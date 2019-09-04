Interview: Injury Update from Kate Weatherly

Sep 4, 2019
by Sarah Moore  
Best result yet for Kate Weatherly taking home third.


Kate Weatherly was looking forward to racing her first World Championships in Mont-Sainte-Anne, but a crash during her last practice run sidelined her. We caught up with her today, as she arrived back in New Zealand, to find out more about the crash and what her recovery looks like.


Where on the course did you crash?


I was doing my last practice run before the race and things were going pretty well. I wanted to check a few features going at race speed and so I pedalled more than usual into the skinny concrete drop about halfway through the woods section. As I came in, I oversteered the corner and tried to correct myself but I over-braked and went off the drop with far too little speed and went over the bars directly onto my head on the rock landing.


What were the crash and subsequent evacuation like from your point of view?


Initially, I thought I was okay as pain was fairly low, however when the medics removed my helmet and moved me into an upright position my neck was very sore. They handled the situation well and were able to get me off the bill pretty quickly, I definitely would have liked to have had more information, however, compared to what Brook went through everything went pretty well. My initial thought of spending four and a half hours on the hill were pretty worrying! But I think they handled it well.


We heard that you've since flown home, how was that?


I’ve just arrived back in New Zealand as of 10 minutes ago, the flight to San Francisco with Air Canada was pretty terrible as I had to stay upright almost the whole time, flying back to NZ with Air New Zealand was far better. It’s been quite an ordeal but getting treated at home is just better as I’m closer to friends and family and any follow-up treatment should be easier.


Why did you decide to get surgery in New Zealand instead of Quebec?


I’m not 100% sure if I’ll need surgery yet, because of my type of crash. I’ve essentially split my C1 vertebrae and damaged the cartilage under it. This could heal on its own with stabilisation or may require surgery. It’ll be up to the doctors in New Zealand to decide. However, if it does require surgery, my C1 and C2 vertebrae would likely be fused and this would limit my neck's mobility. This can sometimes be reversed once the bone has healed, but to do this is much better if the surgeon who did this original surgery does the revision. Also if I had the surgery in Quebec I would need to have stayed there for several weeks and in a neck/head brace my bone is stable so I’d rather do the recovery at home that in a foreign country.


What is your long-term outlook like?


I’m unsure what the long-term outlook is, or what recovery time is likely to look like. It’ll depend on if the doctors here want to operate, I hope to be back riding strong for the start of next season but right now my focus is getting back to fitness and being okay. I’ve had no spinal damage which is very lucky considering how severe the fracture is and right now I’m just happy to be able to walk. I really appreciate everyone’s thoughts, it means a lot. Big injuries like this suck but it could happen to anyone. All things going according to plan, you’ll see me in Mont-Sainte-Anne next year!


We wish Kate all the best for a full recovery.

18 Comments

 Gnarly! Best wishes for a speedy recovery, Kate!!.

Since someone is probably going to ask, I will: What are your thoughts about the Leatt neck brace? Do you find them uncomfortable or maybe feel they won't really help? Is there peer-pressure in the pro ranks NOT to wear one?

Thanks!
 Yeah really glad she didn't suffer any spinal damage. Just want her to just heal up a full 100% before she starts taking chances again. Beaming in best wishes straight from the other side of the world!

As for the neck brace, wasn't she wearing one then? I haven't watched her ride but in the picture it seems she's wearing a neck brace. Also, in the thumbnail it appears like she's wearing Leatt branded goggles (never realized they make them) so there would be more pressure to wear it than not.
 Hey @endlessblockades, I used to wear a neck brace but I found it restrictive and I made a decision not to wear one as neck injuries are fairly rare in mountain biking (I know personally many people who’ve broken backs but none who’ve broken a neck), however I guess I proved myself wrong and it does happen, I’ll definitely be wearing one in the feature and hope more people do too, but in the end being in control helps avoid crashes and if a neck brace limits that control maybe it’s not the best option. I currently ride a Leatt full face and it saved my bacon 100% even with the damage to my neck my head was fine and I haven’t had a concussion at all which is super good and lucky.
 I wear one in mx and desert racing. I had a high speed get off (about 60mph, 20ft in the air to the ground), and I honestly can say it may have saved my neck. Jacked my collar bone/shoulder up and was knocked out but, who knows what could have happened if I wasn’t wearing it.
 Absolutely terrifying. Glad to hear she's ok.
  • 3 0
So many injuries this year :-(
 Heal up Kate! Wish you a speedy recovery a lots of patience.
 "Big injuries like this suck but it could happen to anyone."

Only mine come from mashing a keyboard and awkwardly picking up my coffee cup. @kateweatherly, sounds like a well-reasoned call heading home with a plan and here's to getting better.

As for pouring gas on the fire, thanks PB for necessarily keeping things civil and on point. Too bad it goes that direction.
 It can happen to anyone in this game. To those it does, this community always provides support. Healing vibes Kate.
 I'm so sorry you had to fly with Air Canada. They're the worst. Hope everything heals!
 Heal up Kate!

