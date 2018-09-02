Interview: Rae Morrison on Social Media, Injuries & Being a Pro EWS Racer

Rae Morrison is tough as nails, a fierce competitor, super smart and a really nice person. I was lucky enough to get some time to chat with her when she was in Squamish earlier this summer at Liv's launch event for the Intrigue.

How long have you been following the EWS circuit?

Rae Morrison:

This is my ... What is it? It's my fourth year. Yeah. My fourth year. The EWS had been running for a couple years before I joined on the circuit, and then I raced for a year as a privateer, then on a French team. Now I've done two years with Liv.

How did you get into riding and racing Enduro?

Rae Morrison:

I got into riding in my early teens. My dad was into multi-sports and I liked the sound of it - getting outdoors, and it's an individual sport. I've done all the team sports, and I was sick of being confined to a court or a field. So I thought, man this is for me! So my parents ended up getting a family mountain bike. One mountain bike for me and my two brothers to share. Luckily my brothers weren't at all interested, so by default, it became my mountain bike. And I just loved it. I didn't even enter any multi-sport races or anything. I got on a mountain bike, and I'm like, this is me. This is my sport. This is awesome. And just joined the local club, and yeah, just went from there.I ended up doing some cross-country races, just because I didn't have a car and I was quite fit, and really enjoyed it. Did really well, but never really enjoyed racing uphill. Loved the descent. So I did all my passing on descents. So, as soon as Enduro came along, I'm like, this is awesome. It's still a huge day on the bike. You're still out there in the outdoors, and it still requires a lot of fitness, but the main thing is the technical ability on the descent. So, that was my sport, and I just dropped everything, and I went for it.

So your parents were quite athletic when you were growing up?

Rae Morrison:

My dad was. My dad was into the long distance stuff, and triathlons and all that.

And when you say you never quite made it as a cross-country athlete, how did you do?

Rae Morrison:

I was normally top 3 in Under 23 in New Zealand, and then I went to the elites, and I was consistently in the top 5. I got a couple of top three places. It was good, but it wasn't amazing.

Did you do any World Cup races?

Rae Morrison:

No I didn't. I was a student at the same time, and the girls I was competing against were doing a lot of World Cup races and going overseas, but I was studying to be a physiotherapist. So, I just didn't really have the time to put into training, and yeah, I chose studies over cross country racing.

So you have a degree as a physiotherapist? Could you work as a physiotherapist right now?

Rae Morrison:

Yes. I haven't worked in a while. I spent four years training, and then worked for two years, and then decided I want to try this mountain bike thing, and so I went overseas. I haven't worked as a physio in about four years now. I might be a bit rusty.

Do you plan on going back to physiotherapy when you retire from cycling?

Rae Morrison:

I don't know. I've got the degree, and I've spent all this money, and all this time getting this degree, and it was an amazing job, but I'm just so passionate about bikes. I'd love to stay in the cycling industry. We'll come to it when I get there, and hopefully I can hang around the cycling industry.

Do you have a physiotherapist that follows the Giant Liv Off-Road team with you?

Rae Morrison:

Yes, we do. He works between the downhillers and Enduro racers. So we get him for about half of the races. Yeah, that's really handy to have.

You have an injury right now that has you sidelined you from the EWS in Whistler. What happened?

Rae Morrison:

We were racing in Italy for the Enduro World Series and I was feeling really good. I was in fifth at the time, and then on Stage 2 I just came around the corner and clipped an inside rock with my little finger, and just snapped it in half. I didn't crash. I went off the track and then had to come back on. I finished the stage and then went into the pit area where we could grab a bit of food before going up to the final stage of the day, and I knew something wasn't quite right. I assumed it was either dislocated or broken, and got my mechanic to just tape it up. I was like, I'll assess the damage at the end of the race, and went up and did the last stage. And then came down and I couldn't take off my glove because of the shape of my finger. So I knew I needed to go to a hospital and get it looked at, and it wasn't a great break. I was sidelined from there.

How long do you think you'll be out from that injury?

Rae Morrison:

Well, I had surgery within a week, and then I have pins in. So, I can't ride until they take the pins out, which is going to be I think another two weeks for me. So, it'll be fine for the final two races, but it, unfortunately, means I'm out of Whistler, which I'm a bit bummed about.

