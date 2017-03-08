Interview: Will Montague, Guerrilla Gravity



Quick, name five companies manufacturing full-suspension mountain bikes in the United States.... It's not that easy to do, is it? There was a time when the US was flush with small operations welding up bikes in garages and warehouses across the country, but as the sport grew many of those welders hung up their torches, unable to compete when larger companies began manufacturing bikes overseas.



That's not so say there isn't still a vibrant handbuilt bicycle scene; it's just that the remaining companies tend to be focused on creating higher-end, custom creations. Guerrilla Gravity is an exception to that rule, producing a line of Made-in-USA bikes that aren't exorbitantly priced, and don't require putting your name on a five-year waiting list in order to obtain one.



Based in Denver, Colorado, Guerrilla Gravity are entering their fourth year of production, with a five-bike lineup that runs the gamut from a steel hardtail to the GG/DH, the downhill machine that helped get the company up and running. From the beginning, the company has always positioned themselves as an “everyman bike company,” targeting their products at hard-charging riders looking for a durable bike, rather than producing exotic carbon creations designed to empty the pockets of doctors and dentists.



While their lineup has expanded, Guerrilla Gravity is still a lean operation, with only six full-time employees. One welder produces approximately 40 frames per month, joining tubes in the back of the single-level, brick building that also serves as the company's headquarters and showroom. It may be a small company now, but Will Montague, the company's 31-year-old president, has ambitious goals - only time will tell how much growth lies ahead.





It's a fairly bare bones setup, but inside this room there's everything necessary to weld up and prep an aluminum full-suspension frame. It's a fairly bare bones setup, but inside this room there's everything necessary to weld up and prep an aluminum full-suspension frame.







Interview: Will Montague, Guerrilla Gravity President





Guerrilla Gravity has doubled production every year – do you have an end goal? How large would you like to see the company get?



As an end goal, I guess getting sued by one of the big three would signify we've really made an impact, haha. In all seriousness, we do have lofty ambitions and want to keep building on what we've started. One reason we offer the level of customization options we do is because we want everyone to ride a Guerrilla Gravity bike, but also be able to ride their own unique GG bike. For now it's one foot in front of the other, marching towards making that a reality.





What has been the most challenging part of starting a bike company from the ground up?



Getting our manufacturing to the level of efficiency we want with the limited capital we've had. We started from scratch: we designed our own tooling, systematized the workflow, purchased our machines, and sourced our suppliers - all on a shoestring budget. It was definitely the hard way compared to vetting a factory in Asia, which admittedly has its own challenges. But it's also allowed us to remain very lean (requiring less working capital), offer riders customization options, design our frames with manufacturing efficiencies in mind, and have a quick time-to-market. 2016 was our break-even year for us being able to produce our frames for comparative Asian prices, all costs considered. Our goal is to build a business case for manufacturing domestically, not just fly the 'Merican-made flag solely for marketing purposes.





What's been the most rewarding part of running a bike company? Has the process been what you had expected?



Seeing our approach resonate with the riders is the most rewarding aspect. We're able to look at the industry, see another way, and make changes in that direction. From our manufacturing, to our bikes, to our customer service, to our community involvement, we want to change how people interact with their bike manufacturer.



When starting a business, it's always advisable to temper expectations as much as possible, but I would say the process of breaking into the industry has been a bit more tedious than expected. I think people are leery of new companies in the industry because it's an easy one to launch the next latest-and-greatest doodad in, but getting market penetration beyond that step is very difficult. There is a lot of marketing noise.







Guerrilla Gravity allows their customers a high degree of control over the look and spec of their bike, whether that's the frame color, suspension, or even tire choice. Guerrilla Gravity allows their customers a high degree of control over the look and spec of their bike, whether that's the frame color, suspension, or even tire choice.





Whenever a company's lineup consists completely of aluminum-framed bikes, the inevitable question that comes up is, “Will you be making a carbon fiber frame?” So, will you?



To be certain, we do have one steel frame in the lineup, the Pedälhead is made from SmashMoly steel, a custom tubeset we had made to maximize ride qualities. However, our aluminum, full-suspension trail frames go head-to-head with carbon-frame bikes all the time. Sometimes people get hung up on frame materials and can't see the forest for the trees. Our advice is to evaluate the bikes based on ride qualities. The Trail Pistol, SS, and Megatrail are all very stiff frames usually within a 1/2 pound (or sometimes the same weight) of carbon competitors, but without the impact fragility. We have experience with carbon fiber manufacturing in the aerospace industry, so it's not an unfamiliar material, but we do not feel comfortable with the level of consistency and durability to use it in a mountain bike frame. To answer your question directly, never say never, but riders shouldn't hold their breath for anything in the pipeline.





To follow that up, given the level of proficiency of the factories in China and Taiwan, do you think it's possible to make a reasonably-priced carbon frame in the United States?



Not with current technology.







The Trail Pistol is the latest addition to the lineup, with 120mm of rear travel, a 66.6-degree head angle, and the ability to run 27.5+ or 29" wheels. The Trail Pistol is the latest addition to the lineup, with 120mm of rear travel, a 66.6-degree head angle, and the ability to run 27.5+ or 29" wheels.





Bikes have grown increasingly long and slack over the last few years, and Guerilla Gravity's offerings are no exception. Do you think the limit has been reached? With a reach of 465mm on your medium frames, how much further can that number be pushed?



Our goal is to make mountain biking more awesome, which means geometry gets improved as the sport moves forward. Looking back a few years, we felt the bikes would be more awesome if they were longer, so the first generation Megatrail turned out to be longer than most when it debuted. On the latest designs, our riders and us at GG felt the bikes would be more awesome if the actual seat tube angle was steeper, along with shorter chainstays, so that's what we did. The butt-to-hand cockpit lengths on the latest bikes have not actually increased in length and the head tube angles didn't get more slack, albeit the reach number itself lengthened due to how the measurement is taken. Looking solely at the reach number does not tell the whole story of how a bike rides, hence why it may seem that our most recent bikes seem long in the cockpit. So, we aren't in a race to the longest and slackest, it's a continual refinement, which resulted in going longer and slacker several years ago, and now we're on to the next area.





Are there other aspects to the geometry equation that you think have room for improvement?



Yes, the slack actual seat tube angles, even with a steep effective seat tube angle. Climbing with the saddle far back is sub-optimal, and the cockpit length change when lowering the saddle is unnatural. When powering up a steep climb, the last thing you want is to be hanging over the rear axle with the front end wandering and lifting easily. Second, on rolling terrain when the saddle is a little lower than full climbing height, it gets annoying when the cockpit length changes noticeably along with the saddle height. All of the current GG trail bikes (Pedälhead, Trail Pistol, SS, and Megatrail) now have steep actual seat tube angles.





