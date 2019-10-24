Interview: What It Will Take To Win Rampage This Year According to Judges Randy Spangler & Josh Bender

Oct 24, 2019
by Sarah Moore  


Being a judge at Red Bull Rampage is an honour, but also a difficult job that is almost always criticized. For 2019, there are five judges for Red Bull Rampage, all of them former Rampage competitors. Scoring Judge Randy Spangler is joined by Josh Bender, Greg Watts, Nico Vink, and Kyle Jameson. We caught up with Randy Spangler and Josh Bender to find out more about their process on event day and what they're doing in the days leading up to the event.


How are the judges chosen?


Randy Spangler: The judges are all chosen from people that have ridden the event. They know what it's like to be up there. They've ridden the dirt, had the nerves and excitement. We've just gone with riders that we feel are even across the board. Judges that get along with other riders well, pretty level-headed, really think about all the factors and come from different areas of riding themselves as well as having ridden Rampage.


Kyle Jameson fllat spinning the YT booter.
Kyle Jameson flat spinning the YT booter in 2015.


In the days leading up to the event, what are you doing?


Josh Bender: As judges, with the days leading up to the event, we're watching what riders are riding, what lines. We're seeing how they attack the lines, how they're sussing everything out, how comfortable they're feeling. And that gives us a gauge. Plus, we're walking the entire venue and all the judges have been former competitors so we know what these guys are up against.

Randy Spangler: I start off on the build crew, the actual main build crew that does all the preparation with the water lines and so forth for the riders and gets the top started. Then I switch roles to judging. In between that time I'm able to go out and scout and see what's going on. I'm really in tune with where the riders are headed, what's going on, changes from last year.

Then once all the other judges arrive, we all walk together and get to those spots quicker since I've been able to preview a lot of things, do more chatting, make notes and so forth. Talk to the riders, see where they're going and hear from them where they're going. Not necessarily what they're going to do, just where they're going to go. That's pretty much our thing - mental notes, notes on paper, walking it over and over until we have the lines down. Once we're in that mode, it's a different focus. But since you have the pre-prep in your head from what you've seen, it all comes together.


Josh Bender helped create Red Bull Rampage back in 2001.


Are you watching the mountain or a screen during event day?


Randy Spangler: It's changed. The format, which we did last year as well, is that we are watching a screen. We have tons of views and what's unique now is that we can see reviews and previews of stuff. We can put riders next to each other and compare lines which we weren't able to do visually. So that's pretty amazing.

At first, we were kind of skeptical about how it was going to work out, but it actually turned out really good. There's a lot more focus in the room and it's quieter for all the judges in there. We're kind of in this little box with a massive screen and we can focus a lot better. It seemed to work out really well so we're going to stick with that.


Randy you re blue
Randy Spangler


How do you get the scores done so quickly?


Randy Spangler: That is just doing it for years and years and trying to have a system. You may have a guy that you may call 'The Hammer' who always hits hard on the scoring and have a judge that hits more as a rewarder, and that's fine as long as they stick with that throughout the whole judging. You take those five scores and add them together and that's where it comes out.

As far as doing it quickly, we do have a timeframe that we have to work with. We've got TV and so forth. We don't want riders to stand there looking around forever. And you know, they're excited from their run and so we try to be as quick as possible. In that timeframe, we're able to take our notes, look through them, and we can bring up the screen and look at stuff real quick if we need to and compare it. That way we can really be solid and also get our scores out as quick as we can.


Judge Bender amp Judge Spangler
Bender and Spangler with their scoring cards in 2013.


Are there any special considerations for the people who are building here for the first time?


Randy Spangler: No, it is what it is. Contest day is even for everyone across the board. The preparation they put in is part of it, but when it comes down to it, it's how it's ridden that day. The other part is getting there.


With Red Bull Rampage being less natural now, how does that compare to when you rode it?


Randy Spangler: It’s nowhere near as natural as when we rode it. There was no water, there were no buffed out lines, it was as raw as it could be.

