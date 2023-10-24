Interview: Flo Espiñeira on Another Chance at a Racing Career, Winning Two E-Enduro Seasons, & More

Oct 24, 2023
by Alicia Leggett  
2023 UCI MTB Enduro World Cup Chatel France

Flo Espiñeira is a rider from Chile who has shown over and over that they are to be taken seriously. As explained below, they hit a point when a riding career didn't seem feasible anymore, effectively quit mountain biking, then was encouraged to move to Canada - just to try it out, of course. What happened next is truly impressive. Flo applied to Pinkbike Academy, competed on the show and won, scored the chance to race for Orbea, and not only races e-enduro but has been the EWS/EDR series champion for the last two seasons. The hard work really does pay off once in a while.

Flo is a hardworking, determined mountain biker and a kind, thoughtful person. I enjoyed the chat and I hope you enjoy the read.


Photos: Kike Abelleira / Courtesy of Orbea Bikes


Congratulations first on winning the E-EDR this season. How do you feel as the season wraps up and you settle in?


Flo Espiñeira: Of course, I'm very happy for how the season went. It was my main goal to win the overall again and my second goal this season was to win every race, which I didn't, but I can't complain either because I won three out of five and got second the other two times. So that's good, to have something to do next season. Maybe next season I could tick that off. Of course, I’m very happy and very grateful to have the opportunity to at the World Cup level of racing.

So in that sense, there a lot of positive things and I'm very happy with the team. We've had two seasons now, we know how to work better together and all that stuff. But I'm doing a little bit more of analysis from my perspective. Of course, I'm happy and it was a very good season. But that's being an athlete, you always look for things to improve and I felt this season… it was a little bit lazy on the racing side. I feel I could have (and would have) wanted to race more. Last year, I did 10 World Cups and this year, only seven. Plus, I feel I would have liked to race not only the World Cup, but maybe another series, maybe in Europe. Do some other e-bike events and stuff like that, but besides that I'm very happy.

How do you manage the pressure of winning two e-enduro seasons in a row? Does the pressure get to you going into next season?


Right now, I don't feel pressure. I'm relaxed and I'm happy. But of course when the season starts to approach and also the attention starts to build around results, after the off-season, there is a little bit of pressure. But I think I know how to deal with that emotion. Every time I feel the pressure at the end, I just try to analyze why I feel that way or why this makes me stop enjoying things for a little bit.

I try to remember all the things that I have accomplished to be here right now, and I just remind myself I've been in way worse scenarios in my life. There's been times I didn't have anything and I was able to be happy and ride my bike. Then I feel like I don't have anything to lose, just everything to win.

And instead of feeling the pressure of delivering a result, I just feel the hunger of knowing I have this chance that I could easily not have in my life. And I just make the best out of it. As if it was the last race in my life. Because you never know. Sometimes you have something and the next day you don’t.

During 2023 EDR World Cup Val di Fassa Italy

Could you catch us up a little bit on just your riding career so far? You were in Chile and racing, then moved to Whistler, then won Pinkbike Academy and now you’re a World Champion. That’s a pretty crazy story. How did that happen?


I'm gonna go back a little bit more to before COVID. I was living in Chile and I had a sponsor back there in Chile, I was trying to make it or make a name, get on an international team or factory team. Back in Chile in 2017 I could finally afford to start racing outside South America. I’d worked to pay my expenses and try to compete in the EWS. And try to have good results. I did almost a complete season in 2018 and the same in 2019, but then that season was very bad for me. I got a lot of injuries, three in a row actually. I broke my collar bone, then I got a concussion, then I ended the season by breaking my ankle. I had to have surgery and all that. So 2020 was supposed to start with the EWS in Chile which I was preparing for, looking forward to try to get a good result and see if I could get on a factory team. Until that point, I was hitting the top 10 sometimes, and had a couple of brands approach me but I never sealed the deal. That year COVID hit, so everything was kind of cut off. And by the end of the year, all the sponsorships also were also cut off. I was in a very bad place financially as well, because at the beginning of the year, I had signed a contract that was supposed to pay me, but never did pay me. So I was like, ‘Okay, there's no sponsorship.’ I ate all of my savings living through the COVID season.

It was very difficult to imagine that I could keep racing and doing what I was doing in Chile, let alone trying to race outside South America. At that point I was like, ‘Okay, I just know that I want to do something else.’ I felt that was the end of my career because I just couldn't afford it. There was no sponsorship, I had no money. So I was like ‘Okay, this is as far as I could get in this career choice of mine.’ That was a hard pill to swallow for me. I was really sad.

But I just wanted to move forward. So my two options were moving abroad, which I had always wanted to do since 2019. I wanted to move to France because of the racing scene there. But it's quite difficult, because of the visa permitting system. I wanted move abroad, or at least to move out of Santiago, maybe go down south and start a new life.

