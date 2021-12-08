Interview: Darcy Wittenburg on Directing Long Live Chainsaw

Anthill Films' released their new documentary, Long Live Chainsaw , for digital download yesterday. The film reveals the true story of the meteoric rise, untimely death and long-lasting legacy of Canadian downhill mountain bike legend, Stevie Smith. We caught up with the film's Director, Darcy Wittenburg, to find out more about how the film came together, what is was like to sift through the archival footage, and more.

Tell us about the first time you met Stevie.

DW -

The first time I met Stevie was in Whistler around 06/07. I remember Kenny Smith talking about this kid from Nanaimo and saying you gotta meet this guy… My first memories are a haze of riding the bike park with him and The Cove team riders (and not being able to keep up) and of course rolling straight into the bars afterwards. That was the summer the film Roam came out, we were all just hanging in Whistler and living the dream!

What was your relationship with him?

DW -

I considered Stevie to be a good friend as did most people that knew him. Back in the day we’d hang out as a group when he came to Whistler and eventually we had the opportunity to put him in the film Seasons. From there we would always look for opportunities to bring him out on film shoots, partially because of his obvious talent and partially because it gave us an opportunity to hang out.

When did the idea of making a film about Stevie Smith's life start to come together?

DW -

We actually talked about it shortly after his passing. At the time Gabe Fox asked us to put together a video for his memorial, he put us in touch with all the filmmakers that had worked with him over the years and we spent that first week after his passing piecing it together. During that time we were all grieving of course, but sifting through all the footage inspired us that there was a bigger story to tell here. At that time it was way too soon to even consider starting this project but after a few years passed it was finally the right time to make it happen. Actually the first lockdown in 2020 slowed our schedules down just enough that we were able to fully shift our attention to getting this project off the ground.

How did you decide who to interview for the film?

DW -

This was tough as there’s so many people that were close to Stevie that would have amazing things to say and contribute to his story. But ultimately you can't have everyone in the film so we started with those closest to him throughout his whole life and then expanded out from there based on who was connected to the story we were telling.

How difficult was it to find and then sift through the archival footage?

DW -

Darren McCullough did by far the lion's share of sifting through the archival footage. For the pieces I went through it’s actually more uplifting than you’d think. This is part of why it’s important to wait until you’re ready to make a film like this… but most of the footage is funny and exciting and has captured the good times. Of course there’s moments when you stop and realize he’s no longer here but you can’t dwell in that space.

How many hours went into making this film?

DW -

Many! If we were to add up all our individual time it’s easily a couple years of labour. For a few of us it has been almost full time for many months.

What was the most difficult part of the project?

DW -

For me it was just gathering all the random archival footage and making sure we left no stone unturned. It was almost like investigative journalism at times, just reaching out to every single person we could and chasing down leads to see who had what. We really wanted to make sure we didn’t leave anything on the table.

Is there anything that didn't quite fit in the film that you wish you could have included somehow?

DW -

Yes, there’s lots. It’s so hard to boil down 26 years of life into a 90 minute film, so many good stories and comments from people, so many funny clips. But in the end we had to make sure the story flowed.

What was it like to be at the premiere and share the film with people for the first time?

DW -

The world premiere in Nanaimo was an emotional night for sure. Not only was it the first major gathering for most people in 2 years but everyone there had a connection to Stevie. So we were all nervous and excited. It was really fun to watch the highlights and relive some of his race runs in front of a live audience. It was so cool to hear everyone cheering for him.

Which part are you most proud of?

DW -

I’m most proud of the collaboration amongst the bike community to help make this film come together. It was so cool how everyone was down to help however they could, it was yet another reminder of what an amazing group of people make up the community in the cycling industry.

What do you hope viewers will take away from the film?

DW -

I hope that people of all ages are inspired by Stevie’s story and use it as fuel to chase their own goals and dreams. He had such a positive impact on this world during his short time here, hopeful that good energy ripples into the future for years to come.