Interview: Specialized’s eMTB Product Team on Motor Development, Future Models, & Battery Regulations

Words: Brian Park & Dan Roberts
Photos: Dan Roberts
Late last year our Swiss contributor and engineering wizard Dan Roberts travelled a few hours down the road from his place in Champery to visit Specialized’s eMTB facility in Cham, Switzerland. He was there to ride some bikes, poke around their ebike innovation centre, and gather background for the interview below.
We then sat down with Jan Talavasek, Marco Sonderegger, and Joe Buckley, three of the key people behind eMTB development at Specialized, to talk about past, present, and future. We talked about battery longevity, EU regulations, performance metrics, sound testing, data, and more. We also got a special appearance from the venerable Marketing Todd, who swears Specialized is done making new bikes and that we should stop asking sneaky questions about future models.
They had a lot to say, and we got a few tidbits out of them, so the pod runs a bit long. Below are a few of the key sections from the podcast transcribed, but it’s worth a listen if you get a chance. This was recorded before we'd figured out how to press the big red button to do video podcasts, but we'll be back soon with our regularly scheduled podcast.
This episode of the Pinkbike Podcast is presented by SpecializedPodcast Topics00:00 Introduction
03:07 The Evolution of E-Bikes & the Development of the Turbo Levo
14:58 The Shift in Perception of eMTBs
30:52 Brand Equity & the Levo's Original Name
33:51 The Swiss Office
44:02 Future Developments in eMTBs
50:20 Understanding E-Bike Performance Metrics
56:51 The Impact of Market Timing
01:00:00 Engineering for Performance, Legislation, & Consumer Safety
01:12:04 Charging Technology and Battery Longevity
01:15:59 Data-Driven Design and Testing
01:24:02 Field Testing and Component TrackingCharacters:
Marco Sonderegger, leopard print enthusiast & Director of Turbo Product Experience
Joe "Buck" Buckley, E-Bike Product Manager & secretly faster than most of us
Jan Talavasek way out of the box thinker & Senior Director of Turbo Innovation
"Marketing Todd" Cannatelli, MTB Marketing Manager
Dan Roberts, Pinkbike Contributor & Lazer Cat Enthusiast
Brian Park, Shadowy Industry Cabal Figure
|We just did it without permission.—Jan Talavasek
InterviewBrian:
Welcome to another special edition of the Pinkbike Podcast. I'm Brian Park and this week's episode is presented by Specialized. With me, I have former Pinkbike tech editor and current... what's your current title? Engineering wizard, Dan Roberts? What are you up to these days?Dan:
Busy. Busy is my title. Tons of bike engineering for lots of different people around the industry.Brian:
Is the bike industry doing so poorly that you've had to resort to working for me again?Dan:
I'm running out of money. I don't even have any pants on while we're recording this. I can't afford them. (laughs)Brian:
Pants budget got cut. Today we are talking about e-bike development. So we've got some heavy hitters from Specialized... and also Marketing Todd. Let's start with Jan Talavasek. How badly did I butcher your name and what do you do at Specialized?Jan:
The name was actually pretty correct. Other people do way, way worse. Yeah, I'm Jan. What am I doing at Specialized? I'm currently focusing on future innovation and pre-development. So when we're talking about the things that we don't see in the next three years, but we'll see hopefully in five to eight to 10 years, or maybe don't see because we fail. Those are the things that are on my desk these days.Brian:
Okay, so you're the guy that's gonna tell us the secrets from the future. Perfect. And then, same question for you Marco. I guess I should take a stab at your name... Marco Sonderegger? How do I?Marco:
Well done. Couldn't be any better, seriously. It's a difficult name, I know. I've been at Specialized since 2005, and right now my responsibility is the Turbo product experience when it comes to system. Meaning motor, batteries, display, user interface between displays and bikes and just the way the rider uses the electrification of the Turbo system. So with that, I'm also leading a small little team of battery engineers, motor engineers and display engineers and so on. It's been a fun ride.Brian:
And you and Jan are both based in Cham, Switzerland. Man, another word to struggle with. Cham.Marco:
Yeah, we're in the middle of central Switzerland, a city called Cham.Brian:
Nice. And Joe Buckley, aka Buck, you are not in Switzerland. You are in California. What's your official title and history with Specialized?Buck:
I am product manager for e-mountain bikes like Levo, Levo SL, Kenevo SL. And history with the company: I started in 97 as a race mechanic. Did that with the factory racing team for eight years. Through the 04 season, and then started in product development in 05.Brian:
It's interesting that so many people at Specialized really do start sweeping the floor or cleaning bikes or wrenching on stuff. Is that just selection bias when we're speaking to people at Specialized? Or is that something that happens more than I would think?Buck:
It's a big mix. I mean, by default, you're talking to a lot of people who are in product development, I guess, who've been around. We generally don't have a high turnover rate in product development, at least the bike side of it. A pretty solid crew has been around for a long time. But yeah, there's a number of stories, people that have been around longer than me by far, and then some people who literally started by sweeping the floors or working in the in-house bike shop and assembling sample bikes and stuff.Brian:
The last time we did this, we chatted with Brad and he started spraying down bikes, which is wild.
And then as I said before, we have our friend Marketing Todd. We're talking about e-bikes and I'm guessing Specialized is working on some new e-bikes. I'm going to try and get them to spill some secrets, so Marketing Todd's put the shock collars on all the employees to keep them in line. Todd, have you embraced the Marketing Todd persona yet?Marketing Todd:
Sadly, I don't know if I fully embraced it, but it seems that some of my colleagues have. So thank you for that. I have a feeling, unfortunately, that that has stuck with at least a few.Brian:
Well, just for the people listening, Todd has a last name. It's Todd Canatelli. He's a real person with real feelings. Be nice to Todd, even though he's the marketing guy.The History of TurboBrian:
Eventually we'll get to the future of Specialized’s e-mountain bikes, but I think it'd be good first to dig into the history of Levo and then the Swiss office and what it looks like today. Who wants to take a stab at the start? The start of Levo.Jan:
I can talk to that. It actually started a little earlier before Levo. We did the Turbo S, a city bike and it was the first performance E bike.
