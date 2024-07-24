Powered by Outside

Interview: Tom Pidcock & Pinarello's MTB Product Team on Developing a Pure XC Race Bike & More

Jul 24, 2024
by Sarah Moore  
Tom Pidcock soaking it in as he cruises towards the line. Utterly dominant.

Hosts: Sarah Moore & Brian Park
Guests: Pinarello's Federico Sbrissa & Federico Meneghetti


Pinarello, founded by Giovanni Pinarello in 1952, has a long and winning history in road cycling, with a record fifteen Tour de France overall wins. Seven decades later, with Giovanni's son Fausto at the head of the company, the Italian brand has a renewed focus on mountain bikes due to their long-term partnership with the Ineos Grenadiers (formerly Team Sky) and the team's lengthy contract with Olympic mountain bike champion and multi-discipline star, Tom Pidcock.

Brian Park and I sat down with Federico Sbrissa, Pinarello's Chief Marketing Officer and Federico Meneghetti, the R&D Engineer on the mountain bike project just after Tom Pidcock took the win at the Nove Mesto World Cup at the end of May. We talked about why Pinarello decided to make a mountain bike after a decade without one, how their prototype mountain bike came to win a World Cup race just four months after the project was started, and what's next for Pinarello in the mountain bike space. We also go into a lot of detail about the suspension, geometry and layup of the Dogma XC cross-country mountain bike.

We also have an interview with Olympic gold medalist, Tom Pidcock, who was instrumental in helping develop Pinarello's new XC bikes. That interview took place right after his win at the Nove Mesto World Cup at the end of May and before the Tour de Suisse, where he finished 6th overall.


This episode is presented by Pinarello
photo

If you'd rather read than listen, we've cut down an edited version of the transcript for some of the key moments below.


Contents
00:00 - Introducing the Federicos
7:00 - Company History
11:21 - Why Pinarello Came Back to MTB
24:17 - Suspension
33:51 - Geometry
45:50 - Weight & Stiffness
48:27 - What's next for Pinarello in MTB?
53:00 - Interview with Tom Pidcock Ahead of the Tour de Suisse
1:06:32 - Looking Ahead to the Olympics




Introducing the Federicos:

Brian Park: Federico Sbrissa, what's your background? How did you come into the brand?

Federico Sbrissa: I've been a very long time big cycling fan. I worked more than 20 years ago in the mountain bike industry with a small brand called Scapin, which is also a funny story. The company's not really there anymore, but Stefano Scapin, who was the founder and owner at the time, has also been working on this project with Federico on the design of this mountain bike. So that's a funny story. That was my first job and I've been working in product marketing and marketing for the outdoor sports industry for a long time. Ski boots, shoes, footwear, everything, many brands. And I've been at Pinarello now for nearly four years and I'm in charge of marketing - communication and product marketing.

Brian Park: Very nice. And Federico Meneghetti, you were the R&D engineer on the mountain bike project? Who are you, what does the team look like?

Federico Meneghetti: Exactly, I'm an engineer and I worked with our team on the mountain bike. The team is composed of tough guys that work a lot when it's necessary. We not only race outside our building, but also inside. So we work very hard on those projects because when we started, we really believed that the result will come.

Sarah Moore So you're saying you're very competitive?

Federico Sbrissa: Yeah. And I'd like to add something to support this theory of Federico. This mountain bike was designed and the first prototype was winning a race in four months. That's exactly the time they started from the first briefing in the first meeting with Tom until basically the bike debuted racing, which was the second prototype of the bike. That was exactly four and a half months. So yeah, that was a lot of hard work.

Brian Park: And, just to be clear, there is nothing stock about this bike. There is nothing off the shelf. This is not a catalog frame that they've modified a mold on that they don't have, they haven't had a mountain bike in their lineup for a very long time. So four months from start to winning a race is actually kind of insane.

Sarah Moore And were you brought on Engineering Federico just for this project or were you already at Pinarello before this?

Federico Meneghetti: No, I worked for Pinarello for, I think, three years now, and I started this project when I was already inside.

Brian Park: Is it the first mountain bike you've developed?

Federico Meneghetti: No, actually in the past I worked for another brand and we worked on mountain bikes as well. So I have a bit of knowledge of mountain bikes, but I would say this is the first cross country bike I designed.


Company History:

Brian Park: Let's go back to marketing Federico here. There's obviously a massive road pedigree for the brand, but it may not be quite as familiar to some mountain bikers. Could you give a short overview? Tell me about Pinarello big picture.

Federico Sbrissa: Yeah, Pinarello is one of the oldest, most historical companies in the cycling industry. 73 years this year - it's going to be the 73rd year since the foundation of the company. It's a nice story though, because the founder, Giovanni Pinarello was a cyclist. And believe it or not, he was one of the three cyclists in the history of Giro d'Italia awarded with the black jersey, which was given to the last cyclist to finish at the Giro d'Italia.

And it was actually the last of the black jerseys, before they suspended that competition. The funny thing is that the year after basically the team he had a contract with told him, you know, we've got a new younger guy, you stay home and make some room on the team. He opened up the shop then and that was the beginning of the Pinarello as a company. What Fausto, who is his son and still is the president of our company, always likes to say about the story and his father, was that he believes that because of his background and not winning a lot when he was a cyclist, he developed a very special relationship with the riders and with the cyclists that Fausto still keeps today. He is the main person when talking to athletes and Tom and all the others in the teams. His goal was really to try to create what he could to help these riders to win races.