And at that time, I knew I needed money. So I picked up three different jobs and started working a lot. I was riding when I could but that wasn't my priority anymore, I’d just work and save money. A friend of mine told me, ‘Why don't you come to Whistler? There are good options here because if you don’t get the working holiday visa, you can apply to this study program in Whistler where they’ll also give you a visa and you can work. And then you can come and see if you like it. I was like ‘Okay, cool. I'm gonna do that.’ I started riding more. It was still COVID years, so everything was very difficult and slow.

You have to quarantine and all of that, but yeah, at the end of the winter (our summer in South America) I got approval for the visa in March, and I came here in May. Then, I ended up applying for Pinkbike Academy because a friend of mine in Chile sent me the ad that said they were looking for women. He said I should apply. At first I did not want to apply because I had assumed I was finished with biking, and it was very hard to know that I wasn't gonna race anymore. I was like, I don't want to be there again, I’m finally over it. I am very happy. I don't know. That was very difficult and it was sad for me to let go.

2023 UCI MTB World Cup Leogang

Well you did it, and it’s working out for you now. What does a typical day look like for you when you're home training?


A typical day depends on the season. If it's winter a typical day usually looks something like this: Going to Meadow Park Gym here in Alpine, I'll probably spend two to three hours there, since you can't ride outside in Whistler during winter. Then, I go to work. I need to get permanent residency, so during the winter, I work in a restaurant. On days off, I either go skiing or try to go down to Squamish or Vancouver to ride a little bit. During the summer it's a little bit more fun, of course, since I ride more then. So a typical day will look like: I wake up, have breakfast, and organize my day. And then I go to gym four to five days a week. And after that, come back and grab something to eat. Most of the time I have lunch and I go for a ride - that could be on any bike. Maybe go to the bike park, depending on if I have to do some specific training like intervals. So maybe I’ll be on the road bike, cross country, enduro, any of them.

And I of course I try to hang out with friends, enjoy the summer in Whistler.

How's the transition been from racing normal bikes to racing e-bikes?


It's been very fun for me. I honestly like e-biking, although as I always say, it's a different sport. It’s similar in some senses, in some ways, because we are riding bikes downhill. But for me, e-biking I think it's a very interesting sport and a very complete workout.

What I miss from the 'normal bike' is this. I don't want to say competition, because I think the level of the women in the e-bike category is very high, everybody’s a good rider, but the field is less dense. That's the thing that makes 'normal' bike racing a little bit more interesting. In an e-bike event, for example, you might have just one spot where you’d have three spots for the women in a normal event, which is of course, more exciting for racing. But yeah, other than that, I'm pretty happy about the e-bike format. It is a new sport. We see a lot of changes between seasons - last season was very different from what it was this year.

But I know that will come in time. We will get to an agreement about the format for e-bike racing, and for me it is very thrilling to be part of that process of learning. I like that you can contribute with your opinion and I feel there's a lot to discover from e-bikes.

During 2023 EDR World Cup Val di Fassa Italy

This is a big change of topic, but the bike world is very male and not very queer and I'm wondering if you're okay with talking about it what it's like being a queer non-binary person in that world.


Yeah, I'm okay talking about it. For me, it's good because I still think, sometimes, we expect society to be more open-minded than it is. But still I think it's needed to be visible, to talk about this topic.

Coming from Latin America, you come to this first-world-dominated sport, which is mountain biking, and it's clearly dominated by European people. They are either from North America or Europe. There are exceptions like me that come from Latin America or somebody from South Africa. But I would say 80% of the people are from first-world countries, which I as a Latin American speak to, and hope they’ll be more informed.

It feels lonely sometimes, as we don't have much diversity in the World Cup scene. There are lesbians and a couple of trans athletes (male to female), but still if you look into the pro teams there is not much representation of the queer community (or lgtbqa+). And that means there's still ignorance about some topics like what gender is, what sexual orientation is, the use of pronouns, etc. Although I don't think is my job to educate people, I like to share this information especially when people are keen to learn. I have had a good experience in this sense with my team.

That's great that your team has been receptive. I think gradual learning is the best we can do for a lot of things so that seems awesome.


Yeah, of course it would be nice if this wouldn't be an issue at all. But yeah, you have to stick to reality. I try to think that I'm making a contribution by helping them realize that there are certain things that they need to be aware of, and say correctly, and not make fun of. I try to see the bright side.

photo

Back to you as a rider, what are your strengths and weaknesses riding?


As a racer or more as a rider?

How about both?


I would say my strengths are riding on loose and dry trails.

Is that what you mostly rode in Chile?


Yeah, at least in the central area where I used to live. We’d have two or three days of rain a year. So, of course, my weakness is the opposite, riding the wet and the roots, but living here in Canada has made me improve a lot in that sense.

I’ve also never been the most skilled. I think my strength is more on the physical side - being strong and I have a good cardio base, but I feel that skills are not my specialty. Jumping is not my strength.

That's why you live in Whistler, I guess to practice all that.


It's been very helpful.

photo

What are your goals looking forward in your career?