That we did behind the scenes at Specialized and got the okay at the end to actually pull through. Because we convinced a bunch of stakeholders, namely Mike Sinyard, the owner and founder of Specialized, that there is a stab at the e-bike category that is actually fun and performance. Before all those bikes, we called them electrified wheelchairs. They were not fun.
But we saw an opportunity to give it a little twist. And with the first pedal stroke, everybody, including himself, there was a big smile. So that actually was the founding bike, I would say for the whole journey here.
Brian:
|There is a fine line between a really high performance e-bike and a low performance motorcycle.—Jan Talavasek
Was Mike not convinced early on? He was a hater?Jan:
“Not convinced” is putting it mildly. He was totally against it. The big benefit that we had is Marco and I both working outside of the US office. We relocated into Switzerland in 2011, which allowed us to do things that in a different geographical location, in a different time zone. At times where the Morgan Hill, the US office was busy, we did things that nobody knew.
And we ran out of a very, very tiny budget. So we just did it without permission. And that gave us the okay to pull through. Mike was in the beginning against it because if you look at our history, we're a performance company with a passion for racing, passion for the "true" rider. And in 2010, the racing performance true rider did not touch, didn't even think (about e-bikes).
So that was totally out of the scope. There was some work that needed to be done. And to be honest, what convinced Mike and others and ourselves was the product and not the story. We built prototypes. They were ugly, but they performed really, really well and they were just fun. And I was just like, swing your ass on it. You're going to like it.Brian:
Legislation has kind of moved in tandem with e-bikes. Were those prototypes limited? Was it just like a giant free for all? What did it look like back then?Jan:
Okay, I just...
To be very frank, we come from composite suspension development, et cetera. We had no clue about legislation whatsoever. Like roughly with our European background, Marco and I, knew there was a speed limit in Europe, but talking about the very first prototypes, we looked after performance characteristics, right feeling, and ignored all regulatory rules. It just needed to be fun first.
There is a fine line between a really high performance e-bike and a low performance motorcycle. And you go a millimeter too far or a fraction of an inch too far and you turn your high performance e-bike into a low performance motorcycle and you've lost everything. So removing all limiters is not always the goal here.Brian:
I'm in Canada, millimeters is the way. Sorry America.Marco:
Thank you. (laughs)Brian:
What about the transition to the mountain bike world? The Turbo Levo was an important bike for the industry. What was that like? And who was leading that project?Jan:
In the very beginning, we were asked by major drive unit makers to be launch partners, for very known big players. And we decided against it because we saw the future for us is our own journey. We didn't want to limit ourselves in who can build the cheapest Shimano bike, who can build the cheapest Bosch bike, et cetera. So we were sitting there and just like scratching our heads. And we had also the view that if we are doing a mountain bike, it's going to be a mountain bike that rides like a Specialized mountain bike. A performance mountain bike.
Marco was in there from day one. Todd joined a little later. There were some other players, Brandon was around.
We then had the opportunity to partner with a newcomer from the automotive industry: Brose was looking for a collaboration. They couldn't get this thing rolling on their own. We saw the opportunity, looked in our eyes and said, let's do it.Brian:
For the initial Turbo Levo you used a Brose system. Is that right?Jan:
We used hardware from them, but the full system was never used. We used the drive unit from them and built a bike around it with our own battery, with our own connector, with our own app, et cetera. So what this allowed us actually is they were first actually offering a possibility to create our drive system from day one. That was not possible with any other performance players before.Brian:
What do they do mostly? E-bike is just a small part of what they do…Jan:
all kinds of automotive components from motors left and right, they're building millions of motors. You open the hood of the car, there's a lot of components from them actually in there, door panels, et cetera. all the way to bigger motors in there as well. Brian:
You're not locked in exclusively with Brose, but they were who you started with and are still using in a lot of your stuff.Jan:
It was an enabler. They enabled us to do something that we put together. We stripped apart a Stumpjumper chassis, made some CNC components to mount a drive unit, used batteries from the Turbo S and just created a geometry that was suitable for what we were going after.
We flew over to Morgan Hill and presented it. That project was not an ask from anybody in the company. The project was also not a, "must do this because of this and this and this." We just saw internally between us, the opportunity, did it and presented it basically to the team in US.
Brian:
|I actually have one of those T-shirts and the S fell off. So it says, “it's you, only fatter.” And I laugh at the irony of it that people think it's cheating and shit.—Dan Roberts
Wild. What year was that?Jan:
2014?Brian:
Todd, were you inching your hand towards the shock collar there?Marketing Todd:
No, I actually was wanting to add a little color because I was a product manager on the mountain bike team, doing our entry level hardtails and stuff. I do remember that we were pretty closed off, all of us, to the idea of an electric mountain bike for all the other reasons Jan said. We didn't see it. But I do remember one Eurobike trip. We went over to the Swiss office afterwards. And we all rode the competitor e-bikes that were in the market at the time. And we were like, okay, there's something super fun here. Like there's a lot of room to improve. But we saw so much opportunity for refinement and integration. That's like the light bulb went off for everybody. Brian:
Back to Brose, the race to the bottom for who can be the cheapest Shimano e-bike or the cheapest Bosch e-bike... An e-drive system is more integral to a bike than say a derailleur, but it's always demoralizing for product managers to have to compete on a spreadsheet. "I have at this price point, I have to get XT and Kashima on this bike for this dollar value. How do I cut corners in other places or how do I make compromises to achieve that?" That always feels bad.Marco:
Yeah, but you know, for us that was not the main reason why we didn’t go with one of those big system makers. The main reason for us, truly speaking, was that we didn't like what they were offering. They had big hanging displays off the handlebars. You had one crash, the display would break off. That was one of Todd's experiences that day in Utreberg. I remember trying to lead you over the jump line. (laughs)