And therefore our brand pedigree, which is a very interesting one on road cycling, we are by far the most winning road bike brands in the history of cycling. Because again, there has always been this special relationship, this really big focus on finding your athlete, the one of the era. We've got some really big ones like Miguel Indurain, Rurik, Chris Froome, Wiggins, all the big boys there - and to work really closely with them to try to listen to them and try to make what they think is the bike that will help them to be more successful.

And just to give you one number that everybody knows, in the Tour de France, the biggest cycling competition in the world, one of the biggest sport events, there have been 15 won under a Pinarello bike. Just to give a reference, the second most winning of the still active brands, we have to cancel all the old French ones like Peugeot that are not making bikes anymore, it's three. So to go from three to 15 is a big jump. So that is really the heritage of the company is building.

Brian Park: And then what about grand tours?

Federico Sbrissa: The total grand tour is 30 because we also have quite a few Giro d'Italia, and seven Vuelta a España. So the total amount is 30, which is again, I don't have a second one, but it's by far the biggest amount. The grand tour for us always means to get the bike which performs the best for the 21 days. So we've always been focused on that.

I think as Fausto always says, I think it's a mix of this company DNA. The focus has always been the company is a very small company. I mean, when we compare it with the big American brands, we are a fraction of it. And the focus really, I mean, maybe it's changed a bit in the last few years, but it's never been really to make business. Always, I mean, if you know Fausto, he doesn't really care much about selling bikes. He cares about making the bikes to make the athletes happy, which is the reason why the company is so small actually.


photo
The first prototypes of the Dogma XC.


Why Pinarello Came to Back to MTB:

Brian Park: There was a comment on a comment on Pinkbike when you released these bikes that said something like "these bikes aren't made to sell, they're made to win," which is wild.

Federico Sbrissa: Well, if you think about it, we haven't sold many yet and it's more than one and a half years that they are out. It's pretty accurate, I would say.

Brian Park: Are you trying to sell them?

Federico Sbrissa: Yeah, we started to deliver the bikes. As I mentioned, when I was joking before with Federico, the project started as something we had to do. It wasn't, to be fair, our long-term strategy as a brand to have mountain bikes. A few years ago, we did the strategy. And then Tom came on board. We have this nearly 15 years relationship with Ineos, which was called Sky Team before.

Tom was on board. Tom said I want a mountain bike. So, either you make a mountain bike or I'll race with something else. So we kind of committed in November two years ago, November 2022. And by March 2023, we got the first prototype. Of course, there was no development time there to create a production bike.

So let's say that Tom and Pauline has been the tester number one and tester number two. And they technically tested the bike three weeks before its Nove Mesto race debut, the first prototype, we got the second prototype and they raced in Nove Mesto and Tom won. Pauline did pretty well as well. And yeah, that's it. So after that, we started to finalize the bike and started to make the production bike. And we started to sell the first few pieces right now, basically. So yeah, there was no real intention to make a lot of profit there. Otherwise we would have produced bikes before.


Pauline Ferrand Prevot decided early on she didn t want much company and left her rivals long behind her.

Pauline Ferrand Prevot put on a clinic. Her lead hovered the minute mark by the end of the race.
Pauline Ferrand Prevot crosses the line virtually unchallenged.


Sarah Moore: But you thought it was worthwhile to make Tom and Pauline their own bike kind of almost just for those two riders not to have them kind of written riding another brand any longer?

Federico Sbrissa: We really had to. It was not an option for us. With the big relationship we have with the team, so many victories, so much history between the two of us, we didn't really have the option to let them race with another bike, which technically they can, contract-wise. Obviously, people think the teams are racing whatever the bike brands give them for marketing. With the team, there is a nice clause that if we're not able to supply the bike that they are happy with, the athletes can use whatever they want, including other brands. So to be fair, it wasn't something we would have liked.

Brian Park: So at the last Olympics, obviously you didn't have a XC bike. Was it painful for the company to watch Tom win a gold medal on a competitor's brand?

Federico Sbrissa: Yeah. It was. Tom was assigned to the team a few months before and yeah, there was not any discussion about doing the mountain bike. It was that era I told you about, where we said we're not going to do mountain bikes. And then there was this commitment and just a few months later we started to develop the bike.

Brian Park: So it's in Tom's contract. You didn't want to lose him. It's a long-term relationship and you decided if we're going to do it, let's do it.

Federico Sbrissa: Yeah, for sure. And again, what we think always when we do projects like this, and that's the same for Pauline because the hardtail version basically was Pauline request - "I want a hardtail." And so we kind of really worked with them, especially with Tom and Kurt Bogaerts, who is Tom's trainer and also is training Pauline now. He has a long experience in mountain biking and training and performance and everything.

So we really looked to them and made a list of what they wanted to improve from, you know, they have a quite a lot pedigree in testing bikes and racing with different bikes. So they made a pretty clear list of what they wanted to improve. They made a very clear demand for the geometries of the bike and basically kind of worked to improve all these features. For us, it was a big challenge because if he wouldn't have been happy starting from basically March in Nove Mesto, he would have raced with another bike and with a brand on top of it. So yeah, we definitely were quite stressed about it, but yeah, it went all fine. He was happy with the bike, very happy actually, Pauline too. And so yeah, it went on from there.




Brian Park: Did you feel a lot of pressure engineering Federico?

Federico Meneghetti: Yeah, absolutely. We have several meetings with Tom and Pauline. They had a precise idea on what they wanted. And so we started, as we said, from some indication from the riders, some precise indication, and then we built up the two mountain bikes for them.

Yeah, we worked with a lot of pressure, but you know sometimes that pressure helps.

Brian Park: You have made a mountain bike before, but the main pedigree is the road pedigree. Do you think that it helps or hurts you on the mountain bike side from a, I guess, from a marketing standpoint and from a product standpoint? Let's do marketing first.

