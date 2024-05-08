Interview: Dylan Maples on Going from Privateer to Being Amaury Pierron's Teammate - Fort William World Cup DH 2024

We caught up with Dylan Maples once racing was done for the weekend, to talk about his journey from privateer to pro racer. Maples finished 12th in semi-finals and 24th in finals.

Dylan, give yourself an intro

Dylan Maples. I'm from Sacramento, California, and I ride for Commencal Muc-Off.

How does it feel to be able to say that? I mean, it's a pretty big team in this pit, right?

It's a dream come true. It's insane, yeah.

You've had quite a journey. It wasn't that long ago you were a privateer. If I'd have come up to you as a privateer and said, in a year you'll be riding for the biggest team in the pits, what would you have said?

No way. The last year or two years I was kind of privateer for the most part with pretty low support. So having the Commencal race support has been massive. Their privateer system definitely helps out, having these guys over here. So that definitely helped with my story. Privateer's a grind. You don't have as many people on track. You don't have the mechanic. I was working on my own bike, so it's been like a huge step up coming into this season.

Do you think it makes you a bit more of a better rider having to work on your own bike? You got to understand your bike a bit more, right?

Yeah. You definitely get well-rounded. It's just you doing everything. I think also, you get a greater sense of gratitude when you make it to the factory level position when you've been in that privateer spot.

The privateers that race the World Cup are always such as tight knit community that help each other out. How's the reaction been with the other guys that used to be around? Are they all stoked for you?

Yeah, everybody's super stoked. I think everybody relates to it, they're waiting for that breakout like I had, and I think it pushes them even more just knowing that you have a good season and it could really change everything.

How did it happen to you? Did Max Commencal ring you? What happened? How did it go?

One of the team got hurt at Loudenvielle last year. I was just on the way driving with my mom to Les Gets and Pierrick, the race support over at Commencal, texted me saying check your DMs, you got one from the Commencal Muc-Off Manager Thibaut. And I was like, oh, what could this guy want? It said, "would you like to fill in for the rest of the season? We're down some people and could use it." Then I got to Les Gets and got to know everybody and hopped on the bike, rode Morzine for a day and then straight into the World Cup week. So it was a pretty, pretty hectic week, a lot of emotions and everything thrown at me. But it was good.

A pretty steep learning curve. You were on a Commencal before, was it hard to get to grips with the factory bike from what you were riding?

Yeah, it's just different. Like all the parts were different. Not necessarily like harder to get used to, but it was just a lot thrown at me in that one week. Yeah, sometimes when I was working on my bike, there was some stuff that wasn't ideal, but I would make it work as I didn't want to go through the stress of replacing it or anything, like bleeding my brakes because they were good enough. But yeah, things have changed now.

Do you think you've become more picky with that stuff now that you've got someone to do it for you?

Yeah, definitely. Because you could just say like, "oh, can we bleed the front, bleed the rear. Like the shifting is a little bit off this, that and the other." You just tell them whereas before it was more like do I really want to mess with it?

You did a video recently with the Commencal team called Not by Luck, and I think that's a fair thing to say. You've put in a lot of hard work. Do you think that's the answer for people out there? Like you've got to put in that work?

Pretty much the entire off season I just rode my bike every day pretty much. I had fun with it, but just grinding and putting in the work. I think just experiencing the World Cups as well is a key part, you have to be here to really know and then build each and every weekend to progress and learn. There's a lot to learn from these top guys, some of their lines, just how they attack the track and stuff. So I think just keep on learning and keep going.

I think being at the World Cups is a big thing, especially for US privateers. Most of the racing is done in Europe. It's completely different. How different is it from the big American series?

There's so much different. Well obviously the level, but then the tracks. The tracks are completely different. Honestly, I kind of struggle at the American races because the tracks aren't as rough, gnarly or beat up so everybody's a lot closer and once we get to a rougher track or just European tracks, I seem to have excelled in comparison to those American races.

It's a nice place to excel at the World Cup, right?

Yeah, I'd rather have it this way than the other way around.

From a weekend point of view up until today, dream come true?

Yeah, yeah. It was all good. Even today, I scored some points, I'm happy overall. I would have liked to be a little bit higher, but it is what it is. It's a tough track and it was a long weekend on this track, so I'm happy to be out of here healthy and keep going for the rest of the rounds.

It's a tough track here at Fort William, it's claimed plenty of people. So what's your goal for this season?

I think just keep improving each and every week. Hopefully, keep moving up the results sheet. The higher the better.

The privateers are so important, I feel, to the World Cup, but it's really not easy for you guys, especially from the US right?

Yeah, it's not easy. It's really expensive for us to get over here.

What's your advice to these privateers when they're maybe questioning, spending the money? What kept you going?

I love to ride my bike and I'm super competitive and yeah, you gotta be racing the best to become the best. So I think just being over here and learning definitely.

I've been speaking to privateers this week, and you're now kind of the poster child for the privateer boys. Do you feel that little bit of pressure?

Not really. I haven't thought about it that much. The pressure is more like now that you're on a team to just keep going. Yeah, I think that's more of the pressure than the other.

I bet when you come in in the morning, your bike sits next to Amaury's. That's a gut check, right?

It's pretty, pretty crazy. I would have never thought a few years ago, or even last year, that this would be the situation I'm in now.

What would be your one thing you would say to a young junior rider who's got an ambition to be on a team like yours?

I think just trust the process and don't push too hard. I struggled, one of the years I crashed out pretty much every race, just going for broke, just sending. You just make too many mistakes like that. Trust it, build your confidence and go have fun.Massive thanks to Dylan for this interview, and good luck for the rest of the year.