My goals in my career are: to win again the overall, hopefully winning every race next year. Also, I want to improve my riding skills, and even though I'm turning 31 next week… I feel motivated. I have been motivated to keep training and continue improving in my riding.

Also, I'd like to focus on looking forward towards my future. I would like to start working on my identity, in the sense of offering more than being just a racer. Maybe I'll do something involving the community, maybe the queer community, I don’t know. I have the space in the mountain bike world now to do something. I don’t know if I explained it well, but I'd like to try and make something meaningful.

That makes a lot of sense. What are you most proud of so far?


Riding the wet right now, or riding wet roots? Yeah, probably that.

Did you have any favorite moments from this past season?


I really enjoyed the last block of racing, the one in September. I think I enjoyed every venue - Loudenvielle and Chatel and in between. We had a week off where I rode a lot with the team, that was really good.

And then to any riders who are up-and-coming and want to follow in your footsteps, do you have any advice for them?


Every time you encounter adversity or a wall, think about it as an opportunity to think of other ways to achieve your goal. That’s so important, don't be crushed. Things won't go your way most of the time, but you will succeed in other times. You can’t be crushed by a failure or a wall. You just have to be smarter, or go around.



I really appreciate Flo taking the time to talk with me, and I really enjoyed the chance to learn more about their life and career. Thanks again, Flo. It'll be exciting to watch you crush it again on the e-enduro circuit next year. Until then, take care and have fun.


Comment Moderation
Flo uses they/them pronouns, and we expect the comments to stay respectful, considerate, and constructive. Please don't violate Pinkbike's terms of use. The aim is not to censor conversations, but to keep the focus on what's important here - an interview with a badass rider we admire. Please keep that in mind.


149 Comments
  • 119 51
 I think its a shame that such a talent and personality like Flo is not competing on real bikes. Dont get me wrong... respect for her achievements on ebikes, but she should have the opportunity to this on mountainbikes.
  • 32 88
flag betsie (Oct 24, 2023 at 5:03) (Below Threshold)
 EEB's are the future Adam1987. Smile
Best mountain bike you can buy when you dont have uplift services near you.
  • 98 89
 Eebs are bikes, Flo prefers they/them, and they can ride a bike a bit better than you, so show some respect!
  • 33 40
flag gossman (Oct 24, 2023 at 6:22) (Below Threshold)
 @therealmancub: THIS!!!
  • 40 4
 It's a tough choice... eMTB world champ? Or Mid-pack enduro racer? Flo is awesome and on the right tracks could mix it up on the podium, but based on prior results likely wouldn't be on the top step in the current EDR field.

Orbea knows that and is getting good press for their ebikes... idk... I'd be stoked to be getting paid to ride any bike at that level.
  • 27 29
 @therealmancub: For sure she rides better than me. Nevertheless someone with this talent should have the chance to compete on the highest level and this is not EEBs
  • 8 25
flag Notmeatall (Oct 24, 2023 at 7:23) (Below Threshold)
 If she's not on a real bike is she riding what? A dream?
  • 7 7
 @Adam1987: She did race EWS in the past as well as EDR this year. Check out RootsandRain Maydena and Blue Derby...
  • 3 1
 @ridedigrepeat: Thats an great outlook, My initial reaction was very similar to @Adam1987, and it might still be, but another outlook provides some balance.

I'm curious, some rise to a challenge (being mid-pack in a WC level enduro should be plenty of challenge) and others prefer a path to success. No judgment with either choice, as pretty well all of us have made either decision over our lives.

I'm not sure I understand the comment by Flo that E-mtbs are a more complete workout
  • 26 50
flag SacAssassin (Oct 24, 2023 at 7:36) (Below Threshold)
 @therealmancub: How many people were interviewed for this article?
  • 9 28
flag bigmeatpete420 (Oct 24, 2023 at 7:39) (Below Threshold)
 @SacAssassin: lol
  • 33 6
 @therealmancub: riding a bike better than you is not a reason to respect someone. You respect them because they’re a human being and you’re not a dick.
  • 13 16
 I really feel for any athlete who gets pressed into racing the E series by their sponsor.
Surely none of them actually want to?
  • 4 0
 @Notmeatall: an e-bike.
  • 27 17
 @SacAssassin: the first documentation of they being published and used singularly is 1375. Your joke is only funny to people that don’t have a complex grasp on writing. Guess this is one of those joke’s on you situations.
  • 15 4
 @therealmancub: And Michael Phelps can kick my butt in a flutter-board race. Doesn't make flutter-boards cool or make any sense that he'd be forced to race on one.
  • 10 21
flag wyorider (Oct 24, 2023 at 7:59) (Below Threshold)
 @therealmancub: Pedal assist-the motor does most of the work. They are bikes as much as motorcycles are "bikes". They are NOT bicycles. That's why SRAM is calling their system a drivetrain now.
  • 8 1
 @wyorider: Sram calls that drivetrain because of marketing. The same with Transmission. Their new stem/bar combo will be called Control Arm.
  • 1 4
 @Milesgbellig: respect, this isn't it
  • 3 13
flag therealmancub (Oct 24, 2023 at 8:24) (Below Threshold)
 @nickfranko: yup, and no respect shown from @Adam1987 for being a dick. Fella needs a humbling.
  • 8 5
 @onawalk: they are referring to the great upper body workout you get when lifting the bike off the rack/tailgate.
  • 16 13
 @therealmancub:

I really dont care what gender someone thinks he/she/it is, nor what gender he/she/it wants to "Do", aslong there are no children and animals involved. Be free, do what you want.

