Interview: Jesse Melamed on His Crash at EWS Val Di Fassa

After sitting 2nd overall before the beginning of Round four of the EWS in Canazei Jesse Melamed was having an amazing season and in practice, he was looking up to speed and ready to get another great result. Except it wasn't to be as on the very first stage he would have a crash that would take him out for a few weeks at least.The crash near the bottom of stage one resulted in a stable fracture of his left tib/fib, multiple fractures and dislocation of his left pinky (which may require surgery) and a fractured 5th metacarpal. This is definitely not the news you want halfway into one of the best seasons of your career so we chatted to Jesse to find out how he feels about the incident and when we can expect to see him back on track.

How exactly did you hurt yourself on stage one?

The first stage of the weekend is always a tough one to gauge. I liked the stage but it was long so I made sure to start slow and just nail the parts I knew were consequential.Once I started getting into the flow I could hear the crowd cheering ahead of me so I knew I was gaining on my 30-second guy. So I knew I had put in a solid stage effort so far and I didn't need to risk anything else. I was coming into the last sketchy section and was hard on the brakes to make sure I wouldn't over-cook it...and before I knew it my front wheel slipped on a rock. It slid into a rut which then caused the bike to hook up and spit out at a tight angle. My body was fully compressed in the process so I had no control. I was sent careening down the side of the hill and all I could think about was 'don't hit your head on a tree.' I was able to avoid the trees but impacted the next section of trail hard, which my left ankle and side taking the brunt of the impact.

What were your first thoughts after the crash?

Honestly, my first thought was that I had somehow survived the impact unscathed, I didn't feel anything wrong. I got up, straightened my bars and tried to get on my bike and that's when I felt my ankle give out. My next thought was that I was close enough to the finish that I could just roll down one-footed. On the way to the finish, I knew the ankle wasn't great so then the next thing was to keep going to the pits to see my manager/physio and get sorted from there.

After some great results so far this year did you feel a lot of pressure to keep that going?

Not at all. The results just showed I was riding well and didn't need to do anything differently. I was looking forward to keeping the good results going.

Is it harder to comes to terms with the injury when the crash wasn't when you were pushing hardest?

It is hard to come to terms with the injury knowing that I was actively slowing down, trying to be safe, and still had a mistake lead me to a big crash.

What is recovery looking like? How long do you think you will be out for? Is there any chance you will be back for the end of the season?

We'll have to see how I'm feeling. I know to listen to what my body needs. If I need to take a break I will take one, otherwise, I'll be working on the parts of my body that I can move. I will also do some mental work and work on other areas that will help me return to sport successfully. It's hard to say before I see the surgeon this week. Expecting 4-6 weeks but prepared for more. I will definitely be back for Zermatt and trophy of nations in Finale.

How have your sponsors taken to the news?

As any friend would. They are all sad to see me lose my chance at a fight for the championship but happy that I am relatively ok. They understand the ups and downs of this sport and they are supportive either way. It's amazing to have that support and I'm very grateful for it, it makes it a lot easier to do what I know I need to do.

Anything else you would like to add?

Huge thanks to my team for their help. Injuries cause problems that are hard enough to deal with without being injured. I'm packed up, heading home early and seeing a surgeon when I get there thanks to them. Thanks to my family for helping me bear this burden and to all the people out there for the support! You know I'll be back!Shoutout to ALN for getting 2nd and keeping the team's podium streak alive!