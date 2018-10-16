Two Brothers are Riding From Cancun to Whistler With a Portable Kicker - Part 2

What an amazing feeling to ride on the sea to sky Highway, we felt so excited because Whistler is finally only few pedal laps away... we've never been so close to our dream!

Thanks life for being so amazing!!!

OUR DREAM COMES TRUE!!!!

William Robert . A French skilled Freerider, riding for Commencal, who is well known to send it big! We asked him to help us making a nice picture with him, for our movie cover.



So we went to Crabapple hits with him. First time he hit the fourth one, the "whip-off" jump, he made a stylish whip, On the second attempt, he did a crazy big and extented superman, we were amazed!!!!



Here is the picture we'll use as the movie cover.... Merci William!!!

John and Leah organized an enduro ride with some friends to make the famous trail Lord of the squirrels , a nice climb in the forest, an amazing view from the top, surrounded by little lakes, before a funny and techy singletrack down....Definitetly a MUST if you go to Whistler!



Julien offered us to meet Bjorn Enga. This guy is a legend, because he is the producer of the epic serie of movies "Kranked", 8 movies who documented the beginning of what we call today, the FREERIDE.

When he arrived at Tapworks in Gibsons, we were quite surprised to see his "electrified" Santa Cruz V10. Bjorn have designed those very powerful bikes, who allowed you to have so much fun, even going up hill.

He offered us to try them, and this was pretty amazing!



Perhaps it's not MTB, call it like you want, what we experienced was so much fun!!!!

Few days later, while telling stories to Bjorn, he was surprised that we didn't used our ramp so much (3 times only during the whole trip...perhaps we should have bring a picknic table instead!!). In his neighbourhood, their is a little deck. Let's set the ramp at the end of it, and send it on a brakeless kid's bike!!!



Jasper Da Seymour

Saturday, day of the "RED BULL Joyride". Should have been one of the highlight of the trip, the event we didn't want to miss. But, life is different when Bjorn Enga is your friend!





Helping Kelly, a paraplegic guy (former Paralympic champion of marathon wheelchair, a real warrior!!!) going up to "into the mystic" on an electric bike, a 8 hours adventure, was definetly a "JOY RIDE" too! It deserve a dedicated article. Soon!



Tibo is still super motivated to try to pass the last jump. After another one or two "speed check", he follows a Lithuanian who knew the jump. A few meters from the eject, launched at full speed, I lightly touch the brakes as if to reassure me, and takes me to the unknown .... A flight, a real flight that takes you more than 15 m away, at a height of 3 / 4m at the peak, another dimension !!!! On the first try, I'm "short", I get to the top of the reception, the rear wheel on the flat, the bike compresses, it slams hard but, it passes! Thank you DH bike !! I was not really satisfied, so I still re-tried the jump, then a third time to have it perfectly.

That's it, it's done, I get my adrenaline shot ... this is happiness!





It is time to return the bikes and clean the Pierre's back.... Job's done, we have the epic end of our trip and we can go home without regret!

As you see, our month in Canada was an amazing end for our 10 months trip. We tried a big Rope swing near Whistler.... First time for both of us, so we get to crash quiet hard in the lake!!That was insane, we never saw something that big in France....You Canadian guys are crazy!!







We are back in France now, with a lot of memories, of new friends, the desire to come back and 1To of videos in our hard drive... Next goal is to make an adventure movie about our trip to share it in festivals and schools.You can follow us on our Facebook Page Into The Ride to get the infos about our movie.