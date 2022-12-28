University Student Designs Oleo Shock With a Titanium Shaft

The yet unnamed shock that Marcus Holmes designed and built at Lancaster University.

Hi Marcus, thank you for submitting photos of the shock that you designed and built yourself. Can you please tell us about your background and why you made this shock?

Marcus : I’ve raced and ridden bikes for most of my life, mostly XC racing and now enduro riding alongside my university studies. I’m at Lancaster University doing MEng (Integrated masters) Mechanical Engineering, this project was my 3rd year dissertation counting towards my degree.

Building your own shock must have been pretty difficult. Why did you decide to build a shock and not something else?

I’ve always played around servicing and tuning shocks, it has also been a bit of a life ambition to build my own. Also, I had the facilities and experience with the technicians so it was more of a "Why not try and build one?"

What were the goals for your shock? Were you looking for some specific improvements over existing options?

Friction is kept to a minimum thanks to the small number of seals and o-rings.

There were quite a few things I wanted to improve upon in the design, particuarly serviceability. The design allows you to fully service the shock in around 25 minutes with no need for expensive additional tooling. Another goal was reducing stiction; the shock contains 2 O-rings, 2 backup rings, 1 scraper seal and 1 nylon bushing (excluding mounting hardware). This allowed me to keep overall friction to a minimum. The backup rings and O-rings are also readily available online, however the scraper seal is a bit more specialist due to the high shaft speeds.

How does your shock work?

The shock utilizes an IFP (Internal Floating Piston) that separates air and oil. The air above is pressurised and compresses as the shock goes into travel. This is due to the oil (incompressible) displacing the IFP up into the air chamber, this causes the air volume to reduce which increases the pressure. The pressure ramps up exponentially, so it has a very progressive feel on the bike. The shock body is made from 7075-O aluminum and the shaft is titanium.

How did you ensure it is safe before you used it?

After the shock was assembled, it was pressure tested to 1,500 psi with hydraulic line equipment to ensure it doesn't blow up. I also used strain gauges which measure elongation so that the computational models could be verified. Additionally, the materials were thoroughly tested using a tensile testing machine to determine the exact material properties. To give you a rough idea of the material properties, the titanium held 2.9 metric tonnes on a section 3mm thick and 10mm wide.

Which internal and external adjustments does your shock offer?

CFD analysis of the orifice to attain optimal sizes and viscosities for damping.

Externally there is just air pressure. Internally however it gets more interesting, you can adjust the compression and rebound by either changing orifice size (The orifice is a restricting hole the oil flows through, image below) or you can change the viscosity (commonly called weight) of the oil. There is also the option to reduce the final volume of the air chamber so that it ramps up more during compression.

Many people will think that your shock looks similar to the Millyard Hypershock. Can you tell us something about the similarities and differences between these shocks?

Yes this shock runs using a similar principle to their design, however there are a few differences. Firstly, this runs on air rather than specialist gasses, a shock pump is all that's needed to adjust pressure. This also runs at a much lower pressure, around 150 psi for sag ramping up to around 1500 at bottom out. Finally, this is made from materials that can be easily sourced, should someone wish to manufacture their own.

How did you start the design process? Did you take apart a few shocks which are on the market?

I started out knowing I wanted to design and build a shock, I made a table comparing the different types (air, coil and oleo). I evaluated which would be possible to build in my time frame and budget set by university. From this I researched the principles underpinning oleo dampers, which are typically used in aerospace applications.

What happened after that first stage?

A CAD drawing of the shock.

Once I had decided it would be an oleo shock, I made a sketch and took it into Solidworks CAD, this allows me to play with the proportions such that it has the eye to-eye and stroke. At this stage the volumes of the two chambers were also calculated. The chosen bore diameters were chosen to allow easy purchasing of seals.

Did you do any testing during this stage?

Piston and shaft FEA analysis

Stress concentration around a rib of the shock.

At this stage, the designs were simulated (ANSYS FEA) to ensure the stresses in the parts don’t exceed the materials' yield strength (Yield strength is the point at which it deforms but doesn't necessarily break instantly). From this design changes were made to ensure stress was kept to a minimum so the shock can be relatively lightweight while still being strong enough. The ANSYS simulations use blue as lowest stress through to red at highest stress locations. The simulations are mathematical models based on inputs of geometry, material and loading conditions.