Josh Bender: It's safer now. It's become way more of a production. The natural aspect of it has gone away in a sense. When you look at the mountain it's way more manicured and there's way more defined lines than the old days where we didn't even get tools.


Do you think it’s easier or harder now?


Randy Spangler: It’s a combination. Easier that they have the tools to make it better but harder since it’s bigger. Back when we were doing it it as harder because we didn’t have the watering capability and it was really like riding in sand and soft, loose dirt. A lot of times we’d land stuff or go to turn and flip over the bars where now having the watering capability lets them progress and move on past what we were able to accomplish.

Josh Bender: Easier.


Over the years many fans have felt that natural, raw creative lines haven’t been rewarded enough. What would you say to those people?


Randy Spangler: It’s a combination. That’s great it’s a natural line - that’s what we want to see at Rampage. But at the same time, tricks have come into play. To be able to progress to that level of tricks, it needs to be a little bit more manicured.

Josh Bender: Come out and ride.


With Brendan’s score last year, what were the elements holding that line back from a higher score?


Randy Spangler: It’s not necessarily the line that’s holds back the score, it’s everything combined into that.

Josh Bender: Tricks. Speed. It wasn't as Rampage, it was more a racer-built line.


What will it take to win this year?


Josh Bender: What it takes every year. What it takes to win Rampage is either you've got to be willing to stand on the podium or blow up trying. With the competitor field that we have this year, as always, it's anybody's game.

As judges, on game day we look for four categories. We judge on air and amplitude, tricks, line choice, style, speed and fluidity. Then we balance those over into a fifth score and that's the total overall, and then we drop the lowest score.

Randy Spangler: Nowaday's that's getting harder and harder. Really it's putting all the pieces of the puzzle together from top to bottom, and however that may be and where their puzzles lay. You want to look like you're in control, you want to look like you're confident, progressing and pushing the sport a bit since that's what this event is kind of about. So if you're putting all those together in your run and looking confident top to bottom and basically just throwing down, that's where you need to be.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Josh Bender Randy Spangler Red Bull Rampage


Must Read This Week
First Look: Giant Manufactures Its Own Range of Suspension Forks
84553 views
Vote Now: Top 10 GoPro Best Line Contest Videos Revealed
49073 views
Pinkbike Poll: What Type of Bike Would You Add to Your Quiver?
45367 views
Review: Alchemy Arktos 29 ST
43760 views
Video: 9 Classic Mountain Bikes from the Whistler Bike Park
42984 views
Just 1 More Day to Win a Custom Evil Offering & Fight Cancer - #FCANCERUP $5 Raffle
42512 views
Marzocchi Launches Limited-Edition Athlete Series Purple Suspension Ahead of Rampage
41599 views
Shimano Files Patent for Anti-Lock Brake System for Bikes
40383 views

39 Comments

  • 42 0
 Brendan's line a racer line... instead of a slopestyle line made by other guys. All amazing but his was the most fun to watch.
  • 15 0
 Thought that response was a bit flippant. Speed held him back, but his line was too racery? Not sure what hes getting at.
  • 13 4
 @aceface17: you don’t think these guys are aware of all the comments about Brendans score last year? You might be flippant too if you had thousands of people who have never even seen the venue (let alone ridden the contest) giving you shit about your judging.
  • 3 0
 @aceface17:

> Josh Bender: Tricks. Speed. It wasn't as Rampage, it was more a racer-built line.

I like how Josh just drops it. They want tricks, and maybe massive drops ~= Speed? To be fair Brendog didn't have a 60+ft drop last year IIRC, and his line was very technical. They're rewarding lines which look good (what makes the MTB world go 'round) advertisements. Tech riding is harder to immediately appreciate, so not so good for ads.

