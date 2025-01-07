Interview: Specialized’s eMTB Product Team on Motor Development, Future Models, & Battery Regulations

This commuter e-bike prototype is the ultimate clickbait, but the construction method looks so damn good.

Words: Brian Park & Dan Roberts

Photos: Dan Roberts

This episode of the Pinkbike Podcast is presented by Specialized

Podcast Topics

Characters:

Marco Sonderegger , leopard print enthusiast & Director of Turbo Product Experience Joe "Buck" Buckley , E-Bike Product Manager & secretly faster than most of us

Jan Talavasek way out of the box thinker & Senior Director of Turbo Innovation "Marketing Todd" Cannatelli , MTB Marketing Manager

Dan Roberts , Pinkbike Contributor & Lazer Cat Enthusiast Brian Park , Shadowy Industry Cabal Figure

We just did it without permission. — Jan Talavasek

Presented without comment of any sort.

Interview

Brian:

Dan:

Brian:

Dan:

Brian:

Jan:

Brian:

Marco:

Brian:

Marco:

Brian:

Buck:

Brian:

Buck:

Brian:

Marketing Todd:

Brian:

The History of Turbo

Brian:

Jan:

Original Turbo hub motor innards.

There is a fine line between a really high performance e-bike and a low performance motorcycle. — Jan Talavasek

Brian:

Jan:

Brian:

Jan:

Brian:

Marco:

Always start your development timeline with optimism.

Brian:

Jan:

Brian:

Jan:

Brian:

Jan:

Brian:

Jan:

I actually have one of those T-shirts and the S fell off. So it says, “it's you, only fatter.” And I laugh at the irony of it that people think it's cheating and shit. — Dan Roberts

Brian:

Jan:

Brian:

Marketing Todd:

There's a lot to like about Switzerland. The flag's a big plus, too.

Brian:

Marco:

Jan:

Marketing Todd:

Brian:

Dan:

Marketing Todd:

Marco:

Brian:

Dan:

Brian:

Dan:

Marketing Todd:

Dan:

Brian:

Dan:

Marketing Todd:

Brian:

Dan:

Brian:

Dan:

Brian:

Marketing Todd:

Brian:

Marketing Todd:

Brian:

Marco:

"The Stumpjumper remains the Stumpjumper, and it will always be there as the Stumpjumper."

Brian:

Jan:

Marketing Todd:

Brian:

Marco:

Brian:

Buck:

Brian:

Marketing Todd:

Turbo, Specialized's moniker for all their electric bikes.

Buck:

Marco:

Brian:

Buck:

The Specialized Innovation Centre Cham once upon a time was a paper mill. Pronounce Cham like ham, just with more spit.

The Swiss Office

Brian:

Dan:

Brian:

Dan:

Personal bikes of all shapes and sizes are dotted around the office space.

Brian:

Dan:

Brian:

Marco:

Dan:

Brian:

Marco:

Brian:

Dan:

Brian:

Dan:

Marco:

The heritage of the building, and it's past function as a mill, have had to be preserved.

Dan:

Brian:

Dan:

Roskopp spotting. Still recalibrating our brains to see this guy with that logo.

Brian:

Marco:

Jan:

Relics from the office's prior life. This Gressel vice is still going strong after many years.

The Development Process

Brian:

Buck:

Wild prototypes everywhere in the Swiss office. Specialized don't waste much time wandering around in theory. You have to try it out to know if it's good or not.

Brian:

Buck:

Brian:

Buck:

Brian:

Buck:

Brian:

Buck:

The Gen 3 Turbo Levo was launched Spring 2021. Photo: Paris Gore.

Brian:

Buck:

Brian:

Buck:

Brian:

Buck:

Brian:

Buck:

Marco:

Competitor bikes are ridden, prodded, and taken to many, many pieces.

Brian:

Marco:

Brian:

Jan:

I am judgy about 3D printing setups.

Brian:

Jan:

Brian:

Marketing Todd:

Brian:

Jan:

E bike seat bounce structural upgrades.

Brian:

Jan:

Brian:

Dan:

Brian:

Jan:

Dan:

Micky Mouse helmet AKA data acquisition for your ear holes. The lengths Specialized has gone to into understanding how a human and e-bike work together was astounding.

Jan:

Brian:

Jan:

Specialized giving another Swiss office a run for their money in the integration wars.

Brian:

Jan:

Raw forged parts give some idea to the amount of energy needed to shape these chunks of metal into something useful.

Motor mount forming & welding steps getting creative with thin-walled metal shapes. Cleanly ground weld lines too.

Brian:

Buck:

Brian:

Dan:

Brian:

Jan:

Brian:

Jan:

The Swiss Shed of Shenanigans also houses safe battery storage. A quick glimpse behing the cover.

Brian:

Jan:

Brian:

Dan:

Jan:

No shortage of battery packs throughout the office.

Dan:

Brian:

Jan:

Brian:

Jan:

Dan:

Brian:

Jan:

Brian:

Dan:

Jan:

Brian:

Buck:

Brian:

Jan:

Brian:

Jan:

Brian:

Jan:

Brian:

Jan:

Test machines always look better in 8020 extrusions.

Extrusions aren't just for test rigs either...

Brian:

Marco:

Dan:

Marco:

Jan:

Brian:

Buck:

Brian:

Buck:

Jan:

Brian:

Jan:

Accuracy at 1:42 scale.