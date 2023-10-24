Interview: Flo Espiñeira on Another Chance at a Racing Career, Winning Two E-Enduro Seasons, & More

Photos: Kike Abelleira / Courtesy of Orbea Bikes

Congratulations first on winning the E-EDR this season. How do you feel as the season wraps up and you settle in?

Flo Espiñeira: Of course, I'm very happy for how the season went. It was my main goal to win the overall again and my second goal this season was to win every race, which I didn't, but I can't complain either because I won three out of five and got second the other two times. So that's good, to have something to do next season. Maybe next season I could tick that off. Of course, I’m very happy and very grateful to have the opportunity to at the World Cup level of racing.So in that sense, there a lot of positive things and I'm very happy with the team. We've had two seasons now, we know how to work better together and all that stuff. But I'm doing a little bit more of analysis from my perspective. Of course, I'm happy and it was a very good season. But that's being an athlete, you always look for things to improve and I felt this season… it was a little bit lazy on the racing side. I feel I could have (and would have) wanted to race more. Last year, I did 10 World Cups and this year, only seven. Plus, I feel I would have liked to race not only the World Cup, but maybe another series, maybe in Europe. Do some other e-bike events and stuff like that, but besides that I'm very happy.

How do you manage the pressure of winning two e-enduro seasons in a row? Does the pressure get to you going into next season?

Right now, I don't feel pressure. I'm relaxed and I'm happy. But of course when the season starts to approach and also the attention starts to build around results, after the off-season, there is a little bit of pressure. But I think I know how to deal with that emotion. Every time I feel the pressure at the end, I just try to analyze why I feel that way or why this makes me stop enjoying things for a little bit.I try to remember all the things that I have accomplished to be here right now, and I just remind myself I've been in way worse scenarios in my life. There's been times I didn't have anything and I was able to be happy and ride my bike. Then I feel like I don't have anything to lose, just everything to win.And instead of feeling the pressure of delivering a result, I just feel the hunger of knowing I have this chance that I could easily not have in my life. And I just make the best out of it. As if it was the last race in my life. Because you never know. Sometimes you have something and the next day you don’t.

Could you catch us up a little bit on just your riding career so far? You were in Chile and racing, then moved to Whistler, then won Pinkbike Academy and now you’re a World Champion. That’s a pretty crazy story. How did that happen?

I'm gonna go back a little bit more to before COVID. I was living in Chile and I had a sponsor back there in Chile, I was trying to make it or make a name, get on an international team or factory team. Back in Chile in 2017 I could finally afford to start racing outside South America. I’d worked to pay my expenses and try to compete in the EWS. And try to have good results. I did almost a complete season in 2018 and the same in 2019, but then that season was very bad for me. I got a lot of injuries, three in a row actually. I broke my collar bone, then I got a concussion, then I ended the season by breaking my ankle. I had to have surgery and all that. So 2020 was supposed to start with the EWS in Chile which I was preparing for, looking forward to try to get a good result and see if I could get on a factory team. Until that point, I was hitting the top 10 sometimes, and had a couple of brands approach me but I never sealed the deal. That year COVID hit, so everything was kind of cut off. And by the end of the year, all the sponsorships also were also cut off. I was in a very bad place financially as well, because at the beginning of the year, I had signed a contract that was supposed to pay me, but never did pay me. So I was like, ‘Okay, there's no sponsorship.’ I ate all of my savings living through the COVID season.It was very difficult to imagine that I could keep racing and doing what I was doing in Chile, let alone trying to race outside South America. At that point I was like, ‘Okay, I just know that I want to do something else.’ I felt that was the end of my career because I just couldn't afford it. There was no sponsorship, I had no money. So I was like ‘Okay, this is as far as I could get in this career choice of mine.’ That was a hard pill to swallow for me. I was really sad.But I just wanted to move forward. So my two options were moving abroad, which I had always wanted to do since 2019. I wanted to move to France because of the racing scene there. But it's quite difficult, because of the visa permitting system. I wanted move abroad, or at least to move out of Santiago, maybe go down south and start a new life.And at that time, I knew I needed money. So I picked up three different jobs and started working a lot. I was riding when I could but that wasn't my priority anymore, I’d just work and save money. A friend of mine told me, ‘Why don't you come to Whistler? There are good options here because if you don’t get the working holiday visa, you can apply to this study program in Whistler where they’ll also give you a visa and you can work. And then you can come and see if you like it. I was like ‘Okay, cool. I'm gonna do that.’ I started riding more. It was still COVID years, so everything was very difficult and slow.You have to quarantine and all of that, but yeah, at the end of the winter (our summer in South America) I got approval for the visa in March, and I came here in May. Then, I ended up applying for Pinkbike Academy because a friend of mine in Chile sent me the ad that said they were looking for women. He said I should apply. At first I did not want to apply because I had assumed I was finished with biking, and it was very hard to know that I wasn't gonna race anymore. I was like, I don't want to be there again, I’m finally over it. I am very happy. I don't know. That was very difficult and it was sad for me to let go.

Well you did it, and it’s working out for you now. What does a typical day look like for you when you're home training?