So the thing is those guys, those big system makers, they were basically saying, "hey, here's our system. That's how you have to buy it." And we were saying we don't like it because it doesn't really fit the mountain bike rider. So that's why we said from the beginning (to Brose), "okay, we are in, but we buy the motor only and we want to do everything else." We buy the motor hardware and then the rest, the battery, the display, how you turn on and off the bike, how you change modes. All of it, right? We wouldn't necessarily say we can do better, but we can do different. Jan:
And to, to piggyback on what Marco is saying, we have a vision for the complete product and we're going after this. We're not going shopping and putting together some of the things that we acquired in the shopping basket. That is fundamentally different to what a lot of other players in the bike industry do. Not saying this is bad or good, but our approach is top down, we have a vision and we're going after it. Marketing Todd:
I think that was the other thing that we took away from the experience when we did the testing was like, the bikes that we tested and tried out were super fun, but it does feel artificial, right? So how can we make this feel as natural as possible? And I think that's always been kind of one of the biggest differentiators for us is making this the most natural, seamless combination of bike and rider. You know, our line of “you only faster,” I hate to throw marketing into it, but that's kind of where that came from. Brian:
Did you guys see how he did that? Seamless.Dan:
So seamless. (laughs)Marketing Todd:
I just had to slide that in there. You know, it really is you. Only faster. So there you go. (laughs)Marco:
Well, you know back in the day Mike himself came up with the slogan. In a boardroom in Morgan Hill, we were talking about these bikes being bikes for cheaters and we were all worried about the people, how they looked at us. Specialized comes out with an e-bike and (we’re worried people will say) we're making the cheating bike… and Mike says “It's not you cheating. It's you only faster.” I mean, you decide how fast you want to go. You can lean back on an e-bike or you can f*cking hammer it. You can do both. Brian:
Dan, what was your first e-mountain bike ride? What bike was it?Dan:
Wow, that's a while ago when I was working at Scott. They just introduced that generation of Genius. Not current hidden shock one, not previous Genius, the one before that. And they put something together with all the tubing and loads of forged parts from those aluminum bikes like a Genius style e-bike to try it out. It was Bosch system.
And yeah, I remember we were hooning around in the woods, just like going straight up things, literally like where you'd normally come and like weave up single tracks, switchbacks to get up something. We were just blasted straight up it. Cause it was like, where is the limit of this damn thing? Brian:
Do you remember what your sort of perception of those bikes was?Dan:
It's me, only faster. (laughs) I can do it too. Look at that. Wow. It's rubbing off, isn't it? Marketing Todd:
Nailed it, Dan.Dan:
I actually have one of those T-shirts and the S fell off. So it says, “it's you, only fatter.” And I laugh at the irony of it that people think it's cheating and shit. So I love it.Brian:
Good lord. “It's you, only fatter” is spectacular. Todd, can you please make those t-shirts? I don't wear brand t-shirts ever, but if I could get a, “it's you only fatter” t-shirt from Specialized, I would wear that.Dan:
I loved it. Thought about wearing it tonight, but like...Marketing Todd:
Brian. I'll make you a t-shirt.Brian:
Dan, you have a couple of e-bikes, right?Dan:
Yeah, but predominantly I just ride one of them, which actually happens to be a Gen 3 Levo.Brian:
Is that the current one?Dan:
That's the current generation. Brian:
And Todd, you, you are fully e-bike all the time.Marketing Todd:
Candidly, I'm pretty lazy in general, so I don't ride a ton of (non-e) bikes these days.Brian:
For the people listening, Todd's actually quite jacked, so I don't believe him.Marketing Todd:
It's not true. It's a lot of bloat. I eat a lot of sodium. And I just buy one t-shirt size too small. Brian:
So we'll switch over to the Swiss office and what's happening there in a moment here. But just to finish off the Turbo Levo history stuff, I've always wondered why you didn't use the Stumpjumper name. Why not just use the brand equity tied up with Stumpjumper and just go like “Stumpjumper Plus” or something?Marco:
It goes back to the hate. That was an impossible thought for the founder of the brand, because the Stumpjumper had its legacy, its being. It was discussed at once, but it was shut down within a minute. The Stumpjumper remains the Stumpjumper, and it will always be there as the Stumpjumper.Brian:
It's interesting because you said you're so keyed in on it being a bike, like a Stumpjumper, like a normal ride feel type thing. I was at a bike brand a couple of years after this, and when we brought a bike to market we thought, “let's use the brand equity we have in our existing models to show just how regular this bike is.”Jan:
I gotta say, the engineering files, they were called “eStumpjumper.” Marketing Todd:
But yeah, to Marco's point that there's a lot of business tied to Stumpjumper. And, right now we look at the E category through a very positive lens. But back then that was… that was a lot of risk to dollars. As you from Pinkbike know in the comments section, the folks that enjoy commenting on the brand for sport. So, you know, coming out with a new e-Stumpjumper could have very easily faulted the entire analog Stumpjumper category to the floor when people weren't ready to adopt that.Brian:
Right, would have sullied it. Huh, interesting.Marco:
Well, maybe Mike saw that we need to build new equity, right? A new name and a new branding. Then Levo happened to for some reason, stick with people. So that worked. It's a long story.Brian:
What is the name? Why Levo?Buck:
It's actually a funny story because it wasn't Levo at first. It was a different four-letter word that we had chosen.Brian:
Buck, if you don't tell me what it is, I'm gonna assume it was the “Specialized F*ck”.Marketing Todd:
It's close. Yeah. One or two letters off, but yeah. (laughs)Buck:
It was actually “Lift”. Back in those days the business was a lot looser than it is today. Meaning we could launch bikes with zero inventory, so that meant that when we went to a press event, the bikes were all just sample bikes off the line. It wasn't like we had thousands in warehouses waiting to be sold at that point.
But for the first Levo launch, we had (Lift) decaled on the frames. And I think it was like a week before the press event… We found out that another brand owned that name. Not sure how that got overlooked by the legal department, but it came to our attention just in time.