This isn't your first injury. What has your history with injuries been like?

Rae Morrison:

I was hoping we wouldn't get to this question. No. I don't have a good track record with injuries. I've had a few big ones. I've broken my pelvis, and my hip, I've broken my wrist, and I've broken my heel.

So how does it compare - being a privateer your first year on the Enduro World Series to what your set-up is like now?

Rae Morrison:

It's incredible. There's no comparison. I had a really hard privateer year, where I'd just raised all my money, and quit my job, and did a lot of fundraising, used a lot of savings, and just was giving it a go. One shot, and see what happens. And I just went overseas and lived on a cheap in a van, which was an old worker van. No installation and just a quickly hammered in a bed, and then I spent six months in a van traveling around Europe for the races.

Totally on your own?

Rae Morrison:

I had a partner for half of it, and then solo for the rest. And it was really hard. Being on a budget you're not really getting the nutrition. Living off oats, and two-minute noodles is probably not the best athlete food. And I remember, in the beginning, I'm ready to be living the dream life in Europe - it's going to be amazing. Then we went to the UK and it rained for six weeks solid. Every day. And when you're in a van and it's raining, you've only got so many clothes, and you come back from a ride and have all the muddy, dirty clothes. There's nowhere to dry it so it just accumulates in the van, and it's ... it was pretty tough for those first couple months.

So from there you were signed to the French team?

Rae Morrison:

Yeah, so from there I managed to right at the very end pick up two really good results back to back. And from there I got a couple offers for a team, and one of them was for a French team. So the next year I lived in France, and I competed on a French team, and that was my first sort of awakening into Pro life. It was amazing. It was really, really cool. Then the following year that French team stopped, and then I went on to Liv, and haven't looked back since. It's been incredible, especially to be a part of such a brand that's so prominent in developing women's cycling and encouraging more women to bike. I'm proud to be athlete for it and represent that. And the bike's obviously pretty darn awesome.

So what's it like being the only woman on a team of mostly guys?

Rae Morrison:

It's alright. It's pretty good. I grew up with two brothers, and then I was the only female to mountain bike in my town. So, in the club I was the only female there, and then on the French team and privateer, you get used to guy company. But makes me super appreciate women company when it happens. At these Liv events, or riding with the other EWS girls, you really enjoy it. So, it's fine at the time, but yeah you appreciate girl time when you get it.

How do you learn a track before an EWS?

Rae Morrison:

I do it depending on the event, and how I'm feeling. If I'm feeling pretty good and I get to the event quite early, I'll track walk for two days, and then just try and rest, and go for a little spin the day before practice. Then we practice and we get one run on each track. Then we'll race after that for either one or two days. So, the track walk is really valuable if I can arrive earlier, and you can get to know the tracks a bit better, and sort out your lines there so the practice run can be a nice smooth one run. And the next time you just go fast and you race it. I think I'm getting it pretty dialed now.

Do you pre-ride on your own, or with the other women that you compete against, or with your male teammates?

Rae Morrison:

It varies. We all start together, and everyone is on different teams or on different practice schedules. So I don't normally ride with the girls. There have been a few races where I have, but normally me, Josh, and McKay will all get up to the top together, and then the boys will go, or I'll go. But I kind of like to practice by myself, because when you follow someone you don't actually see the track, you're just seeing what they're doing. So when it comes to racing it, you might practice really well, but racing it you don't remember anything. So, I normally practice by myself.

What's your routine the night before the race?

Rae Morrison:

A lot of the time we have a race briefing. So there's not actually much downtime. Pretty much finish practice, normally pretty late, and then from there shower, then straight to dinner, and the mechanics have got our bikes, and we go to the race briefing. Then by that time, it's already eight o'clock, and you quickly look at the GoPro footage, and then organize for the race day, then sleep. So, there's no lazing around, and no downtime during that week.

What do you carry around with you for a day of Enduro racing?