A typical day depends on the season. If it's winter a typical day usually looks something like this: Going to Meadow Park Gym here in Alpine, I'll probably spend two to three hours there, since you can't ride outside in Whistler during winter. Then, I go to work. I need to get permanent residency, so during the winter, I work in a restaurant. On days off, I either go skiing or try to go down to Squamish or Vancouver to ride a little bit. During the summer it's a little bit more fun, of course, since I ride more then. So a typical day will look like: I wake up, have breakfast, and organize my day. And then I go to gym four to five days a week. And after that, come back and grab something to eat. Most of the time I have lunch and I go for a ride - that could be on any bike. Maybe go to the bike park, depending on if I have to do some specific training like intervals. So maybe I’ll be on the road bike, cross country, enduro, any of them.And I of course I try to hang out with friends, enjoy the summer in Whistler.

How's the transition been from racing normal bikes to racing e-bikes?

It's been very fun for me. I honestly like e-biking, although as I always say, it's a different sport. It’s similar in some senses, in some ways, because we are riding bikes downhill. But for me, e-biking I think it's a very interesting sport and a very complete workout.What I miss from the 'normal bike' is this. I don't want to say competition, because I think the level of the women in the e-bike category is very high, everybody’s a good rider, but the field is less dense. That's the thing that makes 'normal' bike racing a little bit more interesting. In an e-bike event, for example, you might have just one spot where you’d have three spots for the women in a normal event, which is of course, more exciting for racing. But yeah, other than that, I'm pretty happy about the e-bike format. It is a new sport. We see a lot of changes between seasons - last season was very different from what it was this year.But I know that will come in time. We will get to an agreement about the format for e-bike racing, and for me it is very thrilling to be part of that process of learning. I like that you can contribute with your opinion and I feel there's a lot to discover from e-bikes.

This is a big change of topic, but the bike world is very male and not very queer and I'm wondering if you're okay with talking about it what it's like being a queer non-binary person in that world.

Yeah, I'm okay talking about it. For me, it's good because I still think, sometimes, we expect society to be more open-minded than it is. But still I think it's needed to be visible, to talk about this topic.Coming from Latin America, you come to this first-world-dominated sport, which is mountain biking, and it's clearly dominated by European people. They are either from North America or Europe. There are exceptions like me that come from Latin America or somebody from South Africa. But I would say 80% of the people are from first-world countries, which I as a Latin American speak to, and hope they’ll be more informed.It feels lonely sometimes, as we don't have much diversity in the World Cup scene. There are lesbians and a couple of trans athletes (male to female), but still if you look into the pro teams there is not much representation of the queer community (or lgtbqa+). And that means there's still ignorance about some topics like what gender is, what sexual orientation is, the use of pronouns, etc. Although I don't think is my job to educate people, I like to share this information especially when people are keen to learn. I have had a good experience in this sense with my team.

That's great that your team has been receptive. I think gradual learning is the best we can do for a lot of things so that seems awesome.

Yeah, of course it would be nice if this wouldn't be an issue at all. But yeah, you have to stick to reality. I try to think that I'm making a contribution by helping them realize that there are certain things that they need to be aware of, and say correctly, and not make fun of. I try to see the bright side.

Back to you as a rider, what are your strengths and weaknesses riding?

As a racer or more as a rider?

How about both?

I would say my strengths are riding on loose and dry trails.

Is that what you mostly rode in Chile?

Yeah, at least in the central area where I used to live. We’d have two or three days of rain a year. So, of course, my weakness is the opposite, riding the wet and the roots, but living here in Canada has made me improve a lot in that sense.I’ve also never been the most skilled. I think my strength is more on the physical side - being strong and I have a good cardio base, but I feel that skills are not my specialty. Jumping is not my strength.

That's why you live in Whistler, I guess to practice all that.

It's been very helpful.

What are your goals looking forward in your career?

My goals in my career are: to win again the overall, hopefully winning every race next year. Also, I want to improve my riding skills, and even though I'm turning 31 next week… I feel motivated. I have been motivated to keep training and continue improving in my riding.Also, I'd like to focus on looking forward towards my future. I would like to start working on my identity, in the sense of offering more than being just a racer. Maybe I'll do something involving the community, maybe the queer community, I don’t know. I have the space in the mountain bike world now to do something. I don’t know if I explained it well, but I'd like to try and make something meaningful.

That makes a lot of sense. What are you most proud of so far?

Riding the wet right now, or riding wet roots? Yeah, probably that.

Did you have any favorite moments from this past season?

I really enjoyed the last block of racing, the one in September. I think I enjoyed every venue - Loudenvielle and Chatel and in between. We had a week off where I rode a lot with the team, that was really good.

And then to any riders who are up-and-coming and want to follow in your footsteps, do you have any advice for them?

Comment Moderation

they/them pronouns, and we expect the comments to stay respectful, considerate, and constructive. Please don't violate Pinkbike's Flo usespronouns, and we expect the comments to stay respectful, considerate, and constructive. Please don't violate Pinkbike's terms of use . The aim is not to censor conversations, but to keep the focus on what's important here - an interview with a badass rider we admire. Please keep that in mind.

Every time you encounter adversity or a wall, think about it as an opportunity to think of other ways to achieve your goal. That’s so important, don't be crushed. Things won't go your way most of the time, but you will succeed in other times. You can’t be crushed by a failure or a wall. You just have to be smarter, or go around.I really appreciate Flo taking the time to talk with me, and I really enjoyed the chance to learn more about their life and career. Thanks again, Flo. It'll be exciting to watch you crush it again on the e-enduro circuit next year. Until then, take care and have fun.