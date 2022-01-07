But honestly, just now, I forgot that I won the overall because for me it was so far off, it doesn't feel like I achieved it already

Does Vali Höll need an introduction? It's hardly controversial to describe her as one of the most exciting talents in women's DH racing in a long time. Yet her 2021 season was anything but smooth, going from the agony of crashing in the final corner of Leogang, with all splits green, to lifting the overall title in Snowshoe in one of the most incredible upsets the sport has ever seen.It would have been a wild ride for an experienced racer, yet Vali went through all this at just 19 years old in her first full season as an elite racer. We caught up with her as she headed south for her first winter testing session in preparation for the 2022 season to find out how she is coping with it all, what is next and how a holiday might be better than winning the overall.

How are you doing?

Well, it wasn't that great because I had to have my wisdom teeth removed, all four. I didn't expect it to be so brutal. So they actually took me out for two weeks. I started training for two or three weeks and then I had to do that and it took me two weeks. This week, it's the first week I'm actually alive again.

No big beach holiday then?

No, I went back to the U.S. again to kind of see all the SRAM factories and offices. So that was pretty sweet because they have been my biggest supporter from so young and to finally see everything and meet all the cool people who put so much work into everything was pretty cool.

Was that Chicago, Colorado?

Colorado, California, Chicago, we did the grand tour and it was super cool. We managed to fit in Rampage and Sea Otter, and we also went to the Trek office in Wisconsin. It was a cool trip there, intense, 15 days and every one point seven, five days somewhere else. Because I've only been to Tennessee and West Virginia and my image of America was, wasn't that great? [laughs]

What did you make of Rampage? Is there an itch to ride it one day?

No, I hiked up to the top, looked down and it's insane. It's already huge on TV and it's insane in real life. And this year, especially, so many people got hurt so it was scarier than I guess it was the years before. I like the idea of women's freeriding, but in competition, I think it needs a few years.

Yeah. Are you tempted to try Formation at some point, or something like that?

I talked to Katie who was organizing it, but she always wants to do it before the season, and it's a bit risky, even though I'm not going to kill myself out there. You prepare so much for racing and then you have two weeks pushing your bike around... Maybe one day it would be cool, to be sure.

I'd be curious. I've been seeing you jump for the last two days, I think that could be quite fun to watch.

I used to jump a lot until I got hurt, so I'm kind of making my way back into getting confident again. I wasn't really steezy this year [laughs] because I was just trying to survive... I hope I get my groove back a little bit like I used to do in Juniors.

I don't know really where to start talking about the season, the final corner in Leogang... You've had some time and space from that, how do you look back on that?

I think it was just a rookie mistake. I didn't know that Pompon crashed, but I knew, the way I was riding the whole track, that I would win. It was weird. I was already in the finish in my headspace, but obviously, I wasn't and didn't pay enough attention and just washed out and got second by one point two something. It's weird to look back. Now I would appreciate coming second or even being on a podium way more than I was in that moment because it was my first World Cup. I was so pissed at myself. I got second, but I didn't appreciate it at all. Now I'd be really stoked to be top three.

What happened after?

We had Crankworx after. I won that one, so that was my second elite win at Crankworx. That was cool. I knew that my speed was there. When I won Crankworx, Tahnee and a lot of fast girls were there, so it was nice. Two weeks later it was Les Gets and that was so weird because that was the first time that I didn't feel comfortable. I think I just put way too much pressure on myself and, I guess, struggled on the track.I had massive brain f*cks with the jumps and it took me until the last day to finally do the weird road gaps, where normally I'm one of the first ones to hit them. Since I got injured I was a bit uncomfortable with jumps. Even my race run was shit before I crashed, I wouldn't even go fifth, but the whole run was super weird. And then I don't know what happened.Then there was my Maribor... Because the funny thing was that all my qualifiers were so good. I always got first or second. In Maribor, I qualified first and then my run was just slow. I didn't crash, which was an improvement on the first two World Cups, but I just wasn't there to fight for it, you know?

I don't think many people realized at the time that you were concussed after your crash in Les Gets?

I was already in such a bad mood that I didn't want to let other people know how shitty I felt. I'm a bit scared of always giving an excuse when I don't perform. Honestly, I struggled mentally with it a lot too. Every time I didn't perform well, I was saying sorry to my team and to my sponsors, and I felt so sorry for them that I didn't perform because they put everything there for me. I get paid to do it, but I just couldn't get it together and I felt so sorry. I know a lot of people say, well, it's your first year and it's racing...

I think a lot of people forget how young you are because we've heard about you in the media for quite a while now. But you're just 20.

I learned a lot this season, let's say that.

Watching the pits after watching the finish line a few races, I got the feeling that you came down and were not happy with how your race run had gone.

Yeah, that's also something I had to learn because as a junior I won everything. I never had to deal with not performing, I didn't know how I would react when I was disappointed. That's actually something I was scared of in the off-season because I knew it was going to come and I didn't know how I would react. Because in school I was always quite good. I never f*cked up big time, you know? And then, because I'm so competitive, it was insane. I had to learn to be happy for the other girls. I was just so overwhelmed with my own feelings that I just couldn't think.After the podium, I went to all the girls and said "Congrats." I know that at the moment, I just should take myself a bit more back and say "Hey, congrats." It was just in Maribor where I had to learn because it was my first time. It was just that time where I was so f*cking pissed that I had to leave immediately. But for World Champs, I won qualis, crashed out, and I stayed there and was happy for Myriam, and the same in Lenzerheide. I had to learn it. It's just that everything is in front of a lot of people when you experience it for the first time.

You have basically grown up in front of mountain biking and that must be really f*cking weird thing to have done.

There's always a camera, yeah. It's cool if it works out, but if something's not working and people watching you are saying "Oh, she's a bitch," that's not cool. I still have to figure out how to handle all that pressure and especially the pressure I put on myself to be happy. People look at us and obviously, we're living the dream and I'm not complaining, I'm so happy, I don't have to study at the moment. I'm going to study, but I'm going to, you know, take it easy [laughs]. I mean, I'm living the dream. But I think many people also don't see how hard it is when you're so competitive and it's just not working out.

What kind of process did you go through to deal with all this?

After Les Gets, I was disappointed but I had to deal with all my concussion symptoms so there was no time for me to be angry, I was just trying to survive. Then after Maribor, honestly, I was never a kid who cried, and that was the first time I cried. I was so angry, we had a football and I just smashed it full bore into it the pits. I just had to get rid of my anger. Luckily, my whole perspective changed because of my friend Noga Korem. She's so hilarious, cool and a person who always seems to be happy. She also struggled with results this year, but she's always in a good mood. After Maribor, the week before World Champs, we went to Livigno together and made a little holiday out of it. She really changed my perspective on being happy with myself.Obviously, my parents always helped me out when it didn't feel right, but to have someone else really influenced me. Then we went to Val di Sole and I won qualies, my times until I crashed were actually pretty good, so I wasn't disappointed because I was happy about my progress. And the Lenzerheide came up. I got third and I was happier than in Leogang where I got second. I was happier and it was cool for me to see that as I got happier, my results became way better.

From the outside, it seems you have managed to build a good group of people around you.

This year was really weird. I think as a person, I'm 19, turning 20, you change a lot. You make new friends and maybe say goodbye to old friends. I think even this year my personality changed a lot. We had a bigger team this year, but it didn't work out. I had a line coach with me, my normal coach, a physio, Angie and Emma. But I was way too stressed because now I'm in a position where I can say, "OK, I want this and this and this," and I tried it out. But for me, it just didn't work out with all those people. Ok, so Jamie didn't really perform well either, we just couldn't get along in the team, there were too many people.But yeah, but it wasn't really working together. So for next year, we have a new setup. It was funny because, for Snowshoe, we only flew with our mechanics and energy, and then suddenly it just worked. It's so funny, I mean, obviously, you need a line coach and stuff, but it worked out for me without having one.

It's interesting you say that because the thing I really noticed when I showed up yesterday morning, is that there's a really nice vibe amongst you guys.

I always saw Commencal with five people on track and so many people working in the team and I was thinking, "Well, that's why Pompom is so good." I mean, obviously, but she also had time to coordinate them for ten more years than I did. Just because it works for her doesn't mean it's going to work for me. We will see next year if I need more people around me or if it's OK like we are. I mean, I did juniors in that kind of setup. I think as long as I'm happy everything is going to work out.

If you'd come into the sport, say, 10 years ago, you could have probably expected a career where you were just going to win everything, but today the level of competition seems to be going up quite rapidly.

Yeah, I mean, it's funny because the girls who are peaking now, they're all 10 years older than me. They're all 30, Pompon, maybe Rachel is going back, and then you have Tahnee and Marine who are 25. I don't want to wait until I'm 30 to peak. I would be stoked if I can just keep going and get better and better and better... and by the time I'm 30, I already have everything I wanted to achieve [laughs]. Just like Rachel, I guess.

Once she kind of got to that level, there wasn't really anyone there, maybe Emmeline a bit. You had Tracy and Sabrina before that, but there seem to be so many more fast girls. It looks to be a really exciting time for women's racing.

And especially all the juniors, there are way more girls coming now and they're all really good. And, luckily, most of them get factory support next year and the women's thing gets more exciting. You know that Rachel is my biggest hero, she was the biggest influence. I think just because there are better riders now I think more girls get influenced to race.

I guess we have to get to Snowshoe because I was thinking last night what I was going to ask you about that race and I honestly don't know what to ask.

I don't know what to say! If I'm honest, when I came to Snowshoe, I had dropped back after Lenzerheide even though I got third, I went from third to fourth in the overall. So for me, it was "I just need to get it done." I crashed so much in the season already, I was tired and just wanted to get it done so I could prepare and reset for next season. If someone would have told me before I boarded the plane what was going to happen, I'd be like "Yeah, whatever." It was pretty chilled when we got there, we went a few days before to Washington to hang out and went around the city with the scooters and just had fun. And then, yeah...The first World Cup in Snowshoe. I was a bit lucky because Pompon crashed out, otherwise, she would have smoked me big time, but I won my first World Cup, so that was pretty sick. I was thinking "Wow, I didn't expect that!" I knew that if I could get sixth I could get ahead of Camille in the overall. I didn't, even think about the first place, it was so far away. I mean, I wasn't going to think about it, because since the beginning of the season every time I thought about the overall I crashed. Yeah, so decided I'm not going to think about it.Yeah... I mean, Pompon crashed again, but she was red on the split before she crashed so I might have won my first World Cup without her crashing. I mean... I was... "Oh my God, I'm going to win my second world cup."Then she came down and everybody looked at me and I was "What? What's going on?" And then someone was saying, "Vali, we think you won the overall." And I was, "What? You sure? Nah." And then they took five minutes because nobody knew. I didn't want to be too excited. Finally, the commentator at the finish line told me that they got the confirmation from the UCI - you won the overall.I am a first-year elite and to win that overall... It was just... I mean, obviously, as competitive as I am, it was always my dream, but I wouldn't expect it to happen in my first year. Obviously with Pompon crashing a lot. But I also crashed a lot. I did it, it's just racing and we were pushing hard. Pompon didn't give me the win, she tried hard and I tried hard. There was a lot of luck involved for this year, but for next year I don't want my results to be dependent on others' luck, you know?

How do you go into next year after all that?

I just want to be better than everybody else. Even if they finish a good run, I want to be the first one. That's my goal. I don't want to need luck to win a race. Yeah, that's my goal. Easy [laughs].

It's quite interesting talking that I can see the difference when you start to talk about racing like this, I can see you light up when you talk about it.

It's because I know there was so much luck involved, Pompom was unlucky, and I don't want to have karma play with me.

Do you ever worry about how competitive you are? Sure it is good for racing, but do you think about how it may affect other parts of your life?

I'm super competitive and every day in everything I'm doing I'm just thinking about how it's going to influence my racing. In school, I wasn't really competitive because I just wanted my grades and I achieved them. So I didn't really care if someone was better than I am.

Over the last few days, you seemed pretty chilled out, where I know some guys who are just switched on all the time.

I think I changed a lot because if we were testing last year, for example, I would have been insane, crazy. And I think I learned that now that it's only December we still have a few months because I know I'm not ready yet. I've been on the couch for two weeks, taking too many painkillers and stuff. So I know that I have time and I don't need to rush myself. And now I know that even if the first race doesn't work out, I still have so many years in front of me.I'm going to try to give my best. I think that's something I can learn from last year. Even though I was so disappointed about most of my races, every new World Cup I tried it again. I wasn't like "I'm over it", I tried my best and luckily it paid off. I just kept going because there is no reason I shouldn't.

What's the goal for next year? How do you see the next season obviously coming in with the title on your back, what are you supposed to do now?

World Championships would be nice [laughs]. Leogang, my home race, the last two times weren't that lucky for me. I crashed out at World Champs, I won qualifying and then got injured the next morning before finals, then I crashed in the last corner and got second... So I'm getting closer to the finish that now [laughs]. So yeah, Leogang would be nice, and just be more consistent, don't f*cking crash all the time in the race runs. I never had to push so hard in juniors, and I guess that I just need to learn where the edge is. I'm going to be 20 next year, and it's going to be exciting.

I really enjoyed talking to you with you about this is really interesting - I'm a big racing nerd.

It's funny, I wasn't really excited about racing, but now when I start talking, I'm like, "Oh my God, let's go!"

I was going to ask about that because I can see the change in you when you start to switch into that mode.

It was insane, I was so tired after coming back from a snow shoot. I was sick for a week and I was just on the couch because it was mentally it was so insane. So much has happened in that one week. I mean, if I start thinking about it now, I get a bit emotional because it was so unexpected. If Pompon had won it would have been like "Yeah, we could see that coming." But coming in with the number four. It's... Oh my god.

Oh, I don't think the fourth-ranked rider has ever taken the overall in the last race of a World Cup. I might be wrong about that, but I don't think it's ever been done downhill.

Well, I was third after the first World Cup in Snowshoe, so I was third coming in, but yeah. I mean, as a kid, I always expected that when you start winning like proper stuff, like elite World Cups, elite overalls or World Championships you would feel like a rock star, your whole perspective on life would change and your self-confidence would be over the roof.But honestly, just now I forgot that I won the overall because for me it was so far off, it doesn't feel like I achieved it already. And maybe it helps me to stay humble and be stoked about racing? I mean, I hope my self-confidence will go up a little bit more because I'm making myself down quite a lot, especially the last two days we were riding because I felt shit. It's insane. I didn't really change, even though I won [laughs].

From what you've said, the thing that sounds like it made the most difference to your mindset, more than the winning the overall, was the trip to Livigno on holiday.

Oh, for sure, it influenced me so much. I still, how do you say, take a lot from it? Yeah, it was only like five days hanging out with Noga and my whole mindset changed about racing. It lets me be happier with myself, you know, even if I get third, I was more stoked than anything else, it's weird. I'm happier about life now and hanging out with my friends more, because why shouldn't I? Yeah, I'm happy that I learned it now and not in five years because then you waste your whole youth just being too serious. So yeah, I'm stoked.