Intra Drive's Combined Motor & Gearbox Fits Bikes Designed For Shimano EP8

One thing worth highlighting is that this unusual and bold move was driven by the lead investor of our current seed investment round, who requested we implement this, which myself and founder Mark fully support. A company's success is dependent on having a healthy planet upon which to operate. So giving Nature a seat at the decision-making table can help a business to thrive, whilst respecting planetary boundaries. In practice, we will need to recruit a Non-Executive Director to our board, whose job will be to represent the interests of the Natural world, and who will have equal influence on strategic decisions to other board members. We are not the first to do this - we have been inspired by other forward-thinking businesses, and we hope our radical stance will motivate others to rethink the way we do business. The first article covers the rationale behind appointing Nature as a Non-Executive Director, whilst the second one provides some more practical detail on how Faith in Nature implemented this. — Peter Slotwinski, Intra Drive Co-Founder