So there was a scramble to come up with an alternative name. And we just had stickers made and put them over the names that were decaled on the bikes. Marco:
Mike came up with Levo because everybody was just pure panic. Like, “shit, somebody has our name, we're about to launch it in Leogang,” we had one week to go, full panic. I don't know, he talked to a friend of his somewhere in Silicon Valley and they were like, "just use Levo. It's the same, just Latin." I was like, okay, go.Brian:
Was it always going to be Turbo Lift or just Lift?Buck:
No, it's always going to be Turbo Lift, yeah, because the Turbo is the franchise for sure.The Swiss OfficeBrian:
All right. So Dan, you recently, went into the belly of the beast and got a tour of the Swiss office. What was that like?Dan:
I did, yeah. Really good. I learned how to pronounce Cham, which is ham with more spit. My wife's Swiss German, I should have practiced at this stuff, right? But no, it was really cool actually. I will preface it with the fact that I think I work for brands and I can even become a bit full into the trap of when you see a big company and that you… You don't see that there's so many really passionate individuals in there who are all mountain bikers.
I feel it's a trap that a lot of people might fall into where they don't see all those people behind the scenes and appreciate them. And it was a really good kind of slap around the face again to walk through the doors and just see the amount of passion and dirt of covering all the bikes and photos from the whole history of like all the individuals go into Asia or the product launches alike. It was really, really fun.
And loads of stuff in the basement as well.
[PI= 27520835]Not the Auburn Container of Dreams, but the Swiss Shed of Shenanigans. More on that later.[/PI]Brian:
we'll get there. We'll get there. Once marketing Todd leaves for whatever he has to do, we'll talk about that.
But, I mean, the bike industry, one of its biggest issues is how much passion there is, but it's also one of its biggest strengths and everybody's a giant dork about bikes.Dan:
Yeah, I mean everyone's desk was full, and that was after you guys had told me that you tidied them officially. I was amazed and everyone's bike behind them was pulled apart and like, I mean the bike was dirty already so it'd been ridden and then there were wires hanging out of them and they were poking around and like playing on loads of different things. It was really really fun to go and see.Brian:
What was the riding like? Dan:
We didn't ride in Cham. We rode in another place that's annoyingly got the same amount of spit needed to pronounce it. In Chur. Basically at the bottom of the hill. Chur.
It's at the bottom of the hill before you go up towards Lenzerheide, basically. So it's a lovely little town, like nestled in the mountains kind of. It's cool, the economy between city and mountains. It's a really nice little spot. I believe it's Mark, I don't know what his full title is, but he lives over there. So he's been also involved with the Specialized and Turbo for a long time as well.
And he was our friendly neighborhood guide for the day. So we rode some local trails around there and also went up into the bike park that they've got there, which is a whole bike park that's all shaped and maintained by hand and volunteers. I think this year they got a digger just this year, but it's renowned through Switzerland. It's a good spot. Like, so it was really cool to go and do some laps in there.Brian:
What's it called?Marco:
Well, officially the website is Alpen Bike Park
. Like Alps, Alpen Bike Park. It's a volunteer based bike park. Dan:
But we had a really good ride. Yeah, we killed like two or three batteries or something and did ton of riding.Brian:
Big day.Marco:
Well, we went all the way into the rain then. At one point it started raining and Dan was like, keep on riding out there, my legs fall off.Brian:
Dan's not made of sugar.Dan:
I come from the UK mate, if I was made of sugar I would never ride a bike.Brian:
Is it a big office? How many people are there?Dan:
I think you guys said it was over 65 at the current moment?Marco:
Yeah, I think I should know the exact number, but somewhere between 70 and 80. Somewhere in that ballpark. So I think it's pretty big.Dan:
Yeah, a beautiful building as well. I should say the building was in like even without Specialized in having the building was super cool. An old paper mill with the river running straight through it. And like it was characterful as well. Like those guys showed me one of the rooms where the old turbines are still there. There's a new one been installed. It's efficient and so on, but the old turbines are still there for heritage reasons. And even like the, I love the kind of coffee spot that you've got, the boss is like, it's in a workshop area and it's like the boss's office is in the middle and he can oversee his whole land and keep an eye on everyone. And that's the coffee office. Brian:
He's got a panopticon.Dan:
Ooh, we're coming out with a big one. (laughs) No, but the rad thing is like you've left like the heritage in there, like there's still like grinder spatter on the windows. Brian:
Jan and Marco, was that you guys setting that up or the office up or who built that out?Marco:
Yeah, that was our second location. We started small and that was the big one we moved into after I guess two years young in the small, in the underground. We were in a kind of an underground. Yeah, maybe two years in we grew quickly. And then we moved, we found the space and we basically changed the interior to our likings. So we had a white page of how we want to design it.Jan:
Yeah, sounds about right. We had a tiny little thing before. But the cool thing was we were a big part of the interior design of the selection of the office, et cetera. It wasn't given to us, here it is, please move in. We opted in, we selected it and we said, this is Specialized. Let's just clean it up and put this inside.The Development ProcessBrian:
Buck you're in California. You're ultimately responsible for the product that the consumer gets. How do you interface with Switzerland for that? Are you asking them to hit certain parameters and things? Or is it that they tell you what they can do and then you massage their capabilities into something that the market wants? How does that work?Buck:
It's definitely back and forth. So generally what we do for frame design, if we're going to have a new frame design with a new motor, display, battery, all this stuff, then the frame is generally engineered in Switzerland. And if it's an existing system going into a new frame, then the engineering would take place in America. So a lot of the times, create a project charter, that has like, here's the geometries we're targeting, work with the ride dynamics team in Auburn to give the guys a kinematic target to go after. And then, here's all the features we wanna try to accomplish. Some of them are totally outside of what the system is and other things. You have to have some back and forth to make sure they're compatible.Brian:
How do kinematics on an e-mountain bike differ from a regular bike?Buck:
Well, when we first started, the Anti-Rise was quite different just because motor placement kind of dictated where you could put pivot points. Brian:
But it was also less important because you have a motor.Buck:
Exactly. it didn't make that much of a difference. The rest of it isn't honestly a huge difference. I would say the kinematics, like with the SL2 that launched a year and a half ago or so, that kinematic was actually used in the Stumpjumper that launched this last summer. I wouldn't say they're exactly interchangeable, but at this point we haven't discovered anything that would make it a necessity to do a completely different kinematic.Brian:
You're just sort of assuming that everybody's rider and bike package weight is, you know, 15 pounds heavier than normal.Buck:
Yeah, which more comes down to a shock tune. Brian:
Okay, okay, enough about the past. I know that Todd has to go soon. So this is the perfect opportunity to start talking about the future now that he won't be able to shock collar everybody.
