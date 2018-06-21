INDUSTRY INSIDER

Interview: Chris Ball, Director of the EWS - 'Why Would We Mess With A Good Thing?'

Jun 21, 2018
by Brian Park  
Chris Ball

Earlier today the EWS and UCI announced an agreement to work together. We sat down with Chris Ball, the Managing Director of the EWS, to get some answers about what this means for the sport and the series.


Thanks for sitting down with us. First off, what, in a nutshell, is the agreement?


Well, it’s a massive step. For the first time we are working in true partnership in the UCI. They’ll benefit from our expertise, and we’ll benefit from their infrastructure and governance.

Ultimately we remain in control of our series. Our structures will remain the same. We will help the UCI write the rulebook for enduro globally, that they can then apply to the wider National Federations.

All the normal criticisms of the UCI—they aren’t on the ground, they don’t get it, etc.—we’ll be there for that now. We have a seat at the mountain bike commission, helping shape the future of the discipline.

We are voluntarily implementing neutral governance, removing ourselves from potential conflicts and ensuring the sport’s fairness. “Did X rider deserve this penalty?” “What’s the fairest process to determine Y?” That’s the crucial aspect for the sport, and that’s what this agreement is about. Sport, fairness, growth.

Another big aspect of this agreement is that the Trophy of Nations changes for 2019. The 3 best riders from every nation based on EWS rankings form a national team. Then, the weekend after final EWS we host the Trophy of Nations race, where riders transcend trade teams and race for their nation. It’s the combined national team times that decide the win. The winning nation gets the rainbow jersey.

For me this signifies what EWS is all about, and the UCI is excited about bringing individuals together as nations. It’s great for federations to boost support, it’s great for fans, and it’s a huge aspect of this agreement for me.The event is still run by us, but now it’s neutral, officially recognized, and has the prestige of the rainbow jersey.
Trophy of Nations

Is it something you can walk away from if things don’t go the way you hope? Or have you in effect signed the series over to the UCI?


We haven’t signed the EWS series over the UCI, and we can walk away if things don’t work out. We’re not selling the sport—we’re actually paying them.

How did this agreement happen? What was the impetus?


We’ve been talking to the UCI since we started the EWS, and since his election David Lappartient has accelerated things.

I’ve lost track of how many versions of an agreement we’ve had over the years. Going back and forth, us reaching understandings about what they need, trying to understand what responsibilities each party should have, and both of us operating at the level we want to.

I think people always assumed we were against the UCI—I’d left the UCI, things went back and forth on enduro, etc., but that’s never been the case. Our policy has been an open door since the beginning, and we always said that when the partnership could work, we want to make it happen. We’ve always done what we feel is best with the sport, and we always said we’d work with the UCI on mutual terms when it was the right thing for the sport

The initial reaction of many is fear that the EWS will take on the perceived negative traits of the UCI. What would you say to those people?


Trust us.

What do you think of the criticism and concerns?


I view people’s concerns as a huge positive. People are rightly concerned about something they care about. We’re on the same page as everyone who doesn’t want to see a good thing ruined; I’d be more worried if people weren’t concerned.

I love the remote, raw, challenging nature of EWS races. What kind of influence will the UCI have over venues going forward?


None. That remains with the EWS. Why would we mess with a good thing?

I can’t think of an instance where UCI works with a league or series on this level. In DH they control a lot more aspects of the discipline. What’s different about the EWS?


It’s definitely a new model for the UCI, and I think it shows a rapid change in the way they work. In every other discipline the UCI runs the show. So this is a new era for the UCI in that regard.

I think with the UCI of past there have been many challenges and rightful criticisms, but there have now been a few presidents who have helped move things forward.

There will be changes to the sport of enduro, but not in the things people are worried about; the trails, the racing, the people that we work with will remain the same. What will improve is the neutrality, the stability, etc. from avoiding sporting and commercial conflicts.

Doping has been a persistent concern among fans, teams, and riders. With the UCI involved now, how does that play out?


Basically WADA has a set of protocols which are linked to federations and foundations in all sport. Years ago the antidoping wing of the UCI split, for neutrality purposes, into something called CADF (Cycling Anti-Doping Foundation). They are tasked with monitoring all UCI cycling disciplines, and EWS will now be one of them.

Testing costs money, and now the next step is to roll out more testing. The EWS will ramp up the amount of tests we pay for, and over the next 3-5 years we’ll dramatically increase our doping controls.

The CADF is the very cutting edge. Cycling has tested more people and caught more people than most other sports, so we’re happy to have access to them now.

Will this agreement change your coverage? Will we see live streams anytime soon?


This agreement is based purely on sport and doesn’t impact our media coverage. In media we’re looking at lots of avenues to improve and expand our coverage year on year—for example our partnership with Pinkbike.

I’m excited about this agreement because it’s going to help the sport grow, and the larger the sport gets, the more we’re able to do. From doping controls, to media coverage, to everything.

Thanks for talking with us!


20 Photos - 20 Stories
Chris Ball showing the racers how it's done.

Chris Ball will be joining us next week for an Ask Me Anything to address questions about their agreement with the UCI and everything else enduro, so get your thinking caps on!