Rae Morrison:

I carry quite a lot. I carry more food than I think I need. I normally just carry one water bottle, because there are lots of drink stations along the way, and then I carry a plug kit, tire levers, a pump or canister. I carry a chain breaker, I carry a multi-tool, I carry a quick link, I carry a spare hanger, I sometimes carry gear cables, and I'm sure there are other things. And electrical tape, and zip ties go a long way as well for repairs. But just the more little trailside repairs that you can yourself is good.

How important do you think it is to be a good mechanic to be good in the Enduro World Series and being able to work on your own bike?

Rae Morrison:

I think it's hugely important. You don't need to be, but it definitely helps when stuff does go wrong, and you're confident with it. It just makes it a whole lot less stressful, and you can get going again. It doesn't end your race. It really does help because sometimes we don't get any mechanical support and we're out there for eight hours, and we're going down downhill trails, and really, really pushing, and we're very, very tired. So mechanicals are a huge part of stuff that happens. If you're prepared, it just means that you're not out of the game, and you can still race, and you can still get a good result. So yeah, I highly recommend touching up on skills, and things like that for anyone out there.

How did you become a proficient mechanic?

Rae Morrison:

I learned through experience. I worked in a bike shop straight out of college part-time, and that helped me a lot just to become a more familiar with the bike. But I think it was quite hard growing up where all the boys got all the mechanical skills, and all the time given to them to learn everything, and the girls like, "Oh, well the guy will just fix it for you. You don't need to know this." So it wasn't until I started racing, and I started breaking things, and stuff went wrong, and I was put on the spot that I was like, "Man, I need to know this." So I went out of my way and I asked friends, and I looked online, and tried it myself when stuff went wrong, pulled it apart, and tried to work it out. That really helps.

You've done quite a bit of suspension testing and bike testing both with DVO and Liv. What is that relationship like, and how did you learn to test suspension and bikes?

Rae Morrison:

Pretty much from when you start being a pro rider, you're going to have to learn about suspension, and learn about your settings. I learned just by practicing and changing things, and changing a dial, and reading up on it, and seeing what this does, and playing around with the air pressure. I found out my settings for previous suspension brands, and was really happy with that, and then I've never worked with a company so closely as I've worked with DVO, and right from the get go. Before I even knew we were going to be sponsored by them, suddenly we all turn up in Sedona. We're like, "Hey, we're going to be partnered with these guys." And so to have the actual head of DVO, and all their engineers and mechanics come to us, and teach us, and then help us set up our own bikes, and tell us how to set it up properly, was a huge bonus.And even still, my riding's evolving, and I'm always changing my suspension. I'm always questioning it, and evolving with the tracks, or evolving with my riding. As I ride more aggressively, I have to change it to match that as well. So, it's been really valuable just having that communication. If I'm not sure on something I'll give them an email, or give them a call, and they write back right away. So, it's really nice for an athlete to have that connection. It's a great partnership.

At races do you have somebody from DVO with you?

Rae Morrison:

The downhill guys normally have one of the engineers or mechanics from DVO. For Enduro we don't, but our mechanics are trained, and then we know it quite well as well.

So do you change your suspension settings for different races?

Rae Morrison:

Yes. I found out my baseline, which I really, really like, and if all else fails I always go back to that. But for every race, or depending on how I feel, or even the temperature, I will change it slightly, and by slightly I mean I don't change it any more than 5 psi. It's normally one or two clicks of rebound, or a click of compression. It's only very subtle things, but when you're out there for a whole day, and you're racing for seconds, those little changes do make a huge difference.

So it sounds like in your free time you're still focused on being an athlete, the bike, and researching. What does your downtime look like?

Rae Morrison:

Yeah. Pretty much that. I'm a bit of geek, and I do like to know things. There are some things that I'm really passionate about I want to know everything about, and I go out of my way, especially if it's going to help me down the track. I do a lot of gyming as well, this year in particular just to try and get my strength up, and try and grow a little bit more muscle to help hold me up or hold on. But yeah my downtime it's ... yeah, it's always reading something, or doing something, or eating, sleeping, just the usual.

Yeah. So what are the most important things that you've learned from being a competitive cyclist?