Presumably Specialized is going to make some new e-mountain bikes in the future. That tends to happen. How long has it been since the last one? You said SL was a year and a half ago?Buck:
Yep.Brian:
When was the last e-bike before that?Buck:
If I remember correctly, spring of 21, right in the middle of COVID, kind of. Yeah, for the Gen 3 Levo.Brian:
Yeah. That was the whole thing that got delayed a bunch too, right? Because of COVID?Buck:
The timelines are a little shifty because there's a lot more going on. Yeah, we've hit some speed bumps here and there for sure.Brian:
Despite Dan owning one, it's not perfect. I'm sure there are things you want to improve on it. And I'm going to try and presume some stuff that you might improve in the future…
Todd's getting nervous already. (laughs) What? What would you like to improve on the current Levo Buck? What are your big goals when you approach a project like that?Buck:
The big goals are ultimately driven by the feedback that we get. There's things like range and power and all the stuff that riders have their opinions on, that we want to address with whatever the next generation is going to be. There are like, you know, pieces of feedback that we get that you have this feature in a bike, but how come you don't have it on this other bike, you know.
And then, ride quality is the one that we're ultimately driving. It's just like we were talking about earlier. The bikes that we make are a bike first and an e-bike second. So always trying to make that seamless transition.Brian:
I was chatting with a product guy at a different brand a few days ago and he was so frustrated at how difficult it is to compare e-bikes. Bikes are hard enough to compare as it is, in terms of weight and geometry, and one company's geometry on paper rides differently because of their kinematic, because of all the other factors, what they bolt onto it, the damper they use, et cetera.
And then with e-bikes, there are even more compounding factors. We were arguing about, or we were talking about how few people actually understand the difference between power and torque, or even like RPM to achieve peak power type of things.
Are you guys looking at say, Bosch comes out with a new motor as they have recently. Are you looking at that and going, “shit, our numbers don't hit their numbers” because there is a consumer that just looks at a spreadsheet and gets the thing with the biggest numbers. Right?Buck:
Yeah, sure, yeah. But the thing for us to not to go into panic mode and say we don't hit those numbers is to understand exactly what you just said. Where are those numbers achieved? Like say in RPM, where are you hitting your peak power? Is it only at cadence 70 or is it across a usable range of cadence and understanding? Ultimately, we want to get on the bike and ride it too to see what it feels like because the numbers tell just a little piece of the story. Marco:
Yeah, to me, it comes down to the right feel. The numbers mean nothing. If you ask me, it's like the same for weight, right? Weight doesn't really matter. I'd rather have good DH casing tires and I can shred and I have a bike which feels good from a power delivery standpoint. I mean, you can have the strongest motor in the world. If it delivers the power wrong at the wrong moment in time, it doesn't do anything to your ride quality.
I think it comes down to that. But are there panic moments in time? Yeah, of course. Somebody launches something out there, but usually what Jan and I say is calm down and let's ride it. Let's ride it and see how it actually feels. How does it deliver that power when you put in your pedal stroke? How does it respond, et cetera?Brian:
You've ridden a lot of the competitor bikes obviously and competitor e-bike systems. I'm especially curious about things like the the Pinion MGU. Have you spent time on that?Marco:
Yeah, we did. We’ve ridden pretty much everything, yeah. All of them. Every single one, including Pinion. From a concept, what they have done is nice. They tried to put the derailleur into the mid-drive and that's cool. We like the idea behind it, but the shift quality, we can argue now and some people will comment, “no, it's great.” Some people will say it's questionable. The noise itself, from a noise level is like again, so-so. So I think it's a nice package. I would say kudos. They did well. Does it tick all my personal boxes? But that's me personally speaking, no. But does it tick a lot of boxes for a lot of riders? I would say probably yes. So I would say good start.Brian:
It's very cool. Jan, what do you think?Jan:
I give them credits for trying something. And this is the fun part about this industry. You can really try something out new, something really out of the box, get it into market within a few years and see how it performs. This is why I work in this industry. We should applaud a company for doing such things. And there are other examples in the industry. Some have survived, some haven't.Brian:
Give me some other examples. Jan, you're the futurist guy. So what other things have you seen that you're really interested in?Jan:
I can only echo what Marco has said. It doesn't fulfill all riders needs yet, but it is trying to solve real problems. What is also interesting is just how the effect of the chain load to suspension performance is now waking up people again.
It's also an interesting thing about the industry. have this pendulum that swings for almost a decade where we're trying to eliminate any free play in the, the, in the, in the, free wheel mechanism. Instant engagement is the big thing from 16 to 32 to whatsoever. can't even count anymore. Then overnight the pendulum swims backwards and now actually it's all okay, but you actually, you benefit from having a better suspension. So it's just out of the box.
Simple things like tire development. If you just look at what happened to tire development over the last decade, traction has become better, durability has become better, et cetera, et cetera. I know you want to hear about the future, but I'm looking also back at the history, dropper posts. In the very beginning, we were laughing about them. Geometry adjustments, et cetera. There are so many things that in the beginning have looked sometimes dorky, and I'm adding an e-motor as well.
But in the end… I would answer this, if we're solving real problems, I applaud for somebody giving it a try.Brian:
Totally. I think that MGU is very cool. Todd, was that a goodbye wave or an “I have something to say” wave? How many more slogans can you sneak in?Marketing Todd:
I will leave you brilliant minds to your own devices. But thanks for having me!Brian:
It's nice to see you, Todd. And Jan, we can get back to talking about Turbo Levo Gen 8 in a second.Jan:
You're breaking up. can't hear you anymore. Connection's really bad. (laughs)Brian:
What about, just to put you on the spot, I think the other one that is coming up a ton in the comments these days is the DJI system. That's an interesting development. What do you guys think? Have you had a leg over that yet?Jan:
Okay, where I give them the biggest credit is coming out of nothing and presenting a system to the market that is actually rideable and fun. You ride it. feels nice. Applause. Usually it takes two to three generations for somebody coming out of nothing. So for them doing this on the first generation landing something.
