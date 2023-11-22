Intra Drive's Combined Motor & Gearbox Fits Bikes Designed For Shimano EP8

We first spotted Intra Drive at Eurobike 2022
, but we now have some more details on the Scottish startup's product that's aiming to disrupt the e-bike drive unit market.
Firstly, it combines a motor and an 8-speed gearbox into a single unit, eliminating the conventional external derailleur drivetrain which can be exposed to damage, requires regular maintenance, and wears more quickly when used with a motor. Secondly, and perhaps even more intriguingly, it uses the same form factor as Shimano's popular EP8/EP801 drive unit, which means it can be fitted to the same bikes. Thirdly, the product is designed with an emphasis on sustainable construction, longevity, repairability, and recyclability. The company even has "Nature" on the board of directors.
Motor specs
The drive unit promises 600 Watts of peak power (250 W nominal) and up to 350% assistance. The torque will vary depending on which gear is selected, so this can't be directly compared to other systems, but assuming the peak power doesn't come at ridiculously high cadences, it should have enough oomph to compete in the "full power" e-bike category. The automotive-style gearbox has eight speeds with a 473% gearing range. The gaps between gears are nice and consistent at 18.4 - 20.8%. There are spur gears made of hardened steel that are changed with an electronic actuator, apparently in just 100 milliseconds. The drive unit weighs 4.5 kg, which is about 1.8 kg more than the Shimano EP801, but remember that includes a gearbox.
The unit can be combined with a chain or belt to transfer drive to the rear wheel. Two systems already exist which combine a motor and a gearbox into a single mid-drive unit, (Pinion and Valeo) but what makes the GR8 unique is that it fits all that into the same form factor and mounting bolt pattern as Shimano's popular drive units, meaning it can be fitted as an alternative option (like spec'ing a bike with either a Shimano or SRAM drivetrain).
It would be great to see an aftermarket option for Shimano owners keen to try a gearbox-based system, but Intra Drive are currently pursuing a Business-to-Business (B2B) model, supplying their system to bike manufacturers so they can offer different motor specs out of a single design. We love the idea of consolidating motor mounts in the eMTB space, but it’s not without issues in the aftermarket—the small chainring size especially may not play nice with some suspension designs. Shimano’s mounting system is open and available for others to use, but we have to assume it will void most frame manufacturers’ warranties to run a motor their bikes weren’t officially designed around. At least for now.
How Intra Drive sees their system fitting into the e-bike market.
The 24-tooth drive chainring is smaller than most ebike drivetrains (which typically use 32-36 teeth). On full-suspension bikes, this will affect the suspension performance by increasing the interaction between the chain tension and the suspension movement (anti-squat), which may not be ideal with some suspension designs - this is something frame manufacturers will need to bear in mind. I asked Intra Drive why they went with this smaller chainring/pulley wheel:
|The chainring is relatively small at 24t, this is driven by some other parts in the product which constrain how large we can make the chainring. However, this doesn't impact on the gear ratios as we simply size the rear sprocket to achieve the overall ratios we need in the design. We are running a wide single-speed chain on our prototypes, with custom sprockets - this ensures long life despite the relatively small chainring. The chainring rotates at different speeds relative to the cranks, depending on which of the 8 speeds is selected. For example, in 1st gear, the sprocket rotates slower than the cranks, whilst in 8th gear it will rotate 2.4x faster than the cranks.—Intra Drive
Sustainability
Intra Drive claims to have "set out to achieve the lowest environmental impact possible over the lifetime of the product". They aim to achieve this in four key ways: "Longevity and repairability; long-term availability of spare parts; minimise embodied carbon emissions; power the e-mobility revolution".
Yes, the GR8 motor is not just for off-road playthings (eMTBs) but also for powering commuter bikes, e-cargo bikes and Light Electric Vehicles which could reduce the use of cars and vans, especially in cities.
Recently, Intra Drive announced that they would appoint "Nature" to the board of directors - an unusual move but one which has been done before by fellow Edinburgh-based brand Faith In Nature
. I asked Intra Drive what this means in practice:
|A company’s success is dependent on having a healthy planet upon which to operate. So giving Nature a seat at the decision-making table can help a business to thrive, whilst respecting planetary boundaries. In practice, we will need to recruit a Non-Executive Director to our board, whose job will be to represent the interests of the Natural world, and who will have equal influence on strategic decisions to other board members. We are not the first to do this - we have been inspired by other forward-thinking businesses, and we hope our radical stance will motivate others to rethink the way we do business.
The two links below go into more detail on this. The first article covers the rationale behind appointing Nature as a Non-Executive Director, whilst the second one provides some more practical detail on how Faith in Nature implemented this.
One thing worth highlighting is that this unusual and bold move was driven by the lead investor of our current seed investment round, who requested we implement this, which myself and founder Mark fully support.—Peter Slotwinski, Intra Drive Co-Founder
Intra Drive is currently in the industrialisation phase, testing pre-production prototypes and building a European supply chain. They expect to see bikes on sale with the GD8 powertrain in early 2025.