Federico Sbrissa: From a marketing standpoint, I think that's been extremely relevant because it was unexpected. It was both expected and unexpected because since Tom started to race and he won the Olympics, on the unbranded bike, there were always a lot of rumors about Pinarello making a bike or not, or the team changing bike sponsors. There was a lot of rumors in the industry.

On a much broader scale than what is normal for a mountain bike brand because of Tom being this multi-discipline athlete. It was a lot of the cycling road media talking about it too, which is brand new for the mountain bike industry, I would say. And then as soon as we started to present the bike and show the bike, again, that has been getting the full coverage of both of the mountain bike specialty media and big time on the road cycling media and on TV broadcasts and social media. So the amount of traction that bike in particular, despite of the sales that as I mentioned before, it wasn't really a target at the beginning, has been dramatically bigger than I would say most of the other mountain bike releases over the past quite a few years.

So it has been a huge image return for the brand, even if again, that's not our core business, as we say, but every single road cyclist knows that the bike was made for one of the biggest promises in cycling and he and Pauline won two World Championships. We got three World Championship titles with the bike just after the release, two for Pauline and one for Tom. Maybe we're going to get Olympic Games. We got Tom, every race he's raced this year he's won, Pauline the same, every race she did this year she won. So that's quite a thing which went beyond the product itself or the sales of the product. It's really a brand building story that helps us for sure, and the brand's for sure to be confirmed that, as I said before, this brand is focused on making high-performance bikes for athletes.

Brian Park: What about from an engineering side? Were there challenges porting over the institutional road knowledge into the mountain bike world?

Federico Meneghetti: Yeah, of course we had some experience in the past, let's say, but this was a completely new project, for this special occasion. I would say the road bike, designing a road bike helps in a way that sets in your mind how to work on the project. So in this way, we started the project thinking about, okay, we are making a race bike, it's nothing different. It's the same thing on the road bike. We design road bike to win and also on the mountain bike. So that's the starting point. Of course, there are technical difficulties that are different from a road bike. But the way you face every difficulty is the same. So I would say, yeah, it helps that we work on road bikes because it sets the mind.

Sarah Moore: I thought it was super interesting that Pauline and Tom were actually riding the same bike before riding this Pinarello. Pauline was on the BMC team riding the BMC bike. Tom's was blacked out, but it was a BMC bike, a Four Stroke as well. How much was that bike a focus of what you were trying to create with this bike?

Federico Sbrissa: Let's say for Pauline, she raced on a lot of bikes because she has a very long career. So she had the chance to race on a lot of things. There are two very different riders in general. Tom is a very extremely product savvy guy. Extremely means extreme. That's why he does some road bikes because we work with him also for road bikes on cyclocross.

He has very clear ideas of what he wants and he has very clear feedback as soon as he tries the bike. He has no middle ways. Pauline actually is someone who needs more time to get used to changes, the hardtail is a good example. She needs a lot of time to get used to changes in suspension parts and so on. So two very different riders. So in general, I would say that's the big variation.

For Tom, when he was deciding what to ride with the Olympic Games, he tested a lot of bikes. He had the most beautiful thing you can have, wide options. You can choose whatever you want. So he chose what he felt most comfortable at the time to race with. Of course, we had some very clear goals in terms of geometry and positioning for Tom, but that was more connected with his road bike position because of changing between bikes, one day to the next, being at altitude to train for the Tour de France and then going down and winning a World Cup race. So he needed to have a position which was very spot on. And then in terms of performance, we made a ranking of what to improve from all the bikes he tested, which was not only including that one you mentioned, but a few others. It was a very simple list, a few points, and then we worked out of it. But if the question is, did you take that bike and disassemble it to check it, we really didn't actually, to be fair. It's something we don't like to do in general.

Brian Park: What size is he riding?

Federico Sbrissa: The smallest we do. Same for Pauline, they are the same size.

Brian Park: He's running the small, interesting. I was trying to compare, looking at geo charts of this bike versus a couple other like main competitors, or similar bikes. And, there are definitely a couple of outlier numbers. But now that I think about it, moving his position over from the road bike probably explains a lot of how that bike fits.

Federico Meneghetti: Yeah, that's exactly what we wanted for Tom to make easier to jump off the road bike and jump on the mountain bike and still have it feel it like home. So for us it was really important moving from one geometry to the other.


photo


Suspension:

Brian Park: What other goals, let's start with the full suspension because it's a bit more complicated. What were the main objectives for the bikes other than a good riding position that he could transfer from one to the other?

Federico Meneghetti: Of course, the rider always asks for stiffness and weight loss. So these were the main focus on the project. And of course, we also worked a lot on the suspension system for them because the behaviour of a suspension bike, it's mainly due to the rear wheel. So as the shock performs in different terrain and of course it was a very challenging job, but I would say these three points, weight, stiffness and behaviour of the rear wheel.

Brian Park: So on that suspension layout, Sarah, you've ridden the bike and you were saying it feels quite stiff off the top, like quite digressive. I don't think there's a suspension curve anywhere published. Engineering Federico, can you talk a little bit about the suspension design? It's a flex stay, but beyond it being a flex stay, what can you tell us about it?

Federico Meneghetti: You cannot find any curve published because it's a secret for us. It was a tough job to design the suspension curves that they liked. So, actually it's different because you need to think about the curve according to the shock you are mounting.