Is there something revolutionary in there? You still have a flat tire. You still rip your derailleur off. You still have a limited amount of battery, at some point you still need to recharge the battery. Just like on the very highest level, we're still struggling with the same amount of issues that we have on normal e-bikes.
I think the biggest applause that they should get from everybody is time to market. What they have done is really like, chapeau. They're shipping in Germany. The first customers have received bikes. The Germans. I'm allowed to say that because I am a German. But it's the Excel spreadsheet buyer.Brian:
The Excel spreadsheet buyer for sure is looking at that DJI and going like, “damn, that's impressive.”. Dan, you looked at that one?Dan:
looked at it but I must say I'm very much of the same mind of like there's only so much chin scratching and looking at it you can do before you just have to go ride it and figure it out, like get it dirty and until that point I can't really I can't give it an opinion.Brian:
Yeah. I mean, it felt good at Eurobike in the parking lot. That's as far as I know, but we do have one that someone’s testing. [Ed. Note: Matt Beer has been testing the Amflow bike ith a DJI motor.)Jan:
That's the nice thing where the bike essentially connects you and your trail. And we're going out, not with numbers, not with an Excel spreadsheet in your hand, not with a paper notebook. We want to have a good time. But it's important that we're not riding with numbers. If the best numbers would be the best product on the trail.
What is the best number? Is the strongest motor the best? Is the lightest frame the best? Is the stiffest frame the best? I have a clear opinion: no. Because otherwise it's so easy to build a 200 Newton meter motor with two kilowatt. You just do it, but it would not be fun. So I encourage people, yes, look at numbers, but go to events, go to festivals, go to dealers, go to your buddy, take a bike and ride it and make your own opinion about it.Dan:
I can attest to that it's many more numbers than even I thought. Cause looking around at how you guys have gone from a small team doing the first gen Levo or Turbo S those to the size of the team that you have now. But the more astounding thing was literally how many stones you've unturned to try and figure out all those things. Like helmets with microphones on them to try and figure out like, what the noise coming from the whole system is at what temperatures and loads and so on.
And even the idea that actually no noise is a bad thing because you want to have the affirmation that if you're pushing super hard and sweating off like your tits off to get up a crazy big hill that you hear that the motor is working with you and you have that like confirmation. The numbers that I saw from that in a graph form actually made my head hurt. There was so many charts across. I don't know. I can't even describe that computer screen.Jan:
I'm glad you mentioned that. Who would have thought a couple of years ago that the bike industry were doing sound engineering. That we have sound engineers that are here, part of our team and not consultants. They're permanently hired and we have all the equipment on site. It's pretty rad. We're one of the few that have the ability to design a drive unit and chassis hand in hand and optimize them both together.Brian:
Well, you were chatting before about how you have this pretty wild global set of development facilities for different things.Jan:
Yeah, it's crazy. When you look at the world map and our innovation centers, we used to have a headquarter in Morgan Hill and that was it. That's when Mark and I started. But these days there are Auburn, California, heavy focus on mountain bike suspension, chassis development.
We have Boulder, Colorado, big office innovation on not only equipment, but also the digital side. When it comes to digital development, specifically app development, backend development, dealer service development.
Then we have our e-bike epicenter here in Switzerland, and a little further north in Freiburg, Germany we have one of the best composite office you can find globally. Further north in Germany, we're having a tire development team, now even a tire factory. You go further east, we're having probably the best manufacturing and development team in Asia.
So all of that together is just the biggest f*cking playground in the bike industry. It's just let your dreams come through. We have the network to actually execute on it. It's pretty cool.Brian:
With all of that, all those resources and all of that vision to do your own thing, it has always struck me as weird that you don't make your own motor. You've said a lot of nice things about Brose and I understand, especially early on, why you would have a partner like that. But why now?
Brose has a new 48 volt motor that got announced a few years ago, but it's still not at market. So presumably the next things you guys make will use that motor. but like why, why stick with Brose rather than do it yourself?Jan:
We cherry pick for each of the disciplines. What are we doing? Where do we ask consultants to help? Where do we outsource things? And historically manufacturing has not been the Specialized core of the business. We're extremely good in designing products and picking the right technology that is leading in the market, but also executable. Like it's useless to just dream about any wishes that can never be executed. And at the same time, we're extremely strong in each of the applications, selecting the right partners that essentially take us by the hand and own the manufacturer.
There are those three phases. I would say one is division for the product. We were talking about one axis motor, torque power, et cetera, et cetera, et cetera. specifications. The next thing is then designing this whole thing comes down to the tolerance and bearing choice and three wheel choice, et cetera. And then it's the manufacturing, the industrialization and towards the end. This is not the core strength at Specialized today, and this is not where we can add value.
Before manufacturing this thing, I would rather take that team and we do three more frames because that's where we're strong. It's just a different industry. Brian:
I'm just trying to think about how to phrase this. The next Specialized e-bike generations, will they be revolutionary or will they be evolutionary? Maybe that's for Buck. Like what's the next phase? How much are you biting off?Buck:
We're still striving for revolutionary. I think that the pie is not sliced as thin as it is in pedal bikes, and there's still big gains to be made. So yeah, our goal is to still make the big gains as often as we can. So revolutionary.Brian:
I had a question about the single cell repairable battery. Is that [upcoming EU] legislation something that's being looked at for the next gen or the one after that?Dan:
Doomsday, they had it written above the lift. The date was literally like scribed above the lift and it's the 18th of February 2027.Brian:
And that is when in Europe, that's when what happens? All new products that sell that have batteries in Europe have to be repairable if a single battery goes out?Jan:
Spot on. Of a single cell failure by an expert. Not by the end consumer, but by an expert.Brian:
Okay. So from a consumer standpoint, I think that sounds awesome. Jan:
Yes, let's be very honest. On the highest level, the consumers will benefit from that. Because we've all had this electronic tools, gadgets, machines, say the electric toothbrush or whatever where the battery cell is dead and you had to throw it away because you cannot replace it. The direction this is going, thumbs up. The impact to the e-bike industry right now wnd eventually also the whole consumers will be affected as well.
