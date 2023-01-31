Interview: Jack Moir on Joining YT & his Enduro Racing Sucess

Photo: YT Industries

Jack Moir



After making the move to Enduro racing in 2019, Jack Moir has seen some huge success with an overall title and a growing collection of wins. For 2023 Jack is on a completely new setup after moving from Canyon to YT over the offseason as we head into a year of change for Enduro and World Cup racing. Before the EDR series kicks off at the end of March we caught up with Jack to talk about his Enduro success and the new setup with YT.

How is your offseason going so far?

It’s been good. So far a lot better than the last, but also pretty jam-packed seeing as we start the season so early this year. I have had a bit on, with work on the house, getting used to the new bikes, and planning some new Merch and other stuff for Moi Moi Tv.

Since starting racing Enduro back in 2020 you have seen some great success, how have you found the last few years?

I have enjoyed it a lot more than I initially thought! I signed for the Canyon enduro team last minute because it was all I had after the downhill team I was going to ride for pulled the pin. The plan was to go well enough that year, so that I could be put on a downhill team. At the end of the year, they wanted to move me to the downhill team as I had some good results at downhill world champs/world cups, but I chose to stick with enduro because I thought that I could win the overall if I gave it a solid crack.

Did you ever expect to win the overall so soon when you started in 2020?

Not at the start, but after racing the 2020 season I thought it might be a possibility. Thinking you can do something that big, and actually doing it are very different though, so it was pretty wild when all the hard work paid off.

You have risen pretty quickly to the top of the ranks, is there anything you changed with your riding or does the format suit your riding style?

Obviously, my training changed a bit compared to downhill, but I think the whole style of racing fits me better. I always took a little longer to get into a downhill run, and always went better at longer tracks like Fort William. I definitely benefit from having a bit of time to build into the race.

How did the YT deal come about?

I always liked the YT brand, they are a bit more rugged and do stuff a little different to all the others. I love the live uncaged philosophy, as that is the way I go about living my life. So I got chatting to JP (Head of Sports Marketing) about future plans for YT, and it turns out they were super keen to get involved with an enduro program and were going to build a proper team with all the resources needed.

You had a pretty successful three years with your last team, how hard was it to make the decision to move on to something different?

You wait around all day to do one race run, it is all the things I didn’t like about downhill, in an enduro race.

We had such a good crew at the races the last 3 years. That was probably the most fun I’ve ever had racing bikes. It’s super stressful at times, so to be surrounded by people like that is real important. That was the hardest part about the decision for me. I didn’t have everything I needed there though, and it was clear that YT were keen to win, and were putting together a really professional program with support from every angle possible, and on top of that, the option to use whatever components we want. I couldn’t pass up that opportunity.

When you signed with Canyon you were fresh into your first full season of Enduro racing, did you learn anything there that has helped with the move to your new team?

Yeah for sure. I only had done 3 EWS races before that, so I definitely learnt a lot from the whole team. Party Boi was always willing to practice with Me and show Me the ropes at the races as well, so that was cool.

What About Party Boi & Mr Bomba in MoiMoi TV?

There ain’t ever gonna be a new Party Boy or Mr Bomba. You can’t replace them. I’ll really miss the day-to-day shit talk and laughs with those boys, but I’m sure We will still link up for track walk and practice sessions.I’m looking forward to hanging with my new teammates Texi, Kasper, Oisin and Sian. If team camp is anything to go by, I think We are gonna have some fun, so keep Ya eyes on Moi Moi Tv to meet the new characters.

How have you found the switch to YT so far?

It’s been really welcoming. It’s cool to have already worked with a bunch of people within the company to get some sick stuff ready for this season. I have already met the owner Markus a couple times, and he made the time to come ride some laps with us in Finale while on team camp. I’ve ridden for companies before where I had never even met the owner, so It’s cool to see how passionate he is about the brand, and especially the race program.

With a more open choice for components, how have you gone about selecting what you are going to run this year?

I have just started with all the components I have liked/been comfortable with over the last few years. At the moment I’m just getting used to the new frame, once I’m super comfortable on the bike, the option is there to try whatever I want.

Are there any parts of your new setup that could change through the season or do you have it pretty much dialled already?

I think everything will stay the same. Maybe a few minor changes, but nothing major until the off-season.

How do you feel about the changes coming to Enduro this year?

I’ve had a lot going on myself preparing for this year, so haven’t had a whole lot of time to think about it. Hopefully, it can only make things better, I guess We will have to wait and find out.

All the races are now being held over a single day, does this change how you train and prepare for the season?

Not really. The only difference is that we don’t do the pro stage the day before, which is just 1 stage (normally short). I’m all g with that. I hated the pro stage day haha. You wait around all day to do one race run, it is all the things I didn’t like about downhill, in an enduro race.

With The YT Mob being not just an Enduro program, do you plan to cross over into any Downhill events?

We will see.

What are your hopes for this season and beyond?

It would be awesome to get another overall, so I’ll give it my best shot to try get that done! I’m also excited to keep building Moi Moi Tv. Hopefully, I’ll have a full-time filmer on board, and We can increase the quality of content!