Interview: Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjå Looks Back at Her Olympic Mountain Bike Victory 20 Years Later

Marie-Helene Premont (silver) of Canada, Gunn-Rita Dahle (gold) of Norway, and Sabine Spitz (bronze) of Germany at the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens. Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

2024 marks 20 years since one of the most successful XC mountain bikers in the history of the sport took gold at the Athens Olympic Games. Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjå won everything there is to win throughout her star-studded professional career including six World Championship titles, 30 XCO World Cup wins and four consecutive World Cup overall titles from 2003-2006.Ahead of the Paris games I took some time to catch up with her and reflect on her Olympic victory, the future of the sport and who she thinks could take the gold medals this time around.

20 years on from winning Athens, how does it feel to be watching the Olympics from a TV rather than lining up at the start line?

Yeah. It's special. But at the same time, I have been away from the sport for quite some years now, and, my life situation is completely different. Our boy is 15 now and we also have two very small kids around, so the situation is totally different. But for sure, we will watch the mountain biking and some other sports but of course, mountain biking will be the biggest thing for us.

Is there a part of you that wishes you were still there, competing on the Olympic stage?

No, I retired at a perfect time to put it that way because I didn't miss anything. Maybe just a little bit of being in shape, I have to admit that. But besides that, nothing. So I think I was just ready to to put the foot down and say, now I've had my 23 years, in the career, and that's enough. I wanna do other things also in life, so it is okay.I heard “When will you be retiring?” for the last 10 years of my career. I had to come to the conclusion one day that I couldn't do this until I am 60. But when I did retire it was the perfect time. That's for sure. And we had a good last season as well.

XCO World Cups have changed a lot since 2004 how did the Athens course compare to the tracks you're racing on in the latter part of your career?

It is, in one way, in one side of you, you were laughing because it was so “easy” to put it that way. But at the same time, there were a few rocks, there was a drop. A few things on the course at the time were big. But, of course, it is a young sport that has to bring change and development. So, I think, now if the riders competing in Paris went back and did the Olympic course from 20 years ago, they would be just laughing saying this can’t be mountain biking.So it's changed a lot, but also the equipment and the racing scenery, everything has changed a lot. It is good because that means that the sport continues to grow and become better. I remember there was testing because in 2004 we were using 26-inch wheels, and I remember Bart Brentjens was testing 29-inch wheels already. I don't think he ended up using it in the race. But at that time, we were testing, and I guess it was at the next Olympics that everyone wanted to be on 29-inch.That changed very fast, from only 26 to everyone 29. But I was, a little bit in the middle, I also got a new model from Merida with a carbon frame that year and I said, “I don't want to take the risk of changing something just before the Olympics.” So I didn't.I was on a magnesium frame because Merida had been using magnesium frames for a few years, this has its positive and negative sides, of course. Now of course it's only carbon in mountain biking. It was an Olympic year so there were a few new things being tested out that weren’t on the market. It is a little bit, fun to look back at it now 20 years after we started to test them and everyone uses them today in one way or another.

In your Olympic winning race you damaged your derailleur, how did this happen and how did it affect your race?

Photo: Odd Andersen / AFP

I think it was on the first lap. I know I hit the rock. We specifically trained not to hit that rock because it was a narrow pass. I hit my derailleur into the rock and at that time I didn't think about it.But it was when I started climbing on lap two and I had to change to the smallest gear that the chain came off the cassette and into my spokes. Luckily I was fast to stop pedalling get off the bike and lift my chain back on. Then it happened just a few minutes later again, and I thought, what is happening now? Then I realised the situation where I hit my derailleur.I thought I should not use the biggest gear on my cassette because then it would jump off again and I would have to stop. So for the rest of the race, I stayed clear of my easiest gear but then I started to tire at the end of the race, and I did it one more time and I had the same issue immediately.I met so many people in Norway after the Olympics who came up and said to me, “Never ever do that, exciting and thrilling race again because it was hard to watch.” When it came off the 3rd time, I had to get off again. I think it was one of the last climbs in the last lap. I wasn't leading by a big amount when you have to stop and get off your bike and the seconds are ticking.