But there is an impact. It is happening rather quick. Design changes are not easy to be implemented. And also it is, we need to be extremely careful. The intention is to make the product last longer, but if implemented wrong, we're creating not so safe battery packs. Right now they're built extremely carefully, extremely conservative, and they're sealed. You do not want to open a battery pack just because it's sealed, it's tested and it's good. The moment you open a battery pack, you potentially cause trouble. There is humidity, there is any particles, et cetera.
That's why we need to be extremely careful what we're doing here. Luckily, the regulation allows that this single cell replacement in the first phase is not mandatory at a consumer level. It is okay that some experts, and it's right now still undefined. What is an expert that needs to be defined still on European level, but on expert level in the future packs, they need to be repairable.
And we need to be in line here and we are prepared. Absolutely.Brian:
I feel like yeah, it is a can of worms because are we going to see more e-bike fires? We see the occasional e-bike fire here in Vancouver. I think somebody died in an apartment, it was fairly recently, but you know, this was a sketchy e-bike with somebody who had like opened the case and jammed stuff together. Anyways, it can be sketchy. And especially if you buy something off Aliexpress and it shows up for 400 bucks and whatever, like that's a real danger.Jan:
My advice, buy a big brand. Buy a big global brand where you trust the certificate. Todd would say buy a Specialized. Obviously, we like that as well, but before you buy something on Aliexpress, buy a used Specialized track, Bosch, Giant, whatever, Yamaha, you name it, Shimano.Brian:
Well, it sounds like something sounds like something somebody from a big brand would say yeah. (laughs)Dan:
Has Todd got you wired in or what?Jan:
I can also advise the same is for remote control cars, the fancy 5,000 lumen front lights, et cetera. This is not a joke. They can cause trouble if not manufactured well, if the cell selection was not correct, et cetera, et cetera. Like I can only advise you're playing with real fire.
On the other side, if the right measures are being taken in designing and manufacturing and quality control, a battery pack is a very safe product. That's why I buy something proper and save money somewhere else.Dan:
Jan, you talked about, and I understand it, and especially in batteries that you have to be very conservative with them. On that topic is conservatism, being conservative, also applying to how fast the batteries have recharged. Because it seems to be that's also an area where you can possibly find big gains.Brian:
That's such a huge difference in quality of life when you can plug it into the cafe and, you know, half an hour later have so much charge.Jan:
I mean, absolutely. There are boundaries and we're not opening those boundaries just to charge faster. The battery pack needs to be safe. Then the question is fast charging, what does it do? It just ages the battery pack quicker.
If we charge the battery pack after your Levo ride or Vado ride or after your e-bike ride as fast as we technically can, so it's charging in like an hour to full every day, you're just aging your battery pack way quicker. Meaning two years into it, you may have 20 % less capacity that you would have by slow charging.
For most people, they come home and do not need a full battery pack an hour later because they’re in the shower. So can it technically be done? It's more a question of is it right for the consumer? And now we're back to Excel spreadsheets, numbers, et cetera. Where do we actually focus on?
And absolutely correct: if you ride a full day and you do a 45 minute break at the cafe, if there were a supercharger right now and you could just charge up this thing, in this specific instance it would be beneficial, absolutely.Brian:
But as a consumer, especially if you don't know, comparing two products and one charges twice as fast as the other, you go “obviously I want that one,” but maybe it doesn't tell the whole story.Jan:
Me? I would charge as low as I can. I mean, more and more people have electric cars and it's a common thing on electric cars. Don't charge it full and charge it with a lower current just to extend the life of your car.Dan:
Is this something you've seen through the previous Turbo and now Specialized app? Is that something that you look at consistently, how the usage of the e-bikes and terms of how much they drain the battery and then how much they charge? Is that something you keep good eyes on?Brian:
Can you see how much battery consumers are using across the network of bikes?Jan:
We're getting normalized data through our app usage. It is heavily regulated by various filters controlled by the government, what you can actually do and what you can see. And we're strictly following that and being a global company, you apply all the global filters. There's a little leftover that you actually get. But there is actually really meaningful data that is coming back.
How long do people ride? What modes are they using? How much battery discharge? mean, if your next question is, is there a specific product that was designed with the data in mind… yes, the SL category. There are a lot of riders that only write in eco mode and only consume a fraction of the capacity—Brian:
Who even does that? My wife and I always argue about when we take the e-cargo bikes out, she's always in the lowest possible mode and I'm always like, let's just go as fast as possible.Dan:
Disgusting.Jan:
Ha ha ha!Brian:
I don't get it. People who run eco mode scare me. I don't trust them. Buck, what are you? Are you an eco mode or a turbo mode guy?Buck:
Well, I'm an eco mode guy a lot because when I go to the Auburn office, a lot of riding is the social aspect of it, right? And not everybody has e-bikes up there.Brian:
Yeah, Dan and I are just shaking our heads. It's like, no, no, go away everybody.Jan:
The next thing is range. If you’re living in the mountains or somewhere else where elevation is key and you want to spend a decent amount of time on the trails, if you don't bring a second battery in your backpack and range does matter, you do start to use other modes other than turbo.Brian:
So getting back to the EU legislation, will that be in the next generation or is that still a couple of generations down the road for repairable stuff?Jan:
Well, by that date, whatever comes after that date will be compatible or compliant with that regulation.Brian:
And does it have to be backwards compatible too, or is it just new things?Jan:
Well, whatever we ship to the bike shop from that day. Brian:
I'm happy about it because there are so many battery packs where it's just one cell that's messed up. I'm hopeful that people can find good ways to comply. Fingers crossed.
Going back to the data thing, you've reassured me that my pathetic power data isn't up on the wall somewhere for people to laugh at. Now I'm thinking back about the difference between torque and power.
For context, a lot of bike brands are trying to do more with less power. We saw this recently with Orbea, who worked with Shimano to do a low torque, higher power offering. So you don't get that low end power off the line, but they can mostly keep up with other riders. Rocky Mountain just launched a new bike that has kind of a similar thing where it doesn't just jump off the line, but if you're pushing, it will help you quite a ways into your power.
