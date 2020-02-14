Interview: Nina Hoffmann on Sticking to Her Guns and Not Taking a Team Offer for 2020

Feb 14, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  
Photo: Mick Kirkman

After her stellar debut World Cup season, Nina Hoffmann resisted the temptation of joining a factory team and instead stuck to running a semi-privateer set up with Santa Cruz and Stif Bikes. We fired her a few questions to understand her motives and her plans for the season ahead.


Were you hoping for a team offer in the offseason or were you always looking to start your own team?


I was open to everything. Basically I just wanted to ride my bike and have fun and try to do this on a more professional level and that’s how it is now. Of course, I was looking for teams already during last season. Since I knew I couldn’t get on the Syndicate, I was looking for alternatives but at the same time the idea of staying as a privateer for another year evolved. I got a good offer from Santa Cruz/Stif, so this was always an option and turned out to be the best one for me.

How many offers did you get from teams? Can you tell us which teams?


A few, not too many. It was not like everybody was fighting for me, what some people might think but there were some interests and also offers. I don’t want to name specific teams.

Photo: Mick Kirkman

What made you decide to start your own team?


There wasn’t a special day or moment or event that made me decide it this way. It evolved during the off-season after World Champs, sitting injured (with my shoulder) at home and having my mind already planning next season. I put down all the pros and cons of switching on a new team or staying with Santa Cruz without a team. And the second idea outweighed…

Probably the most important factor was sticking with my familiar environment. It’s very important to feel comfortable on a race weekend and I do feel so if the right people are around me! I’m also a person who needs consistency, I hate to change things. And I wanted to continue working with Santa Cruz and many more personal and longterm partners and realise individual projects together with them. In the end, I love dealing with challenges and this own team is definitely one! But it’s also a way of self-fulfilment for me and the more I think about it, the happier I am and the more I’m looking forward to the first race to kick-off.

What bike will you be riding this year?


The best one on the market! A V10.

Photo: Mick Kirkman

What other sponsors does the team have?


Beside Stif as my main sponsor (including Santa Cruz, Juliana and Reserve Wheels) I will get good support from my sponsors of last year: Schwalbe tires, O’Neal clothing, LevelNine cockpit, Trickstuff brakes and Fox suspension. I’m going to use RaceFace cranks now and I also got a new helmet sponsor - Bluegrass - who will make my first ever custom helmet. Other new partners are Tunap Sports (bike cleaning products), PRAEP (sport-specific training gear). Oakley, Crankbrothers and E13 provide goggles, pedals and chain guides. Also important to mention – my local partners: Horn2Horn, GOT-Jena, TOQ and JenBike which support me all in their own important way!

Who is Erik Fickelscheer?


He’s my teammate and mechanic. We will drive together to all the World Cups and he takes care of my bike and helps me with driving the car, building the pit and everything else. Some smaller races he’ll attend too.

What races will you be attending this year?


Main focus is set on the World Cup races and World Champs. I will try to get my national sleeve back, which I lost last year due to my injury, and one or two European Cups are planned.

Photo: Mick Kirkman

What are your goals for the season?


Race fast and be smart, haha! It’s such an exciting season ahead, so many fast girls around. I’m not sure if I can build on my success of last season, but I’ll try! And somewhere deep in my head there is this dream of a first World Cup win. But let’s wait for the first race to come, I’m so curious.

Is there anything else you would like to tell the Pinkbike readers about your team or your 2020 plans?


Maybe I just want to say to everybody who’s skeptical about my decision: It was the best decision for me personally. Me and my partners stand 100% behind this project and I’m ready to rock the season!

Posted In:
Interviews Nina Hoffmann


Must Read This Week
First Look: Santa Cruz's First eMTB, the 2020 Heckler
92630 views
The Complete Guide to the 2020 World Cup DH Teams
59057 views
4 Bike Checks from DarkFest 2020
51871 views
Round Up: 10 Lesser-Known American Manufacturers Making Exciting Stuff
51463 views
Check Out: Enduro Goggles, Flat Pedals, Oil Slick Gloves, & More
48228 views
First Ride: Transition's New Scout Carbon
47053 views
Review: 2020 Norco Sight C1 - Bigger, Burlier & Better
42108 views
Pinkbike Poll: How Much Does the Bike Impact Racers' Results?
37267 views

14 Comments

  • 12 0
 Cool, a lot us didn't take team offers either...a lot us didn't get them though.
  • 11 0
 Seems like she just really wants to get a full Syndicate offer from Santa Cruz and is waiting for that.
  • 9 1
 Now the question is: what is the Syndicate waiting for?
  • 1 0
 @EnduroManiac: my guess is that they are waiting for a spot to open up... When Greg decides to retire, Nina might be the top candidate for the team..
  • 1 0
 @EnduroManiac: results.
  • 6 0
 I think it was the right move if she is comfortable with that. I also like the idea that privateers can still be somewhere at the top of this sport like Nina and the Denim Destroyer last season. Another aspect of her decision could be pressure. Bigger sponsorship and teams , higher expectations, more Pressure.
  • 3 0
 Women's category will be pretty stacked with talent this year. Hopefully they all stay healthy unlike last year where they were dropping like flies with injuries.
  • 6 0
 Sounds like she's realistic and smart in her goals. Good luck.
  • 5 1
 "Since I knew I couldn't get on Syndicate." Can we follow up on this? It's the most interesting line of this interview. I want to know why "she knew." She is god damn fast.
  • 7 1
 They have a requirement you wear shoes during the race.
  • 1 0
 What’s the Syndicate? Sounds like mafia ...

Seriously, all this racing drama is jumping the shark, time fif summer to get here so folks get on their bikes.

It’s like esports, I mean, how the hell does playing a video game (watching a sport) make a sport?
  • 1 0
 Yeah really tho a team as long running as the Syndicate should certainly have a female by now. I would think it shoule be mandatory for all teams to be co-ed to some degree this day in age.
  • 1 0
 Bet she gets a redbull helmet in 2020..
  • 2 3
 Should have picked Lucas Cruz as teammate...

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009209
Mobile Version of Website