So it's really important how you design the geometry because you know that's different point of rotation that changes the shape of the curves. But of course you know that one of the most important things is the setup of the shock. So about the the curve, I think it's not a secret - you can simply do the calculation by yourself. There's a leverage ratio, medium leverage ratio, about two, because we use a 45 millimeter travel shock and we have about a 90 millimeter on the rear wheel. So I would say this is the medium value of the leverage ratio. And we designed the curve because in a way that on the first part, it's tough to make the suspension work because we didn't want to lose too much travel because of the sag, because of the weight of the rider. So the first part of curve is basically more difficult to compress the shock. And then the rest of the curve allowed the rider to feel the bike working on the terrain, on the rocks, on the jump. And the last part, because we didn't want to have a suspension that basically locks at the end of the travel, we designed the curve to make it tougher, to reach the complete compression of the shock. So I would say this was the philosophy for the rear suspension.

Brian Park: So stiff off the top with a bit more reactive through the middle and then ramping back up towards the end. Sarah, is that what it feels like to you?

Sarah Moore: Yeah, absolutely. I think that does make sense. Often if you ride a hardtail and then you ride a full suspension, it can be very kind of abrupt to kind of go between them. But I can imagine that if you're on a road bike and you hop on that bike, initially it doesn't sag a lot for sure, it feels very stiff. I can imagine that that would be something that Tom would be looking for.

Federico Meneghetti: Yeah, I would say also that since it's a racing bike and it's very reactive and the correct setup of the pressure of the shock is very, very personal to find. So I think if a customer has to buy the bikes, needs to spend some time working on the correct setup and then you have all the bike for you to have fun.

Brian Park: But you would maybe suggest a lower sag, or like less sag than maybe some people would expect on that bike.

Federico Meneghetti: It's very very personal. Some people like to have the bike more stiff but of course if you increase the pressure you will have a less reactive bike. I will always go to the direction of lower pressure, but depends on the weight so every time we are talking about a very personal setup.

Sarah Moore: And what about like components on the bike, or Pauline and Tom riding the same suspension on that bike?

Federico Sbrissa: Yeah, currently the team, both Tom and Pauline, are actually testing and riding with the Suntour TACT system, both front and rear. Pauline actually prefers the manual lock version, so she's not really been using the electronic suspension, while Tom, since the very beginning, even at the Olympic Games, he has been testing the new electronic system, which he likes a lot. Pauline still goes with the manual lock, her personal taste. She likes to decide when she wants to stop the suspension while Tom is used to this electronic system and he likes it a lot.

Brian Park: Did you think about putting Live Valve on it for the consumer version?

Federico Sbrissa: No, at the moment we went with the manual lock and again, we are mounting Fox suspensions at the moment both front and rear on the commercial version

Brian Park: Was Live Valve just too heavy to consider for this application?

Federico Sbrissa: Yeah, we decided to go very light, the lightest as possible.

Brian Park: I'd love to talk about weight, but before we leave suspension world here, engineering Federico, what's, what's the anti-squat situation like on the bike? How did you guys approach anti-squat?

Federico Meneghetti: Basically we decided to have about 100% anti-squat and I would say the same value also for anti-rise because what we wanted is to give to the rider a bike that can be easier to maneuver because of, anti-squat, anti-rise depends a lot of the, where you put your weight, where is the center of gravity of the system. So if I decided to create, if we decided to create a bike with a certain value anti-squat, anti-rise, let's say less neutral than the current one, we forced the rider to move the weight maybe in a way that he or she doesn't like. In this way, we created a bike that basically decided where to put the weight and how the bike responded to the moving center of gravity during the race.

Sarah Moore: You know, it's your first mountain bike project that you're doing for Pinarello and you didn't make your life easy because you have two different shocks that you can mount. You designed the bike around the two different suspension lengths, right, either a 90 or 100 millimeter rear travel and then 100 or 120 millimeter fork. What were the considerations in making it adaptable?

Federico Meneghetti: Yeah, that was a choice we made because we believed, also coming from the meeting we had with the riders, that 100mm on the front and 90mm on the rear wheel were enough for the racing. But of course we know that the commercial version could change a bit. Also, a customer that is not a Tom Pidcock and Pauline Ferrand Prevot, maybe they wanted something different. So we added this feature to be able to basically mount a different shock length. So if you want to, you can put a 120 millimeter fork on the front and change the rear shock without basically changing the behavior of the bike with longer travel. So you will have, I think, ultimately, it should be 100 millimeter on the rear.

Sarah Moore: And that's something that they were never considering racing? They said that's too long even for modern cross-country courses. We do see cross-country bikes now, a lot of them do have 120 millimeters of rear travel.

Federico Sbrissa: There was the same question a few other media had for Tom. We had a press camp and he was connected online. It was the same question. His answer was like, "nobody needs more than 90 to win on World Cup tracks." He was pretty straightforward with the answer he gave. And he challenged all the media people to try to arrive to the end of the travel while going fast.


Geometry:

Brian Park: I mean, even if this bike will never get confused for a downcountry bike, it is truly a pure XC race bike, I could see there being a place where as these courses get harder and harder, maybe some even World Cup athletes might want a little more travel. Maybe not Tom.

Federico Sbrissa: Maybe not Tom, maybe not even the others. I don't know about that. There's definitely some rumors and some complaints about from some of the best athletes about how the evolution of cross-country racing bike is going. A bit too commercial, if you want to say so. Not designed for top athletes, but more for the average guy.

Brian Park: Shockingly, bicycle brands want to sell bicycles. Most bicycle brands want to sell bicycles.

Federico Sbrissa: Yeah, it's true. But I mean, we have a different business. I understand that. But in road, this might be kind of the same story, but you know, at the end, most of our customers wouldn't like to buy anything else than the bike we designed for Tour de France athletes. That's exactly what they aim to buy. Even if they're maybe 60 years old and they're definitely not with a fitness level of Tom Pidcock when he's racing on the road. So it's kind of a psychological thing. I understand very well the mountain bike is a little bit different because you have more you need to add from your bike. But on the other side, for this particular project, that wasn't really the goal to make it very commercial. It was the goal to make it very high performance. So that was what we tried to do.

