Can you walk me through your race day at Fort William and how you felt waking up, how you prepared for your race run, and then how that felt to realize you were going to become the next World Champ?

Waking up on race day, I was feeling fairly confident. I had a good qualifying run. I was sixth place and the times were super close, so yeah, I knew a good result was achievable. Maybe not a gold medal, but yeah, that bit exceeded my expectations I guess. But yeah, woke up in the morning feeling pretty nervous, but pretty confident at the same time. It was quite a weird feeling. Yeah. I struggled to eat my breakfast actually, so I was just like pushing some food around the plate, just like, "Come on Charlie, eat something." And then as soon as I got to the track, I just relaxed and me and Andi [Kolb] went up and did some runs. I did two runs in the morning and the track was really good in the morning. We had a little bit of rain overnight, but it was fairly dry still. And then, yeah, those two practice runs went really well, just ticked off what I needed to get done really.And then finals came around and it started to rain, so I was actually pretty stoked. I know Fort William really well. I know it rides really good in the wet, so I just thought, "Right, you can still ride it as if it was dry." So that was my mindset and my mentality going into that run. And yeah, I was in a really good place mentally. I think going into it, I wasn't nervous. I was quite excited really to get stuck into it. I had a bit of a game plan for the actual run itself. I knew sections that are going to work well in the wet, and I knew sections like the woods, for example, that were going to be a bit more tricky. So I was sort of like a bit of survival mode through there, and then I knew at the bottom I'd start to hammer the pedals. So yeah, that was my strategy going into the run, and I think, yeah, it paid off pretty good.

That's cool that you managed to ride it as if it were dry or at least go in with that mindset. Did you have to make any modifications to your bike and gear setup or are you always ready because you're British?

Yeah, definitely always ready. These conditions we ride in the winter all the time, so I would say I ride in the wet – I definitely ride in the wet a lot more than I ride in the dry. So yeah, when we get a dry condition, I'm almost out of my comfort zone, so it's opposite to a lot of people.We definitely made some modifications to the bike and gear. We did some things to the brake because Fort William, you're actually not on the brakes that much at the top. And when it's cold and wet, the brakes actually get really cold, so we put some stuff over the caliper to keep the heat in the break and stop the water getting in. It was raining a lot. So that kept the brakes working really good. I had obviously some roll offs, which were essential in those conditions. We did things like I had a peak extension. So Bell actually make this really cool visor that goes over the top of your peak and it molds around the current visor and this gives you an extra probably three inches of a clear lens almost on the top that just helps with the rain not going onto your goggles. So yeah, that helped. And also an extra long mudhugger I put on which helped. So yeah, all these little things definitely help out.

Yeah, it's kind of cool that once you get to the level of performance where you are, it seems like you get down to the really fine details making a huge difference. And yeah, that's kind of cool just to see. Did you have to make any changes to your mental approach to the race or did you just approach it as normal racing and it happened to be wet?

Yeah, I think I approach every race the same, really as always going in and giving it 110%. But yeah, I was definitely felt more comfortable being that track and those conditions. I think I definitely put my mind at ease, and I know I can go fast on that track, so it was just telling myself that you can do it really and yeah, just got to lay down a good run. And yeah, it definitely paid off.

Yeah, well now the rest of the world also knows you can go fast on that track, so it worked out. Are you someone who kind of sticks to a rigid routine on race day or did you do anything differently at World Champs?

No, I try and stick to exactly the same routine at every race, to be honest. I think familiarity is something that is definitely something that you need on a race. I don't think you want to be changing things up or trying new things on a race. I think once you've got things pretty set and dialed, I try and stick pretty much to the same routine every week. And I guess, "If it's not broken, don't fix it," I think is a good motto.

I like that. It seems to be working out. What did you learn from the World Champs race?