29 Comments

  • + 14
 Now where to put all that internet rage from 3 hours ago....
  • + 5
 They'll go back to virtue signaling on Facebook/Twitter, and angrily punishing their weasels on pornhub.
  • + 8
 Maybe this should have been released with the press statement instead of hours later? Would have saved us keyboard warriors from loosing it straight away.
  • + 1
 Maybe it would've meant something to you, but I'd bet solid money there still would've been ample rage. The only way Mr. Ball could've infuriated the PB audience more is if he said he was partnering with Daniel Defense.
  • + 1
 More clicks generated this way Wink
  • + 4
 I'm still struggling to see the positive here. More doping control, I guess that's good, but the UCI has been comically terrible at catching dopers. The trophy of Nations sounds mildly interesting, but I don't see why the UCI would need to be involved. Beyond that, uh, governance, I guess? You mean that part where they suck at everything, everybody hates them and interest in the sport at a professional level seems to be evaporating? That also sounds slightly less than good.
  • + 6
 Unpopular opinion: a few EWS dudes are gonna either 1) fall off the map completely results-wise, or 2) test hot for doping.
  • + 1
 Absolutely. However, the best riders will likely continue doping and stay ahead of the curve. It's pretty much always been that way, they catch a few people, but most dopers are unperturbed by the tests.
  • + 3
 Reading through that looking for the benefits of working with the UCI and I still don't really see or hear them, either they are unclear or it still feels like we don't need the UCI to achieve them, It would be great if someone could actually explain what the claimed benefits of working with the UCI mean:

'What will improve is the neutrality, the stability, etc. from avoiding sporting and commercial conflicts' - This doesn't sound like a benefit in any way, in what way is the EWS not neutral? In what way is it not already stable? It seems pretty popular to me?!

'we’ll benefit from their infrastructure and governance' - how? What is their infrastructure that will help us and in what way will their governance help?

We are voluntarily implementing neutral governance, removing ourselves from potential conflicts and ensuring the sport’s fairness. “Did X rider deserve this penalty?” “What’s the fairest process to determine Y?” That’s the crucial aspect for the sport, and that’s what this agreement is about. Sport, fairness, growth. - Why is this not possible to be governed by the EWS community in some way already?

We will get a EWS world champs - This sounds like the only genuine bonus, people get to race for national pride. Is it worth the (poison chalice?) relationship...?
  • + 2
 In all honesty, what I'm getting from this thus far is: UCI has the funds and infrastructure already in place for a more robust anti-doping system which the EWS is going to have access to. I'd imagine that having the UCI as a partner will make the EWS appear more "legitimate" than they currently do, and make it easier to bring in more big money sponsors/coverage in order to expand the sport.

Granted, this is through some rosey red lenses, and I have some serious doubts if it'll pan out while dodging all of the negative bullshit that will undoubtedly come with it.
  • + 7
 Great questions PB- I was thinking the same things- Thank you!
  • + 6
 Well that was some quick damage control.
  • + 2
 "...and we’ll benefit from their infrastructure and governance." Last I checked the VAST majority of cyclists despise the 'governance' of the UCI and their basic theft of funds and soul from all non-road disciplines. BMX in particular here in the US over the last few years has been sterilized and stunted by the UCI/USABMX monster.
  • + 2
 What's going on with there? I'm off the back on BMX racing.
  • + 1
 @brianpark: Ridership is down, over regulation, sterilization/homogenization of tracks the push for all supercross style tracks, abysmal payout to pros, over emphasis on national races. If you want to dive into a bit more, check out Colin Stiles podcast 'Rail the Berm' and a few others like it.
  • + 2
 "The initial reaction of many is fear that the EWS will take on the perceived negative traits of the UCI. What would you say to those people? Answer from Chris - "Trust us."

Sorry Chris, move of us love what you and your team have created in the EWS. However, almost NONE of us trust the UCI in almost any regard.
  • + 2
 "I love the remote, raw, challenging nature of EWS races. What kind of influence will the UCI have over venues going forward?" Chis's answer - "None. That remains with the EWS. Why would we mess with a good thing?"

Well it's the UCI. That is what they do...'mess with a good thing'

Admitted UCI detractor. Down votes coming I know...
  • + 2
 I don't think anyone on this site likes the UCI.
  • + 3
 That's a far better scenario that I had thought it would be, but I am still suspicious. UCI are just so damn good at ruining things.
  • + 1
 I cringed when I first read the name WADA (Anyone who follows motocross or supercross knows why). Glad to see its CADF handling the testing.
  • + 2
 Pinkbike are players up in this game.
  • + 1
 so basically France will win the trophy of nations in both men and women for the next five years. still a sweet idea though
  • + 2
 Never trust anyone who says "Trust us".
  • + 2
 This is about to go the way of NORBA real quick.
  • + 1
 Eric Moore would be proud. (old NORBA hack)
  • + 2
 if it aint broke, dont make it broke
  • + 1
 Really quick off the ball there
  • + 1
 "We're actually paying them." Big surprise there!
  • + 0
 >using iMac in 2018

Post a Comment