I love Brendog's line from last year. However, this isn't a community event for riders, it's an ad machine. So understandable what gets rewarded doesn't match what the online community is impressed by. They want riders going big for the footy.
  • 29 0
 Winning it takes four things. Those seven things are air and amplitude, tricks, line choice, style, speed and fluidity. A fifth category is added for bullshit, and that's how the sausage gets made. Sounds messy.
  • 8 0
 as long as riders lose their feet mid air on the biggest drop and send the helmet 15 inches into the dirt- bender is scoring high. "life's too short not to go big- ya gotta go big" (queue the 80 foot drop to flat)
  • 1 0
 1. air and amplitude - 25 pts
2. Trick/style - 25 pts
3. Line Choice - 25 pts
4. Fluidity - 25 pts

5. Sum of all the above __/100
  • 21 0
 Don’t go first
  • 1 0
 thats wildly true. Guys going early seem to get scored more conservatively. Guido Tschugg, qualifiers of 2008 is proof.
  • 1 0
 @SnowshoeRider4Life: brandon semenuk at 2016 joyride proved otherwise
  • 15 0
 Bender sounds too biased to be fairly judging IMO.
  • 14 0
 Somebody's gettin' robbed.
  • 1 0
 Next Pinkbike poll. Who is most likely to get robbed this year?
  • 10 0
 Judges can't admit they made a mistake with Brendog's score last year... (and i'm really surprised of some answers considering the riders that Bender and Spangler have been). All the builders should be judges, they are (excluded the riders) the ones who knows better the difficulty of a line. (obviously a builder can't judge his own rider). Have you seen Tippie's video? Nobody has named Lacondeguy or Rheeder or slopestyle guys...wonder why...Most named? Brendog, T-Mac... Now it's pretty clear: the rider that do more tricks win. There are no other judgement criteria... Not the speed, not the style, not the technical difficulty, not the originality... MORE TRICKS=WIN
  • 9 0
 I honestly don't care who wins or who gets high scores. The whole event is massively entertaining and inspiring. I just hope everyone is able to ride their line and not get hurt.
  • 7 0
 They'd never do it but they should everyone ride first run...then give scores. then they all do the second run...and they do the scores again.
  • 2 0
 That surely would help!!!!
  • 1 0
 Best 2 combined scores wins!!!
  • 6 0
 A few years ago PEF suggested announcing scores after R1, and then doing it as normal for R2. I love that idea.
  • 4 0
 I wonder how much a judges own personal strengths and weaknesses play into their scoring. Perfection isn't attainable. reducing bias is probably the hardest thing to eliminate from the process.
  • 1 0
 Like Randy said, bias towards a certain type of riding isn't much of a problem so long as it is consistent across all the riders as they're all scored the same.

Bias towards/against a certain rider on the other hand screws it all up.
  • 4 0
 You can definitely see in in Bender's answers. No real response about Brendan's score last year other than he didn't view him as a true Freerider. His answer about the difficulty these days was crap as well. "Back in my day we didn't have fancy tools and easy buttons like water..."
  • 3 1
 The best thing they could do is NOT publish scores or name a winner on the day of the contest. They should allow the discussion of best run and hold open voting until the national broadcast in December. That way we could really take a good look at everyone's runs, pick the true winner and build suspense until the winner is announced later.
  • 4 0
 Has Randy Spangler ever done a porn film? He should. He has a name for porn.
  • 3 0
 As do you
  • 1 0
 @nyhc00: i dont think thats porn anyone would like to see
  • 2 0
 Judges need to see the first run of all the riders, then judge the first run. Same for the second. That would help judges comparing runs.
  • 3 0
 No wonder the judging is such a mess
  • 1 0
 Just make the riders the judges, they mark each other, obvs not themselves, highest score wins, announced end of the day, no one gets robbed, party on.
  • 2 1
 Beeennnnddderrrrrrr!!!!.......(sorry we used to say that in junior high as fans of his.)
  • 3 0
 "Josh Bender: easier."
  • 5 0
 Bender never built landings...of course its easier now. lol
  • 1 0
 @MikeyMT: that's not true, he built a lander for the bender sender in 04 lolol
  • 1 0
 Not dying and doing tricks is probably high up on the list.
  • 1 0
 Must be cool having your porn star names as your real names
  • 1 0
 Mind you so does Josh Bender...
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.016168
Mobile Version of Website