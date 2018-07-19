Interview: Soon To Be Dad Robin Wallner On Sitting Out EWS La Thuile

Robin Wallner is staying home this weekend to be present for the birth of his first child. He may be giving up his second spot in the Enduro World Series overall , but family comes first. We sent him a couple questions to learn more about his decision.

At what point did you decide to stay home instead if going to La Thuile?

I knew already 9 months ago or so ago that the only chance of me racing in La Thuile would be if we got an early and perfectly smooth birth just after Austria. So for most of the season I knew, but it wasn’t until last week that I 100% knew it wasn’t happening.

Did you think you would be in second place in the overall when you would be skipping a stop of the EWS?

No, I did not really expect this scenario, but I am also not shocked. I have worked pretty hard to be where I am at the moment and there are two sides to missing out now. On one side, I am super bummed for the overall series points hunt, but on the other, I could have been way worse off and could have ended up just having a really bad season. Now, I have given myself the second best situation I could have been in at the point of skipping a race in the series.

How difficult of a decision was this to make?

It wasn’t difficult at all. People have asked me quite a bit about this lately, but I never considered racing bikes instead of being there when my child is born, that's just not happening.

How do you think the birth of your first child will change the rest of the season and next year's?

Hard question. I think that will depend a lot more on how it affects Elin and if everyone is healthy, etc. But I have pretty good hopes of returning on form for the rest of the season. I am currently enjoying racing more than ever and I definitely think that all the traveling won’t get easier but I am not worried about it being a problem to be honest. This season has been a really mentally challenging one even up until now on the home front but it seems like it has actually sharpened me a bit when I am at the races and made me appreciate my time there more. Also If you look at the men's field there are quite a few Enduro dads out there. Like, for example, Sam - maybe he can give some advice, it seems to be working pretty well for him!Congratulations Robin & Elin and we wish you the best of luck!