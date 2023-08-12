Interview: Downhill Wheel Tech with Reynolds

Reynolds: Kevin Imig

Our in-depth tech exploration for the World Championships initially focused solely on tires. However, as we progressed through the pits, it became increasingly apparent that tires cannot be viewed on their own and that we needed to explore the wheels riders were using as well. With a brand new rim out this year, it was a good time to head over to the Reynolds pits and speak to Kevin Imig from Reynolds to see what tips he has for riders trying to make the most out of their wheelsets. We also headed over to the Pivot pit to chat to Barnaby Edwards, Bernard Kerr's mechanic, about how they work with the Reynolds wheels, and finally we chatted to Bernard himself about his experience with Reynolds wheels.

Tell us about the new version of the Reynolds DH rim.

Yep, it's our 307 and 309, we have a TR version which is more enduro oriented, but then the BL, which is the top of the line one for downhill, it's a 32 hole, 30 millimeter internal with 37 millimeter exterior. We use our IDM Matrix technology, so that's a special resin that adds to impact resistance, and then just a really refined layup schedule for the carbon layers. A big change is that we wanted to make a slightly more compliant wheel. One way that we did that was by reducing the stack heights, or the rim thickness. So it went from 26 millimetre rim height for the profile to 20.5 millimetre. That gave us quite a bit more compliance and gave the riders some more comfort, but still going from the 289 to the 309 adding that extra width also gives them the control that they need.

When it comes to wheel builds for downhill, is there anything that you guys do or recommend that teams do differently just for downhill? For example, reinforcing washers or brass nipples.

Brass nipples are a big one, carbon and aluminium don't act nicely together. And then another big thing is just proper spoke tension. The new rim is an asymmetrical design so that helps to keep equal tension on both sides, which makes it easier to build, adds to the longevity and durability of the wheel. But yeah, mainly sticking to the recommended spoke tensions, checking them regularly, brass nipples, and then backup washers that can be more of a builder choice.

Are there any kind of big obvious wheel build fails that you see quite a lot?

Not too often, the biggest would just be the like the spoke holes giving out from an improper build, tension being incorrect or too high, and then not keeping an eye on it and that could lead to something. But honestly, we don't see it very much.

Any kind of tips for people at home, if they are building wheels?

Get in contact, get a real spoke tension number or take it to a shop and have a professional build - you're gonna get a better result that way. Pre-stressing the wheel is something that we do when we build them. Maybe for a home builder, pre-stressing is a little bit of a risky step to do because if you don't do it properly you could end up damaging the wheel.

Do you guys do any kind of testing for tire insert use?

Mechanic: Barnaby Edwards

I can't speak to exactly how much testing we do. That would be something for our Utah facility, but we do have teams running the tire inserts with good luck. They're obviously finicky to get in, but it gives the rider a lot more confidence at the end of the day, and even without the tire insert we don't see too many problems.

You guys have been running Reynolds for quite a while, right?

Yeah, yeah. Bernie and the team have been on them for longer than I've been here that's for sure, which is four years. So yeah.

Is there anything that you have to do with the current wheels to keep them running?

They're the most reliable rim I've ever worked with basically, we go through so few of them for the whole team. They are very indestructible. The biggest thing I've really noticed, because we don't go through wheels, we actually have to replace the spokes halfway through the season. So the spokes start to fatigue. The rim's mint, we just rebuild it. Same hub, same rim, rebuild it on to exactly what it was just new spokes.

When you guys do your builds, is there anything special you do just because it's a downhill worlds? Do you run brass nipples?

Brass nipples, again, because they last us quite a while, we're kind of constantly re-tensioning while making sure the tensions are correct, keeping them in true. So just with adjusting them more in this wheel's lifespan than some other teams on other wheels might be. They would be discarding the wheel and rim and starting afresh.

What is the biggest thing for you maintenance-wise on a downhill wheel?

Maintenance-wise, there's not a lot really. Keeping an eye on it. Keeping an eye on the tensions, it depends on some tracks, like especially go to Schladming, they're railing the corners so hard, the corners are infinitely speedier, you can just push into them as hard as you can. So you find spokes start to come loose in places like that, like with the high speed, real high G force corners, you've just got to keep an eye on spokes. Other than that, there's not a lot we really need to do. It's pretty simple.

Do you remove dust seals, etc.. on the race wheel hubs?

I've played with it, yeah, there's a lot of work involved. Usually I've got two riders that I look after. So time is where you then struggle with that thing. Because if you have the seals out of it, usually it's a run and then you gotta clean them out again, or like especially you can't really do it at wet race. It doesn't really work. Often I've done it where I take out the inner seals and leave the outer ones. From the inside of the bearing they're not there, but then the outside still has some weather sealing abilities. I don't usually mess around with it too much. Just keep the bearings fresh.

Do the Pivot team run inserts?

Yeah, we run an insert in the rear usually, the Panzer inserts. They're super light. They hold the bead on really well and give a small amount of rim protection, but they don't really affect the feel of the tire. Unlike something like a CushCore that really supports the base of the tire; Bernie doesn't like the weight of it for a start. You can feel it rotating in the air. You can feel that kind of weight and also it kind of gives it quite dead feel to the tire, he finds. So the Panzer's really good for us in terms of holding the bead on and just a little bit extra protection without noticing it's there.

Any top tips for people at home for looking after their wheelsets?

Keep an eye on spoke tensions really. You could write off a set of wheels just by not noticing that a spoke has come loose and the more even your spoke tensions are, the longer it's going to last, the better it's going to perform.

Do you tweak your spoke tensions dependent on the track?

Rider: Bernard Kerr

Not usually. The Reynolds rims are quite stiff inherently. So we will usually kind of run them at a certain tension and usually don't mess around too much. You'll find a lot of teams, again it's a work thing, you can run them real loose. You have to keep tightening them up. They come loose if you run them loose. So yeah, we're in middle ground of kind of loose but not too loose.

How do you get on with Reynolds wheels?

Really we love them and we've been on Reynolds now for maybe eight years. They've been a really good partner of Pivots, their main product developer is Todd Tanner, and he used to race World Cup downhill and he really listens to us, listens to me. Even when we went on the Continental tires I trusted Todd, like heard good things about him and tested them so yeah, really, really good. We've had so many iterations over the years now I don't know if we're on five or six but it's gonna get better every time.

Where do you sit with wheel stiffness? Do you want a wheel that is super stiff or do you like a little bit of compliance?

I probably don't know enough. I like a wheel to be as compliant as possible whilst being as stiff as possible. I really love the feel, I always say to people if there's one carbon thing to have on their bike it'd be wheels.

Do you use inserts?

Panzer in the rear, nothing in the front. Yeah, sometimes we run with the front, but a lot of the time I'm just Panzer in the rear. A lot of the boys are in front and rear especially for enduro but I'm a rear guy.