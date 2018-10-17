INTERVIEWS

Interview: Martin Maes Discusses His Plans for 2019

Oct 17, 2018
by Sarah Moore  
Martin Maes race was over before it had really begun. A crash on the opening stage resulted in an injured wrist forcing the Belgian to limp home.


GT Bicycles just announced that Martin Maes will be riding for them again in 2019, and so we sent the Belgian a couple questions to find out what he's got planned for the upcoming season.


How is your hand doing after your crash in Finale Ligure?


My hand is doing fine. It’s a pretty clean break which didn’t need surgery. This injury kind of forced me to rest for a few weeks... something I never do!


What have you been up to the past two weeks?


Post race season usually means a lot of moto time. The last two weeks have been mellow. I have a few new projects coming up so I’m working on it.


What 2018 moments are you most proud of?


My first ever Downhill World Cup win in La Bresse by far. My first ever EWS win in Finale Ligure 2016 was very special, but winning a DH World Cup is even more special.


A-MAES-ING is the only way to describe the back to back EWS and WC wins of Martin Maes. A feat that surely will not be repeated for some time if ever again.


What was the biggest surprise for you this season?


Just the fact I could be that competitive on a downhill bike actually really surprised me.


Your top 3 elite men from left to right. Martin Maes Loic Bruni and Danny Hart.


What was your biggest disappointment of the season?


My biggest disappointment was in Colombia when I dislocated my shoulder. When you know how much hard work you put in over the winter to be competitive. And all in a sudden you lose all hope to fight for the championship. It’s mentally tough.


Martin Maes injures his shoulder on the Stage 6 drop in Manizales Colombia. EWS 2018.


How were you able to recover and refocus after the shoulder injury that made you miss EWS Colombia?


I took my time to recover properly and spend a lot of time with my physio. My mental approach was slightly different as I didn’t have the pressure of the EWS title anymore. This is actually where I’ve made the decision to race some Downhill World Cups. And I’ve got no regrets at all!


Martin holding his bike high after officially taking the win. Photo Fraser Britton


Which one do you think is harder, an EWS or a World Cup DH race?


Downhill World Cups are all about how fast you can ride a bike with the pressure involved. Settings are crucial and commitments are real. Enduro is... hard work. One practice run, 45 to 1 hour of racing over the weekend, conditions changes, long stages. Every weekend a big challenge in front of you.


Was it hard switching back and forth between the DH and enduro bikes?


I never struggle with switching from enduro bikes to downhill bikes.


Martin Maes


What races can we expect to see you at in 2019?


At the moment, my plan is to race the first two EWS of the season and the first two DH World Cup of the season and then make a decision.


Martin Maes came out swinging today and rode super aggressive to win the first tow stages of the day. Unfortunately it just wasn t enough to dethrone Sam Hill from the top step of the podium.


What are your goals for 2019?


Managing to do a full season healthy is my priority.


How will you be training and preparing to achieve these specific goals?


Train hard, work a little bit more on my mental approach prior to the race and hopefully still have as much fun as the last 6 years travelling the world and racing bikes fast.


Where do you train and what are your local trails like?


I mostly train back home in Belgium. Most of the people think Belgium is flat but it’s not the case at all haha. I usually escape the bad weather for a few weeks away. But I miss home during the season so I spend a lot of time there over the winter.


Martin Maes

MENTIONS: @GTBicycles


Must Read This Week
2019 Racing Rumors: Gwin Off YT, Ratboy to Cannondale, & More
110348 views
British Mountain Biker Shot Dead Near Morzine by Hunter
98626 views
Opinion: Why Have Bike Makers Ignored this Grassroots Fix?
80279 views
$5 Raffle: 3 Days Left To Donate! Win a Custom Evil Wreckoning & Fight Cancer - #fcancerup
76359 views
Video: How to Buy a Mountain Bike
57227 views
Tire Makers Co-Develop an Inflatable Bladder System to Prevent Flat Tires
50370 views
Video: Mass Carnage as Gee, Greg Callaghan & Loic Bruni Overtake Riders During Red Bull Foxhunt
43704 views
Pinkbike Poll: How Often Do You Replace Your Tires?
41274 views

17 Comments

  • + 37
 My bet is that he is going to podium the 2 first EWS... and the 2 first WC DH !!!! and then what Martin ??? DH or EWS, your choice is going to be even harder to make mate hahahaha. I love this !!!!!!
  • + 2
 Let's all hope you are up there keeping him honest at ews!
  • + 17
 Why not toss in a XC World Cup and shoot for a Triple Crown? Big Grin
  • + 6
 That's what Tomac would have done... Plus maybe Paris-Roubaix for the hell of it.
  • + 6
 The "Martin Maes Fist-Pump" is currently my favourite sports celebration! When he finished the last stage at EWS Whistler he got off his bike and was standing there, breathing hard. I couldn't get a read on if he thought that he had a good run... then he busted out the MMFP!! He was stoked!
I hope that he has many more fist-pump moments in 2019! The guy rules!!
  • + 3
 I like the pragmatic approach " Managing to do a full season healthy is my priority."
  • + 4
 Gracefully danced around that EWS vs DH question!
  • + 3
 Maes...straight up boss. No bs just a fast and fit dude who can back it up.
  • + 2
 You'll have to beat Ratty on his new Cannondale downhill bike at the World Cups!!
  • + 3
 Buy this man a drink!
  • + 1
 Hell yeah Martin, talented enough to race either, or both!
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.033793
Mobile Version of Website