Interview: Margaux Elliott on Climbing 1 Million Feet in 2020

There were times when I was jamming. At at one point, my endurance just got really good. I felt like May was a really good month, looking back. I was able to stick to my plan and do extra because I had the energy and motivation for it. I think I had always expected the end to be easier, because I'd be close to the finish line. But there was a phase in November where I was a little discouraged... Or maybe more worn out than discouraged. But I was so close, and it felt so far away. Once I hit 750,000 I was like, "I still have like a year's worth of normal riding to do." — Margaux Elliott