I just dont care.

Flo is a very cool person and a very good mountainbike rider.
  • 12 6
 @onawalk: It is actually pretty common feed back that the so called 'easier' ride becomes a longer or more challenging ride because of the additional 'vroom' one gets from the e-bike.
I bought my e-bike for three reasons:
1. there is demand for guided/ coached e-bike rides from consumers;
2. recovery days, I can ride fun technical and steep trails but stay in Z2 for recovery on the e-bike rather than boring low angle steady state rides on a real bike; and
3. faster to carry a heavy trail work pack (tools or e-chainsaw) for spot repairs.

The bonus I did not anticipate is that with the range, (80-160 km with our steep trails, it allows for easy exploration because one still has energy in the rider's tank even with 30-40 km of trail/ fire road to get in and have a look at an area/ trail.

E-bikes, ridden well, are not the great evil that a lot of riders think they are.

And the EDR courses have climb sections that WC XC riders would have trouble clearing so physically the course stages are tougher in some ways.
  • 15 3
 I said she and meant they... my apologies to Flo..
  • 2 1
 @Notmeatall: Control arm, nice!,
Underrated comment
  • 2 0
 @therealmancub: easy there trigger, its a comment about motorized and non-motorized toys in the woods
  • 3 8
flag onawalk (3 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 @andrewbikeguide: I want to be clear, I'm not an e-bike hater by any means. I dont own one, and dont plan on it until it becomes a necessity, at which point, there are bound to be other reasons that prohibit me riding bikes in the woods.
1. Full pass given to use as trail builder/maintenance, I cant think of a better use case than this.
2. Recovery days, sure, if thats the lie that suits the need. Hardtail, small bike, loads of other ways that i can see to spend recovery days, but, thats out of my realm, so half pass on that.
3. Motorcycle seems like the best option here, but again, different strokes (get it, like 2 or 4 strokes)
I rented a full fat e-bike for some runs last year, much more akin to riding my dirtbike than mountain biking. I had a tonne of fun on the up, trying to crush over silly tech terrain. Hated it on the way down, bike wanted to stay stuck to the ground, and without a throttle to add to the fun, it was a boring, heavy paper weight on the way down (for me at least, yours, and others opinions may vary, and thats cool)
  • 3 1
 @onawalk: thanks for sharing.
  • 3 2
 @therealmancub: wrong dumbass
  • 3 2
 @onawalk: the "hate" is baked in with the ignorance
  • 5 1
 @won-sean-animal-chin: Is it?
I'm pretty ignorant to e-bikes, but I dont think I hate them.
I do think that they have a time and place, its just not under my butt
  • 3 2
 @onawalk: Have you ever ridden an ebike at race pace? Both uphill and downhill? You get just as smoked, only go twice as fast up hill. You still gotta put in a lot of effort to go fast and throw around a heavier bike on the downs.

It's why moto racers are so fit.
  • 4 2
 @onawalk:
Spend some time on one, get it set up correctly and it will fly.
Couldnt believe that my EEB went down my local DH track faster than my DH bike, my current Enduro bike, my last DH bike and my last Enduro bike.
I did enjoy climbing the EEB to the top up the fire road in 7 minutes rather than 20 to 25 minutes on the Amish.
I really enjoyed doing 6 laps in 50 minutes and not being tired from the climb.

Its gonna be a great training aid for going faster on the Amish and DH bike.
No uplift services required anymore as I have a motor to get me up the hill, when the battery runs out.... gonna stick the 2nd battery in.

Still going to ride the Amish nearly as much as I have been, but going to enjoy an additional 50 miles a week on the EEB. Win/Win.
  • 7 1
 @adam1987 I agree. I watched that series of PBA and was looking forward to seeing Flo take on EWS with factory support.

E-EWS is a sideshow at best (with only 6 or 7 in women's field) and the motor is too much of a factor for it to be considered a competitive field.
  • 1 1
 @thatguyzack: Ridden an e-bike at race pace, nope, I mean, "race pace" is only just very recently a thing if we are talking about e-bikes.
I have been riding since the 90's, and spent many years with 45lb+ freeride bikes (RM-7, Kona Stab, numerous Norco VPS tanks, Giant AC-1, etc) All these bikes, were ridden both up and down, pushed, hucked, broken, etc. I take the idea that these heavier bikes made any of us fitter with a grain of salt, if that was the case, all the XC pros, and roadie would be pushing 45lb bikes as well....