Brian Park: It's cool though. It might accidentally be a fairly open market position because you're right, a lot of athletes I have heard many athletes are frustrated with how XC bikes look like trail bikes. And like, you know, I'm happy about that for myself. Obviously I quite like my very slack XC bike, but I can imagine. Yeah, I don't, I don't doubt it.

Federico Sbrissa: Quite a lot of complaints. Big number.

Brian Park: And I mean, you might find yourself pretty suddenly in a class where there's only, you know, four or five truly like purebred XC World Cup race bikes available or like coming out on a regular basis.

Federico Sbrissa: Yeah, and again, we understand it's a niche market. It is a very niche market - the evolution of mountain bike sales has gone somewhere very different than a pure cross-country World Cup race bikes. We understand that, we're not blind or stupid. On the other side, I mean you have to think about it, that's not going to be our business, you know, they're not going to pay our salaries, that's somewhere else. So at the end, it's an exercise we wanted to do, like we do for our time trial bike. There's no difference for us, the 3D printed UCI Hour Record bike for Filippo Ganna, which was one piece only and costed a fortune to make. There's no difference on how we did that bike, which we are never going to sell to any person, it's 6,000 euro for one frame. But there's no difference on how we approach that project to this one. There's no difference.

Sarah Moore: What about, can we talk about the, you made the frame obviously, is the handlebar that comes on that bike, is that a Pinarello?

Federico Meneghetti: Yeah, it's a Pinarello. When you study the geometry of the bike, you must take into consideration also the geometry of the handlebar. It's super important. And all the brands talk about reach and stack, but as soon as you put a different handlebar, you will have the hands on different positions. So basically what we did was designing the bike considering the geometry of the handlebar as well. So for example, for Tom, we started from the position of the hands and came back to the reach stack and all the other geometry. So again, as we said, we started from the position of the road, we moved on the mountain bike and then we built up everything, so basically yeah the handlebar was designed for this bike.

Brian Park: Is he running exactly that same bar? He's running a longer stem, right?

Federico Meneghetti: You mean Pauline and Tom? Yeah, they are riding on two different handlebar shapes, I would say. And they are not the commercial version, they are custom bars.

Brian Park: Are they still both Pinarello bar and stem or bar stem combos?

Federico Sbrissa: Yeah, sure. Yeah, it's also there's not going to anything else that works because of the cable routing. So it has to be one of our handlebars. But Tom has a custom bar, so it's not a commercial version because of his very special requirement on the position. So it's a custom piece only for him. Same for Pauline. So they're custom pieces. It's a very interesting bar though. I mean, if you want to know, Sarah, if you felt the same, but it is a very special bar.

It's also part of the concept of the stiffness, especially on the handling. So the bar laterally to turn is very stiff because Tom, one thing Federico didn't mention was about the handling. So you probably realized also last weekend, he's one of the best handlers at the moment in the mountain biking descent. So he wanted also a bar which was extremely stiff to drive the bike, but it has quite of a give vertically, how you say. So when you go on stones, it gets quite a lot of a shock absorption if you want, but laterally when you turn the bike, it's super stiff. So that was also one of the goals of this handlebar, which is one of the requirements for the handling of the bike.

Sarah Moore: What about the, I don't know what you call it, the steering lock? How did you decide to do it? I think, is it 60 degrees? It seems pretty early.

Federico Meneghetti: Yeah, exactly. It was a tough point to design and actually we gave the bike for testing to Tom and Pauline and we made the lock just for security, let's say, for the frame because they basically didn't feel the lock because they didn't reach the point of locking. So again, this for us was a racing bike and we tried to put the lock in the correct position to avoid any damage on the frame without making the rider feel this lock and make them feel okay.

It's to avoid the cables to stretch too much, of course, but also for the handlebar, because we didn't want the handlebar to touch the top tube. And again, also the fork.


photo

photo
photo


Weight & Stiffness:

Brian Park: You mentioned the weight, it's sort of 2,000-ish grams with shock frame.

Federico Meneghetti: It's about two kilograms with the shock. I think the frame kit solution we sell is two kilograms more or less.

Brian Park: So it's competitive, but maybe not the lightest in the world. It did say stiffness 223 times in the press kit. Was that you could have made it lighter, it just would have suffered with stiffness?

Federico Meneghetti: Yeah, again, making a light bike is not difficult. You put less material, it's super easy. But again, the lightness doesn't come without a cost. So again, the request for stiffness and light weight. Stiffness as first, because when you have a lot of watts to put on the pedals, you prefer to have, I would say, 20 grams more on the frame and have power saving during the race. So we try to have the correct balance between weight and stiffness. We work, as you can see from the typical design, with the particular design we had, that we work a lot on the stiffening, the whole bottom bracket area, to have a stiff bike during the pedaling. We didn't want to have any loss in terms of power. And of course, for this reason, we have a bit more weight than other brands, but we are, honestly, we are happy with this.

Brian Park: Yeah, I should be clear. This is not a heavy bike. It's like 50 grams heavier, 80 grams heavier frame weight than some of the like truly lightest bikes on the market.


What's next for Pinarello in MTB?

Brian Park: Do you see a world where you do a more commercial version of this bike in the future?

Federico Sbrissa: It depends. The honest answer is depends. So, I mean, if we are working and the team is working on some new ideas for the future, Federico's team, we are going to wait to see what's the market reaction on this one. As I mentioned, we are not in a hurry. It's not part of our business plans, if you want to call it such.