What were your learnings from this early stage?

The titanium shaft, piston, tapered orifice needle and seals

A range of things became apparent after computer simulations, mostly that it would need some parts to be made in ‘exotic’ materials so that they can sustain the forces involved in use. Additionally, there was a compromise between optimal design with complicated 3D topology and what we could produce within the engineering department. The assembly below is the titanium shaft, piston, tapered orifice needle and seals. It was difficult to machine due to the material characteristics of titanium being particuarly nasty (heat from machining parts out of dimension, grabbing drill bits and work hardening) that said it is a wonderful material from a structural stand point.

What happened after that?

Left: Top cap and main body part way through manufacturing. Due to the fits needed parts were made to fit each other, rather than made exactly to specification. Right: This was one of the most stressful parts of the process, to keep concentricity Marcus had to machine parts assembled. One wrong move here in the programming would ruin 2-3 months of work.

Once the shock had passed ANSYS FEA stress calculations, the drawings were submitted to the technicians for them to manufacture most of the parts. Sadly due to health and safety I am only allowed to use a CNC lathe, so all of the milling was undertaken by technicians. Once all the parts were made it was assembled and leak tested. It didn’t pass the leak testing the first time so it eneded up being a bit of experimentation to get it to fully seal.

What would you describe as the biggest challenge in the whole process?

The most important part of this project was ensuring safety, the shock successfully held during pressurisation and the data from surface strain gauges showed it was safe for use.

The most difficult and time consuming part was getting it to seal properly. The difference between a good seal and a leak at 1,500 psi is the width of human hairs! To get a good airtight seal took 8 weeks of adjustments.

Do you have any data on the cooling effect of the fins?

The fins are mostly there to cut weight down, with the mechanics of stresses in pressurised pipes, hoop stress is by far the biggest concern. Hoop stress can be contained very well by the fins while allowing overall weight to be reduced. There is also undoubtedly a cooling benefit, but to simulate this would be a dissertation project on its own!

Which equipment did you use?

Left: Small but packing a punch, this mill did the majority of the milling in this project, operated and programmed by Nick Rennison, one of the highly skilled Lancaster Univesity technicians. Right: The HAAS TL1 completed most of the turning operations on the shock, with a combination of manual and CNC it was perfect for the tasks and Marcus' first proper introduction to CNC machining.

Left: The red and gold stickers collect data on the surface strains in the material. This data was then compared to the ANSYS simulations to verify how accurate the computer is. Right: Material tensile testing, your safety factor is only useful if your material is up to specification. The titanium photographed here was tested at Nottingham Trent in their labs.

Haas TL-1 was used for CNC turning, milling was mostly XYZ 3 axis cnc. Testing setup used a hydraulic line tester for pressurization and biaxial strain gauges (the red blobs) that provided the surface strains. Material testing utilized tensile testing machines at Lancaster and Nottingham Trent universities due to a fault occuring at Lancaster before the titanium could be tested.

How does the shock ride?

There is a noticeable reduction in stiction compared to other shocks, slightly better than coil shocks and much better than air shocks. The ramp-up is much more effective than an air shock, and I haven't been able to bottom it out when set up correctly. Additionally, the service time is fantastic, I have been able to give it a quick service/tune much quicker than servicing my air/coil shocks.

Will we see more Marcus Holmes MTB products in the future? Will you build more shocks?

For my final academic year I am working with a group of students to build an electric Formula student car to be raced at Silverstone next July. I’m currently developing two ultralightweight inerters to work with the suspension setup, keep tuned on my Instagram to follow along with some of it!

Where do you see yourself in 5 years time?

I will be definitely be engineering something, what that will be I don’t know yet as I’m currently searching for jobs, if you happen to have anything appropriate please let me know ( Linkedin )!

Is there anything else you’d like to say?

Ready to hit the trails.

There are many many people that have helped extensively on this project, I must give a massive thank you to both of my supervisors and all the technicians at Lancaster University and Nottingham Trent. Without everyone involved this wouldn’t have been possible.So far, this new shock doesn't have a name. Help Marcus to find a name and let us know in the comments what you would call this shock.