I also spent several years as a moto racer, from 50cc's all the way up to 250 2smokes, riding the heavier bikes just activated muscles I didnt use while BMXing, but didnt really make me fitter.

Pro racers in any category are fit, not because they do their respective sport, but because they train, like machines, so that they are fit af to better compete at high levels.

Sure throwing around a 15lb heavier bike can be exhausting, but climbing with an assisted bike prolly doesnt do a tonne to make you fitter, especially when you could just actually train. Now is it fun, you friggin bet it is, do we use "getting fitter" to justify having fun on an expensive toy, you friggin bet.

I'm not judging either way, if you ride an e-bike, and youre courteous, and youre having a great time, then thats awesome and I support you and others that do it. But I'll always prolly question anyone that tells me its in an effort to be "fitter"
  • 1 2
 @betsie: Of course its fast, and a tonne of fun, and any bike thats well set up is both of those things, in the right terrain.
Everyone has different abilities and tastes, and I have no issue with that, in fact I support it entirely. Differences make us all better, and thats friggin cool.

Now, if you tell me that EEb's are fun, I believe it
If you tell me you can get more laps in, Check
If you tell me you dont need an uplift, or shuttle, Frigyeah thats cool
But if you tell me I'll like it more than either of my current bikes.....nah man, I dont like the 15 extra lbs. I can get behind a pound or 3, but not a 50lb bike. Those days are done, and in the old days it was just to try and have a bike that could survive at least a month before it broke.

All that being said, I hope youre having a great time on your EEb, keep crushing it out there
  • 2 1
 @thatguyzack: sure sounds like a motorcycle going twice as fast up huh.
  • 1 1
 @ridedigrepeat: begs the question though; why the success on e-mtb? Lack of competition in that class or was fitness holding they/them back from doing better on regular bikes?
  • 3 1
 @onawalk: I was you.... Just a few years back.
It's not about the weight, they are very well balanced these days and you don't notice the extra weight in a negative way.
I am still trying to get my head around my eeb beating my DH bike and last 2 enduro bikes down a local, easy DH track that has no pedalling! Maybe my DH bike and enduro bikes are too light or maybe the center of mass being lower on the eeb helps...
Another local tested his Amish v EEB and his eeb was also faster.
Now neither of us are world cup racers, he has a world jersey from that team enduro and I have a few champs jerseys. We Chan both shred but at our own pondering pace.

Hopefully EEBs keep getting better, more balanced and the batteries get lighter.

The DH bike will come out the shed every now and then, there is no replacement for how amazing a DH bike feels, but that EEB better wind it's neck in and start going slower.
  • 1 1
 @betsie: I appreciate that you, and your friends are happy, and faster on an your EEB.
I have ridden and spent time on a very well sorted, full power, high spec EEB, and while it was more akin to a dirt bike, for me, you simply cant hide the extra weight.
Prolly a difference in how, and why we ride, and maybe one day things will change, but I have no interest in a 50lb bicycle that doesnt have a proper throttle to take advantage of actually having power.

You guys keep having a great time on your bikes,
As a side note, we appear to be the same age if your profile is correct.
  • 1 1
 @onawalk: my profile is correct. Grand vets next year.
I am loving being able to get to my very local hill for opening up new trails and restoring old ones on the eeb (of course I bought the fun cable for my eeb).
It's a great tool for training for DH.
I know that one of our pals says an EEB is nothing like his old mx bike, but he was an ok mx rider and raced against the big boys down south and did very well. An unfortunate work incident now means he has just hung up his boots. Short clip of him riding the mx below
youtu.be/p6Y_4mPYyOk?si=k065fchHdlWtPVPY

I still have my road bike, CX bike, BMX, jump bike, xc bike, enduro bike, DH bike. The oil tanker (EEB) is just another bike, but it gets up the hills for training laps or party laps way faster and allow me to get in so much more downhill time in the off season than the DH bike or enduro bike. This cant be a bad thing (unless it hurts me coz I am pushing too hard). I borrowed a vitus, you can feel the rear wheel weight bias on that but my orbea is a little more conservative and you don't notice the weight when you point it down hill much at all, under braking in the wet on steep stuff only really, but I have a Dhr2 on the back which would have the same issue on my DH and enduro bikes in the conditions I rode it in.

Bikes are bikes, which is so cool when you break down the stigma of the battery and motor.
  • 1 1
 @betsie: Absolutely, They're just toys for grown ups to go pay in the woods with their friends. I'm all for whatever gets people out having fun.
Like I said, its not for me, but neither are carbon fantastic road bikes, but I'll cheekily poke at both groups.

Ive never subscribed to skill training on a bike that's not the bike I'm racing on. If I'm training for DH, I'm doing it on the DH bike, enduro, on the enduro bike, coaching, well I do it on the small bike cause its easier. I want the time, and specific skills to develop on the bike I'm trying to optimize for. Obviously riding more, and in different situations can help across all disciplines.

