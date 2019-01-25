INTERVIEWS

Interview: The Athertons - "If People Want Gee’s Fort William Race Bike, We Can Make it for Them"

Jan 25, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  

In the biggest surprise move of the winter, the Athertons have started their own bike company and will be racing World Cups on bikes they have designed and built themselves. The Athertons have some big plans with talk of ebikes, additive manufacturing and disrupting the industry in the press release.

We quizzed Gee, Dan and Rach on some of the finer details:


How long have you been working on the development of the bikes you will be racing this season?


GEE:Over the years, we've been involved with developing quite a few DH bikes for companies, so we've been learning that process for a long time. Affy has always had this dream in the back of his mind and has many conversations with longtime friend Ed Haythornthwaite. The work on the Atherton DH bike has been an intense process; over the last few months we’ve worked with Ed and suspension designer Dave Weagle to develop our prototype as quickly as possible. From talking about what we want the bike to be and feel like, to going over CAD drawings and data, it’s been a whirlwind of everyone’s best work to get the bike to the trails.


How many bikes will be in the initial product line?


DAN: We’re still finalizing that initial offering but we’re planning to release the DH bike and we’re already testing and developing a few different trail bikes. The important thing for us is that they’re fast, fun and something we’d be excited to ride. Once we’re at that stage we’ll get them out there.

Rachel, will we see you on a 29" DH bike this year? Or maybe a 29" front / 27.5" rear wheel?


RACH: I've been spending a lot of time on the 29er this winter and I’m loving it, I think it’s a wheel size you need a lot of time on to adjust your riding to be able to race, but it feels ace!

There is certainly the option now to run a 27.5 in the rear for racing, but it needs more testing, and testing is something we’re going to be doing a lot of with the new bikes!


Are you worried about using a bike that has no World Cup pedigree?


GEE: Of course it’s always a concern getting on a new bike for the first time, especially one that’s unproven on the World Cup circuit. But the guys who have designed this have a pretty impressive track record, Dave Weagle probably has more World Cup wins to his name than any other designer out there. Couple that with engineers and technology from Formula One and the aerospace sectors and you have a pretty awesome package- and we aren’t inexperienced ourselves! World Cup pedigree is definitely something that we can bring to the table. We know what we want from a bike, and how to translate that into design adaptations. We’ve done it so many times with a lot less flexibility than we have now. With this team around us we’re confident and excited for the challenge, even more so with the advantages of additive manufacturing – if we do need to make changes we can do it quickly.

Tell us more about the bike that Dan built back in 1992…


RACH: We'll have to just show a picture! It was a race between all the different schools in the country, you had to build a bike with four wheels and race it. Dan and his team won but they got disqualified because it was supposed to be a four-wheeled vehicle but his was basically an awesome two-wheel bike with stabilizers that didn’t quite touch the ground - he’s come a long way since then!


Will the bikes you're racing be the same as the bikes available to the public?


GEE: That’s the plan! We’ve always been a bit confused by brands that don’t offer the same bike to consumers as to racers! We’re aiming to offer a wide range of stock sizes and also the option to go full custom. One of the most impressive things about additive manufacturing is that every bike can be customized, so, if people want Gee’s Fort William race bike or their own version of Rachel’s race bike with a slightly steeper head angle, we can make it for them.


How did you meet Piers Linney and how did he become a co-founder?


GEE: We knew that Piers was into his mountain biking and we knew all about his achievements, especially with respect to helping and guiding start-ups! I got in touch with him and asked if he wanted to hear more about a plan we had. Straight from the off he loved the idea and had some really impressive ideas about how it could work. A startup like this is a difficult thing to do, and you need people who are the best at what they do in their respective areas, in our eyes Piers was exactly this.

What will Piers Linney's role with the company be?


DAN: Piers will chair the board and help us to spot opportunities to develop the business - There are going to be a lot of challenges getting this off the ground, and the financial aspect to a startup like this is very unique. Piers has a lot of experience with this area and can help us realize it.

What is the business model? Direct to consumer, retailers, etc?


GEE: We’ll be selling direct to consumer. With high-end technology and the potential for customization, we feel we’re best suited to an online direct to market platform. There’ll be an option for anyone who wants it to design their own bike on the website, it’s also a way of making sure that everyone gets the best possible price and the best possible service.


What markets will the bikes be available in?


Worldwide! We are looking forward to taking the brand to places that the World Cup circuit doesn't always take us to.

You mentioned e-bikes. Are you developing an e-bike? If so, what markets will it be available in?


DAN: Yes, down the line we are definitely keen and It’s firmly up there in the development plan. We need to do a lot of testing first! We want to fully understand their strengths and weaknesses before we commit to bringing one into the range but we think that custom geometry will be a strong attraction in the ebike market.

What other projects are you working on these days besides the bikes?


DAN: We’re still working on our Dyfi Bike Park project which we are getting very close to realizing and, of course, preparing for the World Cup circuit which is a huge focus.

How will you three be involved in the day to day running of the business?


GEE: We will definitely be very involved in all the key decisions from design and direction of the brand, the priority of products for launch, to graphics and colors, to the events we attend. We each have bikes we are passionate to see to market. For example, Rach is passionate about the kids’ bikes...this is not us badging someone else's vision, this is our dream, and we are all going to be making it happen.

Is the plan to focus on running the business once you retire from racing?


RACH: I’m sure we’ll all grow into roles that are relevant and suited to our skills when the time is right. For now though, its all about the racing, and getting the bike out there.



How will you "disrupt the industry and shake-up the large corporates”?


