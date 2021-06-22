Interview: The Wizard Shawn Cruickshanks on the Bike Industry & SRAM's New Canadian Tech Support Facility

Shawn Cruickshanks is known as "The Wizard" within the mountain bike community and with his recent move
to the SRAM Technical Service Center in North Vancouver, BC, we caught up with him to dig deeper into his background, some of the crazy set ups he's seen, and how what he sees in the service department impacts the product development cycle.
Growing up in Manitoba, Cruickshanks started riding road bikes in the 1980's and quickly realized the only way to maintain his expensive tubular habit was to start pulling shifts in his local bike shop. In addition to being a competitive road biker throughout his teens and early 20s, he competed in cross-country skiing. "I wasn't a very thoughtful trainer when I was young," he said. "I ended up getting overuse or sick once or twice a year, because as a kid, I think you're just kind of highly motivated and you don't know when to turn it down."
These days, Cruickshanks says he still rides, but the desire to get on his bike isn't as pressing after spending most of his youth competing. "I think, especially being on the racing side and being so focused, sometimes it's healthy to step away. There are other things that I enjoy. I've got a couple motos, and that's not just fun to ride, but it's a new learning curve in terms of maintenance and playing with them and all that jazz. That's fun. When you get a new challenge and at first it's a little intimidating and then you get in there and think 'Oh, I can do this.'"
Although he supported his racing with various jobs, spending time in the dish pit, working in forestry, surveying, managing a hardware store, going to school, Cruickshanks said he'd always return to bike shops. "After doing that cycle a few times," he said, "I just thought, well maybe you should just stay in the bike world."
Cruickshanks developed a relationship with SRAM through Tyler Morland and started supporting the SRAM Race Department in the late 2000's. He had a day job at Tantalus Bike Shop in Squamish but would go on occasional road trips with SRAM to races. After Cruickshanks started servicing stuff in his garage on the side, "it got to the point where the SRAM support at events and the garage work was enough that I had to depart from Tantalus." That's when Cruickshanks started his own business in Squamish, Fluid Function in 2011.
Cruickshanks met Brandon Semenuk when he was working at Evolution in Whistler. "I knew him when he was a little XC grom. Then as I started taking on some responsibilities with SRAM, I was reintroduced, and I helped Brandon with his bikes. The occasional service led to more work with him."
After a decade of helping SRAM racers at different World Cups and Crankworx events, Cruickshanks is no longer on contract with the SRAM Race Department, but he enjoyed being on the road for weeks at a time for the better part of ten summers. "I really enjoy my new role, but I do miss those people because they're awesome. You can imagine, traveling and doing service, depending on how the events line up, you could spend a lot of time in Europe. I had a family and a young son at the time, so SRAM was great in that they generally didn't make the shifts any longer than two, three weeks. It's one of those cases where you do enjoy going on the road trip, but you have responsibilities and you want to be home too."
The bane of his existence working in the SRAM pits at events? The riders who have spent all their time training and hundreds of thousands of dollars on travel, but then neglected their bikes.
|There are some people who are real pro and take care of their equipment, but there are some people who will travel to a different continent and bring a real tired bike and then just hope that someone will take them in and supply them with new components. You feel bad for them because you want to support them, but at the same time, if you're not on the roster, I can't necessarily help you. So that part was funny to see, especially some XC athletes who spent so much time getting to that point, but then come into an event with a bike that was barely capable of completing it. Raw talent goes a long way, but you still need some equipment.
As you may expect, some athletes were great at setting up their bikes, while others weren't fussed by the knobs and pressure settings. Others had set ups that worked for them, but were most unusual. Cruickshanks said that if an ordinary rider were to try even a small feature with the set up of some of the top slopestyle and freeriders' bikes, it would be impossible.
|There are some athletes who are almost anti rebound control. They rely on pop from not using much rebound and they've grown accustomed to it. I think it probably serves them well, as long as they land everything. But if they come up short, there might be some problems. Some of this stuff I couldn't imagine riding, but I know it works for them and they've got the skillset to manage it.
Now that Cruickshanks has moved away from life on the road, he'll likely be dealing with fewer high-profile World Cup and Crankworx athletes, but no fewer technical issues. In a lot of countries, SRAM has what they used to call Dealer Service Direct (DSD), but they've recently renamed it to SRAM Technical Support. Cruickshanks is managing the North Vancouver facility.
|In a lot of countries where SRAM has a big presence, they usually have distributors, but sometimes distributors are responsible for a lot of lines so they have a really full plate. So SRAM will step in and offer another opportunity for support in terms of warranty, RockShox Service, and just technical support - phone calls and email inquiries.
Cruickshanks said they'd been talking about opening a SRAM Technical Support facility in Canada for a while, but there were a lot of factors to consider. The facility in North Vancouver currently has three staff and will do dealer facing warranty and dealer facing paid service and then technical support for consumers and dealers. They aren't opening their doors to consumers at this time and you still have to go through your local bike shop to get support. SRAM also isn't planning on selling directly in Canada, they'll continue to work with a distributor model.
|We want to let people know that you can still use the existing warranty channels. If you're a dealer and you've got a great relationship with Lambert Cycling (HLC) or Live to Play Sports (LTP), continue to use them and support them. If you have a warranty issue and get stuck, and this year is going to be very treacherous in terms of parts and inventory make a few calls and just make sure that if you have something that needs to be repaired or replaced, make sure that they have it because it's a tricky year.
As for the issues that pop up for any given product? Well, Cruickshanks says that there's a strong channel for product feedback and "there's information flow that goes back to that team and they watch it." If they seen unusual information come out, then they'll respond to it and then update this product if necessary. "You're going to find there are some really strong channels for that product feedback. If we have issue, there's a program set up where they send that information. We store those pieces and then if they feel the need, they'll call them back and then do some further testing on them to try and see where those problems may arise."
With lead times in the bike business longer than usual right now, Cruickshanks said that there are likely to be some shortages and service is especially busy as well. "I think everyone's aware that the lead times in the bike business are long right now with all that's going on. There are going to be some shortages." It's a great time to familiarize yourself with servicing your suspension.
|There's so much information online and SRAM.com service is a great resource. Lower leg services and air can services go a long way. If you take care of it regularly, you may not need to use a service kit, you could just clean and refresh. It's not just lead times, but service is so busy. We're hearing this from all the dealers. It's kind of a joke, but come July, August, there's some retail fatigue in the bike business given our condensed summers. But they're expressing that now. So we're getting prematurely weary where usually we start to get a little tired in September.
Cruickshanks warns against skipping the service intervals on your fork because you're reluctant to miss a couple days of riding since the service will just end up being costlier the longer you wait. "I wish there was a magic channel where people could get their stuff serviced a little more spontaneously, but just keep in mind that the longer you neglect that service interval, the more likely you're going to incur some extra expense when you do revisit it. If there's a manufacturer's defect, we're here to support. We don't want to get into the habit of letting maintenance become a warranty issue because you've got a lot of miles and didn't look after it. There are some tells if it's got a lot of miles, it's dirty and it's pretty apparent."
As for the business that Cruickshanks started in Squamish, Fluid Function, Sean Murphy will be running the show there. "I joke that I think they're happier that I only visit occasionally," said Cruickshanks.
You can contact Shawn Cruickshanks and the crew at the SRAM Technical Support facility in North Vancouver at stscanada @ sram.com
.
3 Comments
Post a Comment