If youre ever in the Okanagan, look me up, lets go for a rip.
I'm planning a trip to Ireland/Scotland in the Spring/summer, looking forward to some laps
  • 2 0
 ^ these could've been pm's.
  • 3 0
 @nateb: it’ll be nice to be able to say we were all here to witness the spark of their love together
  • 85 41
 Wild to see the article talk directly about Flo being non-binary in a subheading, use what I can only assume are correct pronouns in the into, and the peanut gallery down here can't be asked to just use a neutral pronoun. Maybe we can do a bit better.
  • 47 7
 As a non native English-speaker and with all respect to the person I am not sure I understand the correct way to write a sentence/story about it, moreover the rider (?) is still running in the women e-mtb category.
  • 35 22
 Low bar that a lot of people unfortunately can't be bothered to clear, but I also think the comment section for any forum usually doesn't represent the general population. Still, I agree we can do better.
  • 26 29
 @daceto817: Agreed. You can start by respecting other people's individuality, autonomy and integrity, instead of denouncing them because their ideals don't align with your own. Preferred pronouns isn't just a case of modifying the language we use (which is onerous enough) it's being pressured to accept, participate and even promote a wider ideology that many of us find fallacious and repulsive.
  • 11 28
flag bigmeatpete420 (Oct 24, 2023 at 8:25) (Below Threshold)
 @Brodybro29: there’s not a correct way because no matter what you offend someone not matter what you call he/she/they/anyone.
  • 17 7
 @bigmeatpete420: You will never offend someone by using their preferred pronouns. Evidently you offend others here by using someone else's within earshot.
  • 7 11
flag bigmeatpete420 (Oct 24, 2023 at 8:55) (Below Threshold)
 @chotim57: but you will offend people who think pronouns are silly (I’m not that person). So you are always upsetting someone.
  • 21 3
 @bigmeatpete420: Which is more reasonable? Being offended at having your identity invalidated and denied, or being offended that someone else has an identity that you don't like?
  • 17 22
flag scott-townes (Oct 24, 2023 at 10:01) (Below Threshold)
 Maybe you're just being too sensitive and are looking for something to be outraged at? At the end of the day, it stands to reason people use she/her pronouns when referring to the winner of the WOMEN'S e-bike title.

Nah, I'm kidding. You're right. They're all awful bigots and transphobes because they didn't use the right pronoun as preferred by this one person in this one situation, as noted in a tiny footnote at the very bottom of a long interview....... LOL
  • 13 8
 @bigmeatpete420: pronouns are part of using language fluently. Would you want someone consciously calling you by the wrong name? It's the same thing.

Mistakes happen, ignorance is a choice.
  • 19 8
 @scott-townes: Actually, Alicia uses Flo's correct pronouns from the very first line of this article. Reading comprehension can be hard, but with a little practice I'm sure you can get the hang of it!
  • 11 21
flag DetroitCity (Oct 24, 2023 at 10:13) (Below Threshold)
 Most of us wouldn't care what someone calls us. We are not SENSITIVE. We are grounded in our own identity and comfortable with ourselves. We understand that someone's opinion of us is nothing more than an opinion. We are able to look at complex issues and not run and hide from them. Because growth occurs through struggle. Nobody ever got to the top taking the easy way.
  • 16 2
 Scott Townes and Detroit City in the same thread. It’s like the greatest hits of how not to act.
  • 6 9
 @yahmon: but what if the person feels strongly about there only being male or female pronouns? Like I said I don’t think it’s fair to only cater to one side. I’m 100% neutral on this. I’m not some crazy bigot who hates pronouns users. I’m just trying to figure out why with this you’re a terrible person if you don’t agree. Again I could care less about this and am more concerned about the bike/ support flo is getting as a rider.
  • 2 8
flag DetroitCity (Oct 24, 2023 at 10:34) (Below Threshold)
 @birdsandtrees: says the person from this state.

youtu.be/ld_LzUcEc3w?si=AVDbE3glYPJfNftb
  • 3 5
 @DetroitCity: hahaha this is you being grounded in your identity and comfortable in yourself.

Also I’ve lived in so many states and every cop I encountered was super dumb soooooo…. (I really don’t want to banter back and forth but couldn’t pass this up)
  • 6 13
flag GTscoob (Oct 24, 2023 at 12:01) (Below Threshold)
 @bigmeatpete420: because the English language and just about every other language out there doesn't agree with your take about there only being two pronouns. Neutral pronoun exists in most all languages in the world.