I learned a lot, to be honest. I think mentally now going into other races is sort of like, "Well, you can do it, you have done it before so why can't you do it again?" It feels like I've been on the cusp of a result... Maybe not like this, but maybe a podium at a World Cup or things like that, so it was nice to sort of finally get it done. I was telling myself like, "I know that good results coming, but I've just got to be patient..."

That makes a lot of sense. Once you have familiarity with what works, why change it?

Yeah, definitely, 100%. I think you've got to try and find a routine that works for you and stick to it, but I guess I've been racing World Cups for... Well, it seems like a long time, but it's actually not that long.

How long have you been racing World Cups?

This will be, I guess since 2015 was my first Junior World Cup, so eight years, which... Yeah, I guess it's a long time, but for some of the older guys I guess it's not long at all.

For sure. Yeah. How long have you been in the Elites?

Elite? Since 2017, so six years now.

What would you say are strengths and weaknesses when it comes to racing?

Strengths? I'd say, probably the more technical, slower, sometimes when it's wet, probably that sort of suits my riding style a lot more, I'd say. And when it's really fast... Not simple, but almost one line that you've just got to really risk at all. I'm not very good at that. I think a track like Andorra, I quite struggle with that sort of riding, just riding on the absolute limit and everyone's on the same sort of line. Yeah, I struggle with that.

Do you think that comes from being a British rider and being raised in the wet technical stuff?

Yeah, definitely. I think being from the UK, we normally... We have quite small hills, so if we make them fast and straight, they'll only be 30 seconds long, so we normally try to make them a bit tighter technical just to get the most out of the hill. Which is really good for some things, but then other things, it's a bit of a disadvantage I think.

Sure, that makes sense. What are the most important parts of your training?

Most important part of my training... I don't know, that's a tough one. I think everything combined makes for one good package, but if I was to just do one thing, I think it would just be probably riding my downhill bike. I think you can train in the gym, you can be the strongest man in the world. It doesn't mean you're going to go faster down the hill. So yeah, I think the downhill bike is definitely the most important thing.

Now, kind of looking forward into the rest of your season, what does being World Champion do to your expectations for yourself, and how do you make sense of that with still being a racer who shows up and competes with everyone else every weekend? Or many weekends.

Yeah, I think it's really tough actually. I think after winning Worlds, it was a big change in a lot of aspects really. I've been way more busy with doing things I guess like this, and I obviously was doing stuff like this before, but yeah, it's a lot more frequent now. And I think wearing the jersey definitely adds, maybe not pressure, but... Yeah, it does add a little bit of pressure and expectation to do well, but I think on the other hand, it also is a really good way of just saying, "Well, I have done it before, so there's no reason why I can't do it again, I guess." So, yeah, I've just got to try and remind myself.

Yeah, you mentioned that earlier too. It seems like such an important part of the process to realize that you're someone who's genuinely capable of riding down the hill fastest, and that's so cool. And as long as you can stay healthy with that and not cave to the expectation, it seems like potentially really awesome and really motivating.

Yeah, it's definitely motivating and yeah, I guess it can work both ways. It's just you've got to try and channel the right emotions at the right time, I guess, which is, yeah, definitely tough. When I first put the jersey on in Andorra for my qualifying run, I thought, "Wow, actually..." It was the first time I've actually put it on. So yeah, I was a bit like, "Oh."

How does it feel to wear it?

Yeah, absolutely insane. When I look down and just see the stripes. Yeah, it's pretty incredible.

Wow, that's so cool.

Yeah, it is a special feeling, definitely.

Do you have goals for yourself for the rest of the season?

To be honest, I think... Yeah, I've ticked off an absolute huge goal and I think now I've just got to try and almost enjoy it, enjoy wearing the jersey until next year and who knows, maybe next year I could do it, but we'll see. Yeah, it's just go enjoy it I think, and yeah, just try and ride as I would before and just give it a 100%.