DAN: It’s the technology that will do that. Additive manufacturing (which is basically 3d printing with titanium powder) enables 100% customization, the ability to be reactive and a quick production process that sees no need to be sitting on stock is a new approach for bikes. We’ve got some serious brains on board too, and they aren't afraid to look outside the standard bike industry box.

What is the most exciting part of this new venture?


RACH: I think for me it's seeing people riding an Atherton bike. I meet so many people - kids and adults, year after year at the races. You see them grow up and hear their stories of how their riding is progressing. To see them doing that on an Atherton bike would just be incredible.

GEE: Its the chance to use years and years of World Cup experience to develop bikes that people can ride themselves and to show them what you can do with a frame when you have such versatile technology.


What is the part that makes you the most nervous about this new venture?


GEE: This is a genuine startup, and the challenges that come with that are going to be tough to navigate Whether its the financial side, developing the technology, or just working with a whole new crew of people. It's a daunting thought, but we believe in what we’re doing and as it has always been the case through our careers, that is the main motivation.

Can you foresee a time when there will be an Atherton Bikes World Cup DH team that doesn't have any Athertons as riders?


DAN: That’s a big reason for us starting a bike brand. Mountain biking has given us so much and we want to continue to give back to the sport and be involved. We started The Atherton Academy to bring on new talent and over the last few years we have helped riders like Martin Maes, Taylor Vernon, Kade Edwards, Mille Johnset and Luke Williamson and that’s really important to me. We have also started Dyfi Bike Park and combined with the Bike Company, I am hoping we can create a strong base for young talent in the UK.

36 Comments

  • + 14
 This is gonna be so sweet, can't wait for more info on this and the bikes!! Best of luck to all in launching it
  • + 9
 @lozzerbiker thanks man, yeah more info on the bikes coming soon, its all been a bit flat out - Dan
  • + 1
 @athertonbikes: you guys must’ve found the rumour mill on Pinkbike and VitalMTB hilarious! Amazed you’ve managed to get anything done between laughing at all the mad speculation... Good luck with it all :-)
  • + 4
 "There’ll be an option for anyone who wants it to design their own bike on the website" - Ooh, exciting, time for all the PB comments section 'geometry experts' to actually put their money where their mouth is and get their designs out there to prove just how much more they know than anyone involved in the design or review of the bike they've just read about...


Or not.
  • + 2
 It is good that the riders are getting more pull in the market, and able to make the transition from riders to owners (also Aaron Gwin). Good for them. It is cool that pros can springboard from riding to ownership in creating more Rider-driven companies.
  • + 3
 @jkwilliamz cheers man, its a big move and definatly not the easy route, but hopefully it will be worth it!
  • + 3
 An alu DJ frame, with tapered head tube, perhaps some internal routing, and a 12mm rear axle would be amazing, at some point. Good luck with it all.
  • + 2
 What a powerhouse the Athertons have been to mountain biking, constantly giving and helping the bikes and sport evolve. Stoked to see this and really hope it goes as well as I think it will!
  • + 1
 Sounds completely awesome to be able to take a bike design and then ask them to steepen this, slacken that, etc. Things that concern me about that right off the bat would be warranty issues, spending huge money on a bike from a startup that could be gone a year later and then what? But cautiously optimistic!
  • + 1
 Best of luck! Was waiting to see what frames the Atherton's would be on this season....Best of luck to you guys! excited to see this company grow as watching companies like DVO grow coming from within the industry from scratch! Look forward to seeing what you guys come up with!
  • + 1
 Not surprised to see the picture of a Renishaw box. They have some experience here: www.renishaw.com/en/blog-post-a-3d-printed-mountain-bike-that-you-can-buy-today--38917
  • + 1
 I'm pretty interested to see what the design, geo and dimensions of your personal race bikes turn out like, now that you'll be able to build them literally exactly to your preferences.
  • + 4
 Are they looking for an “Ambassador”?
  • + 1
 I think you need to pitch that to a Dragon...
  • + 1
 Ad the pleasure do meet Dan Gee and Rachel true the years going to NSA races so happy for then best of luck on this adventure Congratulations to you all can wait to see the bikes
  • + 1
 You can look like them. You can dress like them. You can even ride the same bike they ride BUT you will never be as fast as them.
  • + 2
 I mean Gee is no man to show every single emotion. But I wouldn't call him a ROBOT.
  • + 1
 Excited to see the bikes and please, please make some aluminum models once the geo is sorted so they are affordable (so not $10k like a Robot).
  • + 1
 Please include a "one bike" option in your eventual product line.

Travel; 180mm
63/64 degree HTA
76/77 degree STA
Dual crown approved
31-33lbs builds

Thank you!!!
  • + 1
 and the bikes would be named...Rache -as there DH wC model.. Gee as also there DH WC model only in alternate color..and the all arounder DAN - Enduro/Bikepark/Slopestyle.
  • + 1
 Still riding my Atherton Racing V2... Time to trade for a Atherton Bike.
tup
  • + 1
 Call me back the day they print a full frame without welding ! that will be sick.
  • + 1
 Stoked for you guys. You are all down to earth and deserve every success you work towards. Keep it up!
  • + 1
 That BB looks like a low pivot, was hoping for a high pivot.
  • + 1
 The best of luck to you guys!
  • + 1
 I wonder what bike they'll be racing on this year
  • + 1
 Just show us the bike please
  • + 1
 This is sick. I just hope I can afford one.
  • + 1
 This is awesome! Love it Way more excited tor WCDH to start now
  • + 0
 Trek is going to order one and turn it into their production bike And escape another Weagle lawsuit ????
  • + 1
 She would kill you
  • + 1
 Again.... WOW!!!

Post a Comment