Rae Morrison:

I think a huge thing is, it sounds a little bit lame, but it's the rest. When you're this involved in a sport, and this passionate about it, and so it's quite easy, especially when you're injured, to get in that cycle, to be like, "I need to train. Look at my competitors. They're out on the bike. They're training. They're doing all this." And especially with Instagram, and social media everyone's doing gym work, and everyone looks like they are training so hard, and it's easy to get caught in a cycle of, I need to do as much as I can. It's so easy to burn out, especially for Enduro we go from March to sometimes October. So it's a long, long season. And it's so easy to burn out, and you really, really see it in quite a few athletes in the results.It took me a few years to learn, but it's all about training hard, and then you've got to race, but you've got to take the time away from the bike, and mentally and physically just chill out at a beach, or do nothing, and get enough sleep. Especially with injuries you have to take the time as well because it's your body and if you don't recover, it's always going to come back at you the following year or in a few years time.

So what's been the most frustrating injury that you've had so far?

Rae Morrison:

It's hard. I'm finding my little finger really frustrating because I feel great, and it's just a tiny little finger. But then it hasn't been too bad on the other side because I can still walk, I can still hike, I can still ride a stationary bike, and go to the gym, and do stuff. So, it's not like I'm stuck at home. I think my most frustrating one was probably my pelvis, just because I was so dependent on my parents, and my boyfriend just to help me out. I just couldn't do anything. I was in a wheelchair, and just couldn't look after myself. So, that for me being so independent, that was a really, really hard time.

With your physio background, do you try to self-diagnose?

Rae Morrison:

Yeah. Always, but it is good having that knowledge because you quickly know what pain is good, what pain is bad, what pain means. Is it a nerve? Is it going to be a bone? Is it going to be a muscle? So you can pretty much tell the seriousness of the injury very, very soon. To know, okay I can push, or I can't push. And you're more adjusted to the recovery times, and know the healing process. So, I know right from the first week, I have to be super, super careful and not push it too much, because that's when all the inflammatory process. You don't really want to rush that, and you want to reduce scar tissue formation. Yeah, I think it really does help.

And what about with your teammates? Do they ask you to help diagnose them? If they have an injury or pain, do you they come to you?

Rae Morrison:

Not so much, because with Enduro, so we don't have much time really. Josh broke his finger at the start of the year he and he came to me, and was like, "Do you think it's broken?" I was like, "No." And of course, it turns out broken. So, everyone gets it wrong. I think if you know the person, you're just like toughen up you're fine. And that's why in professions we're not allowed to treat friends or family because it's a lot of that. So, yeah. I don't think they'll come to me anymore.

How does social media impact you as an athlete?

Rae Morrison:

It's definitely ... it's one of those things you look for. I don't pay much attention to it now. You do your posts and get on with it, and see a good photo, and you're like, "Oh that's an amazing photo." But that way getting slacked out with how much other people are training, and how good other people's lives are. Yeah, Instagram and Facebook are so superficial, and you only see the good of anyone. You can't pay too much attention, or you can't get jealous, or you let it get into your head because when I look through my page, and I'm like, "Oh my God. My life looks so amazing from this angle." Shows none of the hard times or yeah. So, it's one of those things that shows really cool pictures, and it's cool to see where everyone is and what they're up to, but you can't spend to much time or attention on it.

What about from the other side? For sponsorship, and for athlete obligations, how has that changed just in the five years, or in the four years that you've been racing Enduro World Series? Is there more pressure on athletes now?

Rae Morrison:

Hugely. I think it's the whole package, and it's a free way of advertising, and a really, really good way of advertising. The more people that go through your page, and look at your photos, they see what clothes you wear, what bike you wear, what helmet you're on, and all that. And they're like, "Oh, that looks really cool. I want some of that," and then they go and research it. So, it is a very good marketing tool, and it's definitely changed. It's definitely getting more and more valuable for companies, for an athlete to perform well, but then also have a really good social media following.It's definitely changed from when I first started. It was all about race results, and then when I started to get on the EWS scene it suddenly became all about looks, and pretty much if you're in a bikini, and you're on a bike, companies were more likely to sponsor you, which wasn't a time that I really agreed with. But now it's getting more back to the results, and back to just being a positive ambassadorreally, which is great.

How do you separate your private life and your public being an athlete in this day and age? Do you see people on the street who know you and say hi and you have no idea who they are?