Yeah, that's sweet. You sort of answered this with just saying enjoy it, and do you have goals for your future as a rider? Since World Champ is sort of a lifetime goal for many, many people who will never get there, and it's incredible that you got there already. What are you hoping to do next?

Yeah, for me it was quite a big stepping stone really. I was like a top ten rider, so for me to then win World Champs, it was quite a big jump. So I think I've still got a lot of things I'd like to achieve really. I haven't actually had a World Cup podium yet, so I guess I've got to try and get one of them. And then who knows, maybe win a World Cup. Yeah, I think to be honest, just have fun with it and keep giving it a 100%. I think that's the best way to approach it.

What's it like being part of the Atherton team? You've been with them so long, it seems like a cool progression.

Yeah, it's been insane. Well, from the start of Atherton Bikes actually... Yeah, it's been really cool to grow with the bike and the brand and I think for me, I've learned so much about the actual bike setup because before I'd just get on a bike and ride it, to be honest. And now being with these guys, they've taught me so much. And now I could tell you every single measurement on my bike, I could tell you even for future bikes, what size, everything I'd want it to be, what geometry and... Yeah, I think it's definitely improved me as a rider, but definitely more of a well-rounded package, you could say.

How did you first get involved?

We got involved after 2017. It was my first year in Elite and I had some... It was like my rookie season I guess you could say, and I came in, had some good results. And then had an email from Dan Brown, the team manager at the time. Yeah, I guess just went from there and had a few more meetings with them, and I just thought this was a good decision really to go with these guys.

What's it like being part of the Atherton family crew? It seems like also you get the bikes, but then you also get access to this whole world of racing and really cool mentorship.

Yeah, definitely. I think obviously growing up looking almost idolizing Gee, Rach, and Dan, yeah, they're absolutely insane riders and super successful. I think, they're like proper athletes. Yeah, I think for me to go into that environment was really, really good and I learned so much.

How do you feel about where downhill racing is right now with the new formatting?

At the minute, I think it's going in the right direction. I think it's becoming a lot more mainstream, which is cool. But yeah, today we've had a bit of a problem with the juniors not getting to race because the weather conditions were bad. That's the first time that's happened in a long time.I think that's a bit of a shame, really. Yeah, I think it was obviously a tough call on their side. They obviously had other reasonings than just the weather. I guess, you've got to think as the marshal's up on the hill, you've got to think there could be a thunderstorm rolling in at any time, so there's more than it just looks, I think. Yeah, they've definitely got a tough job and trying to keep everyone happy, it's definitely not easy. I think it's going in the right direction and yeah, it's good.

Do you think it's realistic to have three timed runs for each rider – qualifying, semifinals, and finals – every time? It seems like a lot of racing, but also potentially cool if you guys can all handle it.

Yeah, it's a tough one, I think. At the start of the year, we had like Lenzerheide, Leogang and they were slightly shorter tracks. And to be honest, I thought the semi and everything worked really well. I didn't really see it as an issue, but if the tracks are actually longer like say Val di Sole, I think by the end of the weekend you could see some of the riders were getting pretty tired and it looked a little bit sketchy. But yeah, I'm not sold on the semi-final idea yet. I don't think it's bad, but I also don't think it's great sort of on the fence.

That honestly sounds kind of like how I feel about it like, we'll see. It might be cool, might be hard. We'll find out. So thinking about all the other riders out there who really look up to you, what's the best piece of advice that you have for up-and-coming riders who want to pursue racing?

I think this is very cliche, but you've got to enjoy riding your bike. I don't think you'd want to go out and think, "Oh, when am I going to get on a big team? When am I going to get sponsorship?" I think that sort of comes when it comes, and I wouldn't put pressure on that side of things. I think if you're enjoying riding your bike and you're having fun at the races and things like that... Yeah, I think that the good results will almost come from that. Yeah, if it's meant to be, it will be. And yeah, it's definitely not easy getting to be a top downhiller, but if you just almost, again cliche, but sort of trust the process, I think it's definitely possible.