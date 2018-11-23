Interview: Jordie Lunn Talks Rampage, Goals & The Most Terrifying Feature to Guinea Pig in Rough AF 3

We caught up with Jordie Lunn ahead of the release of Rough AF 3 to find out what the filming process was like, how it tied into his 2018 Rampage bid, and what his goals with mountain biking are.

What was the hardest part of filming Rough AF 3?

Jordie:

Usually dealing with the weather is the hardest part. Either waiting for the rain to stop early in the spring, or waiting on a cloud in the summer. Riding wise though for this one, the step down 720 had to have been the toughest part. After a couple hard falls at the first spot I had convinced myself that the jump wasn’t quite right. Then I got the invite to Rampage, so I put everything on hold to make sure I didn’t get injured. But I couldn’t stop thinking about that move. So as soon as I got home, I went out and built a new jump for it. It sure felt good to land that.

Which feature from the Rough AF video series was the most terrifying to guinea pig?

Jordie:

The Tree. I actually had backed out of it once. We went in there, got all set up to shoot, I was at the top on my bike and it just didn’t quite feel right. Definitely was a move I wasn’t going to drop on if I wasn’t feeling it. So I made a couple adjustment to the top of it and we went back a couple weeks later.

Watching the video now, what is your favourite part?

Jordie:

Still probably the bottom out on the Ravine gap. I hit that thing twice, same result both jumps…

Which of the three Rough AF films are you most proud of? Why?

Jordie:

I don’t think I’m most proud of any one in particular. Just proud to push myself a bit more in each one. And to have successfully ridden everything I had built for each one. That’s the best feeling.

What drives you to continuously build gnarly features?

Jordie:

I guess it just the natural desire to conquer something new. To get that feeling when you do something you thought might not be possible. Nothing beats that.

What is your gym routine and how does it help your riding?

Jordie:

I don’t have much of a routine lately. I jog every morning, and when I do go to the gym I still do a lot of body weight stuff, and anything with weights I try to involve a core exercise at the same time. I feel like core strength helps more than anything.

Are you a full-time professional rider or do you work during the off-season?

Jordie:

Mostly just riding these days, although I feel like I build more for these projects than I ever get to ride the stuff. Darren and I also run JD Parks together and do trail and jump builds when we have the time.

Will you make another bid for Rampage?

Jordie:

Definitely. I have so much more to do with that line!

How hard was it to make the call not to go up for a second run at Rampage?

Jordie:

Not that hard. I had been sick all week, my line wasn’t finished at the bottom, and I had gotten very little practice. I just wanted to ride the top half of my run, and I maybe could’ve ridden it a bit better, but was happy with what I rode and to leave in one piece.

What projects do you have lined up for 2019?

Jordie:

Rough AF The Movie!?!?

What are your goals with mountain biking?

Jordie:

Just to keep pushing myself, and the sport hopefully. Freeride ain't dead!