So we're going to wait a little bit and see how the market reacts, how this went through. We're starting to deliver the bikes. Really like a few months ago, we started to deliver the first few pieces. We don't have yet really feedbacks. Let's say from our shops, how this went through is, what are the feedbacks and so on. So we're not in a hurry. We don't want to really push too many bikes in the market and then have the troubles that a lot of others have now with stocks.

So we jus take it easy. If we see there is a good market reaction that the brand is getting accepted by the community then I think we definitely can develop something a bit more commercial in terms of frame size from geometries and suspensions.

If we see there is a brand acceptance, we're going to do it. I think you would have asked me three years ago, I would have said, are you crazy or what? I mean, to be honest, let's be very transparent here. How many Italian mountain bike brands do you know which have been successful over the past 25, 30 years? Components maybe, no frames really. When mountain bike started, there's been quite a few really good mountain bike brands in Italy, but most of them has been not really successful globally. It's a matter of also brand DNA, I would say. It's a matter of different communities, different consumers. A mountain bike consumer is not really looking into an Italian brand, whether they like it or not. It's more like the American brands, Canadian brands, now some German brands, if you want, for different reasons. It's also a way we picture our brands, before we started to record, you mentioned the luxury kind of thing, which is not really compatible with what a mountain biker would expect.

Brian Park: For people listening, I called Pinarello's road bikes like a luxury product and Federico argued with me.

Federico Sbrissa: We don't like it, but as a matter of fact, we are selling very expensive road bikes. Also the way that we picture ourselves, to look at one of our pictures of one of our commercial campaigns of how we sell Dogma road bikes. You know, it's narrow, tight, super fit, super tight kits, shaved everywhere. And that is since forever. So that's how we picture ourselves as a brand, which is not really how most mountain bikers would actually see themselves.

So it is not only about the product performance, it's also about brand itself. Pinarello is definitely not a brand considered in the mountain bike community, whether it's a cross-country race bike or otherwise. I think what happened in the past 15 months is quite unique with prototype bike winning so much, winning World Championship, having the two strongest athletes, both male and female, Olympic Games is going come soon. So I think this is extremely, it's never happened before. I mean, never did a road bike brand won so much in mountain bikes. So of course there's a lot of interest. We'll see how many bikes we're going to sell, if there is an acceptance. I mean, performance-wise, we are sure about it, we're sure the bike is exactly doing what we promised. We'll see how the reaction from the consumers are. If it's good, if we're getting accepted slowly, slowly. I think we can enlarge the range, but no really hurry there. No stress from our point of view.


Tom Pidcock blasts through the tech zone before moments later Mathias Fluckiger would roll in with a flat.

Tom Pidcock was a firm favourite.
Tom Pidcock is unstoppable in any conditions.


Interview with Tom Pidcock Ahead of the Tour de Suisse

Sarah Moore: When Pinarello told you that they'd be developing this mountain bike for you, what did those first conversations look like?

Tom Pidcock: They said they were going to make a bike. You know, because obviously I was using an unbranded bike, kind of just we put our own bike together. And I said, right, brilliant, okay, but it needs to be as good as or better than this bike. Otherwise I'm not riding it. And they said, right, okay. And then went off and did it.

Sarah Moore: You won the Olympics on that unbranded bike, right? And so you had some standards that they needed to meet before you were happy to ride the bike. And what were some of those things that you told them that the bike needed to have in order for you to be happy racing it?

Tom Pidcock: For me, the big thing was stiffness. Out the saddle, the bottom bracket area to be stiff, you know, along with the forks and to be able to get the power transfer from the pedals, you know, to go forwards. I think it was quite beneficial having that period where I kind of could choose my mountain bike because I got to test a lot of different ones.

And some of them were so sluggish out the saddle. Okay, yeah, they were great downhill, they worked well, but it's a cross -country bike, it's not an Enduro bike, it's not a downhill bike. The difference is made on the uphill, and you can only really lose the race on the downhill, I think.

Sarah Moore: How many bikes did you try before you settled on the bike that you rode for the last Olympics?

Tom Pidcock: There were a few I wasn't allowed to try, but I'd ridden before, so I think I'd tried about seven.

Sarah Moore: Wow, that's a lot of bikes. How did you fit that in with all your road racing?

Tom Pidcock: I think we did like two days and we just like on a circuit and we, or maybe even two separate occasions, going through riding each bike the same circuit. A lot of work, a lot of work for the mechanics getting each bike set up for me.

Yeah, that was, it was quite time consuming, but I think it was worthwhile in the end.

Sarah Moore: Yeah, so that was before the last Olympics, you were testing those bikes. And then, so come after Milan-San Remo in 2023, you were testing the Pinarello bike for the first time. What did that look like? Was it another two-day affair, like a circuit? What were you prioritizing?

Tom Pidcock: Yeah, yeah, exactly. It was a circuit in St. Raphael near where Pauline lives and we had a circuit and we rode the old bike as a reference and then we jumped on a new one and I remember being really apprehensive. I jumped on it but I didn't really want to pedal. I just kind of cruised down the track. I didn't want to feel like what it was in case I was disappointed and I was immediately like, wow, actually, this is really impressive, you know. Pinarello was never, okay, they made a mountain bike before, but in my opinion, they never made a world-class mountain bike.

So, you know, it's a big task. I think they'll probably say the same.




Sarah Moore: So you were pretty apprehensive on that first ride that it.

Tom Pidcock: I was apprehensive, yeah, for sure. But they really did surprise me. I knew when Fausto wants to do something, he puts his mind to it, they do it, and they do it properly. But even so, I was still a bit nervous, but they did a bloody good job.