Even nature doesn't agree with a strict binary of genders and identities. Your opinion isn't based in any semblance of reality.
  • 4 2
 @GTscoob: I guess you missed the part where I said I’m 100% neutral and that I don’t fully agree. I think that’s part of the problem. Every time I ask a question to try to understand this more I get attacked because they messed that I’m asking a question and not attacking someone like I previously stated multiple times to you. I just don’t like that you were attacked if you don’t agree, or even understand all of this.
  • 7 2
 @BitsNBobs: so just to be clear, when you talk about "individuality, autonomy, and integrity", you're referring to you being allowed to disrespect someone else's individuality and autonomy?
  • 3 7
flag scott-townes (3 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 @birdsandtrees: Ah yes, suggesting people to not jump to conclusions by blindly insulting others is like horrible behavior... someone forgot to include that in the SJW handbook, apparently.
  • 3 7
flag scott-townes (3 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 @GTscoob: Not in Spanish, one of the most used languages on the planet. LOL wow, such ignorance.
  • 4 1
 @scott-townes: Just because you don't like the Spanish options doesn't mean they don't exist.
strommeninc.com/how-to-use-gender-neutral-pronouns-in-english-and-when-speaking-a-foreign-language/#elementor-toc__heading-anchor-2
  • 5 4
 @daceto817: That's a false dichotomy. It's not disrespectful to use accurate language when addressing someone else and I fail to see why one persons' inclination should be another persons' obligation. That's an insult to the ideals one having individuality, autonomy, and integrity.
  • 8 7
 @Brodybro29: It is not that difficult. Replace the pronoun you would use with a "They" and that's it. It doesn't take up any time, and it helps a little in giving the recognition a person wants.

(And yes, I am a non native english speaker, too)
  • 5 2
 @carloscaicedo: and then the verb is in singular or plural?
If I write « They is a good rider » is that sentence correct? The autocorrect tool flags it and I have seen conflicting arguments online.
  • 4 4
 @scott-townes: well said
  • 5 3
 @yahmon: "Friends / Friend / Amigo / Amiga can be = Amigue*, Amix, Ami, Amigis"

hahahahaha, what garbage. Whoever wrote that clearly has never spent any time in any Latin American country.
  • 3 0
 @BitsNBobs: wouldn't "accurate" language with respect to pronouns be what that person prefers though? Otherwise they don't have autonomy in their own identity
  • 2 0
 @Brodybro29: it makes for confusing reading. When they says we is they talking about the team or they by themself. Should I or we be used in first person by someone who prefers to be addressed as they? Anyway, congrats to Flo for EEDR champ, really a talented rider
  • 28 5
 Thanks for all the effort you put into PB and the MTB scene at large @alicialeggett . Your attitude, vibes, and intellect definitely are refreshing in respect to the dominant MTB narratives. Or maybe they’re not dominant, as Flo shows, just loud. People like you that bring these things to cycling, among much backlash, definitely gives me energy to do what I do throughout my days.
  • 15 26
flag DetroitCity (Oct 24, 2023 at 10:49) (Below Threshold)
 Correct me if I'm wrong, but shouldn't the dominant MTB conversations be about MTB? Not gender identity.
  • 13 11
 @DetroitCity: maybe for you and your group. Not everyone else’s. And we won’t ever ride together so that is completely fine.
  • 7 2
 Hey, thank you! It means a lot to me to read this comment Smile I'm trying to do what I can.
  • 31 18
 Flo seems like an great ambassador for e-biking, as polarizing as it is I think more avenues for competition is a tide that will lift all boats. Hope they continue to find success in their racing career!

(Also the article was pretty clear about their pronoun preference, yet comment section is full of misgendering comments. Let's try to do better!)
  • 6 38
flag drakefan705 (Oct 24, 2023 at 7:30) (Below Threshold)
 @Milesgbellig: shut the f*ck up bigot
  • 17 3
 @drakefan705: average drake fan comment
  • 16 1
 Super deserved Flo!! she is the best example of hard work and consistency over the years doing it pays off!!
  • 16 1
 Great work Flo, it’s awesome to watch you crushing it!
  • 17 4
 So I say I'm a Flo fan, I ask for clarification of something Flo actually says in the interview, I get called a bigot and I get deleted. Cool I see how this all works now.
  • 13 23
flag DetroitCity (Oct 24, 2023 at 9:53) (Below Threshold)
 Yes I see your comments asking why Flo answered an ad for WOMEN WANTED. Got deleted. She answered an ad for women wanted, and races in the women's category, but doesn't identify as a woman. AND WE ARE THE PROBLEM.
  • 13 4
 First- congrats to Flo on two world titles.
The fact that Flo did well in the EWS speaks to her riding prowess. The women’s E-EWS field is just so small that it is tough to view it as valid sport/competition until it grows to support a larger field. There were only 6 entrants in the tweed valley race last year and when I have checked the race results it seems there are usually about 10ish riders competing.. not flo’s fault, but it would be interesting to see Flo go against the EWS field again for a couple rounds. I feel like Flo would do well and it would be interesting to see the “biggest fish” in e-enduro compete in a “bigger pond”.