Can you see how much power people are putting out or where to be the most useful based on your app usage?Jan:
Essentially, yes, we can see power, cadence, or torque. And we can optimize drive units for that usage.
We can use that for future design of drive units. There's another thing that's one of the key benefits when we're talking about data. We select the worst, most extreme behavior out there. And then we apply that as a testing scheme on our test machines. So we can actually find the most rigorous abuse out in the world. And we're making sure that whatever we ship is durable enough to withstand that abuse or usage. That is really, really helpful.Brian:
Okay, so we've got to wrap this up here because we've gone way over time. And I don't think I'm going to get any more secrets out of you guys here. Before we end this, Dan let slip that you guys have some e-citybike stuff that looks like your Demo prototypes—the bonded lugged machined things. But as an e-citybike. What the hell and can I have one?Marco:
So when you develop a new motor, battery and display platform, you want to put as many possible field test hours on these bikes as you can. And you want to do it in a style and you want to do it efficiently. So for the commuters who ride from, call it Lucerne to Cham every day, instead of them having to commute on a new mountain bike we develop.
We figured to make them custom frames that are more efficient and faster to test the new products. We basically developed for a different kind of scenario. So it's all about efficiency in testing basically and coming up with new ideas to accelerate the testing life cycle of systems.Dan:
You guys are pretty good at monitoring bikes as well, like how much they're tested, how many hours they're logged, but even down to very small components, right? You number them, they're logged. It's kind of like a good procedure for everyone follows.Marco:
Yeah, exactly. So, field testing for us is everything. Basically, it's beyond important. Every single (test) bike we track with a Jira ticket, and then we have sub tickets for the components which seem important to us. We have a ticket and then we can track sub hours of each component. So we sometimes, you know, track even hours on spokes and tires and rims and wheels and whatever it may be. From batteries, of course, displays and harnesses and rock guards, et cetera. Why do we do this? Because often when something fails in testing, you want to know how, after how many hours did it fail?
If you see something failing after like 500 hours of testing and it's a $5 service part, then you could say it reached its lifetime goal. But if it fails five hours in, you obviously need to make it better in engineering. So the idea about tracking hours is at a component level is to really get to the bottom is like for all day past to be satisfying to the rider.Jan:
If you do this manually, it drives you nuts. But born out of that being annoyed by filling in numbers, employees here came up with the bill of material for each field test bike in the database. You track the hours with the app automatically. So it sounds complicated but it was designed by a couple of employees on a Friday afternoon, and now we're just tracking all those field test hours automatically. Many of the bikes are equipped with data loggers, et cetera. That gets automatically uploaded to the cloud, into our database. We have a good setup there.Brian:
Buck, you use that in the product management side, like when you're speccing a bike out? Do you look at what they're destroying? Like, “wow, on this bike all the test riders are just smashing tires. We should probably go to the downhill casing.”Buck:
A little bit, yeah. But more of it is focused on the electronic side of it. Brian:
Okay, well this is super interesting. Thank you so much for joining us. I'll be interested to see what comes out next.Buck:
Looking forward to showing you.Jan:
There will be more.Brian:
Yeah, weird. You guys are gonna launch more bikes? Who would have thought? Who would have thought?Jan:
Job security, you gotta do something.
For the record I work in fluid power have all the bike(s) I want.
Average general doctors salary UK £68,975 and £104,085
The national average salary for a plastic surgeon in the UK is estimated to be £92,817, with a base pay range of £74,000 to £116,000 per year
Average Aerospace design engineer UK
Starting salary: £25,000–£34,000
Experienced salary: £30,000–£50,000
Senior salary: £45,000–£80,000
I do a very specialist job these days but its taken 25 years to get here if I was doing general industry stuff id be getting out of engineering period as it stood defence contracting in certain specialist areas could easily drag 150k a year after tax more if you went abroad and did stuff for other countries like the Saudis.
I can only guess that the salary in the USA would be higher than this country
Google search "surgeon earnings USA", AI Overview result:
As of January 2025, the average annual salary for a surgeon in the United States is $444,903, with a range of $313,716 to $603,725. The average hourly wage is $214, with a range of $151 to $290
Google search "engineer earnings USA", AI Overview result:
In the United States, the average salary for an engineer is around $101,752 per year, or about $48.92 per hour. The majority of engineers earn between $84,000 and $116,500, while the top 10% earn over $135,000.
They applaud Pinion "for trying something", without acknowledging that it's the obvious future of the e bikes.
Marketing : blablablabracadabra !! 5% lighter 20% expensive, programmed obsolescence 3 years lasting motors...
- "Bosch comes out with a new motor as they have recently. Are you looking at that and going, “shit, our numbers don't hit their numbers” because there is a consumer that just looks at a spreadsheet and gets the thing with the biggest numbers. Right"
Yeah, these are bicycles. right.
0 dead batteries
12 tires (roughly)
2 sets of rotors
Countless brake pads
1 rear shock
1 set of fork stanchions worn silver
1 dropper post
4 brake levers
1 caliper
1 brake master cylinder
1 motor
3 sets of cranks
2 sets of pedals and multiple pedal spindles
3 cassettes
1 derailleur
1 shifter
6 chains
1 freehub
3 sets of wheel bearings
1 set of headset bearings
2 sets of frame bearings
4 rims/wheels
Many inner and outer shift cables
1 saddle.
I don't think the batteries are the issue!
My recycling pickup allows pure metal but I'm thinking that's maybe not that common.
Well done, i'm not gonna waste my money in weak transmission chewers until a real gearbox for ebikes...
1987 Specialized Allez Epic. Aluminium lugs with carbon tubes. [0]
1992 Specialized Epic Ultimate. Titanium lugs with carbon tubes. [1]
[0] www.retrobike.co.uk/threads/1987-specialized-allez-epic.424779
[1] www.vintagemtbworkshop.com/1992-specialized-epic-ultimate.html
Calfee had a pop kestrel a whole host of em....