Sarah Moore: I mean, was there a chance, like, if you didn't like the bike and they didn't want you riding another bike that you just couldn't ride mountain bikes during your time with the Ineos Grenadiers?

Tom Pidcock: I think to be honest, you know, I said there might have been some conversations and then we might have had to go back to the drawing board and change some bits. Luckily that didn't happen because that would have been a bit awkward, wouldn't it?

Sarah Moore: So was the bike kind of spot on from what you were expecting and hoping for on those first rides, or did you have to kind of change a couple things?

Tom Pidcock: Yeah, I mean as soon as I rode it. I was like wow, that's brilliant. You know, it handled really well, it felt fast, I was just really happy. I was like right fine. I can go home now. But obviously there's always things to improve on and I will always push, you know, it needs to be lighter, stiffer. Initially we had some problems with the linkage at the back. It rattled a little bit, but it was easy to fix. And, you know, to be honest, it was quite amazing at how little we did have to do from that initial prototype. And the turnaround as well, like they did it in less than a year, they built this bike. So maybe in six months, I don't even know when it started, but it was quick and it was impressive.

And when a brand gives that sort of dedication to you, you sort of owe them in return, you know, and that's nice to go into races having that feeling that you need to give back because of what they've given you. And I think that's a nice relationship to have with a sponsor.

Sarah Moore: Were you and Pauline in agreement about how the bike rode and what you were looking for in a bike? How did the testing work like back and forth with the two of you and Pinarello?

Tom Pidcock: It sounds too good to be true, doesn't it? I just keep saying, yeah, it was great. But it's actually kind of the truth, we were both just really happy with it and how it rode. And we're not the sort of people who spend ages, you know, over the fine details of things. We just expect that, you know, we have high standards. We know what we want. And that's it. If it's good, right, it's good. We crack on. We train and we race. So that's what was good about it. We don't want to waste time, keep going over stuff, trying to fix it and people not listening or whatever.

Sarah Moore: Absolutely. And you rode the bike on the Paris Olympic course last year. What did you think of the course and how the bike suited the course?

Tom Pidcock: Well the course is a bit gravelly. Yeah, it's not the best course in the world, let's be honest. I know Pauline will be riding the hardtail, that's for sure. To me, it's going be the decision. I didn't go to the, they had some test days now last week or something, I didn't go. I'll treat it like every other race. Okay, we go a little bit earlier than the World Cup maybe, but you can overthink things and spend too much time on them.

Sarah Moore: I guess you're still deciding whether you're going to use that bike or the hardtail at the Olympics

Tom Pidcock: Yeah exactly, the decision of hardtail or full suspension is... Yeah I'll make that a bit later, I'm gonna try and ride the hardtail a little bit more, I haven't ridden it much but you know when we've got such fast climbs there it could make a difference.

So yeah, I think that's just the decision to make at some point.

Sarah Moore: So it's really actually two bikes that they developed for you, basically. I was kind of focused on the full suspension one.

Tom Pidcock: Yeah, that's true actually. They did it with two bikes. I mean, I think the full suspension was for me, I just said, you don't need to make hard tails, just make a full suspension and Pauline was like, I want a hardtail.

Sarah Moore: And for the Paris Olympic course, that's obviously her main goal as well. And knowing that it was more of a bit more gravel, less technical course, a hard tail is probably might be the choice there. I guess we'll see what you decide to use. And for Nova Mesto, what settings did you use on the bike? Did you have it in the 90 millimeter or the 100 millimeter setting?

Tom Pidcock: I think I've, I don't change the back, so it is what it is. I thought it was 100 and 110, but I don't know. I think it's just standard 100-100 front and rear. If I think Nove Mesto, maybe I think I had 110 in the front, because there's some pretty big hits on that course.

Sarah Moore: And you jumped straight off the road bike onto this bike at Nove Mesto with one day of practice, I think I heard.

Tom Pidcock: I did one day's training before I left for the race here.

Sarah Moore: And how do you just switch from the road bike to this bike so easily?

Tom Pidcock: Well, a big thing is like cleat position. So to have my shoes feeling the same, that's important. So then you can jump on and you're not like, achy or this is hard, you know, different muscles working. And the rest just comes naturally, really, to be honest. A bit rusty at first and then yeah, it just all comes back.

Sarah Moore: And so cleat position, is there anything else that you do to kind of make that transition easier?

Tom Pidcock: No, if your feet are in the same place then everything else is just... Okay.

Sarah Moore: What about the wide handlebars? Isn't that kind of a little different from a road bike? Right.

Tom Pidcock: Yeah, of course it's different, but it's not affecting how you pedal. So, and obviously it's, having actually spent, since I was young on these bikes, it comes natural, you know. Like riding a unicycle. I used to ride a unicycle, but I can still jump on one and ride it.

Sarah Moore: Really? Wow. So you need a Pinarello branded unicycle next? And you're racing the Tour de France and then you have one week to reset before the Olympics. What's that week gonna look like?

Tom Pidcock: Yeah, we'll see about that one.

I'll go straight to Paris because this year the Tour de France finishes in Nice because of the Olympics and then yeah it's all about recovering and you know riding the mountain bike obviously and also yeah getting the explosive fast fast working anaerobic I'll have plenty of endurance that's for sure. So yes, it's not it's not it's not an easy transition that's for sure we know that, but it's a challenge we're up for.

Sarah Moore: Yeah, you said in Nove Mesto, the first lap kind of felt like a short track race. So how do you kind of like get that speed after three weeks of kind of more longer endurance-based rides?