Just my thoughts
  • 22 11
 THEY ARE SO GOOD AT E-BIKING
  • 12 16
flag gossman (Oct 24, 2023 at 6:22) (Below Threshold)
 ... good at biking.
  • 6 12
flag nickfranko (Oct 24, 2023 at 7:43) (Below Threshold)
 @gossman: are they? What non E-bike race have them won?
  • 3 0
 Me are good too
  • 25 18
 @pinkbike can you be sure that the supportive comments don’t get hidden? Maybe moderate the bigoted BS getting traction above? The “Comment Moderation” statement at the end of the interview is only meaningful if you stand behind it and do something about it.
  • 16 30
flag scott-townes (Oct 24, 2023 at 10:02) (Below Threshold)
 Oh shut it.
  • 7 6
 @scott-townes: I don’t think I’ve ever seen you contribute positively or meaningfully to the PB community. You’re an incredibly predictable troll and generally negative nuisance. Please go away.
  • 1 1
 @mtshakira: I was here first so if you don't like it, you can go away or simply skip over my comments, ya whimp.
  • 18 9
 Why compete on e-bike? Race real bikes!
  • 5 4
 Actually, Mennonite bikes are nominal when compared to e-bikes, therefore, they are less real, mkay?
  • 9 2
 I'll get the obligatory BMX background comment out of the way now.
  • 6 0
 Even tho I’m turning 31…. Flo that’s young. Enjoy
  • 5 1
 A big bright red Scott Townes is gonna spontaneously combust one day soon . . . Unfortunately I’m still not very interested in e-bike racing . . . But to each their own .
  • 19 14
 E-EDR where all participants get a podium.
  • 5 3
 I’m of the opinion that she’s obviously a phenomenal athlete. Likely the entire field is stacked with talent. That doesn’t change the fact that eBike racing fits better with Motorsport than Cycling. What do I know?
  • 2 0
 I had the pleasure to ride with her the steeps In pleney morzine, this woman can ride this heavy e-bikes like no other. I was so impressed and the day was one of my bests there. Pushing each other and laughing. Thanks flo
  • 17 14
 Orbea, come on and let she ride normal bikes, E-Enduro makes no sense at her age.
  • 5 1
 wat
  • 1 0
 Congrats to Flo on the 2 Championships and to Alicia for the interview. I kinda miss wasting a little work time watching that goofy Pinkbike Academy show..
  • 4 5
 I don’t know that the opinions of people who can’t read a complete article are valid. Looks like a lot of people couldn’t even get the pronouns correct and it was clearly stated in the article. That being said Flo does mention that e-bikes are not bikes and I agree lol
  • 5 0
 FWIW, some older people who predate the new pronouns, such as myself, don’t always pick up on these nuances and refer to people as we see them, not as they prefer to be seen. It doesn’t make it malicious.
  • 4 0
 @bubbrubb: I’m old too, but we both know not to yell f*ck in the grocery store because it’s rude and we’ve been asked not to by society. We as a society also stopped using a lot of racist words that were common less than a generation ago. I don’t think it’s too much to ask that we address people with the pronouns they would like. Unless the split second it takes to think and change a word or two before you write or speak is too overwhelming. All I’m saying is, the inconvenience to us old folks to change a word or two seems way less than the insult it may be using the wrong pronouns
  • 1 1
 @blueH2Oj: LOL at you two calling yourselves old.
  • 2 3
 Racing an e-bike or racing a pedal bike is still racing and authentic competition. It wouldn't be racing if Flo were on an e-bike trying to win against pedal bike riders but when they all have the same tools it will be the one that sweats the most, pushes the limit of whats possible the most, and focuses their brain on winning the most that earns the title Champion. Perhaps there aren't more competitors because its actually really hard to lug that weight around at race speed. Also, part of being a pro-rider for a company is you ride what your boss wants you to ride, you smile and pocket the paycheck.
  • 1 0
 I think currently the big problem is that bikes are far from equal at this point. Some designs have a huge advantage.
  • 7 9
 Florencia is an amazing human being, and an exceptional rider. My understanding is that the E EWS is even harder than the EWS due to the 'Power stage', which requires technical up hill climbing skills, stamina and strength. (She is a VERY talented climber)

Funny how most of the negative comments about emtb racing are by people who don't understand it or have never really tried one. Like virgins giving sex advice, your opinions will be dismissed.

She is ahead of her time and the future is on her side. Go Flo!!!!
  • 3 2
 E-bikes are fun to ride. . . I’m still not very interested in the racing side though! I do watch DH and XC though but the e-bike side to racing hasn’t caught my interest.

But if that’s what you’re into then go for it!
  • 2 0
 virgins giving sex advice! so good and true, MTB world id full of them ha ha! (I will steal this sentence )
  • 10 10
 Racing E-bikes as a "Pro" is ridiculous. Leave that to the retired folks that only ride on weekends.
  • 5 6
 Clearly you haven't ridden an ebike. lol next you're going to tell me that racing moto is easy.
  • 1 2
 @thatguyzack: When you're over weight and unfit even walking gets hard.
  • 1 1
 @thatguyzack: I'm not an Ebiker but you are totally correct. A lot of Eeb haters are just trolls.
  • 5 4
 Stoked to see them continue to succeed in the bike industry.
  • 2 1
 Grande Flo!!!!
Below threshold threads are hidden