If you could take one thing from a modern cross-country bike and have it back in 2004, what would boy would you pick?

I was one of the last riders to change to dropper post. At the time I thought, “Oh, no. I don't need it. It's also weight on the bike.” I was the old style but when I went for it, I never changed back. There were even a few guys who had a problem with the rocks and drops on the Athens course, that you would laugh at today with the dropper post because it would be just a simple little rock to go over. At that time, these were big features and, none of us had a dropper to help.Most people would say that with the bikes we rode in the Olympics back in 2004, you wouldn't dare race on modern courses the bikes and the courses have changed so much.

How did the course layout compare to the following Olympic courses? You must have seen a lot of development from Athens to Beijing to London?

Everything was natural at Athens like it always was at that time. Hand building and making features on the course first started four years later in Beijing. We were there for testing event a year before, and the feedback was that it was too easy and boring. When you say that in China, thousands of people help change it, and they did a crazy job changing the course to make it more interesting. I think that started the ball rolling for more technical courses.

Was Beijing a lot more technical than Athens?

Yeah, for sure. There was a big change there, and that kept going through to the London games. It was as if there was a competition between the course designers and organisers arranging races to make them more and more difficult. In the end, they had to put out a red flag. If courses are becoming crazier, more technical and more dangerous, then we have to change the sport.

Your finishing time at Athens was just under 2 hours, and it looked like a hot race - how did this affect you?

I think we had 42 degrees Celsius and the race was around two hours long I remember one of the the big photos that Northwave used for me after that gold, you can see I have goosebumps. Part of this is the emotion when you win big things, but I was so dehydrated. I had my record in being at the anti-doping for, I think, 4 or 5 hours because there was no chance of providing a sample.

We have seen XCO races steadily become shorter in length, where do you hope XC racing goes in the future?

They could do more of a mix in race length. Having longer and shorter races will benefit different types of riders in my opinion. And then if you want to see the sport becoming bigger, I think that is one way you have to start thinking because the sport doesn't want only the same few guys, a few girls winning. If they had a mix of shorter, medium, and long-distance in a mix in a World Cup series, I think you would have more diversity on the podium.

Do you see races getting even more extreme in terms of how technical the courses are?

Gunn-Rita celebrating her World Cup victory in 2018.

It's not going backwards and get easier that's for sure. It depends on the equipment I think. The tires are getting wider and offering more traction. Things are still happening with the equipment, which means there will probably be things happening with the sport.I started mountain biking when I was 22 and got straight from being someone who didn't know there was a sport called mountain biking to winning the nationals. And then really in a few months also international races. You couldn't do that today because the sport is far too technical to just get into and then do well. You have to start early now if you wanna do well in that type of sport now.

Where would you rank your Olympic gold in your career achievements?

It's hard for me to say because, every gold we won, both the Olympics and also the World Championships has kind of a story behind it in so many ways. Some had the comeback, some coming back after I had a child, and then coming back after everyone had written you off. But, of course, with an Olympic gold, you reach people who are not necessarily interested in sport and you could feel that when I got home after the Olympic season.

Do you have any hot takes on who you think could take the gold medals in Paris?

I think Pauline would be the one I put my money on. She's a fantastic athlete, but also a great person, and it would be the perfect finish for her mountain biking career with an Olympic gold. There have been young ones coming up over the last few years, and they are strong and love winning already so it won't be an easy, match for Pauline that's for sure. I guess, Nino feels the need for revenge, but it would be good if some of the the younger guys could take it.The course in Paris has a lot of handmade features and a lot can happen. You can have the best shape of your life, but, there are so many things that can end your race in such a short time. It will be interesting, and I will be following closely.

What sort of riding and what bike are you enjoying riding most now?

I still have a garage with lots of different bikes. Today, I've been out with the trailer behind me on mostly gravel roads and asphalt.I haven't been riding a lot the last year because of the two small kids, but yeah when I get the time I use it for biking for sure because I miss it. I didn't stop with competitive cycling because I didn't like cycling anymore.Yeah. So I still love riding, and we still follow the sport. Tour de France has been on the menu every day now for the past 3 weeks and it is always interesting to see.