Interview: The Wizard Shawn Cruickshanks on the Bike Industry & SRAM's New Canadian Tech Support Facility

There are some people who are real pro and take care of their equipment, but there are some people who will travel to a different continent and bring a real tired bike and then just hope that someone will take them in and supply them with new components. You feel bad for them because you want to support them, but at the same time, if you're not on the roster, I can't necessarily help you. So that part was funny to see, especially some XC athletes who spent so much time getting to that point, but then come into an event with a bike that was barely capable of completing it. Raw talent goes a long way, but you still need some equipment.