Rae Morrison:

I do yeah. Yeah especially in Nelson, and New Zealand, well actually, even in Whistler I've been stopped a few times, and it's a funny feeling you're knowing people that know where you've been, or what restaurant you've eaten at, and what you did yesterday. It is cool in a way that people are so interested in what you're doing, and what your life is like, so I think it's really cool. Most of my athlete life, it's all portrayed on social media, and all at the races. So my private life is not that private. My fiancee comes with me to the races, so that's really nice. But he's also on my page. So, yeah my life is portrayed pretty well on social media I think.

What are your goals as a cyclist in this year and the next coming years?

Rae Morrison:

Well, honestly just to be the best that I can, and keep on improving. I got into mountain biking because of the thrill, and how rewarding it was for me. When you start it was just trying to get down this one track, or trying to get it down faster, or beat this one person, or do this jump, and then do that jump. So, it was always rewarding, and you always feel like you're achieving something, and I still feel like that. There's still always trails that I want to ride faster, or still jumps that I want to make more clean, and it's just a forever improving, and forever changing. So, I definitely just want to keep that going, keep enjoying it, and I absolutely love the podium. So that's been my goal all this year, but I think either the last two races, or next year I've got it. So, just keep on trying.

What race or type of course is usually your favorite?

Rae Morrison:

I do really enjoy Whistler, but I think any race in Europe. I do like the more technical, just really awkward technical trails. The real steep stuff. That's what I like.

What is your support team throughout the year look like? Do you work with a coach?

Rae Morrison:

Yeah, so I've got my own coach for my fitness based training, and I've got a strength and conditioning coach that's in Nelson with me, and I go to the gym when I'm back home with him. Then I've got my fiancee who does all the background support, and makes sure I eat. All those things that partners do really, really well. Then I've got my mechanic, and my team manager that organized all the sponsors, and the races, and logistics like that. So, there's a huge team behind the scenes to make an individual race and perform well. Yeah, those are the heroes.

Throughout the year do you train mostly on your own, or do you train with friends? Are you back home in New Zealand for the winter?

Rae Morrison:

Yeah. There's a huge variety. When I'm back home I'm a lot more relaxed. So yeah I ride with heaps of friends. When I'm over here racing I ride a fair bit with other EWS girls over in the same town, or a lot of time you just catch up with locals wherever you are in the world, and go on a bike shop ride, and just hang out. You always have your more grueling rides of sprints, and efforts. I normally do those ones by myself.

When you were in Colombia earlier this year you had an asthma attack, what happened with that?

Rae Morrison:

Well, I've had asthma since I was a kid, and I got diagnosed when I was 11. Since then it's always been really well controlled, and I'm just on preventative asthma meds that just make me normal. So it was a huge shock, because I haven't had an asthma attack in eight years, but in the end after a race got flown back to the States and did some filming, and I ended up coughing up blood, and just feeling really tired, and just not well, and I went to the doctor, and found out I had pneumonia. So, I had pneumonia straight after, or just before Columbia, and then trying to race, and then that's what brought on the asthma attack. So I was like, well at least there's a reason for that. Pneumonia is not great, but at least the asthma is still well controlled. So, no more of that.We had a month of just no sleep, and a lot of photo shoots, and video shoots, and a lot of jet lag, because we're just chopping and changing countries. We raced Chile, and then went straight into another video shoot, and then straight into practice for Columbia. Just all that. I just got super run down, and no sleep, and for too long, and got sick. So, there was a reason for it.

In your experience, is the life of a professional athlete glamorous?

Rae Morrison:

Again, compared to what Facebook and Instagram portray, it's obviously a lot harder. But it is, it's still amazing. You're still riding your bike for a living. Getting paid to do this. It's the dream, and you're going to all these different countries, and racing your bike in all these different countries riding. Sometimes the schedule is quite hectic, where I don't go home for six months of a year, which is a long time, and just when it's a tight schedule you don't sleep for a few weeks, because you're up at sunrise, in bed super, super late, and catch a early flight, and jet lagged, straight into another thing, and another flight, and super jet lagged. It can get quite hectic, but majority of the time it's wonderful.

Will we see you at the last two EWS races in Spain and Italy, right?

Rae Morrison: