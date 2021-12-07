For every 32" or 36" bike we've covered on Pinkbike, there has always been one big drawback, tires. Trek's Travis Brown politely put it as, "the quality compared to what enthusiasts are accustomed to of those tires is pretty low, so that kind of influences the impressions," while 36pollici described them as a limit of their carbon 36er project.An increase of 7 inches in the diameter of the tire means an increase in the circumference of more than 21 inches. That's a lot more rubber and a lot more bead and that brings with it a lot of issues. The larger diameter tires are also a very specialist bit of kit. As a lot of vendors simply don't have the oven drums to go larger than 29", those wanting to build larger wheeled bikes have to go to more economy-based manufacturers who can't provide the same quality as the brands we may be more used to.The most popular choice for larger diameter wheels at the moment is the Vee T-Monster 36x2.25 from Vee Rubber. While we previously enjoyed riding Vee Tire Co's dedicated mtb options , Vee Rubber's 36er is from their mass-market focused parent company and is reported to leave a lot to desired, despite being the best option on the market.Although this is a Vee branded tire, it was actually designed by Walt Wehner of Waltworks, a custom frame builder based out of Park City , Utah who claimed at one point to have built more 36ers than anyone else on the planet. He approached Vee to make the tire as a contract job and says, "Vee did not design the tire (or particularly want to make it), I designed the tire and then we argued about minimums and bead characteristics and such."The tire is now around 15 years old and was, and still probably remains, the lightest and most mountain bike worthy option among larger wheeled tires. It has also been adopted by unicyclists who use it as an off-road option on large wheeled touring unicycles. We caught up with Walt to understand what the biggest issues are in designing larger tires and what that might mean for the future of mountain bikes with larger diameter tires (answers edited for clarity).

So, there we have it, as it stands there's a chicken and egg situation going on. Tire manufacturers aren't willing to invest in the technology to produce bigger tires until here's demand for them and currently demand is stifled by a lack of suitable tires. Travis Brown said, "People are definitely going to be messing with this for a while and depending on what happens with tires, I see that as kind of the biggest restriction on really feeling into what the potential is of larger diameters than 29. I would bet that when one of the quality tire manufacturers or someone commissions a prototype of a really high-quality tire, our understanding of what the potential is will experience another breakthrough. And that'll be fun." Until that time, it looks 29ers will be the biggest common wheel size we'll be seeing for a while.