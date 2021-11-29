Interview: Cotic's Prototype Alloy eMTB & How Supply Chain Issues Have Affected Its Development

You might have noticed in our Burning Question article on eMTBs that Cotic announced a whole new model for its range. While it is still very early in prototyping, we can share some details about the new bike.As Cy Turner, Founder of Cotic, revealed the new eMTB is in the early stages of development and with the current industry-wide delays they won't even have stock of motors and batteries before the end of 2023 at the earliest. While Cy says the new model isn't a replica of Cotic's other bikes, it's made of alloy instead of steel, it will be using Cotic's Droplink suspension platform and Longshot geometry.With the news that Cotic was making an eMTB, we caught up with Cy Turner to find out a few more details about the new bike and some of the difficulties affecting production across the industry.

When did you decide you wanted to start making a Cotic eMTB?

We have been looking at it for about 5 years, but things really came together about 3 years ago when through our OE connection with Shimano it became clear we could use STEPS.

What were your original ideas for what a Cotic eMTB should be?

I've played around with a few ideas, but all variations on the theme of it being a Droplink bike. I definitely had a few ideas of how we could use steel, but nobody likes the look of the external battery bolted to a skinny tube, and if you are going to go big on the down tube to put a battery in there, there is absolutely no benefit from using steel. Steel needs to be small diameter and thin wall to get those beautiful ride feel characteristics. Here, aluminum is definitely the way to go. That said, I have an absolutely sick idea for a steel frame, but it would cost a huge amount of money and I doubt any factory would even countenance making it, so we're keeping it sensible (both price and technical risk) for our first product.

How has the process been so far to get to the point of having prototypes?

As I mentioned in the other feature, I signed off the drawings originally in July 2019. Because it's aluminum and will be produced in the Far East we had to prototype in Taiwan, which always takes a few months. There's been a couple of bumps in the road with a change of vendor, and then Shimano releasing the 8036 battery which meant redesigning the down tube, and adopting metric size shocks, but really the main issue is that Covid hit and it's taken until now to just get 4 prototypes. Overall it's been long and frustrating, but see also everything else with bikes right now.

How have the supply issues made things harder and how are they going to affect future development?

Cotic's new eMTB still retains some of the unique aesthetics from its other bikes like the Rocket and Flare.

Well, they've impacted how long it took to get prototypes, but also when we can introduce the bike too. Shimano tell me that any drive parts ordered this month will take around 2 years to arrive, so that's end of '23 earliest for production. Luckily the drive system is pretty much set, with just little details like wire lengths to be finalised. Given the delivery schedule of the drive units and batteries, we have a few months breathing space to nail down the geometry and fine frame details before needing to get them committed to production to hit that date.

You have chosen the Shimano drive system and batteries for the prototype was there any particular reasoning behind that?

It's because Shimano (if you have an OE account with them) are the only ebike drive provider who doesn't require you to commit to 100s or 1000s of units per year for them to be interested. Plus, Shimano stuff is generally well thought out, we have a great relationship with them and the warranty support should be pretty solid too, so it all points to good things for a smaller brand looking to get an ebike off the ground.

What have the first rides been like so far?

While the frame made be made of alloy this time and feature some motorized assistance, Cotic has kept its own droplink suspension platform for the new bike.

Fun, scary, confusing, uplifting, frustrating, puzzling, silly. A big power bike is quite a different thing to a regular bike, so managing the power output, the weight, how that affects the geometry and how you plan your rides. It's quite different. I'm just into the calibration side now I have my OE software access, so I'm looking forward to finessing it a little. We have a frame in each of the 4 sizes all built up, so we're all having rides, feeding back, figuring it out. What I will say is that I think it's quite a good bike already. There's definitely some things to sort, but it's not far off.

Given the current supply issues when are you expecting to reveal more about the bike and is there a date you are hoping to hit for the bike's launch?

We'll reveal more when we have the final spec nailed down and a firm delivery date! We're not fixing any dates. There's no point. We have literally no influence over when the kit arrives, so to try and put a date on that is to add stress to a situation that doesn't need it. We're keen to get it to market, but it will be ready when it's ready.

What's next for the bike?

Nail down the drive spec, internal installation and wire lengths and get the Shimano kit ordered. Then it's trying a few different configurations of geometry and specification of the bikes so we can order the frames as soon as possible.Finally, whilst we'll be stoked if people are interested in this, please don't get in touch just yet. It's lovely, but the bike isn't finished; we don't know the spec, the price, or even exact dates. We are fully committed to, and concentrating on, regular bikes and we have a lot of them on. My last three rides have been on my RocketMAX; I love it so much, and appreciate it in a new light having ridden the eebs. It feels like an XC bike when I get it off the rack for a start!