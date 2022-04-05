close
Video: Steve Vanderhoek Takes Remy Metailler & Yoann Barelli Down the Monster 'Spice Fly' Line

Apr 5, 2022
by Yoann Barelli  

Here we are for Episode 4 of Into The Gnar Progression Team, and what a blast of a day that was !!

Steve is known for riding the gnarliest lines. Big exposure, high consequences, precision, technical, are a few words that come to my mind when I think of the things I’ve ridden with him so far, and this line definitely ticks all the boxes!

Join Steve, Remy and I for this new episode of Into The Gnar on Spicy Fly. Since we filmed this, our brains have been non stop thinking about some new and old stuff. What’s coming is going to be gnarly and beautiful!!

Video by @toevs
Follow Yoann @yoannbarelli
Follow Remy @remymetailler
Follow Steve @svanderhoek
See more of the ITGPT videos here here.

5 Comments

  • 3 0
 A lot of what Yoann does now is vids with a lot of POV. For the love of Christ, can someone get him a modern camera with high quality motion stabilization?!?!
  • 2 0
 Haha
  • 1 1
 in all respect, i couldn't watch any of Yoans edits when he was a racer, it's even worse now. i "forced" myself to watch this video however i had to stop right after the intro...
this guy is just way too nervous and "all eyes on me". reminds me of a 15 year old boy trying to prove himself.

it just makes his edits unwatchable for me. judging by his view numbers i know i am alone in this crowd Big Grin
  • 1 0
 When commenting online, in a public forum, always ask yourself the question, "Would I say the same thing to their face?". If the answer is no, then keep your thoughts to yourself.

At least have the decency to insult people behind their backs...
  • 1 0
 Sick dot com.