Tom Pidcock: Yeah, exactly. They start really fast now. The short track races now are really fast. The level is very high. And on an Olympic course like that, it's going to be super fast from the start. And yeah, it's not rocket science to go from the Tour to that. You know, you need to do short efforts. You need to be explosive. You need to be able to hit high heart rates, you need to be able to recover, you need to recover from the Tour. Yeah, it's just time is what will be against us.

Sarah Moore: So you've got a plan already for every single one of those eight days?

Tom Pidcock: No, you can't plan that now, can you? Depends on how I go through the Tour, how I come out the Tour. It's... Yeah.

Sarah Moore: AThank you so much for joining us and wishing you all the best in the Tour de France and also looking forward to seeing you on that new Pinarello, either the hardtail or the full suspension bike in Paris.

Tom Pidcock: Alright, thank you guys. Thanks for having me.

Tom Pidcock pulling further away from Nino on the last lap.

Tom Pidcock back at an XC World Cup and back on the top step pf the podium.
All in a days work for Pauline.


Looking Ahead to the Olympics:
Sarah Moore: Do you know what bikes are Pauline and Tom are leaning towards riding at the Olympics?

Federico Sbrissa: Yeah, Tom for sure. It's going to be the full suspension. There's no doubts about it. Pauline, she will decide in base on the track. Very probably will be the full suspension because she has been, as you probably noticed this year, she, last year she raced a lot on the hardtail. This year she raced a lot on the full suspension, which was one of the strategy also from the team, from her and Kurt to get her used to the full suspension so that she would decide equally based of what she thinks performs the best for the course rather than what she feels she's more comfortable with. So that's why she's been racing a lot on the full suspension this year. And again, she's going to decide based on what is faster on the track. Tom, there's no big doubts about it. It's going to be the full suspension.

Sarah Moore: Do you think Pinarello could add two more Olympic medals to the count of this spike? Three world championships already?

Federico Sbrissa: I mean, if we look at how it's going at the moment, I think with Pauline, she's amazing this year. I mean, she's definitely on another level. So, and again, that's her big target since many, many years, because the only thing basically she didn't get. So she's extremely motivated about it. And I think, I mean, you know, let's cross the fingers if everything goes fine. I think she's really on another level this year.

Tom, the same. I mean, he has been winning easily every race he did, but easily mean quite easily. There's definitely a big variable of the Tour de France, which is not exactly like a weekend ride, you know, except for the weeks, especially the course this year is a massacre, both at the start and at the end. So that is a huge point of question mark, I would say. We will see what's going to be the race like and what it's going to do.

You know, these programs are not shared between team athletes and sponsors, so no idea really what's going to be the situation. I mean, if everything goes fine there as well, I'm pretty sure it's going to be in a very good shape. And there's only one week, if I remember, from the end of the Tour to the cross-country race. He also selected for the road racing, so he's going to do Tour de France, Mountain Bike Cross Country and Road Racing, which is a very intense program. You know, some other athletes decided not to do one of the two, but I think if he's going to be healthy, if nothing is wrong, we are very positive that he can do extremely well at the Olympic Games. He's proven already, this weekend was insane. He just came out of an altitude camp focused on preparing to the France and he came down from the Olympic Games on both short track and Olympic with quite an amazing side. We're positive. Of course, that's our big goal of the project, the Olympic Games. So let's see.

Brian Park: All right, well, thank you guys so much for chatting. I'm like really happy to see Pinarello in the space. It's an unconventional bike. It's wild. It's admittedly not the bike for me, but I really love different approaches and different people coming in.


Tom Pidcock adds another notch to his win list.

Pauline was on another level this weekend.
The final champagne spray of 2023.


This episode is presented by Pinarello
photo


Posted In:
Interviews Sponsored The Pinkbike Podcast XC Racing Pinarello Tom Pidcock


Author Info:
sarahmoore avatar

Member since Mar 30, 2011
1,473 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Forget E-Bikes, the Dnsys Exoskelton Motorizes Your Body
86923 views
First Ride: Specialized Launches New Status 140 and DH 170
62385 views
Spokane Trail Saboteur Pours Grease on Rock Slab, Threatens Further Action
54310 views
Final Results from the Canadian Open DH - Crankworx Whistler 2024
51178 views
First Ride: Maxxis Highroller III Tire - DH Race Ready
45061 views
Review: The Airdrop Edit MX - No Frills, All Thrills
33435 views
Matt's Crankworx Randoms - Day 1
31657 views
Seeding Results from the Canadian Open DH - Crankworx Whistler 2024
28112 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

7 Comments
  • 4 0
 My Spur is about as XC I will ever go, but I kinda dig the looks of their XC bike.
  • 3 0
 I think it looks good but everyone on pink bikes wants all bike to look exactly the same,
  • 7 6
 I couldn't read the whole thing, can anyone tell me if they addressed why they decided to give the top tube the same silhouette as a pooping dog?
  • 3 4
 You have to be really enthusiastic to read the whole article
  • 2 0
 Can only imagine it's constrained by the rear shock forward mount and the top face of the head tube i.e. stack height. A straight top tube that meets the shock mount would either be too tall at the seat tube intersection, or set the stack height too high. So rather than rework the rear suspension kinematics, they kinked the top tube.
  • 2 0
 @chrod: I think likely a bit of those constraints, but I assume they also wanted to mirror the design language of their road bikes.
  • 1 3
 If roadies really want nothing else than just a copy of a proffesional bike they are just dumb as f... Fortunately mtb demands a bit more from a bike and riding a
wrong bike literally hurts, so maybe that's why it's different down here. Also watching recent XC in Switzerland (?) some of the roadie-originated riders just looked a bit uncomfortable on drops and any tech stuff to be honest.







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.045083
Mobile Version of Website